Target Quinn Mathews as a High-Upside Stash
Quinn Mathews is red-hot in July and is coming off an excellent pitching outing on Saturday for Triple-A Memphis. Mathews went six innings and allowed just one run on three hits with four strikeouts in a no-decision. With his start on Saturday, Mathews lowered his July ERA to 1.42 with a 0.74 WHIP in three starts during the month. Altogether in Memphis this year, Mathews is 4-3 overall with a 3.39 ERA and 1.16 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched. A fourth-round pick out of Stanford, Mathews has risen to the Cardinals' No. 6 overall prospect. The strikeout upside of Mathews makes him a tantalizing prospect on the waiver wire, and fantasy managers should act accordingly. His upside makes him worth an early shot, and he could pay off with a strong second half.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball