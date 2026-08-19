RotoBaller's updated team defense fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 DEF/DST rankings for fantasy football leagues.
Most fantasy managers know how it feels to lose a matchup thanks to a big spike week from a fantasy defense, so let's be on the right side of those performances in 2026! We're here to help you right out of the gate with our updated Week 1 fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026.
In the rankings below, find out where key units such as the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears defenses stand. Every week should be treated as a must-win situation, but starting the year off with a "W" is always fun.
Our D/ST fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important D/ST fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|1
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|1
|3
|Houston Texans
|DST
|2
|4
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|2
|5
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|2
|6
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|2
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|2
|8
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|2
|9
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|3
|10
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|3
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|3
|12
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|3
|13
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|3
|14
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|3
|15
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|4
|16
|New York Jets
|DST
|4
|17
|New England Patriots
|DST
|4
|18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|4
|19
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|4
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|5
|21
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|5
|22
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|5
|23
|New York Giants
|DST
|6
|24
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|6
|25
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|6
|26
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|6
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|6
|28
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|6
|29
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|7
|30
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|7
|31
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|7
|32
|Washington Commanders
|DST
Recent Fantasy Football Defense News
Jonathan Greenard, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles traded for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) during the 2026 NFL Draft, and they promptly extended him with a four-year, $100 million deal, but he began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a pectoral strain while lifting weights, and his Week 1 availability is now in doubt. When asked on Wednesday if there was any concern Greenard could miss the start of the season, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio kept his answer short, simply saying, "Yeah."
A Pro Bowler in 2024, Greenard disappointed in his final season with the Vikings, totaling only three sacks while missing five games with a shoulder injury, but he was viewed as an important piece in replacing Jaelan Phillips, whom the team could not retain after trading for him in 2025. Should Greenard miss time to begin the year, Philadelphia will go into 2026 with a top pass-rushing tandem of Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that edge rusher Nick Bosa (knee tendinitis) is doing better, with his symptoms improving. Bosa missed the past week due to knee tendinitis related to his ACL tear, which he suffered early last season. Shanahan said on Tuesday, "He's making a lot of progress. He's got a lot less irritation, soreness, tendinitis, whatever you want to call it, than he had last week.
He's going in the right direction, and I see him similar to Christian [McCaffrey]." The 49ers reportedly struggled during their joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers, getting beat consistently on edge sets and play-action passes. If Bosa can't return before they travel to Melbourne to face the Los Angeles Rams, they'll face a difficult challenge because of the Rams' outside zone runs and their effective use of play-action passes.
Za'Darius Smith, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith on Tuesday, bringing the three-time Pro Bowler out of retirement less than a year after he stepped away from the NFL. Smith retired on Oct. 13, 2025, after playing five games for Philadelphia, where he recorded 1.5 sacks.
He was much more productive the year before, finishing 2024 with nine sacks while splitting time between Cleveland and Detroit. Atlanta has an immediate need on the edge. Jalon Walker is out for the season with a torn ACL, while James Pearce Jr. will miss the first eight games because of a league suspension. Smith also has some familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Cleveland. He turns 34 in September and has not played since last October, so his early workload is still something to watch. Even so, Smith brings 70.5 career sacks to a Falcons front that suddenly needed another proven option.
Von Miller, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign free-agent linebacker Von Miller, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Presumably, it'll be a one-year deal for the veteran defensive standout. Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler, but he hasn't earned the honor since 2019.
Nevertheless, he has remained productive deep into his career. Last year with the Commanders, he played in 17 games, amassing 26 tackles, nine sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss. Now 36 years old, the Texas A&M product and Texas native heads to Dallas for a homecoming of sorts. He should offer depth in a linebacker room that is headlined by Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, DeMarvion Overshown, and Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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