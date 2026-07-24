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NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Indianapolis - Brickyard 400 (2026)

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Christopher Bell - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Christopher Bell was fastest.

In This Article hide
Important Practice Notes
2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Practice Speed Chart
2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis 10-Lap Averages
More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Brickyard 400 on Sunday afternoon.

The 39-car field was split into two groups for practice.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

 

Important Practice Notes

Austin Cindric - The No. 2 Ford hit a bump during the opening part of practice, and it caused Cindric's Ford to lose power. It seemed to be an electrical issue, as Cindric was able to get back on track later in the session, and while dash lost power, the engine was fine.

Bubba Wallace - Early in the session, Bubba Wallace slapped the wall and immediately brought his No. 23 Toyota to the garage. His 23XI Racing team said the damage wasn't too bad, but going to the garage obviously hurt Bubba's practice ranks.

Shane van Gisbergen - Another driver that got into the wall during practice was SVG. He didn't cause any significant damage to his No. 97 Chevrolet.

 

2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Rank Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran Behind Leader
1. Christopher Bell 49.043 183.512 19 27 ---.---
2. John Hunter Nemechek 49.132 183.180 28 28 -0.089
3. Ty Gibbs 49.153 183.102 14 30 -0.110
4. Erik Jones 49.226 182.830 27 27 -0.183
5. Denny Hamlin 49.262 182.697 26 26 -0.219
6. Kyle Larson 49.279 182.634 12 36 -0.236
7. Carson Hocevar 49.281 182.626 25 30 -0.238
8. Tyler Reddick 49.285 182.611 12 26 -0.242
9. Ryan Blaney 49.308 182.526 22 24 -0.265
10. Daniel Suarez 49.384 182.245 17 32 -0.341
11. William Byron 49.425 182.094 11 35 -0.382
12. Corey Heim 49.428 182.083 23 27 -0.385
13. Ross Chastain 49.513 181.770 24 32 -0.470
14. Chris Buescher 49.525 181.726 17 38 -0.482
15. Josh Berry 49.547 181.646 17 17 -0.504
16. AJ Allmendinger 49.578 181.532 29 35 -0.535
17. Riley Herbst 49.606 181.430 29 31 -0.563
18. Austin Cindric 49.614 181.400 12 21 -0.571
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 49.618 181.386 14 28 -0.575
20. Bubba Wallace 49.619 181.382 16 18 -0.576
21. Chase Elliott 49.652 181.262 16 36 -0.609
22. Joey Logano 49.681 181.156 31 40 -0.638
23. Brad Keselowski 49.703 181.076 12 27 -0.660
24. Michael McDowell 49.710 181.050 21 31 -0.667
25. Shane Van Gisbergen 49.717 181.025 21 25 -0.674
26. Zane Smith 49.727 180.988 19 22 -0.684
27. Ryan Preece 49.795 180.741 15 21 -0.752
28. Todd Gilliland 49.803 180.712 17 17 -0.760
29. Chase Briscoe 49.832 180.607 17 30 -0.789
30. Cole Custer 49.893 180.386 21 26 -0.850
31. Alex Bowman 49.903 180.350 21 30 -0.860
32. Noah Gragson 49.974 180.094 28 29 -0.931
33. Connor Zilisch 50.009 179.968 20 30 -0.966
34. Cody Ware 50.162 179.419 13 28 -1.119
35. Austin Dillon 50.166 179.404 14 26 -1.123
36. Austin Hill 50.194 179.304 21 24 -1.151
37. Ty Dillon 50.269 179.037 12 30 -1.226
38. Casey Mears 51.201 175.778 15 20 -2.158
39. Daniel Dye 51.849 173.581 4 5 -2.806

 

2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis 10-Lap Averages

Rank Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed
1. Kyle Larson 23 32 180.485
2. Ty Gibbs 16 25 180.359
3. William Byron 11 20 180.136
4. Chris Buescher 17 26 180.128
5. Denny Hamlin 13 22 179.837
6. Ryan Blaney 8 17 179.556
7. Alex Bowman 19 28 179.388
8. Ross Chastain 23 32 179.309
9. Erik Jones 13 22 179.288
10. Carson Hocevar 14 23 179.169
11. Tyler Reddick 14 23 178.919
12. AJ Allmendinger 14 23 178.844
13. Chase Elliott 15 24 178.707
14. Brad Keselowski 11 20 178.646
15. Joey Logano 18 27 178.484
16. Noah Gragson 17 26 178.466
17. Shane Van Gisbergen 10 19 178.306
18. Chase Briscoe 17 26 178.075
19. Zane Smith 1 10 178.058
20. Bubba Wallace 3 12 177.888
21. John Hunter Nemechek 1 10 177.867
22. Ryan Preece 2 11 177.847
23. Josh Berry 1 10 177.056
24. Connor Zilisch 2 11 175.851
25. Cody Ware 1 10 175.344
26. Austin Cindric 12 21 171.546

 

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