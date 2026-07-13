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2026 Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings (Standard Leagues)

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Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated non-PPR fantasy football rankings. These standard league tiered rankings include all positions and or for 2026 redraft leagues.

In This Article hide
Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

PPR and Half-PPR scoring continue to grow in fantasy football, but if you're still playing in non-PPR/standard leagues, we're here to help! We cover it all at RotoBaller, so check out these updated non-PPR fantasy football rankings for the top 300 players below. By no surprise, the running backs position in king is these leagues.

Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like James Cook III, Ashton Jeanty, Drake London, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, Luther Burden III, Harold Fannin Jr., Parker Washington, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 9 James Cook III RB
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 13 Derrick Henry RB
2 14 Justin Jefferson WR
2 15 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 16 Chase Brown RB
3 17 Omarion Hampton RB
3 18 Drake London WR
3 19 Nico Collins WR
3 20 George Pickens WR
3 21 De'Von Achane RB
3 22 A.J. Brown WR
3 23 Brock Bowers TE
3 24 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 25 Kyren Williams RB
4 26 Javonte Williams RB
4 27 Josh Allen QB
4 28 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 29 Chris Olave WR
4 30 Josh Jacobs RB
4 31 DeVonta Smith WR
4 32 Trey McBride TE
4 33 Breece Hall RB
4 34 Tee Higgins WR
4 35 Zay Flowers WR
4 36 Davante Adams WR
5 37 D'Andre Swift RB
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Colston Loveland TE
5 40 Ladd McConkey WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Luther Burden III WR
5 43 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 44 David Montgomery RB
5 45 Terry McLaurin WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Lamar Jackson QB
5 48 Malik Nabers WR
5 49 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 50 Jameson Williams WR
5 51 Mike Evans WR
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB
5 53 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 54 DJ Moore WR
6 55 Jayden Daniels QB
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 58 Bucky Irving RB
6 59 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 60 Drake Maye QB
6 61 Jadarian Price RB
6 62 Tony Pollard RB
6 63 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 64 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 65 Joe Burrow QB
7 66 Carnell Tate WR
7 67 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 68 Rico Dowdle RB
7 69 Jalen Hurts QB
7 70 Parker Washington WR
7 71 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 72 Tyler Warren TE
7 73 Caleb Williams QB
7 74 Rome Odunze WR
7 75 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 76 Tucker Kraft TE
7 77 DK Metcalf WR
7 78 Jaylen Warren RB
7 79 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 80 Justin Herbert QB
7 81 Blake Corum RB
7 82 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 83 Jordan Addison WR
7 84 Courtland Sutton WR
7 85 Dak Prescott QB
7 86 Brock Purdy QB
8 87 Alec Pierce WR
8 88 RJ Harvey RB
8 89 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 90 Jaxson Dart QB
8 91 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 92 Michael Wilson WR
8 93 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 94 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 95 Xavier Worthy WR
8 96 Sam LaPorta TE
8 97 Kyle Monangai RB
8 98 Matthew Stafford QB
8 99 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 100 Josh Downs WR
8 101 Bo Nix QB
8 102 George Kittle TE
9 103 Mark Andrews TE
9 104 Makai Lemon WR
9 105 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 106 Jordan Love QB
9 107 Jordan Mason RB
9 108 Jayden Reed WR
9 109 Kyler Murray QB
9 110 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 111 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 112 Quentin Johnston WR
9 113 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 114 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 115 Tyler Shough QB
9 116 Matthew Golden WR
9 117 Jared Goff QB
9 118 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 119 KC Concepcion WR
9 120 Baker Mayfield QB
9 121 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 122 Travis Kelce TE
10 123 Malik Willis QB
10 124 Isaiah Likely TE
10 125 Jalen Coker WR
10 126 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 127 Rachaad White RB
10 128 Jake Ferguson TE
10 129 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 130 Dallas Goedert TE
10 131 Sam Darnold QB
10 132 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 133 Romeo Doubs WR
10 134 C.J. Stroud QB
10 135 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 136 Khalil Shakir WR
10 137 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 138 Jalen McMillan WR
10 139 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 140 Daniel Jones QB
10 141 Hunter Henry TE
10 142 Jayden Higgins WR
11 143 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 144 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 145 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 146 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 147 Brandon Aubrey K
11 148 Jauan Jennings WR
11 149 Brenton Strange TE
11 150 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 151 Woody Marks RB
11 152 Denzel Boston WR
11 153 Stefon Diggs WR
11 154 Houston Texans DST
11 155 Cam Ward QB
11 156 Juwan Johnson TE
11 157 Calvin Ridley WR
11 158 Bryce Young QB
11 159 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 160 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 161 Tank Bigsby RB
11 162 Jalen Nailor WR
11 163 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 164 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 165 Denver Broncos DST
11 166 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 167 Cam Little K
11 168 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 169 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 170 Tyjae Spears RB
12 171 Tre Tucker WR
12 172 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 173 Germie Bernard WR
12 174 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 175 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 176 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 177 Jason Myers K
12 178 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 179 Cameron Dicker K
12 180 Dalton Schultz TE
12 181 Sean Tucker RB
12 182 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 183 Alvin Kamara RB
12 184 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 185 Dylan Sampson RB
12 186 Jonah Coleman RB
12 187 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 188 Cooper Kupp WR
12 189 Jordan James RB
12 190 Braelon Allen RB
12 191 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 192 Gunnar Helm TE
12 193 Kaytron Allen RB
12 194 Travis Hunter WR
12 195 Ray Davis RB
12 196 Tre Harris WR
12 197 Antonio Williams WR
12 198 Minnesota Vikings DST
12 199 DJ Giddens RB
12 200 Greg Dulcich TE
13 201 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 202 Samaje Perine RB
13 203 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 204 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 205 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 206 Cade Otton TE
13 207 Jaydon Blue RB
13 208 Justice Hill RB
13 209 Tank Dell WR
13 210 Pat Bryant WR
13 211 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 212 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 213 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 214 Jaylin Noel WR
13 215 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 216 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 217 Malik Washington WR
13 218 Devaughn Vele WR
13 219 Troy Franklin WR
13 220 AJ Barner TE
13 221 Emmett Johnson RB
13 222 Zachariah Branch WR
13 223 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 224 Keenan Allen WR
13 225 Nicholas Singleton RB
13 226 Najee Harris RB
13 227 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 228 Christian Kirk WR
14 229 Mike Gesicki TE
14 230 Rashod Bateman WR
14 231 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 232 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 233 Darnell Mooney WR
14 234 Mack Hollins WR
14 235 Geno Smith QB
14 236 Chimere Dike WR
14 237 Malachi Fields WR
14 238 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 239 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 240 Demond Claiborne RB
14 241 Colby Parkinson TE
14 242 Kaelon Black RB
14 243 David Njoku TE
14 244 Ty Johnson RB
14 245 Jack Bech WR
14 246 Tyreek Hill WR
14 247 Deshaun Watson QB
14 248 Ted Hurst WR
14 249 Eddy Pineiro K
14 250 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 251 Jahan Dotson WR
14 252 Chris Bell WR
14 253 Kalif Raymond WR
14 254 Chris Brooks RB
14 255 Michael Mayer TE
14 256 Tory Horton WR
14 257 Darnell Washington TE
14 258 Tyler Loop K
15 259 Dawson Knox TE
15 260 Evan Engram TE
15 261 Kimani Vidal RB
15 262 Darius Slayton WR
15 263 Joshua Palmer WR
15 264 Marquise Brown WR
15 265 Chris Boswell K
15 266 Will Reichard K
15 267 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 268 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 269 Caleb Douglas WR
15 270 Jake Bates K
15 271 Brashard Smith RB
15 272 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 273 Tez Johnson WR
15 274 Keon Coleman WR
15 275 Chicago Bears DST
15 276 Cole Kmet TE
15 277 Skyler Bell WR
15 278 Noah Gray TE
15 279 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 280 James Conner RB
15 281 New England Patriots DST
15 282 Isaiah Davis RB
15 283 Jaylen Wright RB
15 284 Kirk Cousins QB
15 285 Tyler Higbee TE
15 286 Treylon Burks WR
15 287 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 288 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 289 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 290 Trevor Etienne RB
15 291 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 292 Harrison Butker K
15 293 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 294 New York Giants DST
15 295 Buffalo Bills DST
15 296 Harrison Mevis K
15 297 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 298 Chase McLaughlin K
15 299 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 300 Eli Stowers TE

 

2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Across 16 games (five starts) in 2025, Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason recorded 809 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns on 173 touches. The 27-year-old has recorded just 28 receptions in 61 career NFL games, so his fantasy upside in PPR-scoring leagues is limited. Mason will also likely continue to split playing time in Minnesota with veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr., capping the workload potential of both backs.

However, Jones Sr. is entering his age-32 season and has missed at least five games in two out of the last three years. Mason profiles as the better early-down and goal line rusher of the two backs, and the Vikings overall offense should be significantly improved with better quarterback play in 2026. As the 41st running back off the board by current redraft ADP, Mason profiles as a sneaky sleeper for fantasy managers to target in drafts.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins quickly became the team's lead back in 2025 after he was selected with the 36th overall pick in the second round out of Ohio State. Judkins led the Browns' rushing attack with 230 carries for 827 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns in 14 starts while adding 26 receptions (36 targets) for 171 yards as a pass-catcher. "Runs incredibly hard, faster in the open field than you'd think. I think he's going to have a big year," an AFC executive said.

Judkins was an honorable mention for ESPN's Jeremy Fowler in his top RB rankings for the 2026 season. The 22-year-old's first year in the NFL was cut short by a season-ending dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16, but he took part in offseason workouts and should be good to go for Week 1 this fall.

Judkins looked explosive in OTAs, but we'll get a better idea of his progress in training camp when the pads go on. In new head coach Todd Monken's offense, Judkins could have Year 2 breakout potential, and he'll come at the cost of a low-end RB2/high-end RB3 in fantasy drafts. Of course, the major drawback is Cleveland's less-than-ideal QB situation holding the entire offense hostage.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Despite the offseason acquisition of running back David Montgomery, the Houston Texans still plan on giving second-year RB Woody Marks "lots of opportunities" in 2026, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Marks emerged as Houston's lead back in his first year in the NFL, with Joe Mixon (ankle, foot) missing all year and Nick Chubb fading. He led the team with 703 rushing yards and two touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 208 yards and three more TDs.

The 25-year-old former fourth-rounder out of USC is now adapting to what will be a complementary role alongside Montgomery, but the Texans still envision a solid workload for him in Year 2 that includes third-down pass-catching duties and carries, along with a new role on kickoff returns. While Marks may not be Houston's "lead back" now that Monty is in town, he can still be useful for their offense and as an RB4/flex target for fantasy managers in PPR leagues. In dynasty/keeper leagues, Marks is a prime buy-low target after the Texans traded for Montgomery.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was one of the biggest surprises in fantasy in 2024, racking up 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns in a season that would earn him a four-year, $33 million extension with the team. Injuries and inconsistency derailed his 2025 campaign, and he finished the year as the clear backup to Rico Dowdle, handling double-digit carries only one time after Week 8. With Dowdle departing in free agency and the Panthers making no significant additions to the position, Hubbard potentially faces a training camp battle with 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks.

Reports out of the non-padded setting of minicamp praised Brooks for the explosiveness he's recaptured since an ACL tear ended his rookie season, but it's important to remember the injury was the second of its kind in 13 months, sandwiched around only nine professional carries. It's extremely unlikely that Brooks would step fully into Dowdle's vacated role and inherit the bulk of his 282 opportunities from a season ago.

With Hubbard now also nearly ten months removed from the calf injury that landed him on injured reserve and reportedly tested his confidence upon his return, a split backfield in Carolina could lead to one of the league's more ambiguous situations and depressed ADPs for both players. Neither Hubbard nor Brooks is currently being drafted within the top 30 of the position, and with Dave Canales producing a top 16 fantasy back in each of his three seasons calling plays for Carolina and Tampa Bay, the opportunity is there for one or both to return difference-making value in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - James Cook III, Ashton Jeanty, Drake London, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, Luther Burden III, Harold Fannin Jr., Parker Washington. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for James Cook III, Ashton Jeanty, Drake London, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, Luther Burden III, Harold Fannin Jr., Parker Washington:

James Cook III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
James Cook III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
James Cook III
vs
Saquon Barkley
James Cook III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
James Cook III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
James Cook III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
James Cook III
vs
Derrick Henry
James Cook III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
James Cook III
vs
Justin Jefferson
James Cook III
vs
Puka Nacua
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
James Cook III
vs
Bijan Robinson
James Cook III
vs
Chase Brown
James Cook III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
James Cook III
vs
Omarion Hampton
James Cook III
vs
Drake London
James Cook III
vs
Nico Collins
James Cook III
vs
George Pickens
James Cook III
vs
De'Von Achane
James Cook III
vs
A.J. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Brock Bowers
James Cook III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
James Cook III
vs
Kyren Williams
James Cook III
vs
Javonte Williams
James Cook III
vs
Josh Allen
James Cook III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Chris Olave
James Cook III
vs
Josh Jacobs
James Cook III
vs
Devonta Smith
James Cook III
vs
Trey McBride
James Cook III
vs
Breece Hall
James Cook III
vs
Tee Higgins
James Cook III
vs
Zay Flowers
James Cook III
vs
Davante Adams
James Cook III
vs
D'Andre Swift
James Cook III
vs
Rashee Rice
James Cook III
vs
Colston Loveland
James Cook III
vs
Ladd McConkey
James Cook III
vs
Garrett Wilson
James Cook III
vs
Luther Burden III
James Cook III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
James Cook III
vs
David Montgomery
James Cook III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
James Cook III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
James Cook III
vs
Lamar Jackson
James Cook III
vs
Malik Nabers
James Cook III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
James Cook III
vs
Jameson Williams
James Cook III
vs
Mike Evans
James Cook III
vs
Cam Skattebo
James Cook III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
James Cook III
vs
DJ Moore
James Cook III
vs
Jayden Daniels
James Cook III
vs
Christian Watson
James Cook III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
James Cook III
vs
Bucky Irving
James Cook III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
James Cook III
vs
Drake Maye
James Cook III
vs
Jadarian Price
James Cook III
vs
Tony Pollard
James Cook III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
James Cook III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
James Cook III
vs
Joe Burrow
James Cook III
vs
Carnell Tate
James Cook III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
James Cook III
vs
Rico Dowdle
James Cook III
vs
Jaylen Warren
James Cook III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
James Cook III
vs
Blake Corum
James Cook III
vs
RJ Harvey
James Cook III
vs
Kyle Monangai
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
James Cook III
vs
Jordan Mason
James Cook III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
James Cook III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Jonathon Brooks
James Cook III
vs
Rachaad White
James Cook III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
James Cook III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
James Cook III
vs
Isiah Pacheco
James Cook III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Woody Marks
James Cook III
vs
Tank Bigsby
James Cook III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
James Cook III
vs
Tyjae Spears
James Cook III
vs
Sean Tucker
James Cook III
vs
Alvin Kamara
James Cook III
vs
Dylan Sampson
James Cook III
vs
Jonah Coleman
James Cook III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
James Cook III
vs
Jordan James
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake Maye
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Carnell Tate
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Sean Tucker
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan James
Drake London
vs
Omarion Hampton
Drake London
vs
Nico Collins
Drake London
vs
Chase Brown
Drake London
vs
George Pickens
Drake London
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Drake London
vs
De'Von Achane
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
A.J. Brown
Drake London
vs
Derrick Henry
Drake London
vs
Brock Bowers
Drake London
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Drake London
vs
Saquon Barkley
Drake London
vs
Kyren Williams
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
Javonte Williams
Drake London
vs
James Cook III
Drake London
vs
Josh Allen
Drake London
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Drake London
vs
Josh Jacobs
Drake London
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Drake London
vs
Devonta Smith
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Trey McBride
Drake London
vs
Puka Nacua
Drake London
vs
Breece Hall
Drake London
vs
Bijan Robinson
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Drake London
vs
Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Davante Adams
Drake London
vs
D'Andre Swift
Drake London
vs
Rashee Rice
Drake London
vs
Colston Loveland
Drake London
vs
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
vs
Garrett Wilson
Drake London
vs
Luther Burden III
Drake London
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Drake London
vs
David Montgomery
Drake London
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
vs
Jameson Williams
Drake London
vs
Mike Evans
Drake London
vs
Cam Skattebo
Drake London
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Drake London
vs
DJ Moore
Drake London
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Drake London
vs
Bucky Irving
Drake London
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Drake London
vs
Drake Maye
Drake London
vs
Jadarian Price
Drake London
vs
Tony Pollard
Drake London
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Drake London
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Drake London
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake London
vs
Carnell Tate
Drake London
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Drake London
vs
Rome Odunze
Drake London
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake London
vs
DK Metcalf
Drake London
vs
Jordan Addison
Drake London
vs
Courtland Sutton
Drake London
vs
Alec Pierce
Drake London
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Drake London
vs
Michael Wilson
Drake London
vs
Xavier Worthy
Drake London
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Drake London
vs
Josh Downs
Drake London
vs
Makai Lemon
Drake London
vs
Jayden Reed
Drake London
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Drake London
vs
Quentin Johnston
Drake London
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
KC Concepcion
Drake London
vs
Jalen Coker
Drake London
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Drake London
vs
Romeo Doubs
Drake London
vs
Khalil Shakir
Drake London
vs
Jalen McMillan
Drake London
vs
Jayden Higgins
Drake London
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Drake London
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Drake London
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chris Olave
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Allen
Chris Olave
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Olave
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Olave
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Olave
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Olave
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Olave
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Olave
vs
George Pickens
Chris Olave
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Olave
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Olave
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Olave
vs
Drake London
Chris Olave
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Olave
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Olave
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Olave
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Olave
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Olave
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Olave
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Olave
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chris Olave
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
vs
James Cook III
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Olave
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Olave
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Olave
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Olave
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Olave
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Olave
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chris Olave
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Olave
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Olave
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chris Olave
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Olave
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Olave
vs
Drake Maye
Chris Olave
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Olave
vs
Tony Pollard
Chris Olave
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chris Olave
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Olave
vs
Joe Burrow
Chris Olave
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Olave
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Olave
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Olave
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Olave
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Olave
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Olave
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Olave
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Olave
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Olave
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Chris Olave
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Olave
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Olave
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Olave
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Olave
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tee Higgins
vs
Breece Hall
Tee Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Trey McBride
Tee Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Tee Higgins
vs
Devonta Smith
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
Colston Loveland
Tee Higgins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Javonte Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
Kyren Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tee Higgins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tee Higgins
vs
David Montgomery
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tee Higgins
vs
A.J. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
De'Von Achane
Tee Higgins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tee Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tee Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Tee Higgins
vs
Chase Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tee Higgins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tee Higgins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
DJ Moore
Tee Higgins
vs
Derrick Henry
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tee Higgins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tee Higgins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Bucky Irving
Tee Higgins
vs
James Cook III
Tee Higgins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake Maye
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Jadarian Price
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tee Higgins
vs
Tony Pollard
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tee Higgins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
Joe Burrow
Tee Higgins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
Carnell Tate
Tee Higgins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tee Higgins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Rome Odunze
Tee Higgins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
DK Metcalf
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordan Addison
Tee Higgins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tee Higgins
vs
Alec Pierce
Tee Higgins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Downs
Tee Higgins
vs
Makai Lemon
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Reed
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tee Higgins
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Tee Higgins
vs
Matthew Golden
Tee Higgins
vs
KC Concepcion
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Coker
Tee Higgins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tee Higgins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Higgins
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tee Higgins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jauan Jennings
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Von Achane
Luther Burden III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
David Njoku
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Purdy
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
RJ Harvey
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxson Dart
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Monangai
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Stafford
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Bo Nix
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
George Kittle
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jauan Jennings

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Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
Antonio Williams

Worth a Late Redraft Look in Washington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Dontayvion Wicks

Best Viewed as a Deep-League Redraft Stash
Isaac TeSlaa

Emerging as a Late-Round Redraft Sleeper
Jordyn Tyson

Worth the Cost for Dynasty Rebuilders?
Ladd McConkey

Has Strong Bounce-Back Appeal in Redraft Leagues
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Bruce Thornton

Swipes Five Steals Against Raptors
Morez Johnson Jr.

Swats Four Shots in Loss to Lakers
KJ Simpson

Leads Nuggets Past Timberwolves
Danny Wolf

Tops Nets Scorers in Loss to Atlanta
Zuby Ejiofor

Posts Five Stocks in Summer League Win
Kingston Flemings

Flashes All-Around Game in Summer League Win
Gary Trent Jr.

Re-Signs With Milwaukee on Four-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch on Sunday
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Chig Okonkwo

has Developed Strong Chemistry With New QB
Jeffery Simmons

to See Fewer Snaps in 2026?
Gunnar Helm

Robert Saleh Likes What he's Seen From Gunnar Helm
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Munetaka Murakami

Joins Home Run Derby Field
Shohei Ohtani

Hopes to be Ready to Pitch After All-Star Break
Joshua Palmer

Has Little Dynasty Appeal Left
Tyler Nickel

Hits Six Threes in Knicks Summer League Loss
Trevor Etienne

Is a Hold, Not a Dynasty Buy
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Scores 20 Points in Cavaliers Loss
Bruce Thornton

Scores 27 Points in Rockets Summer League Win
Caleb Douglas

Not Yet Worth a Redraft Pick
Bennett Stirtz

Leads Thunder With 18 Points
Adou Thiero

Leads Lakers With 20 Points Against Thunder
Mike Washington Jr.

Worth a Final-Round Bet in Redraft Leagues
Allen Graves

Posts Double-Double in Raptors Loss
Ty Johnson

More Watch-List Name Than Redraft Sleeper
Caleb Wilson

Scores 35 Points in Bulls Debut
Tristan Peters

Hits for the Cycle
Meleek Thomas

Looks Sharp in Summer League Debut
Mikel Brown Jr.

Registers 20 Points on Friday
Egor Demin

Drops 20 Points in Win
Micah Potter

Trail Blazers Claim Micah Potter Off Waivers
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Victor Wembanyama

Signs Mega Extension with Spurs
Xavier Hutchinson

Considered Houston's WR4
Ollie Gordon II

Competing for No. 2 Job This Summer
MLB

Brewers-Pirates Rained Out on Friday
Courtland Sutton

to See More Single Coverage in 2026?
Nick Kurtz

Likely to Land on Injured List With Thumb Strain
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Hannes Steinbach

Leads Charlotte Bench Against Magic
Keaton Wagler

Held to Seven Points in Clippers Debut
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
CFB

True Freshman Cederian Morgan to Make Impact for Alabama?
Tyson Hinds

Signs Two-Year Contract With Ducks
Barrett Hayton

Remains With Mammoth
Connor Bedard

to Miss Start of Season Due to Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Devon Dampier Overlooked Among Star Quarterbacks in 2026
CFB

Iowa State Has Zero Returning Starters in 2026
CFB

Collin Klein Praises Avery Johnson at Big 12 Media Day
CFB

Can Oklahoma Establish a Rushing Attack in 2026?
CFB

Amare Thomas a Top National Receiver Entering 2026
CFB

Wyatt Young Looking to Replicate Production in Big 12
J.J. Spaun

a Boom-or-Bust Option at Scottish Open
Aaron Rai

Looks to Continue Strong Run at Scottish Open
Robert MacIntyre

Looks to Recapture Scottish Open Magic
Tom Kim

Brings High Upside to Scottish Open
Brian Harman

Difficult to Trust at Scottish Open
BUF

David Kampf Heads to Europe
Nicolai Hojgaard

Eyes Another Strong Scottish Open Finish
OTT

Claude Giroux Signs New Deal With Senators
Harris English

Looking to Stay Consistent at Scottish Open
Simon Nemec

Flames Sign Simon Nemec to Five-Year, $36.25 Million Deal
Patrick Cantlay

Bringing Strong Form to Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
CFB

Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
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