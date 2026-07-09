Geno Smith 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Returns to the Jets, Set to be New York's Starting QB
Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick. Smith will return to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 35-year-old signed a two-year, $75 million contract an offseason ago to be the Raiders' starting QB. The veteran struggled behind a shaky o-line and threw a league-high 17 interceptions last year. Las Vegas cleaned house during the offseason by firing head coach Pete Carroll and dealing Smith to the Jets. The Jets didn't bring in any real competition for Smith at quarterback; the job is his for at least this year. New York is banking on the veteran to return to his glory days in Seattle. Smith will have star wide receiver Garrett Wilson catching passes, and drafted tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16th) and wide receiver Omar Cooper (30th) in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Running back Breece Hall is also returning after signing a three-year, $45 million extension with the Jets this offseason. The o-line is solid, but outside of Hall, Wilson, Sadiq, and Cooper, the Jets lack offensive weapons. Smith did run into some trouble this offseason. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Smith is being investigated in relation to an incident in June in which a woman accused him of battery. No charges have been filed yet, and the case is pending investigation. If Smith is not disciplined or suspended, he is QB31 in the latest RotoBaller rankings and is mainly an option in superflex leagues.