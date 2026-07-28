Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, or Trevor Lawrence -- who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Brandon Murchison's fantasy football ADP Duel and pick recommendations for which QB1 to draft in the middle rounds.
In the high-stakes world of fantasy football, few decisions carry more weight than locking in your starting quarterback. For the 2026 season, a tight cluster of talented signal-callers -- the Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence -- are landing in remarkably similar average draft positions. Drafters scanning the mid-to-late rounds often find themselves staring at these four names, wondering which one will deliver the weekly consistency and spike weeks needed to push a roster over the top. Getting this call right (or wrong) can quietly make or break an entire season before the first snap.
What makes the choice especially tricky is how close their projected values feel on paper. Each quarterback brings a different mix of proven production, upside, and team context, yet their ADPs are so close together that selecting one over the others often means passing on another skill-position stud a few picks later. The margin for error is razor thin: a handful of extra fantasy points per game from the right QB can free up draft capital for elite running backs or wide receivers, turning a good roster into a contender. Conversely, reaching for the “wrong” quarterback in this group can leave you scrambling on waivers all year while competitors who nailed the decision enjoy smoother sailing.
That’s why digging deeper than surface-level rankings matters. By weighing key statistical indicators -- completion percentage under pressure, red-zone efficiency, and big-play creation -- alongside each player’s projected 2026 schedule, we can start to separate the safe floor from the ceiling-chasing upside. The right decision here isn’t just about grabbing the highest-ranked name on a cheat sheet; it’s about building a balanced roster that maximizes every round. In the article ahead, I break down exactly what separates these four quarterbacks and help you feel confident when your draft board lights up with their names. Who will win this ADP Duel? Let’s find out!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Caleb Williams - QB, Chicago Bears
Position Rank: QB7
ADP: 74.4 (Average ADP via RotoBaller ADP Tool)
Williams enters the 2026 fantasy season as one of the most intriguing quarterback values in that crowded mid-round ADP tier.
After a strong sophomore leap under offensive guru Ben Johnson, he posted a franchise-record 3,942 passing yards with 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions, while adding 388 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.
That dual-threat production delivered roughly 19-21 fantasy points per game, making him a weekly QB1 who finished inside the top six to seven at the position. His improved pocket presence (sacked just 24 times after 68 as a rookie) and deep-ball ability give him legitimate spike-week potential that separates him from safer but less explosive options with a similar average draft position.
Yes, Chicago draws a tougher projected strength of schedule (around sixth hardest), but that also means more high-scoring, pass-heavy games against good defenses -- exactly the environment where Williams’ arm talent and mobility shine. In a debate against similarly priced QBs like Herbert or Lawrence, Williams offers the highest-upside ceiling thanks to his proven rushing floor and proven trajectory.
He’s the one you can feel good reaching for when building a balanced roster.
Justin Herbert - QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Position Rank: QB8
ADP: 83.6
Herbert remains a rock-solid mid-round quarterback target for 2026 fantasy managers who want reliability with sneaky upside. In 2025, he threw for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns while posting a career-high 498 rushing yards and two scores, finishing as a top-10 QB in points per game despite playing through offensive line injuries and missing a game.
His 66.4% completion rate and efficient 7.3 yards per attempt show the arm talent is still elite, and that added mobility gave him four boom weeks that matched the very best at the position.
In a tier with Williams, Prescott, and Lawrence, Herbert stands out for his proven durability and ability to deliver steady QB1 production without the extreme boom-or-bust variance some of the others carry.
The Chargers’ tougher projected schedule (one of the league’s harder ones) actually plays in Herbert’s favor this year, especially with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel dialing up a more aggressive, creative attack.
A healthier line and familiar weapons should help him push toward 4,000-yard seasons again, creating plenty of scoring opportunities in what figures to be a pass-friendly offense.
For drafters comparing similarly priced QBs, Herbert offers the best blend of floor and weekly ceiling -- making him the safe, high-floor choice who can quietly anchor your roster while others chase raw upside.
Dak Prescott - QB, Dallas Cowboys
Position Rank: QB9
ADP: 85.3
Prescott remains one of the most dependable quarterback options in fantasy football for 2026, offering managers a high-floor anchor at a reasonable ADP.
Coming off a bounce-back 2025 season with 4,552 passing yards and 30 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions, he averaged around 18-21 fantasy points per game while adding modest but useful rushing production.
His accuracy (67.3% completion) and ability to spread the ball to a talented skill group make him a weekly starter you can trust. A subpar Cowboys defense should force more game-script reliance on the offense, boosting volume and scoring chances for Prescott.
In a crowded tier with Williams, Herbert, and Lawrence, he stands out as the proven veteran who rarely posts clunkers.
Dallas draws a middle-of-the-pack schedule that includes several favorable matchups for Prescott’s skill set. Games against the Giants, Commanders, and Titans present plus opportunities to exploit weaker secondaries, while home tilts versus the Cardinals and Jaguars should produce plenty of scoring chances.
Tougher road tests at the Packers, Seahawks, and Rams will test him, but his experience in those environments -- and the likely negative game scripts from the defense -- keeps the ceiling intact.
For drafters comparing similarly priced QBs, Prescott is the steady, low-maintenance pick who helps build a balanced roster without forcing you to chase weekly upside. He’s the one you draft and comfortably set and forget.
Trevor Lawrence - QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Position Rank: QB10
ADP: 87.1
Lawrence has emerged as one of the sharper mid-round quarterback values for 2026 fantasy managers thanks to his well-rounded game and the fresh offensive vision of new head coach Liam Coen.
In 2025, he delivered 4,007 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with a career-high nine rushing scores for 359 yards, producing several monster weeks (including a five-TD outburst vs. the Jets and multiple 30+ point games). Coen’s scheme, which emphasizes rhythm throws, play-action, and quarterback mobility, should unlock even more efficiency and big-play opportunities for Lawrence.
That dual-threat production gives him a higher floor than pure pocket passers and legitimate spike potential. Among QBs with similar ADPs like Williams, Herbert, and Prescott, Lawrence stands out for blending consistency with big-play upside.
The Jaguars’ schedule features exploitable matchups that should boost his numbers under Coen. This includes home dates against the Browns, Patriots, and Commanders, plus road games at the Giants and Bengals where the offense can dictate tempo.
Tougher tests against the Ravens, Texans, and Bears exist, but Lawrence’s mobility and the scheme’s creativity help him thrive there, too. In this tight debate, he’s the balanced, low-maintenance choice who rewards managers with steady QB1 production and occasional league-winning outbursts.
Fantasy Football Verdict - Williams vs. Herbert vs. Prescott vs. Lawrence
When looking at the debate between this cluster of talented quarterbacks, there is a key contributing factor at play for me. Williams is currently going in early Round 7 based on the current ADP, while there is a good possibility that you can wait an additional round for your pick of the other three players.
That eliminates Williams for me, as I prefer to have an extra shot at a skill-position player when building the foundation of my starting lineup.
Now, with the other quarterbacks to choose from, each comes with their own question marks that could cause you to doubt clicking the button on their name. Even though you could call me a Prescott homer as a Cowboys fan, there is just too much going right with the upside of Lawrence in Year 2 under Coen.
As things stand now, I have Lawrence ranked the highest among this group. He could easily find himself closely aligned with Prescott in terms of passing yards for 2026, but it’s the rushing upside that pushes him over the top for me.
Barring any setbacks leading up to the start of the regular season, Trevor Lawrence is declared the winner of this ADP Duel!
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