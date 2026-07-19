Anthony Eyanson Extends Near-Perfect Start to Professional Career

Jul 19, 2026, 9:00 AM ET

Boston Red Sox right-handed pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson has yet to slow down over his first professional campaign and is establishing himself as one of the top pitching prospects in the game. On Saturday, Eyanson turned in another stellar showing, striking out eight hitters over five one-hit innings. He did not allow a run. Since moving up to Double-A, Eyanson has logged 40 1/3 innings of work to the tune of a 1.56 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and a sharp 45:18 K:BB. He began his professional career (and season) at the High-A level, where he needed only 20 1/3 innings with a stellar 0.44 ERA and a 0.49 WHIP. Given his current production, Eyanson has a path to earning a cup of coffee at Triple-A late in the second half. He is a fast-rising prospect in dynasty/keeper formats.