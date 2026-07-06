3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Kade Anderson, Ralphy Velazquez, Jaxon Wiggins

July 6, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Kade Anderson, Ralphy Velazquez, Jaxon Wiggins - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Throughout the first half, prospects like Payton Tolle, Sam Antonacci, and Gage Jump have shown the importance of stashing prospects ahead of other promotions to the big leagues.

Below, we will look at three prospects who are putting themselves at the top of most stash rankings ahead of Week 15 of the fantasy season.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

Anderson continues to dominate in the minor leagues, and despite not having the clearest path to the majors, his upside is on another level compared to the names below him on this list.

Anderson joined the Mariners with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of LSU. The former College World Series MVP was not sent to a minor league affiliate following the draft, but would be given the green light to make his professional debut at the Double-A level to begin the 2026 campaign.

With Arkansas, the southpaw has looked more than comfortable and is not only on the verge of joining Triple-A but also potentially moving up to the big leagues.

Through his first 66 2/3 innings of work at the professional level, Anderson has posted a 1.22 ERA with a sparkling 0.71 WHIP. Across this stint, Anderson has racked up 99 strikeouts while showing near-perfect command, walking only 10 batters.

Over his 13 starts, Anderson has only allowed two or more runs in two games. Removing these two outings from his box score, Anderson would hold a 0.57 ERA across 62 2/3 innings with a 95:10 K:BB.

However, given Seattle's depth at the starting pitcher position, Anderson's debut will likely have to wait until later in the second half. Currently, the team has six capable MLB starters on the depth chart. This has prompted them to shift to a "piggyback" schedule to ensure that all six starters remain key pieces of the team's game plan and stay fresh for the remainder of their playoff push.

Even though the team has six starters, some of them have not had much success lately. Since June 1, Emerson Hancock has posted a 5.19 ERA over his last 26 innings while veteran Luis Castillo has held a 4.10 ERA over his last 48 1/3 innings of work.

While a debut is not imminent, if either Hancock or Castillo continues to struggle in relief, Anderson should be in strong contention to join the MLB bullpen as a long reliever. His innings will be capped, but when he does earn the call, he will hold value as an SP4/SP5 simply due to his elite strikeout upside and potential to boost your pitching ratios.

If your league has N/A spots, Anderson remains a priority stash.

Kade Anderson moves into 2nd place on the @MiLB strikeout leaderboard (99) following a 9-K outing for the Double-A @ARTravs 💎 The @Mariners' No. 2 prospect leads the Minors with a 1.22 ERA this season: pic.twitter.com/OVZ2ZptSgH — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 27, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith



Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 35 G, .269/.355/.403, 7 2B, 3 HR

First baseman Ralphy Velazquez is the Cleveland Guardians’ No. 2 prospect and is currently rolling through Triple-A.

Across 321 plate appearances this season, he has nine home runs while slashing .294/.386/.487, good for a 134 wRC+.

Even as his power continues to develop, he’s posted a .432 expected slugging percentage (xSLG) with an 11% barrel rate. Here's a breakdown of his Triple-A Statcast data.

The 21-year-old left-handed hitter from Huntington Beach, California, has displayed an advanced approach at the plate for his age, leading to a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate this season.

In a full season, he’s projected to hit around .260 with 25 home runs. However, his upside is limited, as he profiles as a strong-side platoon bat, similar to Kyle Manzardo.

Here is a breakdown of his splits this season in Triple-A.

For 2026, a post–All-Star break call-up feels realistic, especially given how underwhelming their first basemen have performed.

Cleveland’s first basemen have combined to hit .209 with a 31.5% strikeout rate across 515 plate appearances, producing a 98 wRC+.

Right now, the Guardians have split time between Manzardo and Rhys Hoskins, with Manzardo playing mostly against right-handers and Hoskins handling the short side of the platoon against lefties.

With Cleveland just a game back of the division lead, there’s a clear argument for upgrading the position internally.

Given the organization’s limited spending habits and reluctance to add major contracts, promoting one of their top prospects makes sense.

From a fantasy standpoint, Velazquez is worth a stash in AL-only leagues and should be rostered in all 15-team mixed formats once he’s called up.

He likely won’t be an instant superstar, but his advanced approach and clear power upside can help fantasy teams down the stretch.

-Written by Marty Tallman

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 8 IP, 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10 SO, 5 BB

Even though Wiggins is on the shelf, his path to the major leagues is one of the earliest among the names on this list.

Currently, the Cubs have a long list of injuries in both their starting rotation and bullpen, which will give Wiggins a clear path to the big leagues once he is cleared to return to Triple-A in the second half. Currently, the Cubs are without Edward Cabrera, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, Ben Brown and Justin Steele, leaving a clear path for their No. 3-ranked prospect.

During the 2025 season, Wiggins began the campaign in High-A but reached Triple-A late in the second half. With High-A and Double-A (68 1/3 innings), the right-hander posted a stellar 1.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and a sharp 83:30 K:BB. However, during his first taste of action with Triple-A Iowa, Wiggins took a step back, allowing five runs over 9 2/3 innings.

In 2026, Wiggins made just two starts with Iowa before moving to the 7-day injured list with an elbow injury. While he was on the shelf for nearly two months, Wiggins has since begun a rehab assignment in the lower levels and was recently bumped up to High-A, where he has logged 6 1/3 innings with a 7:2 K:BB.

While he will not reach the majors until August, Wiggins has a path to becoming a high-impact option late in the season, given his clear path to MLB innings on a team that has its sights set on competing down the stretch. Those in formers with multiple IL spots should continue to keep a close eye on the Arkansas product.

Touted pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins could be called up to help the Cubs later in the season, but he won't be ready in the near term as he continues his rehab work and buildup right now, @MLBBruceLevine told @mullyhaugh. pic.twitter.com/JZYdQFXIR5 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) June 30, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Sean Keys (TOR), Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Payton Tolle Sean Burke vs Griffin Jax Jake Bennett vs Walbert Urena Keider Montero vs Brandon Sproat Walbert Urena vs Mason Montgomery Sean Manaea vs Travis Bazzana Tommy Edman vs Joshua Baez Dylan Crews vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Travis Bazzana Tommy Edman vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Payton Tolle Sean Burke vs Griffin Jax Jake Bennett vs Walbert Urena Keider Montero vs Brandon Sproat Walbert Urena vs vs vs vs vs vs Mason Montgomery Sean Manaea vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Ralphy Velazquez, Jaxon Wiggins, Caleb Durbin, Logan Henderson, Gage Jump, Mickey Moniak, Carson Benge, Tanner Scott, Griffin Jax. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Ralphy Velazquez, Jaxon Wiggins, Caleb Durbin, Logan Henderson, Gage Jump, Mickey Moniak, Carson Benge, Tanner Scott, Griffin Jax:

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