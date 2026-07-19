Zyhir Hope Lights Up the Scoresheet with Another Multi-Home Run Game
Zyhir Hope turned in another stellar effort at the Double-A level on Saturday evening. Facing Frisco, the No. 19 overall prospect in the sport went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI. Hope has spent the entire 2026 campaign with Double-A and has performed at a high level. Through 84 total contests with Tulsa, the budding superstar has carried a .292/.373/.538 slash line with a .910 OPS. He has launched 16 doubles, added 21 round-trippers, and even swiped 15 bags. However, over his last 12 contests, Hope has seen his production soar even further, especially when looking at his power. During this noted stretch, Hope has launched eight long balls with a 1.021 SLG. Given his current pace, a call-up to Triple-A seems very likely down the stretch.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com