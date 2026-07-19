Cam Cannarella Turns in First Two-Hit Effort at Triple-A, Opening Door for Late-Season Promotion
Cam Cannarella has been a fast riser within the team's system and is now just one stop away from joining Miami for a late-season playoff push. Cannarella has appeared in two Triple-A contests since joining them this week. After going 0-for-4 in his debut, Cannarella bounced back on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base. The former 42nd pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Clemson opened the campaign at the High-A level but has progressed quickly through the minor leagues. Across 52 games shared between High-A and Double-A, Cannarella posted an elite .365/.443/.599 line with a 1.042 OPS, seven doubles, 12 home runs, and nine stolen bases. While the Miami outfield is crowded, if Cannarella continues this pace, he will be in a great position to debut during the stretch run.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com