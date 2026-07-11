Deshaun Watson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Missed All of Last Season, Can he Beat Out Sanders for Cleveland's Starting QB Gig?
Deshaun Watson (Achilles) missed all of last season with an Achilles injury. He initially tore his Achilles in 2024 and re-aggravated the injury in January of last year. Watson is finally back and will need to beat out second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the starting job. Watson has been unable to stay on the field, having played only 19 games from 2022-2024. The 30-year-old struggled when he did play, averaging 6.0 YPA and throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, while rushing for 465 yards on 93 attempts and three scores in those 19 contests. The Browns brought in former Baltimore OC Todd Monken as the new head coach this offseason, who has yet to name a starter, as Watson and Sanders will battle it out during training camp. Cleveland did add some weapons by drafting wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first and second rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. Running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. are returning, and veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is also coming back. Even if Watson wins the QB job over Sanders, he is coming off a major injury, hasn't played since 2024, and the chances of him turning back the clock to his glory days in Houston are very slim. Watson is ranked QB32 in the latest RotoBaller rankings and is mainly an option in Superflex leagues only heading into upcoming fantasy football drafts.