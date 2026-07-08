Aaron Rodgers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Returning to the Steelers for One More Season
Aaron Rodgers opted out of retirement and signed a one-year contract to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 42-year-old threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing for 61 yards and a score in 16 games for the Steelers last season. Rodgers also averaged a measly 6.1-yard average target per depth. He showed signs of his age as the season went on, surpassing 250 yards just three times while throwing for just eight touchdowns over his last 10 games. The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as the team's head coach this offseason. Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 years together with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-2018. Pittsburgh added some weapons for Rodgers by acquiring wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Colts and drafting Alabama wideout Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington are also returning, giving Rodgers a solid supporting cast for his final season in the NFL. Rodgers is ranked QB29 in the latest RotoBaller rankings, and with limited upside, he is mainly a QB3 in Superflex leagues or a bye-week replacement in a plus matchup.