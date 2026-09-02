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Updated 2026 Running Back Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: PPR Scoring

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D'Andre Swift - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated PPR running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered RB rankings for 2026, including D'Andre Swift, Brian Robinson Jr., MarShawn LLoyd, Saquon Barkley, and Jordan Mason.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Fantasy Football Running Back Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

September has arrived, and we are so close to the official start of the 2026 NFL season! At RotoBaller HQ, we continue to pump out all sorts of fantasy football rankings. Today, we focus on running backs in PPR formats with our updated PPR fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. It's vital to have a list of running back rankings with you on draft day, as most fantasy managers tend to use an RB as their FLEX option over a WR or TE.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Find out where key RBs such as D'Andre Swift, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, MarShawn Lloyd, Mike Washington Jr., Kenny Gainwell, Jordan Mason, Jonathon Brooks, and Brian Robinson Jr.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

PPR Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
2 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 5
2 4 Jonathan Taylor RB 8
2 5 James Cook III RB 10
2 6 Kenneth Walker III RB 12
3 7 Saquon Barkley RB 13
3 8 De'Von Achane RB 14
3 9 Derrick Henry RB 16
3 10 Chase Brown RB 17
3 11 Omarion Hampton RB 18
3 12 Javonte Williams RB 25
3 13 Kyren Williams RB 27
3 14 Ashton Jeanty RB 29
3 15 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 31
4 16 Breece Hall RB 33
4 17 D'Andre Swift RB 35
4 18 Jeremiyah Love RB 36
5 19 Bucky Irving RB 44
5 20 David Montgomery RB 53
5 21 Cam Skattebo RB 54
5 22 Jadarian Price RB 55
5 23 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 58
5 24 Bhayshul Tuten RB 59
5 25 Quinshon Judkins RB 63
6 26 Jaylen Warren RB 66
6 27 Rico Dowdle RB 69
6 28 TreVeyon Henderson RB 70
6 29 MarShawn Lloyd RB 76
7 30 Tony Pollard RB 80
7 31 J.K. Dobbins RB 82
7 32 Jonathon Brooks RB 84
7 33 Blake Corum RB 87
8 34 Chuba Hubbard RB 91
8 35 Jordan Mason RB 93
8 36 RJ Harvey RB 96
8 37 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 97
8 38 Kenneth Gainwell RB 102
8 39 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 118
8 40 Rachaad White RB 119
9 41 Josh Jacobs RB 123
9 42 Kyle Monangai RB 130
9 43 Tyjae Spears RB 133
9 44 Keaton Mitchell RB 136
9 45 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 138
9 46 Tank Bigsby RB 140
9 47 Woody Marks RB 142
10 48 Mike Washington Jr. RB 147
10 49 Tyler Allgeier RB 155
10 50 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 158
10 51 Malik Davis RB 163
10 52 Ray Davis RB 166
10 53 Jonah Coleman RB 168
10 54 Emmett Johnson RB 169
10 55 Dylan Sampson RB 184
11 56 Zach Charbonnet RB 193
11 57 Samaje Perine RB 194
11 58 Justice Hill RB 199
11 59 Chris Brooks RB 200
11 60 Najee Harris RB 208
11 61 Seth McGowan RB 210
11 62 Kaelon Black RB 214
11 63 Braelon Allen RB 215
12 64 Kimani Vidal RB 219
12 65 Alvin Kamara RB 220
12 66 Jaylen Wright RB 222
12 67 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 223
13 68 Sean Tucker RB 225
13 69 Kaleb Johnson RB 226
13 70 Kaytron Allen RB 229
13 71 Jordan James RB 230
13 72 Demond Claiborne RB 243
13 73 Emanuel Wilson RB 244
13 74 George Holani RB 246
14 75 Nicholas Singleton RB 252
14 76 Isiah Pacheco RB 267
15 77 Isaiah Davis RB 292
15 78 Kareem Hunt RB 303
15 79 Devin Singletary RB 308
15 80 Ty Johnson RB 310
15 81 Brashard Smith RB 316
15 82 Trevor Etienne RB 320
15 83 Kendre Miller RB 324
15 84 Kyle Juszczyk RB 325
15 85 James Conner RB 328
16 86 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 331
16 87 Ollie Gordon II RB 334
16 88 Audric Estime RB 337
17 89 Will Shipley RB 345
17 90 DJ Giddens RB 354
17 91 Jacob Saylors RB 360
17 92 Dylan Laube RB 372
17 93 Jaydon Blue RB 381
17 94 Adam Randall RB 395
17 95 Emari Demercado RB 400

 

Fantasy Football Running Back Player News

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 29-year-old running back Saquon Barkley had a disappointing season in 2025 after finishing as the RB1 in 2024. During the 2025 season, he finished as the RB14, rushing for 1,140 yards (4.07 YPC) and hauling in 37 of his 50 targets for 273 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Eagles' offense struggled under former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo last season and has brought in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion for the 2026 season, who is rooted in the Sean McVay coaching tree, which focuses on a rhythm-based system in which the run and play-action pass concepts look identical.

Reports from camp have indicated that Barkley has been one of the biggest standout performers on the field and is in line for a major workload under Mannion's new offensive scheme, setting him up for a bounce-back season. RotoBaller currently ranks Barkley as the RB7 coming into the season, and fantasy managers looking to lock in a workhorse running back in the first round will want to target him.

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 27-year-old running back Jordan Mason continues to generate positive reviews from training camp thus far, with reports that he has shown better conditioning and improved explosiveness, and that head coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Philips have both been speaking highly of his physical transformation and mindset as he enters his second season with the Vikings.

During the 2025 season, Mason rushed for 758 yards and six touchdowns on 159 carries. He contributed a small amount through the air, hauling in 14 of his 16 passes for 51 yards as well. Mason had a solid 4.77 YPC last season, and with Aaron Jones Sr. now 31 years old and the Vikings wanting to run more of a vertical wide-zone run scheme, Mason appears to be the preferred running back option to take in fantasy in what is projected to be a top-half offense. Mason finished last season as the RB35, aligning with RotoBallers' current ranks of RB35.

Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons

The Athletic's Josh Kendall writes that Atlanta Falcons backup running back Brian Robinson has "shown a physical style in practice that cements his role" as the new Tyler Allgeier. Kendall adds that Bijan Robinson's fantasy managers "may not like how many goal-line carries he gets." We all know how good Bijan Robinson is -- he's had over 1,400 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons as one of the best all-around backs in the league -- but Allgeier frustratingly handled more goal-line and red-zone looks than Robinson's fantasy managers were comfortable with, and Kendall is saying that it could happen again.

Bijan Robinson had a career-high 14 rushing scores in 2024, but that number was cut in half last year, while Allgeier had a career-high eight rushing TDs. Bijan is ranked as the RB2 in half-PPR leagues at RotoBaller, behind only the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs. Brian Robinson had a career-low 400 rushing yards and two TDs behind Christian McCaffrey in San Fran last year, but he had three straight 700-plus-yard seasons in his first three years in the league and is very capable as a goal-line option in Atlanta. Bijan Robinson should still be in play as the No. 1 overall fantasy pick this year, but his new backfield mate could be a thorn in his side and lower his overall ceiling.

MarShawn Lloyd, Tennessee Titans

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Tuesday that running back MarShawn Lloyd is "as ready as he's ever been... he looks good," according to Dennis Krause of Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin. With starting running back Josh Jacobs (groin) on the commissioner's exempt list due to an ongoing domestic-violence allegation, the 25-year-old Lloyd is looking primed to lead Green Bay's backfield to begin the 2026 regular season in Week 1.

The Packers acquired RB Kaleb Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for more RB depth, but he should not be a direct threat to Lloyd as the RB1 if Jacobs indeed is suspended for the start of the season. Lloyd, a third-rounder in 2024 from USC, has played in just one game with the Packers due to multiple injuries, but he has held up well physically to the rigors of training camp and the preseason and looks ready to go. Jacobs will be the Packers' lead back whenever he returns, but Lloyd's speed and athleticism make him an intriguing RB3/flex target in upcoming fantasy football drafts.

D'Andre Swift, San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift had a solid 2025 season, tallying 1,087 rushing yards, 34 catches, 299 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. He saw his workload slip a little bit as Kyle Monangai took on a bigger role during the second half, but Swift still had control of the backfield by season's end. While Monangai is trending up ahead of 2026, it's hard to imagine the Bears shifting away from a backfield dynamic that clearly worked last year.

Swift was highly efficient, and although he did share plenty of snaps and volume with Monangai, there's no doubt that he could have handled an every-down role if necessary. Having Monangai by his side to lighten his load and keep his legs fresh could actually be key for Swift heading into his age-27 season. The seventh-year NFL veteran may no longer be pushing for 20 touches per game, but with high efficiency on the ground and a persistent nose for the end zone, he's still a legitimate RB2 option in all fantasy leagues. The experts agree, as Swift ranks as the overall RB17 in RotoBaller's latest 2026 fantasy football rankings for redraft leagues.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for D'Andre Swift, Jordan Mason, Brian Robinson Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, and Saquon Barkley:

D'Andre Swift
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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DK Metcalf
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TreVeyon Henderson
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J.K. Dobbins
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Rome Odunze
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Jordan Mason
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Matthew Stafford
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Jalen Hurts
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vs
Baker Mayfield
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
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MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emeka Egbuka
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jameson Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
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MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Luther Burden III
MarShawn Lloyd
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Bo Nix
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Colston Loveland
MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Waddle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Kincaid
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Davante Adams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Alec Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Kittle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Garrett Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Makai Lemon
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashee Rice
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyler Murray
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Romeo Doubs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tee Higgins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Breece Hall
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rachaad White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Jacobs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Monangai
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Bigsby
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ray Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonah Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dylan Sampson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zach Charbonnet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Justice Hill
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Najee Harris
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Mason
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Mason
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordan Mason
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Mason
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Mason
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordan Mason
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Mason
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Mason
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Mason
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Mason
vs
David Montgomery
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Evans
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Mason
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Mason
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jordan Mason
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Davis
Jordan Mason
vs
Ray Davis
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jordan Mason
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordan Mason
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordan Mason
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Mason
vs
Justice Hill
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Najee Harris
Jordan Mason
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Mason
vs
Kaelon Black
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Saquon Barkley
vs
De'Von Achane
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Jefferson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Drake London
Saquon Barkley
vs
James Cook III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chase Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
Omarion Hampton
Saquon Barkley
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Pickens
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brock Bowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Nico Collins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Olave
Saquon Barkley
vs
Puka Nacua
Saquon Barkley
vs
A.J. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Malik Nabers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Trey McBride
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyren Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Zay Flowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Saquon Barkley
vs
Devonta Smith
Saquon Barkley
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ladd McConkey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Breece Hall
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tee Higgins
Saquon Barkley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rashee Rice
Saquon Barkley
vs
Garrett Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Davante Adams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Colston Loveland
Saquon Barkley
vs
Luther Burden III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bucky Irving
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jameson Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Saquon Barkley
vs
DJ Moore
Saquon Barkley
vs
Parker Washington
Saquon Barkley
vs
Lamar Jackson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mike Evans
Saquon Barkley
vs
David Montgomery
Saquon Barkley
vs
Cam Skattebo
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jadarian Price
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian Watson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jalen Hurts
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jayden Daniels
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rome Odunze
Saquon Barkley
vs
Joe Burrow
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Drake Maye
Saquon Barkley
vs
Sam Laporta
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rico Dowdle
Saquon Barkley
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Herbert
Saquon Barkley
vs
Caleb Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tucker Kraft
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jayden Reed
Saquon Barkley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dak Prescott
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tony Pollard
Saquon Barkley
vs
DK Metcalf
Saquon Barkley
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jordan Addison
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Saquon Barkley
vs
Quentin Johnston
Saquon Barkley
vs
Blake Corum
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Saquon Barkley
vs
RJ Harvey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rachaad White
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Jacobs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyle Monangai
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyjae Spears
Saquon Barkley
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Saquon Barkley
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tank Bigsby
Saquon Barkley
vs
Woody Marks
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Malik Davis
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ray Davis
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonah Coleman
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emmett Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dylan Sampson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Saquon Barkley
vs
Samaje Perine
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justice Hill
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Brooks
Saquon Barkley
vs
Najee Harris
Saquon Barkley
vs
Seth McGowan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kaelon Black
Saquon Barkley
vs
Braelon Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kimani Vidal
Saquon Barkley
vs
Alvin Kamara
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Wright
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Sean Tucker
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kaleb Johnson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NBA

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Philadelphia 76ers

Saint Thomas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Aiming to Start Fast in Week 1
CFB

Cam Coleman Positioned to Excel in Week 1 Matchup
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up for Success in Week 1
CFB

Dylan Wade Lined Up for Big Week 1 Outing
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
CFB

Raleek Brown Destined for Big Things in Week 1
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Eyes Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Bo Jackson Could Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Poised for Success in Week 1 Despite Tough Test
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
CFB

Jamari Johnson Looking to Deliver in Week 1 Challenge
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
CFB

Nick Marsh Looking for Fast Start with New Team
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Tough Test in Opener
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
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