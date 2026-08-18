Updated PPR wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered WR rankings for 2026, including Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, and more.
Ready to dominate your fantasy drafts? We have you covered at WR with our latest PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Wideouts have long been the stars of PPR leagues, and finding high-target wideouts in the early, middle, and late rounds of your drafts is key to competing for your league's grand prize.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, check out where pass-catchers such as Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Malik Nabers, Christian Watson, Tee Higgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Luther Burden III stand.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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PPR Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Player News
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston appeared to suffer a lower-body injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. Johnston came up limping after trying to make a leaping catch near the sideline, and trainers immediately began working on him. Johnston had already missed some practice time recently, with head coach Jim Harbaugh saying last week that he was dealing with something minor, and he did not practice Monday.
It's unclear if Tuesday's issue is related. Johnston is coming off his best NFL season, catching 51 passes for 735 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He has now led the Chargers with eight receiving touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, and Los Angeles picked up his fifth-year option in April. For now, this is a developing injury situation. Whether Johnston was able to return Tuesday or needs further testing will be the next important update.
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (leg) was in full pads Tuesday, another step forward after returning to practice Monday. Waddle had been out since leaving an Aug. 5 practice with a muscle strain in his left leg. Head coach Sean Payton initially expected him back within four or five days, but Denver gave him more time. He was nearly a full participant Monday and even caught a pass from Bo Nix during a red-zone period. Now the pads are back on.
Waddle came over from Miami in a March trade after posting 64 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games last season. Denver gave up first-, third-, and fourth-round picks in that deal while also getting a fourth-rounder back with Waddle. The Broncos have plenty invested in him, and he is expected to be a major part of the passing game alongside Courtland Sutton. After almost two weeks of dealing with the strain, Tuesday's step is a good sign.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated reports that the Indianapolis Colts are "still happy" with wide receiver Alec Pierce's (ankle) progress from offseason ankle surgery and "expect him to be ready for Week 1." The team's signing of veteran wideout Keenan Allen on Monday night "has nothing to do" with Pierce's recovery. Pierce had surgery on his left ankle and remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list at training camp. The 26-year-old is not expected to return during camp, yet the Colts think he will still be recovered in time to take the field in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.
Without Pierce in the fold, Josh Downs has stepped up as the Colts' top wideout, with tight end Tyler Warren also seeing plenty of run as a top target for quarterback Daniel Jones.
Pierce has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons and broke out in 2025 with a 47-1,003-6 line in 15 games played, but fantasy managers should be concerned about his chances of an encore after missing valuable time this offseason, especially now that Allen is in the mix. He has fallen to No. 50 in RotoBaller's WR rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (illness) returned to training camp practice on Tuesday after sitting out on Monday due to an illness, according to Al Iannazzone of Newsday. Wilson took part in the team's preseason opener last Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching two of his three targets for 32 yards while playing 11 offensive snaps. It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will suit up for the second preseason contest this Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Going into his fifth year in the NFL, the former 10th overall pick from Ohio State is the Jets' unquestioned WR1 in a new offense led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Wilson has never had high-end QB play in his first four years in the league, but he has produced three 1,000-yard seasons in his three healthy campaigns. He played in only seven games in 2025 due to an injury, finishing with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson is an obvious bounce-back candidate in 2026 if he plays a full season, and he should have a solid fantasy floor as a WR2 target.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (undisclosed) is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury but is expected to return next week, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Washington came into his fourth training camp as part of a crowded receiver room, but by most accounts has emerged as quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite target and is in line to see the team's highest target share.
While the injury does not appear to be overly serious, Washington's status bears monitoring, as any prolonged absence could create opportunities and a potential reshuffling of one of the league's deepest receiver rooms. Washington has shot up to WR31 by current ADP, though the injury could slow his rise and ultimately create a buying window if his draft cost should sink.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Malik Nabers, Christian Watson, Tee Higgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.