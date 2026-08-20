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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Franklin Arias, Lazaro Montes, Jonathon Long

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Franklin Arias - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Dynasty Sleepers

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Franklin Arias, Lazaro Montes, Jonathon Long - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

In the opening months of the season, managers have seen several top prospects earn the call and flash elite fantasy upside, showing the importance of stashing and how it can be the difference between winning and losing your league.

In this piece, we will take a look at three intriguing hitter prospects to stash, including one who is viewed as one of the top prospects in the entire sport.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 18 G, .297/.365/.514, 4 2B, 4 HR

Franklin Arias signed with the Red Sox out of Venezuela in 2023, looking like one of the best defensive shortstops in his class. That’s certainly a big part of what drives his ranking as the third overall prospect in baseball, but his offensive game has also developed much more rapidly than anyone expected. That started from the moment he started his professional career, but he’s taken an especially big leap in 2026. 

While initially projected to possess 10-15 home run power, his early strides offensively had scouts bumping up his peak projection to 25. Arias wasted no time proving them right, as he already has 23 this season at just 20 years old. While most of it has come at Double-A, the youngster hasn’t missed a beat since moving up to Triple-A on July 25th. 

Through his first 17 games, he’s batting .300 with four home runs and four doubles. On the season, he’s slashing .314/.400/.575 with 23 home runs, 69 RBI, 62 runs, and five stolen bases. His plate discipline is also very advanced for his age, as he's posted a 14.8 % strikeout rate and 10.8% walk rate. 

It's very unlikely for a player who is in Double-A at the All-Star break to make his major league debut in the same season, but Arias has a real chance to do so with the Red Sox looking more and more like a playoff team. With Nick Sogard manning second base and Andruw Monasterio at shortstop, it's likely that the prospect would give them the best shot at winning games down the stretch.

They'll be getting a reinforcement soon with Trevor Story starting a rehab assignment, which likely also explains why Arias has been seeing starts at second base recently. It certainly looks like Boston wants him to be prepared to play both infield spots, and the only reason for that is if they expect to promote him at some point soon.

With shortstop being one of the deepest positions in fantasy, it's not worth stashing him unless you play in an extremely deep league. However, he's certainly a name to watch, as he'd be worth adding as a middle infield option if he does get the call.

-Written by Jeremy Heist

 

Lazaro Montes, OF, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 32 G, .288/.367/.598, 11 2B, 10 HR, 1 SB

Lazaro Montes is also a relative newcomer to Triple-A, being promoted there on July 7th. He didn't let the new level slow him down, as he already has 10 home runs with his new squad. That number has been increasing exponentially as of late, as his homer on Saturday marked three games in a row, bringing his total to seven in August alone.

For the season, he's slashing .253/.370/.573 with 35 home runs, 87 RBI, 91 runs, and six stolen bases. Clearly, the 21-year-old has a knack for power, as seen by his 112.1 mph max exit velocity, 14.5% barrel rate, and 51.3% hard-hit rate so far at Triple-A. The youngster could be promoted today and instantly become one of the biggest power threats in the majors, although there are some clear weaknesses that are holding him back.

His Z-Contact rate sits at a remarkably terrible clip of 70.3%, as does his 31.4% strikeout rate. If he struggles that much to make contact in Double-A and Triple-A, those concerns would only be amplified at the major league level. To make matters even worse, Seattle is known as one of the most pitching-friendly parks in the league, with many hitters noting that the batter's eye makes it hard to track the ball coming in.

The Mariners also don't need outfield help, especially after acquiring Taylor Ward at the deadline. For those reasons, I'm not expecting Montes to be promoted this season, but you never know. Either way, his recent dominance at Triple-A is worth noting here, as it could put him on the fast track for a spot on the team in 2027.

-Written by Jeremy Heist

 

Jonathon Long, 1B, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 109 G, .285/.376/.450, 30 2B, 12 HR, 3 SB

In nine games with his new squad, the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Miami Marlins corner-infield prospect Jonathon Long is 9-for-25 (.360) at the plate with three RBI and 11 runs scored. The right-handed hitting third base/first base prospect was traded from the Chicago Cubs organization to the Marlins. He started at Triple-A Iowa with 12 homers and 62 RBI in 99 games with a .283 average and 67 runs scored.

Long slots in at the No. 19 prospect in the Marlins system, but he might have a clearer path to the majors than he did with the Cubs. The Marlins are playing Javier Sanoja at third base and now have Kyle Stowers on the IL at first base. So there looks to be an opportunity for Long to make his big-league debut. If he does, he would be a solid bat for fantasy managers down the stretch.

-Written by Brian Buckey

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez** Promoted OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
5 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
6 Zac Veen **Promoted OF Rockies
7 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
10 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
11 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
12 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Jonah Tong SP Mets
15 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
16 Parks Harber 3B Giants
17 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
18 River Ryan SP Tigers
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Bo Davidson OF Giants
21 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
22 Josue Briceno 1B Tigers
23 Michael Forret SP Orioles
24 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers
25 Charles McAdoo 3B Blue Jays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Samuel Basallo, Abimelec Ortiz, Francisco Alvarez, Travis Bazzana, Luis Robert Jr., JJ Bleday, Jackson Holliday, Agustin Ramirez, Keider Montero, Tyler Mahle, Sam Antonacci, Carter Jensen, Kody Clemens, Jake Burger, Braden Montgomery, Kade Anderson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Samuel Basallo, Abimelec Ortiz, Francisco Alvarez, Travis Bazzana, Luis Robert Jr., JJ Bleday, Jackson Holliday, Agustin Ramirez, Keider Montero, Tyler Mahle, Sam Antonacci, Carter Jensen, Kody Clemens, Jake Burger, Braden Montgomery, Kade Anderson:

Abimelec Ortiz
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Abimelec Ortiz
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Abimelec Ortiz
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Grant Taylor
Abimelec Ortiz
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Tommy Edman
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Abimelec Ortiz
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Abimelec Ortiz
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Abimelec Ortiz
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Abimelec Ortiz
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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Rafael Flores Jr.
Keider Montero
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Keider Montero
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Keider Montero
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Cole Young
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Keider Montero
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Keider Montero
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Keider Montero
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Braden Montgomery
Keider Montero
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Keider Montero
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Tyler Stephenson
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Keider Montero
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Willi Castro
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Rafael Flores Jr.
Keider Montero
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Hogan Harris
Keider Montero
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Cristian Javier
Keider Montero
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Griffin Conine
Keider Montero
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Keider Montero
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Keider Montero
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Peter Lambert
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Jared Jones
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Kodai Senga
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Sean Manaea
Tyler Mahle
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Gage Jump
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Andre Pallante
Sam Antonacci
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Agustin Ramirez
Sam Antonacci
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Keider Montero
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Sam Antonacci
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Sam Antonacci
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Sam Antonacci
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Sam Antonacci
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Cole Young
Sam Antonacci
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Sam Antonacci
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Griffin Conine
Sam Antonacci
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Sam Antonacci
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Carter Jensen
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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vs
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Kody Clemens
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jake Burger
vs
Keider Montero
Jake Burger
vs
Kody Clemens
Jake Burger
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jake Burger
vs
Cole Young
Jake Burger
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jake Burger
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jake Burger
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Jake Burger
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jake Burger
vs
Jordan Romano
Jake Burger
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jake Burger
vs
Steven Cruz
Jake Burger
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Jake Burger
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jake Burger
vs
Cal Quantrill
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Carter Jensen
Jake Burger
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Justin Martinez
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Tyler Stephenson
Jake Burger
vs
Gage Jump
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vs
Lawrence Butler
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Andre Pallante
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Willi Castro
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vs
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Jordan Romano
Braden Montgomery
vs
Lawrence Butler
Braden Montgomery
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Agustin Ramirez
Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Cole Young
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Kade Anderson
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Alejandro Kirk
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Jeff McNeil
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Travis Bazzana
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Ben Joyce
Braden Montgomery
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Francisco Alvarez
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vs
Maikel Garcia
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J.T. Realmuto
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Zac Thornton
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Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
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vs
Daylen Lile
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Jo Adell
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Max Clark
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Steven Kwan
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Zac Veen
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Luke Keaschall
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Zack Gelof
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vs
Jeff McNeil
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vs
Kodai Senga
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Ben Joyce
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
vs
Maikel Garcia
Kade Anderson
vs
Hogan Harris
Kade Anderson
vs
Zac Thornton
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Dominic Canzone
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Abimelec Ortiz
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