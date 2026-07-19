MacKenzie Gore's Strikeouts Keep the Buy-Low Case Alive
MacKenzie Gore has taken a beating in July, with five more runs allowed over 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. His ERA for the month is up to 8.24 after four starts, and six balls have already left the yard in 19 2/3 innings. Ugly, no way around it. The strikeouts have not disappeared, though. Gore has 25 of them against four walks during the skid, bringing him to 122 punchouts over 110 2/3 frames this season. His ERA climbed to 4.80, while his xERA sat at 3.88 entering Saturday. That gap does not erase the home-run trouble, and Gore has always carried some volatility. It does leave room for better days. With the swing-and-miss still intact and the walks under control, he belongs in the buy-low conversation rather than on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller