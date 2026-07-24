NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Indianapolis - Brickyard 400 (2026)

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Christopher Bell was fastest.
The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Brickyard 400 on Sunday afternoon.
The 39-car field was split into two groups for practice.
Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.
Important Practice Notes
Austin Cindric - The No. 2 Ford hit a bump during the opening part of practice, and it caused Cindric's Ford to lose power. It seemed to be an electrical issue, as Cindric was able to get back on track later in the session, and while dash lost power, the engine was fine.
Bubba Wallace - Early in the session, Bubba Wallace slapped the wall and immediately brought his No. 23 Toyota to the garage. His 23XI Racing team said the damage wasn't too bad, but going to the garage obviously hurt Bubba's practice ranks.
Shane van Gisbergen - Another driver that got into the wall during practice was SVG. He didn't cause any significant damage to his No. 97 Chevrolet.
2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Practice Speed Chart
Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.
|Rank
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|Fastest Lap
|Laps Ran
|Behind Leader
|1.
|Christopher Bell
|49.043
|183.512
|19
|27
|---.---
|2.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|49.132
|183.180
|28
|28
|-0.089
|3.
|Ty Gibbs
|49.153
|183.102
|14
|30
|-0.110
|4.
|Erik Jones
|49.226
|182.830
|27
|27
|-0.183
|5.
|Denny Hamlin
|49.262
|182.697
|26
|26
|-0.219
|6.
|Kyle Larson
|49.279
|182.634
|12
|36
|-0.236
|7.
|Carson Hocevar
|49.281
|182.626
|25
|30
|-0.238
|8.
|Tyler Reddick
|49.285
|182.611
|12
|26
|-0.242
|9.
|Ryan Blaney
|49.308
|182.526
|22
|24
|-0.265
|10.
|Daniel Suarez
|49.384
|182.245
|17
|32
|-0.341
|11.
|William Byron
|49.425
|182.094
|11
|35
|-0.382
|12.
|Corey Heim
|49.428
|182.083
|23
|27
|-0.385
|13.
|Ross Chastain
|49.513
|181.770
|24
|32
|-0.470
|14.
|Chris Buescher
|49.525
|181.726
|17
|38
|-0.482
|15.
|Josh Berry
|49.547
|181.646
|17
|17
|-0.504
|16.
|AJ Allmendinger
|49.578
|181.532
|29
|35
|-0.535
|17.
|Riley Herbst
|49.606
|181.430
|29
|31
|-0.563
|18.
|Austin Cindric
|49.614
|181.400
|12
|21
|-0.571
|19.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|49.618
|181.386
|14
|28
|-0.575
|20.
|Bubba Wallace
|49.619
|181.382
|16
|18
|-0.576
|21.
|Chase Elliott
|49.652
|181.262
|16
|36
|-0.609
|22.
|Joey Logano
|49.681
|181.156
|31
|40
|-0.638
|23.
|Brad Keselowski
|49.703
|181.076
|12
|27
|-0.660
|24.
|Michael McDowell
|49.710
|181.050
|21
|31
|-0.667
|25.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|49.717
|181.025
|21
|25
|-0.674
|26.
|Zane Smith
|49.727
|180.988
|19
|22
|-0.684
|27.
|Ryan Preece
|49.795
|180.741
|15
|21
|-0.752
|28.
|Todd Gilliland
|49.803
|180.712
|17
|17
|-0.760
|29.
|Chase Briscoe
|49.832
|180.607
|17
|30
|-0.789
|30.
|Cole Custer
|49.893
|180.386
|21
|26
|-0.850
|31.
|Alex Bowman
|49.903
|180.350
|21
|30
|-0.860
|32.
|Noah Gragson
|49.974
|180.094
|28
|29
|-0.931
|33.
|Connor Zilisch
|50.009
|179.968
|20
|30
|-0.966
|34.
|Cody Ware
|50.162
|179.419
|13
|28
|-1.119
|35.
|Austin Dillon
|50.166
|179.404
|14
|26
|-1.123
|36.
|Austin Hill
|50.194
|179.304
|21
|24
|-1.151
|37.
|Ty Dillon
|50.269
|179.037
|12
|30
|-1.226
|38.
|Casey Mears
|51.201
|175.778
|15
|20
|-2.158
|39.
|Daniel Dye
|51.849
|173.581
|4
|5
|-2.806
2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis 10-Lap Averages
|Rank
|Driver
|From Lap
|To Lap
|Avg Speed
|1.
|Kyle Larson
|23
|32
|180.485
|2.
|Ty Gibbs
|16
|25
|180.359
|3.
|William Byron
|11
|20
|180.136
|4.
|Chris Buescher
|17
|26
|180.128
|5.
|Denny Hamlin
|13
|22
|179.837
|6.
|Ryan Blaney
|8
|17
|179.556
|7.
|Alex Bowman
|19
|28
|179.388
|8.
|Ross Chastain
|23
|32
|179.309
|9.
|Erik Jones
|13
|22
|179.288
|10.
|Carson Hocevar
|14
|23
|179.169
|11.
|Tyler Reddick
|14
|23
|178.919
|12.
|AJ Allmendinger
|14
|23
|178.844
|13.
|Chase Elliott
|15
|24
|178.707
|14.
|Brad Keselowski
|11
|20
|178.646
|15.
|Joey Logano
|18
|27
|178.484
|16.
|Noah Gragson
|17
|26
|178.466
|17.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|10
|19
|178.306
|18.
|Chase Briscoe
|17
|26
|178.075
|19.
|Zane Smith
|1
|10
|178.058
|20.
|Bubba Wallace
|3
|12
|177.888
|21.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|1
|10
|177.867
|22.
|Ryan Preece
|2
|11
|177.847
|23.
|Josh Berry
|1
|10
|177.056
|24.
|Connor Zilisch
|2
|11
|175.851
|25.
|Cody Ware
|1
|10
|175.344
|26.
|Austin Cindric
|12
|21
|171.546
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