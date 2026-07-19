Brice Turang in the Lineup for Sunday's Series Finale
Brice Turang (foot) is back at the keystone and is hitting third for the Brew Crew in Sunday's series finale against the visiting Miami Marlins and right-hander Eury Perez, according to MLB.com. The Brewers scratched Turang from the starting nine on Saturday after he fouled a ball off his foot in Friday night's contest. It was obviously a minor injury, and Turang can be returned to all starting fantasy lineups to close out the series in Milwaukee. The 26-year-old former first-rounder in 2018 remains one of the more productive fantasy second basemen in the league and will enter Sunday's action hitting .263/.359/.460 with an .819 OPS, 14 home runs, 60 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 66 runs scored across 92 games and 421 plate appearances. He's hitting .286 (16-for-56) with an .873 OPS, two homers, seven doubles, 12 RBI, seven runs, and two stolen bases in 13 games so far in the month of July. Turang has faced Perez only six times in his career and is hitting .167 against him with a .453 OPS in the small sample size.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com