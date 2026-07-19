Caleb Durbin Has Earned a Spot in 10-Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin has not done much for batting average, but the category mix still plays. He is hitting .228 with nine home runs, 38 runs, 39 RBI, and 10 steals across 285 at-bats. Durbin also came out of the break with five hits in the July 17 doubleheader against Tampa Bay, three in the opener and two in the nightcap. The contact helps keep the floor from falling out. Durbin has struck out just 44 times in 317 plate appearances, plays regularly at third, and carries second-base eligibility in Yahoo leagues. He is not a must-add in every format, but there is enough here for managers who need a little speed without punting power. Durbin is currently on 37% of Yahoo rosters and belongs in the 10-team mix.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller