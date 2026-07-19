NASCAR DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Lineups for the Window World 450 (2026)

July 19, 2026

Sean's NASCAR DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel for the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway (2026). His top NASCAR daily fantasy lineup plays and DFS sleepers.

After a drafting track race where Ryan Blaney dominated for his second win of the 2026 season, the NASCAR Cup Series will be heading towards North Wilkesboro Speedway for the Window World 450. This race will mark the first points-paying race at North Wilkesboro since 1996, after three straight years of the 0.625-mile short track hosting the All-Star race. North Wilkesboro is also a unique asymmetrical oval with an upward slope on the back straightaway and a downward slope on the front straightaway. Races at North Wilkesboro are about navigating traffic, cars that are a lap down, and potential contact, as it is a shorter track. With the race being 450 laps, though, this is one of the highest lap counts of any single race this year and will affect the overall DFS strategy.

At shorter tracks with a higher lap count, fantasy players need to focus on rostering the correct dominators into their lineup. North Wilkesboro is a track where a driver can get out to the front and stay there for a long time, leading plenty of laps because passing is so difficult without traffic slowing drivers down. Many points can be accrued from leading laps and fastest laps this week, and without the drivers who get the most in both categories, it is difficult to cash out. While this race is not known for a high amount of passing, there will also be Place Differential opportunities for certain drivers, as the starting lineup was set by the metric from the NASCAR rulebook, causing several notables to start in the back this week. Do not ignore these factors for lineup construction, especially when making multiple lineups.

Below are my NASCAR DFS lineup picks for the Window World 450 on DraftKings and FanDuel this week. This slate locks on 7/19/2026 at 7:00 p.m. EST. If you have further questions or want to discuss racing, you can find me on X at @SeanE247.

DFS Lineup Picks - DraftKings, FanDuel

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Disclaimer: All the drivers presented as picks for this week's race are meant to be some of my top DFS recommendations of the week. They are not originally intended to fit all into one lineup.

Kyle Larson

Starts 27th - DK: $10.5K, FD: $12.5K

Atlanta was not a kind track to Kyle Larson last week. After scoring stage points early by finishing third at the end of the first stage and going on to lead four laps, Larson was involved in multiple crashes late, leading to his eventual 34th-place finish. This finish contributed to his starting position far back in the pack this week, which is important to note for DFS purposes.

In three different All-Star races at North Wilkesboro, Larson has two top-5 finishes. This includes a dominant victory in the 2023 All-Star race, where he went from 16th to first and led 145 of the 200 total laps in the process. The No. 5 Chevrolet driver also finished in the top 10 earlier this year at both Martinsville (ninth) and Bristol (third).

2023 All-Star winner Kyle Larson starts 27th. How's he feeling? "I guess since they repaved this, I've never started up front," he tells @AndrewKurlandTV. "I think your car's just gotta be good and you've got to attack those first handful of laps. I really enjoy this track." — PRN (@PRNlive) July 18, 2026

In practice for this week's race, Larson ranked second in 10-25 consecutive lap averages. Unlike most of the other top-priced options, Larson has enormous upside from his starting position and has a car that is fast enough to compete for the win. He will likely be one of the chalkiest DFS picks of the week, but he has upside so high that not having exposure to Larson could prevent lineups from cashing out.

Christopher Bell

Starts 3rd - DK: $10.2K, FD: $13K

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell has been on an upswing of results despite trying to recover from a fractured wrist since Michigan. Bell placed in the top five in each of the last three Cup events, including two straight runner-up results the last two weeks. The No. 20 Toyota driver may have a big week, especially since he admitted that he thinks he'll be back to full health for this week's race at North Wilkesboro.

Christopher Bell shows of his cast-less wrist as he talks about how he battled through his injury the past few races pic.twitter.com/UUlYDBeh4d — Heather Williams (@SportsHeather) July 15, 2026

Last year, Bell won the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. He started second and went on to lead 28 laps total, beating the dominant driver of the day in Joey Logano. Bell also placed seventh at Martinsville earlier this season, which will carry the same tire setup as at North Wilkesboro this week.

Christopher Bell's battle with Joey Logano for $1M and the 2025 All-Star victory at North Wilkesboro Speedway. pic.twitter.com/dejbYkuiDc — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 17, 2026

In practice, Bell was the fastest driver in every single statistical category except for five consecutive and overall lap averages. Considering that he starts close to the front and has a really fast car, Bell may be the driver to beat for this week and is one of the top candidates to be the top dominator of the week.

Joey Logano

Starts 11th - DK: $9.5K, FD: $10K

There will not be many weeks where he will be spotlighted this year with how he has been performing, but Logano is a driver who should not be overlooked this week. The shorter and flatter oval tracks have been the No. 22 Ford driver's strength this season, with top-10 finishes at both Bristol and Martinsville, the latter of which is tied for his best finish of the year.

In three All-Star race events at North Wilkesboro, no other driver has been as dominant and consistent as Logano. He has three top-10 finishes at the site, won the 2024 All-Star race by leading 199 of 200 laps, and was the runner-up to Bell in last year's All-Star race, while leading the most laps (139 of 200).

In practice for this week's race, Logano ranked among the top 10 fastest in 10-25 consecutive lap average categories, peaking at fourth-fastest in 15 and 20 consecutive lap averages. Fantasy players should expect a strong run from Logano this week based on track history and practice speeds.

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Chase Briscoe

Starts 30th - DK: $8.9K, FD: $10.5K

Another driver with a starting position towards the back who is likely to move up this week is Chase Briscoe. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver ended up being involved in a multi-car wreck late in last week's race at Atlanta and was credited with a 36th-place finish. This gives him a starting position of 30th after qualifying was canceled due to the weather, and the starting lineup was set by the NASCAR rulebook.

At North Wilkesboro, Briscoe has generally performed solidly. He made the All-Star race two of three times and finished in the top 10 both times. Briscoe failed to make the All-Star race in 2024 as he did not finish high enough in the All-Star open to advance. The 2023 All-Star race was Briscoe's best result, in which he finished fourth after starting in the fifth position.

Chase Briscoe on his biggest objective in practice: "Just trying to get our car to run good. Starting 30th, we wanna run around other cars and see how we do in traffic on a longer run. It's crazy to think even on a track this small traffic makes a difference, but it does. — PRN (@PRNlive) July 18, 2026

In practice, Briscoe displayed top-15 speeds in the 15-30 consecutive lap average categories, including 10th in 30 consecutive lap averages. Due to his upside and top-notch equipment from JGR, Briscoe should be considered for all DFS formats this week.

Austin Cindric

Starts 14th - DK: $7.2K, FD: $8.5K

Team Penske's drivers tend to excel at the shorter and flatter ovals, which fit the profile of North Wilkesboro. Austin Cindric, like his teammate, Logano, could contend for a solid result in this week's race and is one to watch.

Cindric's history in the All-Star race has not been the strongest at North Wilkesboro in the past. He made the All-Star race in both 2023 and 2025. In 2023, Cindric ended up finishing two laps down in 21st, while in 2025, he improved to 18th and finished on the lead lap. Cindric was unable to finish on the lead lap and advance through the All-Star Open in 2024 as he finished 18 laps down in the event.

"I think it could be a pretty physical race." @AustinCindric is preparing for a battle this weekend at @NWBSpeedway ⚔️ 👇 pic.twitter.com/msdrMcnciO — PRN (@PRNlive) July 17, 2026

In practice, Cindric displayed top-10 speeds in the 15-30 consecutive lap average categories. Cindric ranked highest in 25 and 30 consecutive lap averages, where he was seventh-fastest. Although his track history is not the best, Cindric has looked fast through pre-race events and should not be overlooked as a top-10 contender.

Riley Herbst

Starts 34th - DK: $5.8K, FD: $4.2K

Riley Herbst struggled in his first season in the Cup Series back in 2025, but has improved across the board on all track types in 2026. The No. 35 Toyota driver has nine top-20 finishes in 20 Cup races so far this season, including an 18th-place finish at Phoenix, a flatter oval track, earlier in the year.

Herbst only participated in one All-Star event in his Cup career so far at North Wilkesboro. It was back in 2025, where he raced in the All-Star Open and went from 13th to 10th. That was not a high enough position to advance to the All-Star race, but he did score positive PD in the event.

In practice for this week's race, Herbst displayed top-10 speeds in the 10-25 consecutive lap average categories, including second in 30 consecutive lap averages. With his starting position being close to the back, providing great upside and a faster car than most, as evidenced by pre-race events, fantasy players should utilize the driver of the No. 35 Toyota in all formats this week.

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