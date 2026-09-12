Brian Thomas Jr. an Interesting Flex Option in Week 1
Brian Thomas Jr. is a polarizing player entering Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. BTJ had a stellar rookie season but was a major bust in his second season last year, so fantasy analysts are mixed on how to view him this season. The LSU product has the chance to prove the doubters wrong with a strong Week 1 performance, but for now, he shouldn't be trusted beyond a risky flex option. The upside is clearly there for a bounce-back season, but Thomas could also continue to struggle and remain the WR3 for the Jaguars this season. Jakobi Meyers was more reliable as a receiver last season, and Parker Washington had a late-season breakout. Thomas dealt with nagging injuries and some early personal issues, but it is unclear whether those were the primary reasons for his down year. There are a lot of questions in 2026 revolving around Thomas, but for the sake of his fantasy managers, hopefully he can answer some of those questions against the Browns. He profiles as a FLEX option with a high ceiling but a lower floor.
Source: Brian Thomas Jr. RotoBaller
Source: Brian Thomas Jr. RotoBaller