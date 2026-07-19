Landen Roupp's Breakout Case Is Getting Harder to Ignore
Landen Roupp followed eight innings of one-run ball against Toronto with seven scoreless at Seattle on Friday, July 17. He has allowed one earned run across 15 innings, though the two strikeouts against the Mariners keep the run from looking spotless. Still, the case is not built on two box scores. Roupp owns a 3.38 xERA beneath his 3.98 ERA, and hitters have managed just a 28.8% hard-hit rate and 3.9% barrel rate against him. His curveball remains nasty, with a 34.6% whiff rate, .174 xBA, and .219 xSLG. The control can unravel. Arizona chased him after 2 2/3 innings on June 30, when he walked six and allowed six runs. That outing is the risk. The contact profile is the reason to buy into the rise, and Roupp looks like a useful second-half arm rather than a two-start mirage.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller