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Will Puka Nacua Play in Week 1? Fantasy Football Injury Update

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Puka Nacua - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News - icon rotoballer

Will Puka Nacua play for the Los Angeles Rams in 2026? Will Puka Nacua be healthy enough to play in Week 1? Andersen breaks down the latest Puka Nacua injury news for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Will Puka Nacua Play In Week 1?
Puka Nacua 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua took another major step forward during the 2025 season. Even though the Rams added Davante Adams to their receiver room, Nacua still produced at an elite level, offering a major weapon for fantasy managers looking to win a league championship.

Unfortunately, Nacua left practice early on Tuesday. He was seen walking with a trainer, which raised some concerns for managers ahead of 2026 fantasy football drafts. Additionally, Nacua has some off-the-field legal issues that could add a wrinkle to his draft stock.

Now that last year's WR1 in PPR leagues is watching from the sideline, fantasy managers are scrambling to get more information. Will Puka Nacua play in Week 1? What's his fantasy football outlook for 2026?

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Will Puka Nacua Play In Week 1?

Seeing Nacua leave the field was admittedly startling for fantasy managers. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com offered an encouraging update in the aftermath of the injury.

According to Rapoport, Nacua is dealing with minor soreness in his groin. He added that the team is "just being cautious," which is a good sign for his Week 1 availability.

If Nacua's injury is indeed minor, he should be able to play in the Rams' Week 1 contest nearly a month from now.

However, there's also a legal battle for managers to consider. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the league could hand down "potential discipline" to Nacua, who is being sued after he reportedly bit a woman earlier this year. The NFL could also issue discipline for antisemitic comments that he made.

At this point, there's a real possibility Nacua isn't on the field for Week 1 due to potential discipline. However, the good news is that his injury isn't too serious, so fantasy managers should have him healthy for the bulk of the regular season, if not the entirety of it.

 

Puka Nacua 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Nacua was the overall WR1 in PPR leagues last year, catching 129 passes for 1,715 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He also had 105 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He was able to produce at such a high level despite sharing targets with Adams (60 catches, 789 yards, 14 touchdowns).

Adams remains in the mix this year, and players like Konata Mumpfield, Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, and Tyler Higbee will all fetch considerable targets, too. However, Nacua remains the undisputed top pass-catcher in Los Angeles, and he could put up another WR1 overall season if he's on the field for all 17 games.

The good news for Nacua is that quarterback Matthew Stafford remains on the team. After months of speculation about a potential retirement, Stafford remains on track to continue his Hall of Fame-caliber NFL career in 2026. Stafford was a prolific passer last year, racking up 388 completions, 4,707 yards, and 46 touchdowns with just eight interceptions.

Stafford threw the ball nearly 600 times last year, so there are plenty of targets for Nacua to have an explosive year, even if other players are also heavily involved.

In RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026, Nacua ranks as the WR2. He is also the fourth-ranked player overall, which means he's a projected early-to-mid first-round pick.

Nacua might be off the board by the time most managers pick. If you're picking third or later and Nacua is still available, you can't go wrong with the highly talented, uber-athletic, and heavily targeted receiver. He should be a key piece of championship-winning fantasy rosters again in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Matthew Stafford:

Puka Nacua
vs
Bijan Robinson
Puka Nacua
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Puka Nacua
vs
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Puka Nacua
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Puka Nacua
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Puka Nacua
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De'Von Achane
Puka Nacua
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Puka Nacua
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Puka Nacua
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Puka Nacua
vs
Brock Bowers
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vs
George Pickens
Puka Nacua
vs
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A.J. Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
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Devonta Smith
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Tee Higgins
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Breece Hall
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Puka Nacua
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Josh Jacobs
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Rashee Rice
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Ladd McConkey
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Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
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vs
Davante Adams
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vs
Cam Skattebo
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Jaylen Waddle
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Colston Loveland
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Luther Burden III
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Josh Downs
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Alec Pierce
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Davante Adams
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vs
Courtland Sutton
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Josh Downs
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vs
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vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
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vs
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vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
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vs
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vs
Jakobi Meyers
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vs
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vs
Wan'dale Robinson
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vs
Matthew Golden
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vs
Makai Lemon
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vs
KC Concepcion
Davante Adams
vs
Jalen Coker
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vs
Khalil Shakir
Davante Adams
vs
Romeo Doubs
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vs
Jayden Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
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Davante Adams
vs
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Davante Adams
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
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vs
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vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Denzel Boston
Davante Adams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
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vs
Jalen Nailor
Matthew Stafford
vs
RJ Harvey
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Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Matthew Stafford
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Alec Pierce
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Jordan Addison
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vs
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Trevor Lawrence
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Wan'dale Robinson
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George Kittle
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Caleb Williams
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Makai Lemon
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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KC Concepcion
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Rome Odunze
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Jonathon Brooks
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vs
Tony Pollard
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Tyler Warren
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Jake Ferguson
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Cam Ward
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Bryce Young
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Aaron Rodgers
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Fernando Mendoza
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vs
Tua Tagovailoa
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vs
Geno Smith
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vs
Deshaun Watson
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vs
Kirk Cousins
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vs
Shedeur Sanders

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Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
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