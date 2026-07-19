Kaelen Culpepper Seeing Stash Value Drop While on Injured List
Kaelen Culpepper continues to see his stash value fall and potential for a late-season call-up decline due to his stint on the injured list. Culpepper has been on the shelf since the end of June due to a finger injury. This is the second injury the injured has suffered this season, as he also missed time due to a hip injury. However, when on the diamond for St. Paul, Culpepper has been quite productive, which kept him high on stash rankings during the first half. Across 63 games with the top club in Minnesota, Culpepper has held a .272/.376/.492 slash line with 14 home runs and 15 stolen bases. While his MLB debut could be delayed, his five-category potential keeps him on the watch list, as he could still provide fantasy value later in the second half.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com