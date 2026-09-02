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Dark Horse Overall RB1 Candidates: Fantasy Football League-Winners to Draft (2026)

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Rhamondre Stevenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Patrick's dark-horse candidates to finish as the overall fantasy football RB1 in 2026. Target these three running backs with league-winning upside including D'Andre Swift and more.

The term "dark horse" originated in 19th-century horse racing as a way to describe a contender of whom bettors or spectators knew very little. The 1800s. A time when every third person you’d meet was probably still wrestling with the notion of gravity and 60% of your news came from a mustachioed huckster traveling through town with a wagon full of youth fluid and blackberry morphine.

Nowadays, if a running back shows up to practice with an ingrown toenail, your phone will buzz for an hour and a half as news outlets trip over themselves to put their own spin on the story. In an era of information overload, there are very few secrets left in fantasy, and if a back genuinely has the ability to finish as the overall RB1, chances are that’s exactly how he’s being drafted.

There’s a reason most 2026 drafts start with Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, and Christian McCaffrey, while guys like Chase Brown, Saquon Barkley, and Kenneth Walker III are rarely straying too far from the first round. But if it’s a true dark horse you’re after… Well then… Gather round! Gather round, and cast your eyes on three magnificent marvels of the modern age, each capable of producing 100% authentic, scientifically verifiable fantasy miracles!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Consensus ADP: RB20

Through the early stages of his career, it wasn’t difficult to argue that D'Andre Swift was a better athlete than any NFL running back. When Chicago reunited him with Ben Johnson ahead of the 2025 season, there was good reason to fear the worst, as Johnson had already provided plenty of evidence in Detroit that he shared the sentiment.

Nearly two full offseasons later, the Bears have added almost nothing to the backfield beyond seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, while Johnson has emerged as perhaps the biggest Swiftie on the planet.

Running backs coach Eric Studesville spent the past few seasons guiding De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert to league-winning fantasy seasons in Miami. Johnson recently credited him with helping to improve Swift's vision, patience, and understanding of his reads.

Those improvements will only build upon a 2025 season in which Swift posted the NFL's sixth-highest rushing success rate. He also led the league with a 48.6% rush percentage over expected, essentially gaining more than he should have on half his carries.

Changes to the Bears’ passing game could also provide an opportunity uptick. Chicago's 73 running back targets in 2025 were easily the fewest of Johnson's five seasons as a head coach, offensive coordinator, or passing game coordinator. In 2021, a then-22-year-old Swift saw 76 targets alone.

The Bears still have plenty of pass-catching firepower between Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Colston Loveland, but a handful of DJ Moore's 80 vacated targets could find their way to the backfield. There, Swift and his 271 career receptions make him a more likely beneficiary than Monangai, who has averaged 0.8 catches per game across his five years of college and a 17-game rookie season.

While he managed to avoid a stint on the IR, Monangai is also dealing with a hyperextended knee that could limit him early. This provides Swift with plenty of runway to a memorable year, as Chicago opens the season favored in five of its first six games.

It may have taken longer than expected, but if Johnson has finally turned Swift into the running back he always wanted him to be, we may be looking at one of the cheapest league-winners in recent history.

 

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Consensus ADP: RB24

The Seahawks could give a TED Talk on how to set a running back up for success. After winning the Super Bowl with one of the league’s most dominant defenses, Seattle returned 20 of its 22 starters. They filled their only offensive hole with first-round pick Jadarian Price.

Zach Charbonnet will miss at least four games after landing on the PUP list, while Klint Kubiak takes his committee obsession to Las Vegas. That is where he can find new and exciting ways to tank Ashton Jeanty's fantasy value instead of searching for loopholes to somehow give touches to an inactive Charbonnet.

The Seahawks' offense is now being handed to Brian Fleury. He is fresh off a year of human experimentation as San Francisco's run game coordinator, where he watched 450 touches go to one of the only running backs in the league born before the Nintendo 64. Just imagine the sick things he has planned for a fully treaded 22-year-old who saw fewer than 300 touches across his entire college career.

Seattle kept Price in bubble wrap throughout the preseason, and with George Holani and Emanuel Wilson the only other backs on the initial 53-man roster, the reasoning is pretty obvious. Sorry, Wil-Ho bros, but with something close to an every-down role returning to Seattle’s backfield, it’s worth revisiting how that went for them in the playoffs.

With Charbonnet playing just eight snaps in Seattle's Divisional Round win over San Francisco, Walker carried the load across three playoff games. Walker averaged 139 yards and more than a touchdown per game on his way to Super Bowl MVP honors.

Price may not be Walker, but his burst, contact balance, and vision give him plenty of tools to capitalize on the opportunity before him. He'll begin the season as Seattle's best available back, and he'll more than likely finish that way as well.

 

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Consensus ADP: RB28

While we're ranking the running backs of last season’s Super Bowl participants, Rhamondre Stevenson is the Patriots' best running back. Full stop.

Aside from running in a straight line and holding onto the ball in traffic, there is next to nothing that TreVeyon Henderson does better than Stevenson. Fantasy managers allowing the veteran to fall nearly two full rounds behind his shinier, flashier, injured-ier teammate may be in for a rude awakening when they see the division of labor in New England’s backfield this year.

Even that short list of superlatives could soon be due for a reexamination, as the fumbling concerns that became synonymous with Stevenson’s game appear comfortably behind him. He closed 2025 with 188 consecutive touches without putting the ball on the ground, and the only F-word associated with him during what was reportedly a standout training camp was usually preceded by a "Holy."

A natural hands catcher and one of the league’s most trusted pass protectors, Stevenson’s fantasy production could be buoyed by a higher-than-expected receiving floor after being credited with the third-most targets from Drake Maye during camp. This would be behind only big-ticket offseason additions A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.

The Patriots ran the league's lowest percentage of plays while trailing in 2025. While it’s more in vogue to invoke THE SCHEDULE to point out where things might fall apart for New England, a more difficult slate of opponents in 2026 could lead to more receiving work. It can also lead to a higher fantasy output for whichever back the coaching staff most trusts when the stakes are at their highest.

Conveniently, we’ve got a bit of a sample as to what that might look like.

Following their Week 14 bye, the Patriots played eight games while chasing the No. 1 seed and then navigating the postseason, facing five of the NFL’s seven best defenses by total yards allowed. Despite working behind an offensive line playing some of its worst ball of the year, Stevenson kept a full-season pace of roughly 1,600 yards, 50 receptions, and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

While the small print on this one may say something along the lines of "on his own team," all you need to know is that Stevenson can absolutely, positively, without a semblance of doubt, finish as the overall RB1 in 2026.

 

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Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for D'Andre Swift, Jadarian Price, Rhamondre Stevenson:

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vs
Kaytron Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan James
Jadarian Price
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jadarian Price
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
George Holani
Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
Isiah Pacheco
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vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Herbert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Reed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dak Prescott
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Purdy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jared Goff
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bo Nix
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
KC Concepcion
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alec Pierce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Puka Nacua
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Makai Lemon
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyler Murray
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Kelce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Willis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mark Andrews
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Daniel Jones
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Shough
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Darnold
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ray Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Samaje Perine
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justice Hill
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Najee Harris
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Seth McGowan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaelon Black
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sean Tucker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan James
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Holani
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kareem Hunt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devin Singletary
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ty Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brashard Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Etienne
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kendre Miller
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Conner
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Audric Estime
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Will Shipley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Giddens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dylan Laube
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Adam Randall

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Philadelphia 76ers

Saint Thomas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Aiming to Start Fast in Week 1
CFB

Cam Coleman Positioned to Excel in Week 1 Matchup
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up for Success in Week 1
CFB

Dylan Wade Lined Up for Big Week 1 Outing
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
CFB

Raleek Brown Destined for Big Things in Week 1
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Eyes Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Bo Jackson Could Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Poised for Success in Week 1 Despite Tough Test
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
CFB

Jamari Johnson Looking to Deliver in Week 1 Challenge
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
CFB

Nick Marsh Looking for Fast Start with New Team
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Tough Test in Opener
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
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