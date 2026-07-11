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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Zac Veen, Charlie Condon, Andrew Fischer

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Zac Veen - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Zac Veen, Charlie Condon, Andrew Fischer - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Throughout the opening months of the season, managers have watched many prospects earn the call from Triple-A and become must-start players like Henry Bolte, Cole Carrigg, and Payton Tolle.

In this piece, we will look at two of the top prospects in the Colorado system who are showing elite upside at Triple-A, as well as a budding infielder in Milwaukee.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 79 G, .316/.391/.586, 25 2B, 16 HR, 14 SB

Speaking of hot Rockies’ prospects, Zac Veen is right there with Condon, waiting for a promotion. He launched three home runs for himself in the final five games of June, and finished the month batting .366 with seven homers and 13 doubles. This year, he’s slashing .316/.391/.586 with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases. 

While his Triple-A teammate Charlie Condon certainly has more total upside and has been performing better as of late, Veen actually has the added benefit of already being on the 40-man roster, as he played 12 games in the majors in 2025. You would think the Rockies wouldn’t be that hesitant to give him a second shot, but once again, their outfield currently consists of Jake McCarthy, Cole Carrigg, and Mickey Moniak, who have all earned their spots in the lineup. 

Still, it’s nice to see this production from Veen after he gained a noticeable amount of muscle this offseason and cited that he was much more focused after dealing with some substance-abuse issues. He really looks to be back to the top prospect many expected him to be, and has posted an eye-popping 113.4 mph max exit velocity, which ranks in the 95th percentile. 

It would once again take some creativity to find at-bats for Veen, but he’d be worth adding in all leagues once promoted. I think it’s more likely that he finally gets the call-up as an injury replacement of some kind, but they also could swap him out with Carrigg at some point if the rookie falls into an extended slump, although that doesn’t seem likely at the moment.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 78 G, .286/.413/.585, 16 2B, 20 HR, 5 SB

There's no slowing Charlie Condon down lately. The former first-rounder has slashed .373/.480/.892 with 10 home runs over his last 22 contests. Condon is now up to 42 extra-base hits and 20 home runs in 78 games this season, with 12 of those home runs coming in his 30 games since the beginning of June.

On top of that, Condon has struck out at a respectable 22.8% clip during this stretch after having a 29.6% strikeout rate in May.

Condon is ready for a shot in the Majors. There's no doubt in my mind about that. But the problem is that Condon is thoroughly blocked in Colorado. At first base, TJ Rumfield has been one of the best rookies this season, and the quartet of Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, Cole Carrigg, and Troy Johnston have been performing well offensively in the outfield and designated hitter spots.

I suppose Condon could join the fray and form some sort of a 1B/RF/DH rotation, but the Rockies appear to be in no hurry to bring him up.

-Written by Eric Cross

 

Andrew Fischer, 3B, Milwaukee Brewers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 MiLB Stats: 73 G, .297/.442/.727. 14 2B, 30 HR, 7 SB

You may not have heard of Andrew Fischer, who was drafted just last season with the 20th overall pick of the MLB Draft. He has quickly adjusted in his first year of professional baseball this season and is showing elite raw power. He managed to hit 11 home runs just in June alone and has already hit four home runs through eight games in July.

The Brewers may have found something here, as he’s slashing .297/.442/.727 and has 64 RBI, 72 runs, and seven steals to go along with his 28 homers this season. While the 33.3% strikeout rate is a problem he’ll have to fix, he’s an on-base machine with an 18.2% walk rate. Of course, most of his season has been at High-A, so some adjustments will have to be made as he begins to face more skilled pitchers. 

The first step of that adjustment is looking good so far, considering he already has seven home runs in 14 games at Double-A. The 22-year-old’s swing is perfectly optimized for power, as he pulls the ball in the air over 40% of the time and hits ground balls at a 23% clip. He’s going to have to hold up against tougher competition as he eventually rises to Triple-A, but so far, you can't ask much more out of the slugger. 

It's not worth monitoring him for redraft leagues in 2026; however, it's clear that his dynasty stock is skyrocketing. There's a chance he moves to first base eventually, but at least so far, the Brewers intend to give him a chance to stick at third, which would be even better for his fantasy value.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
3 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
4 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
6 Max Clark OF Tigers August
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
9 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
10 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
11 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers NOW
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates August
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
19 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
20 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 Jacob Melton OF Rays August
23 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
24 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
25 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners Maybe September

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Zac Veen, Charlie Condon, Andrew Fischer, Nick Gonzales, Joshua Baez, Royce Lewis, Luis Robert Jr., Mason Montgomery, Kody Clemens, Garrett Mitchell, Aaron Ashby, Kyle Karros, Curtis Made, Cade Cavalli. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Zac Veen, Charlie Condon, Andrew Fischer, Nick Gonzales, Joshua Baez, Royce Lewis, Luis Robert Jr., Mason Montgomery, Kody Clemens, Garrett Mitchell, Aaron Ashby, Kyle Karros, Curtis Made, Cade Cavalli:

Charlie Condon
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Khalil Watson
Charlie Condon
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Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
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Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
Charlie Condon
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Max Clark
Charlie Condon
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Joe Mack
Charlie Condon
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Michael Petersen
Charlie Condon
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Hogan Harris
Charlie Condon
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Jackson Jobe
Charlie Condon
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Victor Bericoto
Charlie Condon
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Anthony Seigler
Charlie Condon
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
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Andrew Kittredge
Charlie Condon
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Heriberto Hernandez
Charlie Condon
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Jordan Romano
Charlie Condon
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Kirby Yates
Charlie Condon
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Tristan Peters
Charlie Condon
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Elvis Alvarado
Charlie Condon
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Tyler Tolbert
Charlie Condon
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Noah Schultz
Charlie Condon
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Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
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Ryan Jeffers
Charlie Condon
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Jacob Webb
Charlie Condon
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Jonah Heim
Charlie Condon
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Jasson Dominguez
Charlie Condon
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Kyle Teel
Charlie Condon
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Connor Prielipp
Charlie Condon
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Brayan Rocchio
Charlie Condon
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Bailey Ober
Charlie Condon
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Bryce Eldridge
Charlie Condon
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Ezequiel Tovar
Charlie Condon
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Kade Anderson
Charlie Condon
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Dalton Rushing
Charlie Condon
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Jose Caballero
Charlie Condon
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Charlie Condon
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Carson Benge
Charlie Condon
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Jake McCarthy
Charlie Condon
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T.J. Rumfield
Charlie Condon
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A.J. Ewing
Charlie Condon
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Chase DeLauter
Charlie Condon
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Sam Antonacci
Charlie Condon
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Mickey Moniak
Charlie Condon
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Charlie Condon
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Luis Lara
Charlie Condon
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Heliot Ramos
Charlie Condon
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Cole Carrigg
Nick Gonzales
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Joshua Baez
Nick Gonzales
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Dominic Canzone
Nick Gonzales
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Tommy Edman
Nick Gonzales
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Masyn Winn
Nick Gonzales
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Chase Meidroth
Nick Gonzales
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Lane Thomas
Nick Gonzales
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Grant Taylor
Nick Gonzales
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Dylan Crews
Nick Gonzales
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Mauricio Dubon
Nick Gonzales
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Shane Drohan
Nick Gonzales
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Royce Lewis
Nick Gonzales
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Luis Robert Jr.
Nick Gonzales
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Brandon Sproat
Nick Gonzales
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Mason Montgomery
Nick Gonzales
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Henry Bolte
Nick Gonzales
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Aaron Ashby
Nick Gonzales
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Taj Bradley
Nick Gonzales
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Garrett Mitchell
Nick Gonzales
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Tyler Wells
Nick Gonzales
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Alejandro Kirk
Nick Gonzales
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Jung Hoo Lee
Nick Gonzales
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Cade Cavalli
Nick Gonzales
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Alex Lange
Nick Gonzales
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Curtis Mead
Nick Gonzales
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Yoendrys Gomez
Nick Gonzales
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Christian Scott
Nick Gonzales
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Caleb Kilian
Nick Gonzales
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Braden Montgomery
Nick Gonzales
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Kerry Carpenter
Nick Gonzales
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Walbert Urena
Nick Gonzales
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Jake Burger
Nick Gonzales
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Javier Sanoja
Nick Gonzales
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Jose Caballero
Nick Gonzales
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Caleb Durbin
Nick Gonzales
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A.J. Ewing
Nick Gonzales
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Sam Antonacci
Nick Gonzales
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Travis Bazzana
Nick Gonzales
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Ezequiel Tovar
Nick Gonzales
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Brayan Rocchio
Nick Gonzales
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Tyler Tolbert
Nick Gonzales
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Anthony Seigler
Nick Gonzales
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Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
Joshua Baez
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Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
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Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
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Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
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Grant Taylor
Joshua Baez
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Masyn Winn
Joshua Baez
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Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
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Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Dylan Crews
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Shane Drohan
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
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Taj Bradley
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Tyler Wells
Joshua Baez
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Aaron Ashby
Joshua Baez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
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Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
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Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
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Alejandro Kirk
Joshua Baez
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Yoendrys Gomez
Joshua Baez
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Cade Cavalli
Joshua Baez
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Caleb Kilian
Joshua Baez
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Curtis Mead
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
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Christian Scott
Joshua Baez
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Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
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Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Josh Bell
Joshua Baez
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Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
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Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
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A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Luis Lara
Joshua Baez
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Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
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Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
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Javier Sanoja
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Royce Lewis
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Brandon Sproat
Royce Lewis
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Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
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Henry Bolte
Royce Lewis
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Grant Taylor
Royce Lewis
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Taj Bradley
Royce Lewis
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Chase Meidroth
Royce Lewis
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Tyler Wells
Royce Lewis
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Tommy Edman
Royce Lewis
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Jung Hoo Lee
Royce Lewis
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Joshua Baez
Royce Lewis
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Alex Lange
Royce Lewis
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Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
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Yoendrys Gomez
Royce Lewis
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Dominic Canzone
Royce Lewis
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Caleb Kilian
Royce Lewis
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Masyn Winn
Royce Lewis
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Royce Lewis
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Lane Thomas
Royce Lewis
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Royce Lewis
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Royce Lewis
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Josh Bell
Royce Lewis
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Tanner Scott
Royce Lewis
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Luis Robert Jr.
Royce Lewis
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Travis Bazzana
Royce Lewis
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Mason Montgomery
Royce Lewis
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Kody Clemens
Royce Lewis
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Aaron Ashby
Royce Lewis
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Kyle Karros
Royce Lewis
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Garrett Mitchell
Royce Lewis
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Emilio Pagan
Royce Lewis
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Alejandro Kirk
Royce Lewis
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Jose Caballero
Royce Lewis
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Royce Lewis
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T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
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Caleb Durbin
Royce Lewis
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Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
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Curtis Mead
Royce Lewis
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Javier Sanoja
Royce Lewis
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Bryce Eldridge
Royce Lewis
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Anthony Seigler
Luis Robert Jr.
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Shane Drohan
Luis Robert Jr.
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Mason Montgomery
Luis Robert Jr.
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Dylan Crews
Luis Robert Jr.
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Aaron Ashby
Luis Robert Jr.
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Lane Thomas
Luis Robert Jr.
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Garrett Mitchell
Luis Robert Jr.
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Masyn Winn
Luis Robert Jr.
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Alejandro Kirk
Luis Robert Jr.
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Dominic Canzone
Luis Robert Jr.
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Cade Cavalli
Luis Robert Jr.
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Nick Gonzales
Luis Robert Jr.
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Curtis Mead
Luis Robert Jr.
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Joshua Baez
Luis Robert Jr.
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Christian Scott
Luis Robert Jr.
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Tommy Edman
Luis Robert Jr.
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Braden Montgomery
Luis Robert Jr.
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Chase Meidroth
Luis Robert Jr.
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Walbert Urena
Luis Robert Jr.
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Grant Taylor
Luis Robert Jr.
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Javier Sanoja
Luis Robert Jr.
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Mauricio Dubon
Luis Robert Jr.
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Garrett Whitlock
Luis Robert Jr.
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Royce Lewis
Luis Robert Jr.
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Dalton Rushing
Luis Robert Jr.
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Brandon Sproat
Luis Robert Jr.
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Kade Anderson
Luis Robert Jr.
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Henry Bolte
Luis Robert Jr.
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Ezequiel Tovar
Luis Robert Jr.
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Taj Bradley
Luis Robert Jr.
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Bryce Eldridge
Luis Robert Jr.
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Tyler Wells
Luis Robert Jr.
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Bailey Ober
Luis Robert Jr.
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Jose Caballero
Luis Robert Jr.
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Carson Benge
Luis Robert Jr.
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Jake McCarthy
Luis Robert Jr.
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A.J. Ewing
Luis Robert Jr.
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Chase DeLauter
Luis Robert Jr.
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Sam Antonacci
Luis Robert Jr.
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Mickey Moniak
Luis Robert Jr.
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Robert Jr.
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Luis Lara
Luis Robert Jr.
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Heliot Ramos
Luis Robert Jr.
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Cole Carrigg
Luis Robert Jr.
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Kerry Carpenter
Luis Robert Jr.
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Jung Hoo Lee
Mason Montgomery
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Luis Robert Jr.
Mason Montgomery
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Aaron Ashby
Mason Montgomery
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Shane Drohan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mason Montgomery
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Dylan Crews
Mason Montgomery
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Alejandro Kirk
Mason Montgomery
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Lane Thomas
Mason Montgomery
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Cade Cavalli
Mason Montgomery
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Masyn Winn
Mason Montgomery
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Curtis Mead
Mason Montgomery
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Dominic Canzone
Mason Montgomery
vs
Christian Scott
Mason Montgomery
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Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
Mason Montgomery
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Joshua Baez
Mason Montgomery
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Walbert Urena
Mason Montgomery
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Tommy Edman
Mason Montgomery
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Javier Sanoja
Mason Montgomery
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Chase Meidroth
Mason Montgomery
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Garrett Whitlock
Mason Montgomery
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Grant Taylor
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dalton Rushing
Mason Montgomery
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Mauricio Dubon
Mason Montgomery
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Kade Anderson
Mason Montgomery
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Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
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Ezequiel Tovar
Mason Montgomery
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Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
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Bryce Eldridge
Mason Montgomery
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Henry Bolte
Mason Montgomery
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Bailey Ober
Mason Montgomery
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Taj Bradley
Mason Montgomery
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Brayan Rocchio
Mason Montgomery
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Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
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Logan Henderson
Mason Montgomery
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Nick Lodolo
Mason Montgomery
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Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
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Payton Tolle
Mason Montgomery
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Troy Melton
Mason Montgomery
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Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
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Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
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Sean Burke
Mason Montgomery
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Gage Jump
Mason Montgomery
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Joey Cantillo
Mason Montgomery
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Emilio Pagan
Mason Montgomery
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Tanner Scott
Kody Clemens
vs
Kyle Karros
Kody Clemens
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Travis Bazzana
Kody Clemens
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kody Clemens
vs
Tanner Scott
Kody Clemens
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kody Clemens
vs
Josh Bell
Kody Clemens
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Heliot Ramos
Kody Clemens
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Jake Burger
Kody Clemens
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Joey Cantillo
Kody Clemens
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Kerry Carpenter
Kody Clemens
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Gage Jump
Kody Clemens
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Caleb Kilian
Kody Clemens
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Luis Lara
Kody Clemens
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kody Clemens
vs
Sean Burke
Kody Clemens
vs
Alex Lange
Kody Clemens
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Kody Clemens
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kody Clemens
vs
Ian Seymour
Kody Clemens
vs
Tyler Wells
Kody Clemens
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kody Clemens
vs
Taj Bradley
Kody Clemens
vs
Jake Bennett
Kody Clemens
vs
Henry Bolte
Kody Clemens
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kody Clemens
vs
Brandon Sproat
Kody Clemens
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kody Clemens
vs
Royce Lewis
Kody Clemens
vs
Chase DeLauter
Kody Clemens
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kody Clemens
vs
Troy Melton
Kody Clemens
vs
Grant Taylor
Kody Clemens
vs
Jose Caballero
Kody Clemens
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kody Clemens
vs
Carson Benge
Kody Clemens
vs
Jake McCarthy
Kody Clemens
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kody Clemens
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Caleb Durbin
Kody Clemens
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A.J. Ewing
Kody Clemens
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Chase Meidroth
Kody Clemens
vs
Tommy Edman
Kody Clemens
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kody Clemens
vs
Lane Thomas
Kody Clemens
vs
Dylan Crews
Kody Clemens
vs
Curtis Mead
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Aaron Ashby
Garrett Mitchell
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Alejandro Kirk
Garrett Mitchell
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Mason Montgomery
Garrett Mitchell
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Cade Cavalli
Garrett Mitchell
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Luis Robert Jr.
Garrett Mitchell
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Curtis Mead
Garrett Mitchell
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Shane Drohan
Garrett Mitchell
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Christian Scott
Garrett Mitchell
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Dylan Crews
Garrett Mitchell
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Braden Montgomery
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Lane Thomas
Garrett Mitchell
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Walbert Urena
Garrett Mitchell
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Masyn Winn
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Javier Sanoja
Garrett Mitchell
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Dominic Canzone
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Nick Gonzales
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Dalton Rushing
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Joshua Baez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kade Anderson
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Tommy Edman
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase Meidroth
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Grant Taylor
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Bailey Ober
Garrett Mitchell
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Mauricio Dubon
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Royce Lewis
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Connor Prielipp
Garrett Mitchell
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Brandon Sproat
Garrett Mitchell
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Kyle Teel
Garrett Mitchell
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Jose Caballero
Garrett Mitchell
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Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
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Jake McCarthy
Garrett Mitchell
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A.J. Ewing
Garrett Mitchell
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Chase DeLauter
Garrett Mitchell
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Sam Antonacci
Garrett Mitchell
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Mickey Moniak
Garrett Mitchell
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Garrett Mitchell
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Luis Lara
Garrett Mitchell
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Heliot Ramos
Garrett Mitchell
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Cole Carrigg
Garrett Mitchell
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Kerry Carpenter
Garrett Mitchell
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Jung Hoo Lee
Aaron Ashby
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Mason Montgomery
Aaron Ashby
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Garrett Mitchell
Aaron Ashby
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Luis Robert Jr.
Aaron Ashby
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Alejandro Kirk
Aaron Ashby
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Shane Drohan
Aaron Ashby
vs
Cade Cavalli
Aaron Ashby
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Dylan Crews
Aaron Ashby
vs
Curtis Mead
Aaron Ashby
vs
Lane Thomas
Aaron Ashby
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Christian Scott
Aaron Ashby
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Masyn Winn
Aaron Ashby
vs
Braden Montgomery
Aaron Ashby
vs
Dominic Canzone
Aaron Ashby
vs
Walbert Urena
Aaron Ashby
vs
Nick Gonzales
Aaron Ashby
vs
Javier Sanoja
Aaron Ashby
vs
Joshua Baez
Aaron Ashby
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Aaron Ashby
vs
Tommy Edman
Aaron Ashby
vs
Dalton Rushing
Aaron Ashby
vs
Chase Meidroth
Aaron Ashby
vs
Kade Anderson
Aaron Ashby
vs
Grant Taylor
Aaron Ashby
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Aaron Ashby
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Aaron Ashby
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Aaron Ashby
vs
Royce Lewis
Aaron Ashby
vs
Bailey Ober
Aaron Ashby
vs
Brandon Sproat
Aaron Ashby
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Aaron Ashby
vs
Henry Bolte
Aaron Ashby
vs
Connor Prielipp
Aaron Ashby
vs
Jacob Latz
Aaron Ashby
vs
Griffin Jax
Aaron Ashby
vs
Payton Tolle
Aaron Ashby
vs
Troy Melton
Aaron Ashby
vs
Ian Seymour
Aaron Ashby
vs
Sean Burke
Aaron Ashby
vs
Joey Cantillo
Aaron Ashby
vs
Emilio Pagan
Aaron Ashby
vs
Tanner Scott
Aaron Ashby
vs
Caleb Kilian
Aaron Ashby
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Aaron Ashby
vs
Alex Lange
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vs
Tyler Wells
Kyle Karros
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
vs
Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
vs
Travis Bazzana
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vs
Heliot Ramos
Kyle Karros
vs
Tanner Scott
Kyle Karros
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Jake Burger
Kyle Karros
vs
Luis Lara
Kyle Karros
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Kyle Karros
vs
Sean Burke
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Kilian
Kyle Karros
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Kyle Karros
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Karros
vs
Ian Seymour
Kyle Karros
vs
Alex Lange
Kyle Karros
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kyle Karros
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Jung Hoo Lee
Kyle Karros
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Jake Bennett
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Tyler Wells
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Samuel Basallo
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Taj Bradley
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Sam Antonacci
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Henry Bolte
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Chase DeLauter
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Brandon Sproat
Kyle Karros
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Troy Melton
Kyle Karros
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Royce Lewis
Kyle Karros
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A.J. Ewing
Kyle Karros
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy Edman
Kyle Karros
vs
Curtis Mead
Kyle Karros
vs
Javier Sanoja
Kyle Karros
vs
Anthony Seigler
Cade Cavalli
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Cade Cavalli
vs
Curtis Mead
Cade Cavalli
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Cade Cavalli
vs
Christian Scott
Cade Cavalli
vs
Aaron Ashby
Cade Cavalli
vs
Braden Montgomery
Cade Cavalli
vs
Mason Montgomery
Cade Cavalli
vs
Walbert Urena
Cade Cavalli
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Cade Cavalli
vs
Javier Sanoja
Cade Cavalli
vs
Shane Drohan
Cade Cavalli
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Cade Cavalli
vs
Dylan Crews
Cade Cavalli
vs
Dalton Rushing
Cade Cavalli
vs
Lane Thomas
Cade Cavalli
vs
Kade Anderson
Cade Cavalli
vs
Masyn Winn
Cade Cavalli
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Cade Cavalli
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cade Cavalli
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Cade Cavalli
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cade Cavalli
vs
Bailey Ober
Cade Cavalli
vs
Joshua Baez
Cade Cavalli
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Cade Cavalli
vs
Tommy Edman
Cade Cavalli
vs
Connor Prielipp
Cade Cavalli
vs
Chase Meidroth
Cade Cavalli
vs
Kyle Teel
Cade Cavalli
vs
Grant Taylor
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Cade Cavalli
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jonah Heim
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jacob Latz
Cade Cavalli
vs
Logan Henderson
Cade Cavalli
vs
Nick Lodolo
Cade Cavalli
vs
Griffin Jax
Cade Cavalli
vs
Payton Tolle
Cade Cavalli
vs
Troy Melton
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jake Bennett
Cade Cavalli
vs
Ian Seymour
Cade Cavalli
vs
Sean Burke
Cade Cavalli
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Gage Jump
Cade Cavalli
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Yoendrys Gomez
Cade Cavalli
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Tyler Wells

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Breakout Hitters To Watch For Week 16
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