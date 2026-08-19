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Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Team Defense (DEF) Rankings (2026) - Texans, Broncos, Titans, Steelers, Eagles, Vikings, Packers, Bears

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Titans Defense DST Streamers, Rankings, Waiver Wire - Jeffery Simmons Fantasy Football IDP

RotoBaller's updated team defense fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 DEF/DST rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Defense News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Most fantasy managers know how it feels to lose a matchup thanks to a big spike week from a fantasy defense, so let's be on the right side of those performances in 2026! We're here to help you right out of the gate with our updated Week 1 fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026.

In the rankings below, find out where key units such as the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears defenses stand. Every week should be treated as a must-win situation, but starting the year off with a "W" is always fun.

Our D/ST fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important D/ST fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
1 2 Los Angeles Chargers DST
1 3 Houston Texans DST
2 4 Denver Broncos DST
2 5 Baltimore Ravens DST
2 6 Los Angeles Rams DST
2 7 Seattle Seahawks DST
2 8 Chicago Bears DST
2 9 Tennessee Titans DST
3 10 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
3 11 Philadelphia Eagles DST
3 12 Green Bay Packers DST
3 13 Minnesota Vikings DST
3 14 Buffalo Bills DST
3 15 Las Vegas Raiders DST
4 16 New York Jets DST
4 17 New England Patriots DST
4 18 Kansas City Chiefs DST
4 19 Dallas Cowboys DST
4 20 Atlanta Falcons DST
5 21 Cleveland Browns DST
5 22 Detroit Lions DST
5 23 New York Giants DST
6 24 Indianapolis Colts DST
6 25 Miami Dolphins DST
6 26 San Francisco 49ers DST
6 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
6 28 Arizona Cardinals DST
6 29 Cincinnati Bengals DST
7 30 Carolina Panthers DST
7 31 New Orleans Saints DST
7 32 Washington Commanders DST

 

Recent Fantasy Football Defense News

Jonathan Greenard, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles traded for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) during the 2026 NFL Draft, and they promptly extended him with a four-year, $100 million deal, but he began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a pectoral strain while lifting weights, and his Week 1 availability is now in doubt. When asked on Wednesday if there was any concern Greenard could miss the start of the season, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio kept his answer short, simply saying, "Yeah."

A Pro Bowler in 2024, Greenard disappointed in his final season with the Vikings, totaling only three sacks while missing five games with a shoulder injury, but he was viewed as an important piece in replacing Jaelan Phillips, whom the team could not retain after trading for him in 2025. Should Greenard miss time to begin the year, Philadelphia will go into 2026 with a top pass-rushing tandem of Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that edge rusher Nick Bosa (knee tendinitis) is doing better, with his symptoms improving. Bosa missed the past week due to knee tendinitis related to his ACL tear, which he suffered early last season. Shanahan said on Tuesday, "He's making a lot of progress. He's got a lot less irritation, soreness, tendinitis, whatever you want to call it, than he had last week.

He's going in the right direction, and I see him similar to Christian [McCaffrey]." The 49ers reportedly struggled during their joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers, getting beat consistently on edge sets and play-action passes. If Bosa can't return before they travel to Melbourne to face the Los Angeles Rams, they'll face a difficult challenge because of the Rams' outside zone runs and their effective use of play-action passes.

Za'Darius Smith, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith on Tuesday, bringing the three-time Pro Bowler out of retirement less than a year after he stepped away from the NFL. Smith retired on Oct. 13, 2025, after playing five games for Philadelphia, where he recorded 1.5 sacks.

He was much more productive the year before, finishing 2024 with nine sacks while splitting time between Cleveland and Detroit. Atlanta has an immediate need on the edge. Jalon Walker is out for the season with a torn ACL, while James Pearce Jr. will miss the first eight games because of a league suspension. Smith also has some familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Cleveland. He turns 34 in September and has not played since last October, so his early workload is still something to watch. Even so, Smith brings 70.5 career sacks to a Falcons front that suddenly needed another proven option.

Von Miller, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign free-agent linebacker Von Miller, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Presumably, it'll be a one-year deal for the veteran defensive standout. Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler, but he hasn't earned the honor since 2019.

Nevertheless, he has remained productive deep into his career. Last year with the Commanders, he played in 17 games, amassing 26 tackles, nine sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss. Now 36 years old, the Texas A&M product and Texas native heads to Dallas for a homecoming of sorts. He should offer depth in a linebacker room that is headlined by Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, DeMarvion Overshown, and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears:

Houston Texans
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Seattle Seahawks
Houston Texans
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Los Angeles Rams
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Denver Broncos
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Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
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Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
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Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
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Jauan Jennings
Houston Texans
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MarShawn Lloyd
Houston Texans
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Tyjae Spears
Houston Texans
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Houston Texans
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Hunter Henry
Houston Texans
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DJ Moore
Houston Texans
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New England Patriots
Houston Texans
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Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
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Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans
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New York Giants
Houston Texans
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Buffalo Bills
Denver Broncos
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Los Angeles Rams
Denver Broncos
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Seattle Seahawks
Denver Broncos
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Houston Texans
Denver Broncos
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Minnesota Vikings
Denver Broncos
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Denver Broncos
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Denver Broncos
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Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
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Baltimore Ravens
Denver Broncos
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Philadelphia Eagles
Denver Broncos
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Cam Little
Denver Broncos
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Pat Freiermuth
Denver Broncos
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Denver Broncos
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Pat Bryant
Denver Broncos
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Denver Broncos
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New England Patriots
Denver Broncos
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Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
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Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos
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New York Giants
Denver Broncos
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Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Green Bay Packers
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Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
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Cleveland Browns
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Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans
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Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
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New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
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San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
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Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
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New Orleans Saints
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Detroit Lions
Tennessee Titans
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New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
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Kansas City Chiefs
Tennessee Titans
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Seattle Seahawks
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Los Angeles Rams
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
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Los Angeles Chargers
Tennessee Titans
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Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Minnesota Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Los Angeles Rams
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Houston Texans
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Dallas Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Kansas City Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New York Giants
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Buffalo Bills
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San Francisco 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles
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Chicago Bears
Philadelphia Eagles
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New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles
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Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
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Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
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New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
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Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles
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San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles
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Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles
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Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles
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Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Philadelphia Eagles
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Seattle Seahawks
Philadelphia Eagles
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Los Angeles Rams
Philadelphia Eagles
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Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles
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Cleveland Browns
Philadelphia Eagles
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Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota Vikings
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Minnesota Vikings
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
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Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
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Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
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Denver Broncos
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Los Angeles Rams
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Seattle Seahawks
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Houston Texans
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Philadelphia Eagles
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Chicago Bears
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New England Patriots
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Dallas Cowboys
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Indianapolis Colts
Green Bay Packers
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Tennessee Titans
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Indianapolis Colts
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Las Vegas Raiders
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Carolina Panthers
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Arizona Cardinals
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Buffalo Bills
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Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
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New England Patriots
Chicago Bears
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Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
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Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago Bears
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Kansas City Chiefs
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New York Giants
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Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
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San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears
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Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears
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Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
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Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
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Los Angeles Chargers
Chicago Bears
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears
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Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
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Los Angeles Rams
Chicago Bears
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago Bears
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Indianapolis Colts
Chicago Bears
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Cleveland Browns

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
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Should be Available for Week 1
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