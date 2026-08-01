Theo Johnson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Likely Not As Valuable Due To Likely
Theo Johnson had a nice breakout year for himself in his sophomore season. The Penn State product elevated his game and numbers, making 45 catches for 528 yards and five touchdowns. He supplanted Daniel Bellinger as the Giants' TE1 and showed the ability to make plays in the red zone that led to trips to the end zone. Johnson also provided yardage for fantasy managers as he had three 70-yard games over the final six games of 2025. The problem for Johnson heading into his third year is he has company in the tight end room. New York signed Isaiah Likely to a multimillion-dollar deal, and that was not done so he could be Johnson's understudy like he was to Mark Andrews in Baltimore. That is why it is hard to fathom Johnson's numbers improving in 2026 even if he plays better due to another year of experience. The best I can see Johnson doing this year is duplicating his 2025 numbers, and that will only happen if Likely gets injured or is forced to share time and targets with Johnson because the latter proves he has to be on the field. Drafting Johnson in the late rounds of your fantasy draft as a TE2 is not the worst idea, but you have a better chance of dropping him at some point than him becoming the next Mark Bavaro.