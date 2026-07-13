RotoBaller's updated non-PPR fantasy football rankings. These standard league tiered rankings include all positions and or for 2026 redraft leagues.
PPR and Half-PPR scoring continue to grow in fantasy football, but if you're still playing in non-PPR/standard leagues, we're here to help! We cover it all at RotoBaller, so check out these updated non-PPR fantasy football rankings for the top 300 players below. By no surprise, the running backs position in king is these leagues.
Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like James Cook III, Ashton Jeanty, Drake London, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, Luther Burden III, Harold Fannin Jr., Parker Washington, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Across 16 games (five starts) in 2025, Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason recorded 809 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns on 173 touches. The 27-year-old has recorded just 28 receptions in 61 career NFL games, so his fantasy upside in PPR-scoring leagues is limited. Mason will also likely continue to split playing time in Minnesota with veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr., capping the workload potential of both backs.
However, Jones Sr. is entering his age-32 season and has missed at least five games in two out of the last three years. Mason profiles as the better early-down and goal line rusher of the two backs, and the Vikings overall offense should be significantly improved with better quarterback play in 2026. As the 41st running back off the board by current redraft ADP, Mason profiles as a sneaky sleeper for fantasy managers to target in drafts.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins quickly became the team's lead back in 2025 after he was selected with the 36th overall pick in the second round out of Ohio State. Judkins led the Browns' rushing attack with 230 carries for 827 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns in 14 starts while adding 26 receptions (36 targets) for 171 yards as a pass-catcher. "Runs incredibly hard, faster in the open field than you'd think. I think he's going to have a big year," an AFC executive said.
Judkins was an honorable mention for ESPN's Jeremy Fowler in his top RB rankings for the 2026 season. The 22-year-old's first year in the NFL was cut short by a season-ending dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16, but he took part in offseason workouts and should be good to go for Week 1 this fall.
Judkins looked explosive in OTAs, but we'll get a better idea of his progress in training camp when the pads go on. In new head coach Todd Monken's offense, Judkins could have Year 2 breakout potential, and he'll come at the cost of a low-end RB2/high-end RB3 in fantasy drafts. Of course, the major drawback is Cleveland's less-than-ideal QB situation holding the entire offense hostage.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Despite the offseason acquisition of running back David Montgomery, the Houston Texans still plan on giving second-year RB Woody Marks "lots of opportunities" in 2026, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Marks emerged as Houston's lead back in his first year in the NFL, with Joe Mixon (ankle, foot) missing all year and Nick Chubb fading. He led the team with 703 rushing yards and two touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 208 yards and three more TDs.
The 25-year-old former fourth-rounder out of USC is now adapting to what will be a complementary role alongside Montgomery, but the Texans still envision a solid workload for him in Year 2 that includes third-down pass-catching duties and carries, along with a new role on kickoff returns. While Marks may not be Houston's "lead back" now that Monty is in town, he can still be useful for their offense and as an RB4/flex target for fantasy managers in PPR leagues. In dynasty/keeper leagues, Marks is a prime buy-low target after the Texans traded for Montgomery.
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was one of the biggest surprises in fantasy in 2024, racking up 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns in a season that would earn him a four-year, $33 million extension with the team. Injuries and inconsistency derailed his 2025 campaign, and he finished the year as the clear backup to Rico Dowdle, handling double-digit carries only one time after Week 8. With Dowdle departing in free agency and the Panthers making no significant additions to the position, Hubbard potentially faces a training camp battle with 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks.
Reports out of the non-padded setting of minicamp praised Brooks for the explosiveness he's recaptured since an ACL tear ended his rookie season, but it's important to remember the injury was the second of its kind in 13 months, sandwiched around only nine professional carries. It's extremely unlikely that Brooks would step fully into Dowdle's vacated role and inherit the bulk of his 282 opportunities from a season ago.
With Hubbard now also nearly ten months removed from the calf injury that landed him on injured reserve and reportedly tested his confidence upon his return, a split backfield in Carolina could lead to one of the league's more ambiguous situations and depressed ADPs for both players. Neither Hubbard nor Brooks is currently being drafted within the top 30 of the position, and with Dave Canales producing a top 16 fantasy back in each of his three seasons calling plays for Carolina and Tampa Bay, the opportunity is there for one or both to return difference-making value in 2026.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - James Cook III, Ashton Jeanty, Drake London, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, Luther Burden III, Harold Fannin Jr., Parker Washington. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for James Cook III, Ashton Jeanty, Drake London, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, Luther Burden III, Harold Fannin Jr., Parker Washington:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.