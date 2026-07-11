3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Zac Veen, Charlie Condon, Andrew Fischer

July 11, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Zac Veen, Charlie Condon, Andrew Fischer - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Throughout the opening months of the season, managers have watched many prospects earn the call from Triple-A and become must-start players like Henry Bolte, Cole Carrigg, and Payton Tolle.

In this piece, we will look at two of the top prospects in the Colorado system who are showing elite upside at Triple-A, as well as a budding infielder in Milwaukee.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 79 G, .316/.391/.586, 25 2B, 16 HR, 14 SB

Speaking of hot Rockies’ prospects, Zac Veen is right there with Condon, waiting for a promotion. He launched three home runs for himself in the final five games of June, and finished the month batting .366 with seven homers and 13 doubles. This year, he’s slashing .316/.391/.586 with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases.

Zac Veen is strong enough to lift this one onto the berm for a home run! Back-to-back games with a long ball for Zac, and 14 overall for the season. T5: Isotopes 5, Round Rock 2 pic.twitter.com/ln6NuujdAh — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) July 1, 2026

While his Triple-A teammate Charlie Condon certainly has more total upside and has been performing better as of late, Veen actually has the added benefit of already being on the 40-man roster, as he played 12 games in the majors in 2025. You would think the Rockies wouldn’t be that hesitant to give him a second shot, but once again, their outfield currently consists of Jake McCarthy, Cole Carrigg, and Mickey Moniak, who have all earned their spots in the lineup.

Still, it’s nice to see this production from Veen after he gained a noticeable amount of muscle this offseason and cited that he was much more focused after dealing with some substance-abuse issues. He really looks to be back to the top prospect many expected him to be, and has posted an eye-popping 113.4 mph max exit velocity, which ranks in the 95th percentile.

It would once again take some creativity to find at-bats for Veen, but he’d be worth adding in all leagues once promoted. I think it’s more likely that he finally gets the call-up as an injury replacement of some kind, but they also could swap him out with Carrigg at some point if the rookie falls into an extended slump, although that doesn’t seem likely at the moment.

- Written by Jeremy Heist



Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 78 G, .286/.413/.585, 16 2B, 20 HR, 5 SB

There's no slowing Charlie Condon down lately. The former first-rounder has slashed .373/.480/.892 with 10 home runs over his last 22 contests. Condon is now up to 42 extra-base hits and 20 home runs in 78 games this season, with 12 of those home runs coming in his 30 games since the beginning of June.

On top of that, Condon has struck out at a respectable 22.8% clip during this stretch after having a 29.6% strikeout rate in May.

Charlie Condon has two more home runs tonight in Triple-A! He now has 16 home runs in his last 31 games.#Rockiespic.twitter.com/bfelX55CXN — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 2, 2026

Condon is ready for a shot in the Majors. There's no doubt in my mind about that. But the problem is that Condon is thoroughly blocked in Colorado. At first base, TJ Rumfield has been one of the best rookies this season, and the quartet of Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, Cole Carrigg, and Troy Johnston have been performing well offensively in the outfield and designated hitter spots.

I suppose Condon could join the fray and form some sort of a 1B/RF/DH rotation, but the Rockies appear to be in no hurry to bring him up.

-Written by Eric Cross

Andrew Fischer, 3B, Milwaukee Brewers

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 MiLB Stats: 73 G, .297/.442/.727. 14 2B, 30 HR, 7 SB

You may not have heard of Andrew Fischer, who was drafted just last season with the 20th overall pick of the MLB Draft. He has quickly adjusted in his first year of professional baseball this season and is showing elite raw power. He managed to hit 11 home runs just in June alone and has already hit four home runs through eight games in July.

Four homers in five games for Andrew Fischer! The @Brewers' No. 8 prospect ranks second in the Minors with 27 homers on the season, including this blast for the Double-A @BiloxiShuckers: pic.twitter.com/a34n8SJTA6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 4, 2026

The Brewers may have found something here, as he’s slashing .297/.442/.727 and has 64 RBI, 72 runs, and seven steals to go along with his 28 homers this season. While the 33.3% strikeout rate is a problem he’ll have to fix, he’s an on-base machine with an 18.2% walk rate. Of course, most of his season has been at High-A, so some adjustments will have to be made as he begins to face more skilled pitchers.

The first step of that adjustment is looking good so far, considering he already has seven home runs in 14 games at Double-A. The 22-year-old’s swing is perfectly optimized for power, as he pulls the ball in the air over 40% of the time and hits ground balls at a 23% clip. He’s going to have to hold up against tougher competition as he eventually rises to Triple-A, but so far, you can't ask much more out of the slugger.

It's not worth monitoring him for redraft leagues in 2026; however, it's clear that his dynasty stock is skyrocketing. There's a chance he moves to first base eventually, but at least so far, the Brewers intend to give him a chance to stick at third, which would be even better for his fantasy value.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Noah Schultz AJ Smith-Shawver vs Jake McCarthy A.J. Ewing vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Noah Schultz AJ Smith-Shawver vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Zac Veen, Charlie Condon, Andrew Fischer, Nick Gonzales, Joshua Baez, Royce Lewis, Luis Robert Jr., Mason Montgomery, Kody Clemens, Garrett Mitchell, Aaron Ashby, Kyle Karros, Curtis Made, Cade Cavalli. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Zac Veen, Charlie Condon, Andrew Fischer, Nick Gonzales, Joshua Baez, Royce Lewis, Luis Robert Jr., Mason Montgomery, Kody Clemens, Garrett Mitchell, Aaron Ashby, Kyle Karros, Curtis Made, Cade Cavalli:

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