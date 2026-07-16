👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Updated PPR Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Ladd McConkey - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. These tiered WR redraft rankings for PPR leagues include the top 115 wide receivers.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

In PPR leagues, wide receivers are often the stars of championship-winning fantasy teams, and finding the right WR options throughout your draft will be key in 2026. There is no shortage of wideouts on the fantasy football radar, but that also makes it tough to decide between two players with similar outlooks. We're here to assist with our updated top 115 fantasy football PPR wide receiver rankings. 

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In these updated WR rankings below, you will see where key pass-catchers such as A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Parker Washington, and Brian Thomas Jr. stand among all top 115 options.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

PPR Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Puka Nacua WR
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 3 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR
2 7 Drake London WR
2 8 George Pickens WR
3 9 Nico Collins WR
3 10 Chris Olave WR
3 11 A.J. Brown WR
4 12 DeVonta Smith WR
4 13 Tee Higgins WR
4 14 Zay Flowers WR
4 15 Davante Adams WR
4 16 Rashee Rice WR
5 17 Ladd McConkey WR
5 18 Terry McLaurin WR
5 19 Garrett Wilson WR
5 20 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 21 Luther Burden III WR
5 22 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 23 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 24 Malik Nabers WR
5 25 Jameson Williams WR
5 26 Mike Evans WR
5 27 DJ Moore WR
6 28 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 29 Christian Watson WR
7 30 Carnell Tate WR
7 31 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 32 Parker Washington WR
7 33 Rome Odunze WR
7 34 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 35 DK Metcalf WR
7 36 Courtland Sutton WR
7 37 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 38 Jordan Addison WR
8 39 Michael Wilson WR
8 40 Alec Pierce WR
8 41 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 42 Josh Downs WR
8 43 Jayden Reed WR
8 44 Xavier Worthy WR
8 45 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 46 Makai Lemon WR
9 47 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 48 Quentin Johnston WR
9 49 KC Concepcion WR
9 50 Matthew Golden WR
9 51 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 52 Jalen Coker WR
10 53 Romeo Doubs WR
10 54 Khalil Shakir WR
10 55 Jayden Higgins WR
10 56 Jalen McMillan WR
11 57 Jauan Jennings WR
11 58 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 59 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 60 Denzel Boston WR
11 61 Calvin Ridley WR
11 62 Stefon Diggs WR
11 63 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 64 Jalen Nailor WR
11 65 Tre Tucker WR
11 66 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 67 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 68 Germie Bernard WR
12 69 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 70 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 71 Cooper Kupp WR
12 72 Travis Hunter WR
12 73 Antonio Williams WR
12 74 Tre Harris WR
13 75 Tank Dell WR
13 76 Pat Bryant WR
13 77 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 78 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 79 Jaylin Noel WR
13 80 Zachariah Branch WR
13 81 Keenan Allen WR
13 82 Troy Franklin WR
13 83 Devaughn Vele WR
13 84 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 85 Malik Washington WR
13 86 Christian Kirk WR
13 87 Rashod Bateman WR
14 88 Malachi Fields WR
14 89 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 90 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 91 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 92 Mack Hollins WR
14 93 Darnell Mooney WR
14 94 Chimere Dike WR
14 95 Jack Bech WR
14 96 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 97 Ted Hurst WR
14 98 Tyreek Hill WR
14 99 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 100 Chris Bell WR
14 101 Kalif Raymond WR
14 102 Tory Horton WR
14 103 Darius Slayton WR
15 104 Jahan Dotson WR
15 105 Joshua Palmer WR
15 106 Marquise Brown WR
15 107 Caleb Douglas WR
15 108 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 109 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 110 Skyler Bell WR
15 111 Tez Johnson WR
15 112 Keon Coleman WR
15 113 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 114 Treylon Burks WR
15 115 Brandon Aiyuk WR

 

2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions in 2025, but it's what he's been able to do once the ball is in his hands that makes him such a dynamic player and one of the game's truly elite fantasy assets. His incredible contact balance and willingness to fight through every tackle helped him to accrue more yards after catch than any other receiver in the league, and he also ranked first in 20+ yard receptions and receiving first downs.

A standout player in all the areas that translate to fantasy success and surrounded by one of the league's best offensive infrastructures, it's no surprise that he is again ranked at the top of draft boards. Despite his recent off-field concerns, which have included an offseason stint in rehab, Nacua shows no signs of slowing between the white lines and is RotoBaller's WR1, the third overall player in half-PPR formats, and one of the strongest picks at the start of 2026 drafts.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will officially play the 2026 season on his $27.3 million franchise tender after the deadline for tagged players to agree on long-term contracts passed on Wednesday, per ESPN. The Cowboys announced before the NFL draft in April that they didn't plan to engage Pickens in long-term extension talks, so this was the expected outcome. The last time Dallas signed a tagged player to an extension was receiver Dez Bryant in 2015.

Pickens has signed his tender, which puts him under contract for 2026. Since reaching an extension with Bryant in 2015, quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, tight end Dalton Schultz, running back Tony Pollard, and now Pickens have played on the franchise tag.

Pickens, 25, was a first-time Pro Bowler and broke out for a career year in 2025 in his first year in Dallas after they acquired him in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching 93 of 137 targets for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games. He'll be pricey in fantasy drafts going into his second year in Dallas, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 9 fantasy WR for 2026.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is getting the No. 1 role fantasy managers have wanted to see since A.J. Brown arrived. James Palmer reported that Smith has spent the offseason reaching out to former receivers as he prepares to lead the room, while Nick Sirianni believes Philadelphia has only scratched the surface with him.

The production has never been the issue. Smith caught 77 passes for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns on 113 targets last season, his third 1,000-yard campaign in five years, and edged Brown by five yards for the team lead. Now Brown is in New England. Makai LemonDontayvion WicksHollywood Brown, and Elijah Moore give the Eagles options, but Smith sits clearly at the front.

Volume is the part that can hold the ceiling in check. Philadelphia attempted 497 passes in 2025, and the offense is still built around Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. RotoBaller ranks Smith WR11 in PPR, so this is not a sleeper price. A career year is still within reach if Sean Mannion gives him the extra work Nick Sirianni has discussed.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A combination of factors built a rookie wall for Tampa Bay Buccaneers former first-rounder Emeka Egbuka, and his production fell off drastically in the last eight games of 2025. The 19th overall selection out of Ohio State finished with a 63-938-6 line on 127 targets in his 17 games played. The 23-year-old will have 1,278 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns if he produces over a full season as he did in his first nine NFL games, according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic.

Egbuka dealt with a hamstring injury and an undefined role as he was forced to learn and play every receiver position thanks to injuries to Mike EvansChris Godwin Jr., and Jalen McMillan. In Year 2, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is set on making Egbuka a full-time Z receiver, and with the departure of Evans, there is clear breakout potential as quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to establish a new go-to target through the air.

Egbuka won't come cheap for fantasy managers trying to buy low on him in dynasty/keeper formats after his second-half collapse, and in redraft leagues, the second-year pass-catcher should be targeted as a low-end WR2 with intriguing upside.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Parker Washington, and Brian Thomas Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr.:

A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
A.J. Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Allen
A.J. Brown
vs
Chase Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
A.J. Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
A.J. Brown
vs
Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
A.J. Brown
vs
Davante Adams
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake London
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
vs
James Cook III
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
A.J. Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
A.J. Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
A.J. Brown
vs
Lamar Jackson
A.J. Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Evans
A.J. Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
A.J. Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
A.J. Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
A.J. Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
A.J. Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Alec Pierce
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Downs
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Reed
A.J. Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Makai Lemon
A.J. Brown
vs
Ricky Pearsall
A.J. Brown
vs
Quentin Johnston
A.J. Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
A.J. Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
A.J. Brown
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
Lamar Jackson
Devonta Smith
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Alec Pierce
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Reed
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Makai Lemon
Devonta Smith
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Devonta Smith
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devonta Smith
vs
KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Drake Maye
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Alec Pierce
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Purdy
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxson Dart
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Drake London
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Brian Thomas Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top 175 IDP Draft Rankings
Mariano's Late Best Ball Targets
2nd Year Running Back Risers and Draft Values
8 Late-Round Running Back Sleepers to Draft


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NHL

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
NHL

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Nate Ament

Leads Milwaukee Past Charlotte in Vegas
Hugo González

Hugo Gonzalez Fills the Box Score as Celtics Top Kings
Ryan Conwell

Heat Send Ryan Conwell Home From Summer League
Tucker DeVries

Joins Celtics on Non-Guaranteed Deal
Milos Uzan

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With the Celtics
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Adds 27 Pounds This Summer
Jayden Quaintance

to Miss Start of 2026-27 Season After Knee Surgery
Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk

has Scared Teams Like Washington
Utah Jazz

Bez Mbeng is Back in Action on Wednesday
Keaton Wagler

is Resting on Wednesday
Hannes Steinbach

Registers Double-Double
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Sidelined 3-4 Months
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas Signs Overseas
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Josh Downs

Primed for Career Year in Indy?
Bhayshul Tuten

to be Involved in RB Committee in Jacksonville?
Junior Caminero

Says he Will Play on Friday
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Cameron Carr

Notches 23 Points in Lakers' Win Over the Clippers
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Bennett Stirtz

Leads Thunder With 22 Points in Loss to Denver
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Aday Mara

Tallies 14 Points on Perfect Shooting Against Denver
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Trevon Brazile

Erupts for 32 Points in Nuggets' Win Over the Thunder
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Caleb Wilson

Posts 19 Points in Bulls' First Summer League Win
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Javon Small

Scores a Game-High 26 Points in Grizzlies Win
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads All Scorers With 26 Points
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Brooklyn Nets

Grant Nelson Out for Rest of Summer League
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Ingram Becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top Prospect Call-Ups Left: Impact Rookies
2nd Half Hitter Breakouts: Buy-Low Targets
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Unlikely Aces? Pitchers To Buy, Sell, Hold