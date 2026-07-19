Blake Snell Fans Four in First Rehab Start on Saturday
Blake Snell (elbow) had a solid first minor-league rehab outing on Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings with one hit allowed, one walk, and four strikeouts against Triple-A Tacoma. The two-time Cy Young winner threw 32 pitches in the outing and averaged 93.5 mph with his heater, which is right around normal. It was his first game action since having a non-invasive procedure remove loose bodies from his left elbow, and although he still has a couple more rehab starts to go, he's nearing a return to the Dodgers' starting rotation for the second half. Barring a setback on his rehab assignment, the 33-year-old southpaw could return to L.A. in early August. Snell has only made one start for the Dodgers in 2026 due to shoulder and elbow issues, and he only made 11 regular-season starts for the Blue last year due to injuries. He's been hard to trust from a durability standpoint, but his strikeout upside still makes him stash-worthy for the stretch run in nearly all fantasy baseball leagues. Snell is currently rostered in 79% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com