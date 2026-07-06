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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Kade Anderson, Ralphy Velazquez, Jaxon Wiggins

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Kade Anderson - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Dynasty Rankings, FYPD Rankings

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Kade Anderson, Ralphy Velazquez, Jaxon Wiggins - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Throughout the first half, prospects like Payton Tolle, Sam Antonacci, and Gage Jump have shown the importance of stashing prospects ahead of other promotions to the big leagues.

Below, we will look at three prospects who are putting themselves at the top of most stash rankings ahead of Week 15 of the fantasy season.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

Anderson continues to dominate in the minor leagues, and despite not having the clearest path to the majors, his upside is on another level compared to the names below him on this list.

Anderson joined the Mariners with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of LSU. The former College World Series MVP was not sent to a minor league affiliate following the draft, but would be given the green light to make his professional debut at the Double-A level to begin the 2026 campaign.

With Arkansas, the southpaw has looked more than comfortable and is not only on the verge of joining Triple-A but also potentially moving up to the big leagues.

Through his first 66 2/3 innings of work at the professional level, Anderson has posted a 1.22 ERA with a sparkling 0.71 WHIP. Across this stint, Anderson has racked up 99 strikeouts while showing near-perfect command, walking only 10 batters.

Over his 13 starts, Anderson has only allowed two or more runs in two games. Removing these two outings from his box score, Anderson would hold a 0.57 ERA across 62 2/3 innings with a 95:10 K:BB.

However, given Seattle's depth at the starting pitcher position, Anderson's debut will likely have to wait until later in the second half. Currently, the team has six capable MLB starters on the depth chart. This has prompted them to shift to a "piggyback" schedule to ensure that all six starters remain key pieces of the team's game plan and stay fresh for the remainder of their playoff push.

Even though the team has six starters, some of them have not had much success lately. Since June 1, Emerson Hancock has posted a 5.19 ERA over his last 26 innings while veteran Luis Castillo has held a 4.10 ERA over his last 48 1/3 innings of work.

While a debut is not imminent, if either Hancock or Castillo continues to struggle in relief, Anderson should be in strong contention to join the MLB bullpen as a long reliever. His innings will be capped, but when he does earn the call, he will hold value as an SP4/SP5 simply due to his elite strikeout upside and potential to boost your pitching ratios.

If your league has N/A spots, Anderson remains a priority stash.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 35 G, .269/.355/.403, 7 2B, 3 HR

First baseman Ralphy Velazquez is the Cleveland Guardians’ No. 2 prospect and is currently rolling through Triple-A.

Across 321 plate appearances this season, he has nine home runs while slashing .294/.386/.487, good for a 134 wRC+.

Even as his power continues to develop, he’s posted a .432 expected slugging percentage (xSLG) with an 11% barrel rate. Here's a breakdown of his Triple-A Statcast data. 

The 21-year-old left-handed hitter from Huntington Beach, California, has displayed an advanced approach at the plate for his age, leading to a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate this season.

In a full season, he’s projected to hit around .260 with 25 home runs. However, his upside is limited, as he profiles as a strong-side platoon bat, similar to Kyle Manzardo.

Here is a breakdown of his splits this season in Triple-A.

For 2026, a post–All-Star break call-up feels realistic, especially given how underwhelming their first basemen have performed.

Cleveland’s first basemen have combined to hit .209 with a 31.5% strikeout rate across 515 plate appearances, producing a 98 wRC+.

Right now, the Guardians have split time between Manzardo and Rhys Hoskins, with Manzardo playing mostly against right-handers and Hoskins handling the short side of the platoon against lefties.

With Cleveland just a game back of the division lead, there’s a clear argument for upgrading the position internally.

Given the organization’s limited spending habits and reluctance to add major contracts, promoting one of their top prospects makes sense.

From a fantasy standpoint, Velazquez is worth a stash in AL-only leagues and should be rostered in all 15-team mixed formats once he’s called up.

He likely won’t be an instant superstar, but his advanced approach and clear power upside can help fantasy teams down the stretch.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 8 IP, 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10 SO, 5 BB

Even though Wiggins is on the shelf, his path to the major leagues is one of the earliest among the names on this list.

Currently, the Cubs have a long list of injuries in both their starting rotation and bullpen, which will give Wiggins a clear path to the big leagues once he is cleared to return to Triple-A in the second half. Currently, the Cubs are without Edward Cabrera, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, Ben Brown and Justin Steele, leaving a clear path for their No. 3-ranked prospect.

During the 2025 season, Wiggins began the campaign in High-A but reached Triple-A late in the second half. With High-A and Double-A (68 1/3 innings), the right-hander posted a stellar 1.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and a sharp 83:30 K:BB. However, during his first taste of action with Triple-A Iowa, Wiggins took a step back, allowing five runs over 9 2/3 innings.

In 2026, Wiggins made just two starts with Iowa before moving to the 7-day injured list with an elbow injury. While he was on the shelf for nearly two months, Wiggins has since begun a rehab assignment in the lower levels and was recently bumped up to High-A, where he has logged 6 1/3 innings with a 7:2 K:BB.

While he will not reach the majors until August, Wiggins has a path to becoming a high-impact option late in the season, given his clear path to MLB innings on a team that has its sights set on competing down the stretch. Those in formers with multiple IL spots should continue to keep a close eye on the Arkansas product.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Sean Keys (TOR), Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
4 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
5 Max Clark OF Tigers August
6 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
10 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
11 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers August
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates July
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Owen Murphy SP Braves August
19 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
20 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
23 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
24 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays August

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Ralphy Velazquez, Jaxon Wiggins, Caleb Durbin, Logan Henderson, Gage Jump, Mickey Moniak, Carson Benge, Tanner Scott, Griffin Jax. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Ralphy Velazquez, Jaxon Wiggins, Caleb Durbin, Logan Henderson, Gage Jump, Mickey Moniak, Carson Benge, Tanner Scott, Griffin Jax:

Kade Anderson
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Clayton Beeter
Kade Anderson
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Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
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Kyle Teel
Kade Anderson
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Brayan Rocchio
Kade Anderson
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Dalton Rushing
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Paul Goldschmidt
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
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Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
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Andrew Kittredge
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Whitlock
Kade Anderson
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Noah Schultz
Kade Anderson
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Andre Pallante
Kade Anderson
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Sean Manaea
Kade Anderson
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Kirby Yates
Kade Anderson
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Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
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Shane Drohan
Kade Anderson
vs
Kyle Karros
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
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Khalil Watson
Kade Anderson
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Javier Sanoja
Kade Anderson
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Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Ezequiel Tovar
Kade Anderson
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Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Nolan Arenado
Kade Anderson
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Kade Anderson
vs
Max Muncy (SS)
Kade Anderson
vs
Curtis Mead
Kade Anderson
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Kade Anderson
vs
Masyn Winn
Kade Anderson
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Rico Garcia
Kade Anderson
vs
Dylan Crews
Kade Anderson
vs
Hogan Harris
Kade Anderson
vs
Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Anthony Seigler
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
vs
Sean Keys
Kade Anderson
vs
Shane Bieber
Kade Anderson
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Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
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Jonah Heim
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Nick Lodolo
Kade Anderson
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Payton Tolle
Kade Anderson
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Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
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Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
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Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
vs
Tyler Wells
Kade Anderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Sean Burke
Kade Anderson
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Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Taj Bradley
Kade Anderson
vs
Ryan Weathers
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Keider Montero
Kade Anderson
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Trevor McDonald
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gage Jump
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake McCarthy
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Lodolo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carson Benge
Caleb Durbin
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Durbin
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Caleb Durbin
vs
Troy Melton
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Durbin
vs
Caleb Kilian
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tommy Edman
Caleb Durbin
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Caleb Durbin
vs
Alex Lange
Caleb Durbin
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase DeLauter
Caleb Durbin
vs
Henry Bolte
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Caleb Durbin
vs
Braden Montgomery
Caleb Durbin
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tyler Wells
Caleb Durbin
vs
Cole Carrigg
Caleb Durbin
vs
Joey Cantillo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Josh Bell
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake Burger
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sean Burke
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mason Montgomery
Caleb Durbin
vs
Taj Bradley
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Durbin
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ryan Weathers
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Javier Sanoja
Caleb Durbin
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kyle Karros
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nolan Arenado
Caleb Durbin
vs
Max Muncy (SS)
Caleb Durbin
vs
Anthony Seigler
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sean Keys
Caleb Durbin
vs
Denzer Guzman
Caleb Durbin
vs
David Hamilton
Logan Henderson
vs
Carson Benge
Logan Henderson
vs
Sam Antonacci
Logan Henderson
vs
Carter Jensen
Logan Henderson
vs
Nick Lodolo
Logan Henderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Logan Henderson
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Logan Henderson
vs
Mickey Moniak
Logan Henderson
vs
Caleb Durbin
Logan Henderson
vs
Gage Jump
Logan Henderson
vs
Jake McCarthy
Logan Henderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Logan Henderson
vs
Samuel Basallo
Logan Henderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Logan Henderson
vs
A.J. Ewing
Logan Henderson
vs
Payton Tolle
Logan Henderson
vs
Emilio Pagan
Logan Henderson
vs
Travis Bazzana
Logan Henderson
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Logan Henderson
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Logan Henderson
vs
Troy Melton
Logan Henderson
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Logan Henderson
vs
Caleb Kilian
Logan Henderson
vs
Tommy Edman
Logan Henderson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Logan Henderson
vs
Alex Lange
Logan Henderson
vs
Heliot Ramos
Logan Henderson
vs
Chase DeLauter
Logan Henderson
vs
Henry Bolte
Logan Henderson
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Logan Henderson
vs
Braden Montgomery
Logan Henderson
vs
Grant Taylor
Logan Henderson
vs
Tyler Wells
Logan Henderson
vs
Cole Carrigg
Logan Henderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Logan Henderson
vs
Josh Bell
Logan Henderson
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Jake Burger
Logan Henderson
vs
Royce Lewis
Logan Henderson
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Sean Burke
Logan Henderson
vs
Mason Montgomery
Logan Henderson
vs
Taj Bradley
Logan Henderson
vs
Chase Meidroth
Logan Henderson
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Logan Henderson
vs
Ryan Weathers
Logan Henderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Logan Henderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Logan Henderson
vs
Brandon Sproat
Logan Henderson
vs
Shane Bieber
Logan Henderson
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Cade Cavalli
Logan Henderson
vs
Christian Scott
Logan Henderson
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Logan Henderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Logan Henderson
vs
Shane Drohan
Logan Henderson
vs
Andre Pallante
Logan Henderson
vs
Noah Schultz
Logan Henderson
vs
Sean Manaea
Logan Henderson
vs
Keider Montero
Logan Henderson
vs
Trevor McDonald
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gage Jump
vs
Jake McCarthy
Gage Jump
vs
Mickey Moniak
Gage Jump
vs
Griffin Jax
Gage Jump
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Gage Jump
vs
Samuel Basallo
Gage Jump
vs
Nick Lodolo
Gage Jump
vs
Tanner Scott
Gage Jump
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gage Jump
vs
A.J. Ewing
Gage Jump
vs
Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
vs
Payton Tolle
Gage Jump
vs
Carson Benge
Gage Jump
vs
Emilio Pagan
Gage Jump
vs
Carter Jensen
Gage Jump
vs
Travis Bazzana
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Latz
Gage Jump
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Gage Jump
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Gage Jump
vs
Troy Melton
Gage Jump
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Kilian
Gage Jump
vs
Tommy Edman
Gage Jump
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Gage Jump
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Alex Lange
Gage Jump
vs
Heliot Ramos
Gage Jump
vs
Chase DeLauter
Gage Jump
vs
Henry Bolte
Gage Jump
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Gage Jump
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Braden Montgomery
Gage Jump
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Grant Taylor
Gage Jump
vs
Tyler Wells
Gage Jump
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Cole Carrigg
Gage Jump
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Joey Cantillo
Gage Jump
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Josh Bell
Gage Jump
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Jake Burger
Gage Jump
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Royce Lewis
Gage Jump
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Sean Burke
Gage Jump
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Mason Montgomery
Gage Jump
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Taj Bradley
Gage Jump
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Chase Meidroth
Gage Jump
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Alejandro Kirk
Gage Jump
vs
Ryan Weathers
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
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Jake Bennett
Gage Jump
vs
Brandon Sproat
Gage Jump
vs
Shane Bieber
Gage Jump
vs
Cade Cavalli
Gage Jump
vs
Christian Scott
Gage Jump
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Gage Jump
vs
Walbert Urena
Gage Jump
vs
Shane Drohan
Gage Jump
vs
Andre Pallante
Gage Jump
vs
Noah Schultz
Gage Jump
vs
Sean Manaea
Gage Jump
vs
Keider Montero
Gage Jump
vs
Trevor McDonald
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Mickey Moniak
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Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
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Nick Lodolo
Mickey Moniak
vs
Gage Jump
Mickey Moniak
vs
Sam Antonacci
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake McCarthy
Mickey Moniak
vs
Logan Henderson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Griffin Jax
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carson Benge
Mickey Moniak
vs
Samuel Basallo
Mickey Moniak
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Carter Jensen
Mickey Moniak
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Tanner Scott
Mickey Moniak
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Jacob Latz
Mickey Moniak
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A.J. Ewing
Mickey Moniak
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Payton Tolle
Mickey Moniak
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Emilio Pagan
Mickey Moniak
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mickey Moniak
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T.J. Rumfield
Mickey Moniak
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Troy Melton
Mickey Moniak
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Kerry Carpenter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Kilian
Mickey Moniak
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Tommy Edman
Mickey Moniak
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mickey Moniak
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Alex Lange
Mickey Moniak
vs
Heliot Ramos
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Henry Bolte
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mickey Moniak
vs
Braden Montgomery
Mickey Moniak
vs
Grant Taylor
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tyler Wells
Mickey Moniak
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mickey Moniak
vs
Joey Cantillo
Mickey Moniak
vs
Josh Bell
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake Burger
Mickey Moniak
vs
Royce Lewis
Mickey Moniak
vs
Sean Burke
Mickey Moniak
vs
Mason Montgomery
Mickey Moniak
vs
Taj Bradley
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase Meidroth
Mickey Moniak
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ryan Weathers
Mickey Moniak
vs
Joshua Baez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mickey Moniak
vs
Dylan Crews
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Javier Sanoja
Mickey Moniak
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mickey Moniak
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Luis Robert Jr.
Mickey Moniak
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Tristan Peters
Mickey Moniak
vs
Khalil Watson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Charlie Condon
Carson Benge
vs
Carter Jensen
Carson Benge
vs
Logan Henderson
Carson Benge
vs
Jacob Latz
Carson Benge
vs
Sam Antonacci
Carson Benge
vs
Nick Lodolo
Carson Benge
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Carson Benge
vs
Mickey Moniak
Carson Benge
vs
Caleb Durbin
Carson Benge
vs
Gage Jump
Carson Benge
vs
Jake McCarthy
Carson Benge
vs
Griffin Jax
Carson Benge
vs
Samuel Basallo
Carson Benge
vs
Tanner Scott
Carson Benge
vs
A.J. Ewing
Carson Benge
vs
Payton Tolle
Carson Benge
vs
Emilio Pagan
Carson Benge
vs
Travis Bazzana
Carson Benge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Carson Benge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Carson Benge
vs
Troy Melton
Carson Benge
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Carson Benge
vs
Caleb Kilian
Carson Benge
vs
Tommy Edman
Carson Benge
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Carson Benge
vs
Alex Lange
Carson Benge
vs
Heliot Ramos
Carson Benge
vs
Chase DeLauter
Carson Benge
vs
Henry Bolte
Carson Benge
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Carson Benge
vs
Braden Montgomery
Carson Benge
vs
Grant Taylor
Carson Benge
vs
Tyler Wells
Carson Benge
vs
Cole Carrigg
Carson Benge
vs
Joey Cantillo
Carson Benge
vs
Josh Bell
Carson Benge
vs
Jake Burger
Carson Benge
vs
Royce Lewis
Carson Benge
vs
Sean Burke
Carson Benge
vs
Mason Montgomery
Carson Benge
vs
Taj Bradley
Carson Benge
vs
Chase Meidroth
Carson Benge
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Carson Benge
vs
Ryan Weathers
Carson Benge
vs
Joshua Baez
Carson Benge
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Carson Benge
vs
Dylan Crews
Carson Benge
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Carson Benge
vs
Javier Sanoja
Carson Benge
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Carson Benge
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Carson Benge
vs
Tristan Peters
Carson Benge
vs
Khalil Watson
Carson Benge
vs
Charlie Condon
Tanner Scott
vs
Samuel Basallo
Tanner Scott
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tanner Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Tanner Scott
vs
Payton Tolle
Tanner Scott
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tanner Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Tanner Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Tanner Scott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tanner Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tanner Scott
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Tanner Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
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