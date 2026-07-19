Recent Power Binge Puts Hector Rodriguez on the Doorstep of Major Leagues
Hector Rodriguez has enjoyed a power binge at the Triple-A level and is making a strong case to earn the call to the big leagues. Over his last 12 games at Triple-A Louisville, the 22-year-old has gone deep five times and added a double. During this stretch, Rodriguez has carried a .286/.375/.667 with a 1.042 OPS. Rodriguez has spent the entire 2026 campaign at the Triple-A level and has continued to flash elite power potential, going deep 23 times while posting a strong .280/.360/.538 line with a .898 OPS. Given his current pace, it appears Rodriguez seems well-positioned to join the Reds down the stretch. With recent reports suggesting the Reds are looking to sell expiring contracts at the trade deadline, Rodriguez's call to the big leagues should happen sooner rather than later.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com