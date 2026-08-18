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2026 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: PPR Scoring

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Updated PPR wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered WR rankings for 2026, including Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, and more.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Ready to dominate your fantasy drafts? We have you covered at WR with our latest PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Wideouts have long been the stars of PPR leagues, and finding high-target wideouts in the early, middle, and late rounds of your drafts is key to competing for your league's grand prize.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, check out where pass-catchers such as Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Malik Nabers, Christian Watson, Tee Higgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Luther Burden III stand.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

PPR Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Puka Nacua WR
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR
2 7 Drake London WR
3 8 George Pickens WR
3 9 Chris Olave WR
3 10 Nico Collins WR
3 11 A.J. Brown WR
4 12 Malik Nabers WR
4 13 DeVonta Smith WR
4 14 Zay Flowers WR
4 15 Tee Higgins WR
5 16 Rashee Rice WR
5 17 Ladd McConkey WR
5 18 Garrett Wilson WR
5 19 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 20 Davante Adams WR
5 21 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 22 Mike Evans WR
5 23 Luther Burden III WR
5 24 Terry McLaurin WR
5 25 Jameson Williams WR
5 26 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 27 Parker Washington WR
6 28 DJ Moore WR
6 29 Christian Watson WR
7 30 Carnell Tate WR
7 31 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 32 Rome Odunze WR
7 33 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 34 Jordan Addison WR
7 35 Jayden Reed WR
7 36 DK Metcalf WR
7 37 Josh Downs WR
8 38 Quentin Johnston WR
8 39 Courtland Sutton WR
8 40 Michael Wilson WR
8 41 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 42 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 43 Stefon Diggs WR
9 44 Alec Pierce WR
9 45 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 46 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 47 Matthew Golden WR
9 48 Makai Lemon WR
9 49 KC Concepcion WR
10 50 Jalen Coker WR
10 51 Khalil Shakir WR
10 52 Romeo Doubs WR
10 53 Jayden Higgins WR
10 54 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 55 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 56 Jalen McMillan WR
10 57 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 58 Jauan Jennings WR
11 59 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 60 Denzel Boston WR
11 61 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 62 Jalen Nailor WR
11 63 Calvin Ridley WR
11 64 Tre Tucker WR
12 65 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 66 Pat Bryant WR
12 67 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 68 Tre Harris WR
12 69 Keenan Allen WR
12 70 Travis Hunter WR
12 71 Rashod Bateman WR
12 72 Devaughn Vele WR
12 73 Caleb Douglas WR
12 74 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 75 Cyrus Allen WR
12 76 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 77 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 78 Germie Bernard WR
13 79 Zachariah Branch WR
13 80 Jaylin Noel WR
13 81 Tank Dell WR
13 82 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 83 Cooper Kupp WR
13 84 Troy Franklin WR
13 85 Malik Washington WR
13 86 Mack Hollins WR
14 87 Malachi Fields WR
14 88 Darnell Mooney WR
14 89 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 90 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 91 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 92 Ted Hurst WR
14 93 Chimere Dike WR
14 94 Jack Bech WR
14 95 Kalif Raymond WR
14 96 Antonio Williams WR
14 97 Christian Kirk WR
14 98 Jahan Dotson WR
14 99 Darius Slayton WR
14 100 Tory Horton WR
15 101 Joshua Palmer WR
15 102 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 103 Marquise Brown WR
15 104 Greg Dortch WR
15 105 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 106 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 107 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 108 Treylon Burks WR
15 109 Xavier Legette WR
15 110 Tez Johnson WR
15 111 Keon Coleman WR
15 112 Skyler Bell WR
15 113 Chris Bell WR
15 114 DeMario Douglas WR
16 115 Demarcus Robinson WR
16 116 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 117 Brandon Aiyuk WR
16 118 Bryce Lance WR
16 119 Tutu Atwell WR
16 120 Ashton Dulin WR
16 121 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 122 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
16 123 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 124 Darius Cooper WR
16 125 Xavier Hutchinson WR
16 126 Calvin Austin III WR
16 127 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 128 Jordan Whittington WR
17 129 Jaylin Lane WR
17 130 Cedric Tillman WR
17 131 Brenen Thompson WR
17 132 Kyle Williams WR
17 133 Dyami Brown WR
17 134 Jahdae Walker WR
17 135 Jacob Cowing WR

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Player News

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston appeared to suffer a lower-body injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. Johnston came up limping after trying to make a leaping catch near the sideline, and trainers immediately began working on him. Johnston had already missed some practice time recently, with head coach Jim Harbaugh saying last week that he was dealing with something minor, and he did not practice Monday.

It's unclear if Tuesday's issue is related. Johnston is coming off his best NFL season, catching 51 passes for 735 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He has now led the Chargers with eight receiving touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, and Los Angeles picked up his fifth-year option in April. For now, this is a developing injury situation. Whether Johnston was able to return Tuesday or needs further testing will be the next important update.

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (leg) was in full pads Tuesday, another step forward after returning to practice Monday. Waddle had been out since leaving an Aug. 5 practice with a muscle strain in his left leg. Head coach Sean Payton initially expected him back within four or five days, but Denver gave him more time. He was nearly a full participant Monday and even caught a pass from Bo Nix during a red-zone period. Now the pads are back on.

Waddle came over from Miami in a March trade after posting 64 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games last season. Denver gave up first-, third-, and fourth-round picks in that deal while also getting a fourth-rounder back with Waddle. The Broncos have plenty invested in him, and he is expected to be a major part of the passing game alongside Courtland Sutton. After almost two weeks of dealing with the strain, Tuesday's step is a good sign.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated reports that the Indianapolis Colts are "still happy" with wide receiver Alec Pierce's (ankle) progress from offseason ankle surgery and "expect him to be ready for Week 1." The team's signing of veteran wideout Keenan Allen on Monday night "has nothing to do" with Pierce's recovery. Pierce had surgery on his left ankle and remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list at training camp. The 26-year-old is not expected to return during camp, yet the Colts think he will still be recovered in time to take the field in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.

Without Pierce in the fold, Josh Downs has stepped up as the Colts' top wideout, with tight end Tyler Warren also seeing plenty of run as a top target for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Pierce has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons and broke out in 2025 with a 47-1,003-6 line in 15 games played, but fantasy managers should be concerned about his chances of an encore after missing valuable time this offseason, especially now that Allen is in the mix. He has fallen to No. 50 in RotoBaller's WR rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (illness) returned to training camp practice on Tuesday after sitting out on Monday due to an illness, according to Al Iannazzone of Newsday. Wilson took part in the team's preseason opener last Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching two of his three targets for 32 yards while playing 11 offensive snaps. It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will suit up for the second preseason contest this Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Going into his fifth year in the NFL, the former 10th overall pick from Ohio State is the Jets' unquestioned WR1 in a new offense led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Wilson has never had high-end QB play in his first four years in the league, but he has produced three 1,000-yard seasons in his three healthy campaigns. He played in only seven games in 2025 due to an injury, finishing with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson is an obvious bounce-back candidate in 2026 if he plays a full season, and he should have a solid fantasy floor as a WR2 target.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (undisclosed) is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury but is expected to return next week, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Washington came into his fourth training camp as part of a crowded receiver room, but by most accounts has emerged as quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite target and is in line to see the team's highest target share.

While the injury does not appear to be overly serious, Washington's status bears monitoring, as any prolonged absence could create opportunities and a potential reshuffling of one of the league's deepest receiver rooms. Washington has shot up to WR31 by current ADP, though the injury could slow his rise and ultimately create a buying window if his draft cost should sink.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Malik Nabers, Christian Watson, Tee Higgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III:

Justin Jefferson
vs
James Cook III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Justin Jefferson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
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Chase Brown
Justin Jefferson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Justin Jefferson
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De'Von Achane
Justin Jefferson
vs
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Justin Jefferson
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Derrick Henry
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Justin Jefferson
vs
Puka Nacua
Justin Jefferson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Justin Jefferson
vs
George Pickens
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Brock Bowers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chris Olave
Justin Jefferson
vs
Nico Collins
Justin Jefferson
vs
A.J. Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Malik Nabers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Trey McBride
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kyren Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Javonte Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Josh Allen
Justin Jefferson
vs
Devonta Smith
Justin Jefferson
vs
Breece Hall
Justin Jefferson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Zay Flowers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tee Higgins
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Justin Jefferson
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Josh Jacobs
Justin Jefferson
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Rashee Rice
Justin Jefferson
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Ladd McConkey
Justin Jefferson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Justin Jefferson
vs
Davante Adams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Justin Jefferson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Justin Jefferson
vs
Colston Loveland
Justin Jefferson
vs
Mike Evans
Justin Jefferson
vs
Luther Burden III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Justin Jefferson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jameson Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Justin Jefferson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Justin Jefferson
vs
David Montgomery
Justin Jefferson
vs
Parker Washington
Justin Jefferson
vs
DJ Moore
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jadarian Price
Justin Jefferson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bucky Irving
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian Watson
Justin Jefferson
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Jayden Daniels
Justin Jefferson
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Joe Burrow
Justin Jefferson
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Quinshon Judkins
Justin Jefferson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Justin Jefferson
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Tyler Warren
Justin Jefferson
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Jalen Hurts
Justin Jefferson
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Drake Maye
Justin Jefferson
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TreVeyon Henderson
Justin Jefferson
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Carnell Tate
Justin Jefferson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Rome Odunze
Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Jayden Reed
Justin Jefferson
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DK Metcalf
Justin Jefferson
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Josh Downs
Justin Jefferson
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Quentin Johnston
Justin Jefferson
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Courtland Sutton
Justin Jefferson
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Michael Wilson
Justin Jefferson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Justin Jefferson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Justin Jefferson
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Stefon Diggs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Justin Jefferson
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Jakobi Meyers
Justin Jefferson
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Matthew Golden
Justin Jefferson
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Makai Lemon
Justin Jefferson
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KC Concepcion
Justin Jefferson
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Alec Pierce
Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Khalil Shakir
Justin Jefferson
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Romeo Doubs
Justin Jefferson
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Jayden Higgins
Justin Jefferson
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Justin Jefferson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Jalen Nailor
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Denzel Boston
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Justin Jefferson
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Jordyn Tyson
Justin Jefferson
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Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
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Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Davante Adams
Mike Evans
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Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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David Montgomery
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Parker Washington
Mike Evans
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Josh Jacobs
Mike Evans
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DJ Moore
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
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Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
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Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
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Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
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Christian Watson
Mike Evans
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Breece Hall
Mike Evans
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Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
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Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
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Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
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Josh Allen
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
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Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
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Trey McBride
Mike Evans
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Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
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Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
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Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
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Chris Olave
Mike Evans
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
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Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
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Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
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George Pickens
Mike Evans
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Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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DK Metcalf
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Josh Downs
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
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Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
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Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
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Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
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Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
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Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
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Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
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KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
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Alec Pierce
Mike Evans
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Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
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Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
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Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
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Jayden Higgins
Mike Evans
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Nailor
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Purdy
Parker Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Parker Washington
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Nailor
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Parker Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Malik Nabers
vs
A.J. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers
vs
Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Derrick Henry
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
De'Von Achane
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Malik Nabers
vs
Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
James Cook III
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Colston Loveland
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Malik Nabers
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
vs
Jadarian Price
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Nabers
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Nabers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Tyler Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Hurts
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Nabers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Malik Nabers
vs
Carnell Tate
Malik Nabers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Tony Pollard
Malik Nabers
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Malik Nabers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Reed
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Malik Nabers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Malik Nabers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Nabers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Nabers
vs
KC Concepcion
Malik Nabers
vs
Alec Pierce
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Coker
Malik Nabers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Nabers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Malik Nabers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Nailor
Malik Nabers
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Nabers
vs
Keenan Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Nabers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Purdy
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Christian Watson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Christian Watson
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian Watson
vs
Keenan Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian Watson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Christian Watson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tee Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tee Higgins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tee Higgins
vs
Breece Hall
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Tee Higgins
vs
Devonta Smith
Tee Higgins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Javonte Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tee Higgins
vs
Kyren Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Tee Higgins
vs
Trey McBride
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
A.J. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Colston Loveland
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tee Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Tee Higgins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tee Higgins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tee Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tee Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Derrick Henry
Tee Higgins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tee Higgins
vs
De'Von Achane
Tee Higgins
vs
David Montgomery
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
Parker Washington
Tee Higgins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tee Higgins
vs
DJ Moore
Tee Higgins
vs
Chase Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Jadarian Price
Tee Higgins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tee Higgins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
Bucky Irving
Tee Higgins
vs
James Cook III
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Joe Burrow
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tee Higgins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tee Higgins
vs
Tyler Warren
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake Maye
Tee Higgins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tee Higgins
vs
Carnell Tate
Tee Higgins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Tony Pollard
Tee Higgins
vs
Rome Odunze
Tee Higgins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tee Higgins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordan Addison
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Reed
Tee Higgins
vs
DK Metcalf
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Downs
Tee Higgins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tee Higgins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tee Higgins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tee Higgins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tee Higgins
vs
Matthew Golden
Tee Higgins
vs
Makai Lemon
Tee Higgins
vs
KC Concepcion
Tee Higgins
vs
Alec Pierce
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Coker
Tee Higgins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tee Higgins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Higgins
Tee Higgins
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tee Higgins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tee Higgins
vs
Denzel Boston
Tee Higgins
vs
Keenan Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tee Higgins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Kittle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Love
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
KC Concepcion
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyler Murray
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Mason
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Willis
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rachaad White
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Alec Pierce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jared Goff
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Bo Nix
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
RJ Harvey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Shough
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Daniel Jones
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Blake Corum
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Sam Darnold
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brock Purdy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Josh Downs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
DK Metcalf
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Denzel Boston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jayden Reed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keenan Allen
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dak Prescott
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Addison
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Woody Marks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Drake London
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
A.J. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashee Rice
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Davante Adams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jameson Williams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
DJ Moore
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Carnell Tate
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rome Odunze
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Herbert
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Von Achane
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Dak Prescott
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Luther Burden III
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Nailor
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Keenan Allen

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Trendon Watford

Lands with Pelicans
Miles Bridges

Likely to Wait on Extension
Drake Maye

Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

to Miss All of Training Camp
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Dereck Lively II

Making Progress in Foot Recovery
Haywood Highsmith

Remains Backburner Option for Heat
Anthony Edwards

Backs Timberwolves' Retooled Roster
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
CFB

Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
CFB

Jared Curtis Flashes in Vanderbilt's Team Scrimmage
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Jacob deGrom

Good News for Jacob deGrom, But Unlikely to Make his Next Start
NBA

Patrick Beverley Lands with Boulazac
Paul Skenes

to Have Start Pushed Back Due to Recovery Concerns
Trea Turner

Exits Early Due to Knee Injury
Logan Webb

Removed with Back Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
CFB

Tennessee Safety Edrees Farooq To Miss 2026 Season
CFB

Winston Watkins Jr. Logs Limited Practice
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
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