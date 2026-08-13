Will Puka Nacua play for the Los Angeles Rams in 2026? Will Puka Nacua be healthy enough to play in Week 1? Andersen breaks down the latest Puka Nacua injury news for fantasy football.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua took another major step forward during the 2025 season. Even though the Rams added Davante Adams to their receiver room, Nacua still produced at an elite level, offering a major weapon for fantasy managers looking to win a league championship.
Unfortunately, Nacua left practice early on Tuesday. He was seen walking with a trainer, which raised some concerns for managers ahead of 2026 fantasy football drafts. Additionally, Nacua has some off-the-field legal issues that could add a wrinkle to his draft stock.
Now that last year's WR1 in PPR leagues is watching from the sideline, fantasy managers are scrambling to get more information. Will Puka Nacua play in Week 1? What's his fantasy football outlook for 2026?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Will Puka Nacua Play In Week 1?
Seeing Nacua leave the field was admittedly startling for fantasy managers. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com offered an encouraging update in the aftermath of the injury.
According to Rapoport, Nacua is dealing with minor soreness in his groin. He added that the team is "just being cautious," which is a good sign for his Week 1 availability.
#Rams WR Puka Nacua, who left practice while walking with a trainer, is dealing with minor soreness in his groin, I'm told. The team is just being cautious.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2026
If Nacua's injury is indeed minor, he should be able to play in the Rams' Week 1 contest nearly a month from now.
However, there's also a legal battle for managers to consider. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the league could hand down "potential discipline" to Nacua, who is being sued after he reportedly bit a woman earlier this year. The NFL could also issue discipline for antisemitic comments that he made.
At this point, there's a real possibility Nacua isn't on the field for Week 1 due to potential discipline. However, the good news is that his injury isn't too serious, so fantasy managers should have him healthy for the bulk of the regular season, if not the entirety of it.
Puka Nacua 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Nacua was the overall WR1 in PPR leagues last year, catching 129 passes for 1,715 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He also had 105 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He was able to produce at such a high level despite sharing targets with Adams (60 catches, 789 yards, 14 touchdowns).
Adams remains in the mix this year, and players like Konata Mumpfield, Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, and Tyler Higbee will all fetch considerable targets, too. However, Nacua remains the undisputed top pass-catcher in Los Angeles, and he could put up another WR1 overall season if he's on the field for all 17 games.
The most dominant Rams players at Loyola Marymount were zero surprise:
Matthew Stafford
Puka Nacua
Trent McDuffie
Quentin Lake
But here are some less heralded names who have impressed, too:
CJ Daniels
Cam Lampkin
Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Josaiah Stewart
Grant Stuard
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 7, 2026
The good news for Nacua is that quarterback Matthew Stafford remains on the team. After months of speculation about a potential retirement, Stafford remains on track to continue his Hall of Fame-caliber NFL career in 2026. Stafford was a prolific passer last year, racking up 388 completions, 4,707 yards, and 46 touchdowns with just eight interceptions.
Stafford threw the ball nearly 600 times last year, so there are plenty of targets for Nacua to have an explosive year, even if other players are also heavily involved.
In RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026, Nacua ranks as the WR2. He is also the fourth-ranked player overall, which means he's a projected early-to-mid first-round pick.
Nacua might be off the board by the time most managers pick. If you're picking third or later and Nacua is still available, you can't go wrong with the highly talented, uber-athletic, and heavily targeted receiver. He should be a key piece of championship-winning fantasy rosters again in 2026.
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
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