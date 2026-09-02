Updated PPR running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered RB rankings for 2026, including D'Andre Swift, Brian Robinson Jr., MarShawn LLoyd, Saquon Barkley, and Jordan Mason.
September has arrived, and we are so close to the official start of the 2026 NFL season! At RotoBaller HQ, we continue to pump out all sorts of fantasy football rankings. Today, we focus on running backs in PPR formats with our updated PPR fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. It's vital to have a list of running back rankings with you on draft day, as most fantasy managers tend to use an RB as their FLEX option over a WR or TE.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Find out where key RBs such as D'Andre Swift, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, MarShawn Lloyd, Mike Washington Jr., Kenny Gainwell, Jordan Mason, Jonathon Brooks, and Brian Robinson Jr.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
PPR Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|2
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|2
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|8
|2
|5
|James Cook III
|RB
|10
|2
|6
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|12
|3
|7
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|13
|3
|8
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|14
|3
|9
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|16
|3
|10
|Chase Brown
|RB
|17
|3
|11
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|18
|3
|12
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|25
|3
|13
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|27
|3
|14
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|29
|3
|15
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|31
|4
|16
|Breece Hall
|RB
|33
|4
|17
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|35
|4
|18
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|36
|5
|19
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|44
|5
|20
|David Montgomery
|RB
|53
|5
|21
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|54
|5
|22
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|55
|5
|23
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|58
|5
|24
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|59
|5
|25
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|63
|6
|26
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|66
|6
|27
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|69
|6
|28
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|70
|6
|29
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|76
|7
|30
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|80
|7
|31
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|82
|7
|32
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|84
|7
|33
|Blake Corum
|RB
|87
|8
|34
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|91
|8
|35
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|93
|8
|36
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|96
|8
|37
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|97
|8
|38
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|102
|8
|39
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|118
|8
|40
|Rachaad White
|RB
|119
|9
|41
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|123
|9
|42
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|130
|9
|43
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|133
|9
|44
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|136
|9
|45
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|138
|9
|46
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|140
|9
|47
|Woody Marks
|RB
|142
|10
|48
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|147
|10
|49
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|155
|10
|50
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|158
|10
|51
|Malik Davis
|RB
|163
|10
|52
|Ray Davis
|RB
|166
|10
|53
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|168
|10
|54
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|169
|10
|55
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|184
|11
|56
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|193
|11
|57
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|194
|11
|58
|Justice Hill
|RB
|199
|11
|59
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|200
|11
|60
|Najee Harris
|RB
|208
|11
|61
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|210
|11
|62
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|214
|11
|63
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|215
|12
|64
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|219
|12
|65
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|220
|12
|66
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|222
|12
|67
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|223
|13
|68
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|225
|13
|69
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|226
|13
|70
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|229
|13
|71
|Jordan James
|RB
|230
|13
|72
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|243
|13
|73
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|244
|13
|74
|George Holani
|RB
|246
|14
|75
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|252
|14
|76
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|267
|15
|77
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|292
|15
|78
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|303
|15
|79
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|308
|15
|80
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|310
|15
|81
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|316
|15
|82
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|320
|15
|83
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|324
|15
|84
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|325
|15
|85
|James Conner
|RB
|328
|16
|86
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|331
|16
|87
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|334
|16
|88
|Audric Estime
|RB
|337
|17
|89
|Will Shipley
|RB
|345
|17
|90
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|354
|17
|91
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|360
|17
|92
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|372
|17
|93
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|381
|17
|94
|Adam Randall
|RB
|395
|17
|95
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|400
Fantasy Football Running Back Player News
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles 29-year-old running back Saquon Barkley had a disappointing season in 2025 after finishing as the RB1 in 2024. During the 2025 season, he finished as the RB14, rushing for 1,140 yards (4.07 YPC) and hauling in 37 of his 50 targets for 273 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Eagles' offense struggled under former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo last season and has brought in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion for the 2026 season, who is rooted in the Sean McVay coaching tree, which focuses on a rhythm-based system in which the run and play-action pass concepts look identical.
Reports from camp have indicated that Barkley has been one of the biggest standout performers on the field and is in line for a major workload under Mannion's new offensive scheme, setting him up for a bounce-back season. RotoBaller currently ranks Barkley as the RB7 coming into the season, and fantasy managers looking to lock in a workhorse running back in the first round will want to target him.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings 27-year-old running back Jordan Mason continues to generate positive reviews from training camp thus far, with reports that he has shown better conditioning and improved explosiveness, and that head coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Philips have both been speaking highly of his physical transformation and mindset as he enters his second season with the Vikings.
During the 2025 season, Mason rushed for 758 yards and six touchdowns on 159 carries. He contributed a small amount through the air, hauling in 14 of his 16 passes for 51 yards as well. Mason had a solid 4.77 YPC last season, and with Aaron Jones Sr. now 31 years old and the Vikings wanting to run more of a vertical wide-zone run scheme, Mason appears to be the preferred running back option to take in fantasy in what is projected to be a top-half offense. Mason finished last season as the RB35, aligning with RotoBallers' current ranks of RB35.
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons
The Athletic's Josh Kendall writes that Atlanta Falcons backup running back Brian Robinson has "shown a physical style in practice that cements his role" as the new Tyler Allgeier. Kendall adds that Bijan Robinson's fantasy managers "may not like how many goal-line carries he gets." We all know how good Bijan Robinson is -- he's had over 1,400 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons as one of the best all-around backs in the league -- but Allgeier frustratingly handled more goal-line and red-zone looks than Robinson's fantasy managers were comfortable with, and Kendall is saying that it could happen again.
Bijan Robinson had a career-high 14 rushing scores in 2024, but that number was cut in half last year, while Allgeier had a career-high eight rushing TDs. Bijan is ranked as the RB2 in half-PPR leagues at RotoBaller, behind only the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs. Brian Robinson had a career-low 400 rushing yards and two TDs behind Christian McCaffrey in San Fran last year, but he had three straight 700-plus-yard seasons in his first three years in the league and is very capable as a goal-line option in Atlanta. Bijan Robinson should still be in play as the No. 1 overall fantasy pick this year, but his new backfield mate could be a thorn in his side and lower his overall ceiling.
MarShawn Lloyd, Tennessee Titans
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Tuesday that running back MarShawn Lloyd is "as ready as he's ever been... he looks good," according to Dennis Krause of Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin. With starting running back Josh Jacobs (groin) on the commissioner's exempt list due to an ongoing domestic-violence allegation, the 25-year-old Lloyd is looking primed to lead Green Bay's backfield to begin the 2026 regular season in Week 1.
The Packers acquired RB Kaleb Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for more RB depth, but he should not be a direct threat to Lloyd as the RB1 if Jacobs indeed is suspended for the start of the season. Lloyd, a third-rounder in 2024 from USC, has played in just one game with the Packers due to multiple injuries, but he has held up well physically to the rigors of training camp and the preseason and looks ready to go. Jacobs will be the Packers' lead back whenever he returns, but Lloyd's speed and athleticism make him an intriguing RB3/flex target in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
D'Andre Swift, San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift had a solid 2025 season, tallying 1,087 rushing yards, 34 catches, 299 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. He saw his workload slip a little bit as Kyle Monangai took on a bigger role during the second half, but Swift still had control of the backfield by season's end. While Monangai is trending up ahead of 2026, it's hard to imagine the Bears shifting away from a backfield dynamic that clearly worked last year.
Swift was highly efficient, and although he did share plenty of snaps and volume with Monangai, there's no doubt that he could have handled an every-down role if necessary. Having Monangai by his side to lighten his load and keep his legs fresh could actually be key for Swift heading into his age-27 season. The seventh-year NFL veteran may no longer be pushing for 20 touches per game, but with high efficiency on the ground and a persistent nose for the end zone, he's still a legitimate RB2 option in all fantasy leagues. The experts agree, as Swift ranks as the overall RB17 in RotoBaller's latest 2026 fantasy football rankings for redraft leagues.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for D'Andre Swift, Jordan Mason, Brian Robinson Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, and Saquon Barkley:
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