Nick Mariano's Week 15 Waiver Wire Picks - Get 'Em While They're Hot (Premium Content)

July 5, 2026

Nick Mariano's fantasy baseball waiver wire targets for Week 15. Free-agent hitter pickups, emerging starting pitchers, and bullpen arms for every week of the 2026 MLB season.

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Let's make some massive gains to finish the first leg of our fantasy baseball race on a high note. I know some are growing weary as the day-in, day-out grind adds up, but you can't exhale in a week during the All-Star break. This is when you pass those who want an extended vacation or are already getting drawn in by football's light.

Whether you need some steadier playing time on offense, healthy two-start options, or closing candidates, we've got your back. Please remember what it is that your team needs to address the weaknesses, rather than simply going for the flashiest name overall. Now, it's time to dig into my waiver wire targets for Week 15!

We'll use Yahoo rostered rates up to 40%, listing players in an approximate priority order (check our full waiver article for up to 70% rostered!). Please note that most statistics are gathered before Saturday's games, though I'll catch key news and happenings as I write. You can find me on X (@NMariano53) with any further questions.

Nick's Hitter Waiver Wire Targets

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk (24% rostered), Dalton Rushing (18%), Kyle Teel (18%), Ryan Jeffers (28%), Francisco Alvarez (20%), Joe Mack (4%), Jonah Heim (2%), Endy Rodriguez (3%), Cooper Ingle (1%), Elias Diaz (0%), Victor Caratini (10%), Kyle Higashioka (1%)

Rushing had been cold and mentally going through it, which got exacerbated by social media, but he’s gone 9-for-20 with a pair of homers and 13 R+RBI in his last five starts. He’s looking to end the first half hot, although Will Smith (neck) has started throwing and hitting, which could complicate things on the other side of the All-Star break.

Heim is knocking on the door of 12-team, single-catcher viability thanks to progressing as the Athletics’ cleanup hitter over his last four starts. The switch-hitting backstop is taking advantage of the PT situation with Brent Rooker down for the year.

Mack and Rodriguez are highlighting themselves as solid 2C targets with a pair of round-trippers over the last week. Mack’s offense is finally catching up to the elite defense, and Rodriguez can grab a handful of starts at first base to help access volume.

Diaz went yard on Wednesday and Thursday and has a hit+RBI combo in four of his last five starts. Texas has given him more work of late, and he’s rewarded them by hitting .333 with a 143 wRC+ since joining them in early June.

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