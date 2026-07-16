RotoBaller's updated PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. These tiered WR redraft rankings for PPR leagues include the top 115 wide receivers.
In PPR leagues, wide receivers are often the stars of championship-winning fantasy teams, and finding the right WR options throughout your draft will be key in 2026. There is no shortage of wideouts on the fantasy football radar, but that also makes it tough to decide between two players with similar outlooks. We're here to assist with our updated top 115 fantasy football PPR wide receiver rankings.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In these updated WR rankings below, you will see where key pass-catchers such as A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Parker Washington, and Brian Thomas Jr. stand among all top 115 options.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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PPR Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions in 2025, but it's what he's been able to do once the ball is in his hands that makes him such a dynamic player and one of the game's truly elite fantasy assets. His incredible contact balance and willingness to fight through every tackle helped him to accrue more yards after catch than any other receiver in the league, and he also ranked first in 20+ yard receptions and receiving first downs.
A standout player in all the areas that translate to fantasy success and surrounded by one of the league's best offensive infrastructures, it's no surprise that he is again ranked at the top of draft boards. Despite his recent off-field concerns, which have included an offseason stint in rehab, Nacua shows no signs of slowing between the white lines and is RotoBaller's WR1, the third overall player in half-PPR formats, and one of the strongest picks at the start of 2026 drafts.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will officially play the 2026 season on his $27.3 million franchise tender after the deadline for tagged players to agree on long-term contracts passed on Wednesday, per ESPN. The Cowboys announced before the NFL draft in April that they didn't plan to engage Pickens in long-term extension talks, so this was the expected outcome. The last time Dallas signed a tagged player to an extension was receiver Dez Bryant in 2015.
Pickens has signed his tender, which puts him under contract for 2026. Since reaching an extension with Bryant in 2015, quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, tight end Dalton Schultz, running back Tony Pollard, and now Pickens have played on the franchise tag.
Pickens, 25, was a first-time Pro Bowler and broke out for a career year in 2025 in his first year in Dallas after they acquired him in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching 93 of 137 targets for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games. He'll be pricey in fantasy drafts going into his second year in Dallas, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 9 fantasy WR for 2026.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is getting the No. 1 role fantasy managers have wanted to see since A.J. Brown arrived. James Palmer reported that Smith has spent the offseason reaching out to former receivers as he prepares to lead the room, while Nick Sirianni believes Philadelphia has only scratched the surface with him.
The production has never been the issue. Smith caught 77 passes for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns on 113 targets last season, his third 1,000-yard campaign in five years, and edged Brown by five yards for the team lead. Now Brown is in New England. Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Elijah Moore give the Eagles options, but Smith sits clearly at the front.
Volume is the part that can hold the ceiling in check. Philadelphia attempted 497 passes in 2025, and the offense is still built around Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. RotoBaller ranks Smith WR11 in PPR, so this is not a sleeper price. A career year is still within reach if Sean Mannion gives him the extra work Nick Sirianni has discussed.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A combination of factors built a rookie wall for Tampa Bay Buccaneers former first-rounder Emeka Egbuka, and his production fell off drastically in the last eight games of 2025. The 19th overall selection out of Ohio State finished with a 63-938-6 line on 127 targets in his 17 games played. The 23-year-old will have 1,278 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns if he produces over a full season as he did in his first nine NFL games, according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic.
Egbuka dealt with a hamstring injury and an undefined role as he was forced to learn and play every receiver position thanks to injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr., and Jalen McMillan. In Year 2, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is set on making Egbuka a full-time Z receiver, and with the departure of Evans, there is clear breakout potential as quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to establish a new go-to target through the air.
Egbuka won't come cheap for fantasy managers trying to buy low on him in dynasty/keeper formats after his second-half collapse, and in redraft leagues, the second-year pass-catcher should be targeted as a low-end WR2 with intriguing upside.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Parker Washington, and Brian Thomas Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr.:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.