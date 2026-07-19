Zac Veen Not Slowing Down in Minor Leagues as MLB Promotion is in Reach
Zac Veen has continued to showcase high-end production at the Triple-A club and is making a strong case to earn his second stint in the major leagues. Through his last 40 contests at the Triple-A club in the Colorado system, the former ninth overall pick from the 2020 MLB Draft has carried an elite .355/.375/.734 line with a 1.109 OPS. During this noted surge, Veen has gone deep 12 times, tacked on 20 doubles, swiped four bags, and even hit four triples. On the season, Veen has done more than prove he's ready for the majors, posting a .967 OPS with 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases. With the Rockies likely to move many key bats at the deadline, including outfielder Mickey Moniak, Veen should face minimal competition for second-half at-bats.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com