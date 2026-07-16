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IDP Rankings for 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts (Individual Defensive Players) - Myles Garrett, Jack Campbell, Fred Warner, Nick Bolton, more

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Titans Defense DST Streamers, Rankings, Waiver Wire - Jeffery Simmons Fantasy Football IDP

Updated 2026 fantasy football IDP draft rankings for individual defensive players - top 175 rankings for linebackers (LB), defensive linemen (DL), defensive backs (DB).

In This Article hide
IDP Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football IDP Player Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The fantasy football season is inching closer, and if you're preparing for your IDP league draft,  you have come to the right place. Let's kick things off with our 2026 fantasy football IDP rankings (top 175), which include defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs.

RotoBaller lead fantasy football analysts Chris Gregory and Matt Donnelly have put together their individual 2026 IDP rankings. These IDP rankings have been put together after the NFL Draft, so they will contain the 2026 NFL rookie class. Let's see where players such as Myles Garrett, Jack Campbell, Fred Warner, Nick Bolton, and more stand among the rest of the top 175.

In addition to these IDP draft rankings, be sure also to check out our team's fantasy football articles and analysis -- they discuss draft sleepers, busts, players to target and avoid, rookies in the best landing spots, and so much more. Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

IDP Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankingsHalf-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Myles Garrett DL
1 2 Maxx Crosby DL
1 3 Aidan Hutchinson DL
1 4 Jack Campbell LB
1 5 Jordyn Brooks LB
2 6 Will Anderson Jr. DL
2 7 Carson Schwesinger LB
2 8 Zack Baun LB
2 9 Sonny Styles LB
2 10 T.J. Watt LB/DL
2 11 Fred Warner LB
2 12 Nik Bonitto DL/LB
2 13 Kyle Hamilton DB
2 14 Brian Burns DL
2 15 Cedric Gray LB
2 16 Blake Cashman LB
3 17 Roquan Smith LB
3 18 Foyesade Oluokun LB
3 19 Jeffery Simmons DL
3 20 Byron Young DL
3 21 Edgerrin Cooper LB
3 22 Jared Verse DL
3 23 Ernest Jones IV LB
3 24 Micah Parsons LB/DL
4 25 Danielle Hunter DL
4 26 Alex Singleton LB
4 27 Zaire Franklin LB
4 28 Brian Branch DB
4 29 Nick Emmanwori DB
4 30 Derwin James Jr. DB
4 31 Tyrel Dodson LB
4 32 Nate Landman LB
4 33 Nick Bolton LB
4 34 CJ Allen LB
4 35 Abdul Carter DL
4 36 Quay Walker LB
5 37 Trey Hendrickson DL
5 38 Jonathan Greenard DL/LB
5 39 Budda Baker DB
5 40 Quincy Williams LB
5 41 Daiyan Henley LB
5 42 Robert Spillane LB
5 43 Bobby Wagner LB
5 44 Caleb Downs DB
5 45 Tremaine Edmunds LB
5 46 Jessie Bates III DB
5 47 Kamren Curl DB
5 48 Antoine Winfield Jr. DB
5 49 Travis Hunter DB
5 50 Tuli Tuipulotu DL/LB
5 51 Jamien Sherwood LB
5 52 Jacob Rodriguez LB
5 53 Patrick Queen LB
6 54 Logan Wilson LB
6 55 Nick Bosa DL
6 56 Azeez Al-Shaair LB
6 57 Nick Cross DB
6 58 David Bailey DL/LB
6 59 Cooper DeJean DB
6 60 Devin Bush LB
6 61 Arvell Reese DL/LB
6 62 Andrew Van Ginkel LB
6 63 Kaden Elliss LB
7 64 Jordan Battle DB
7 65 Nakobe Dean LB
7 66 Al-Quadin Muhammad DL
7 67 Demario Davis LB
7 68 Marcus Jones DB
7 69 Quentin Lake DB
7 70 Dillon Thieneman DB
7 71 Josh Sweat DL
7 72 Deshon Elliott DB
7 73 T.J. Edwards LB
7 74 Devin Lloyd LB
7 75 Terrel Bernard LB
7 76 Frankie Luvu LB
7 77 Talanoa Hufanga DB
7 78 Jaquan Brisker DB
7 79 Pete Werner LB
7 80 Josh Hines-Allen DL
7 81 Kevin Byard III DB
7 82 Rueben Bain Jr. DL
7 83 Tykee Smith DB
7 84 Christian Rozeboom LB
7 85 DeMarvion Overshown LB
7 86 Cody Barton LB
8 87 Jeremy Chinn DB
8 88 Dillon Thienamen DB
8 89 Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
8 90 DeForest Buckner DL
8 91 Julian Love DB
8 92 James Pearce Jr. DL/LB
8 93 Jihaad Campbell LB
8 94 Rashan Gary DL/LB
8 95 Payton Wilson LB
8 96 Jalen Pitre DB
8 97 Kamari Lassiter DB
8 98 Alex Highsmith DL/LB
8 99 George Karlaftis DL
8 100 Tre'Von Moehrig DB
8 101 Dexter Lawrence II DL
8 102 Leonard Williams DL
9 103 Minkah Fitzpatrick DB
9 104 Dee Winters LB
9 105 Harold Landry III DL/LB
9 106 Demetrius Knight II LB
9 107 Dre Greenlaw LB
9 108 Josiah Trotter LB
9 109 Alex Anzalone LB
9 110 Dallas Turner DL/LB
9 111 SirVocea Dennis LB
9 112 Grant Delpit DB
9 113 Xavier McKinney DB
9 114 Bobby Okereke LB
9 115 Eric Wilson LB
9 116 Jalon Walker DL/LB
9 117 Josh Metellus DB
9 118 Travon Walker LB
9 119 Marlon Humphrey DB
9 120 Devin White LB
9 121 Devon Witherspoon DB
10 122 Chase Young DL
10 123 Montez Sweat DL
10 124 Akheem Mesidor DL
10 125 Jaelan Phillips DL/LB
10 126 Greg Rousseau DL
10 127 Jack Sanborn LB
10 128 Mack Wilson Sr. LB
10 129 Quinnen Williams DL
10 130 Malaki Starks DB
10 131 Anthony Hill Jr. LB
10 132 Germaine Pratt LB
10 133 Paulson Adebo DB
10 134 Reed Blankenship DB
10 135 Zach Allen DL
10 136 Tyrique Stevenson DB
10 137 Laiatu Latu DL/LB
10 138 Julian Blackmon DB
10 139 Kenneth Murray Jr. LB
10 140 R Mason Thomas DL
10 141 Cameron Heyward DL
10 142 Jake Golday LB
11 143 Coby Bryant DB
11 144 DeMarcus Lawrence DL
11 145 Dorance Armstrong DL
11 146 Malik Mustapha DB
11 147 Matt Milano LB
11 148 Jalen Carter DL
11 149 Justin Reid DB
11 150 Cole Bishop DB
11 151 Camryn Bynum DB
11 152 Tyler Nubin DB
11 153 Malcolm Koonce DL
11 154 Walter Nolen III DL
11 155 Mason Graham DL
11 156 Teddye Buchanan LB
11 157 Kobie Turner DL
11 158 Alontae Taylor DB
11 159 Mike Sainristil DB
11 160 Deommodore Lenoir DB
11 161 Kayvon Thibodeaux DL
11 162 Drue Tranquill LB
11 163 Shemar James LB
11 164 Kerby Joseph DB
11 165 Drake Thomas LB
11 166 Carl Granderson DL
11 167 Jonathon Cooper DL/LB
11 168 Kyle Dugger DB
12 169 Nolan Smith Jr. LB
12 170 Shemar Stewart DL
12 171 Barrett Carter LB
12 172 Leo Chenal LB
12 173 Odafe Oweh DL/LB
12 174 Tony Adams DB
12 175 Malachi Lawrence DL

 

Fantasy Football IDP Player Outlooks

Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

Myles Garrett broke the NFL sack record last year, yet his pass rush win rate wasn't much different than previous seasons. In fact, Garrett fell to second in pass rush win rate last year after leading the NFL in that category for three straight seasons. In other words, Garrett is a consistently elite pass rusher, but that does not always translate into fantasy dominance.

While the former Brown outpaced all other defenders by 22.1 Standard IDP points last season, his former career bests were 16 sacks and a DL5 overall finish in Standard IDP Scoring. In his two seasons prior to his record-breaking 2025 season, Garrett finished as DL6 and DL8, respectively.

That is because he is not dominant in the tackle or pass deflection categories where other edges round out their totals. While the Rams could help Garrett turn pressures into sacks more consistently, it is unlikely he will break the sack record again, and he has not shown the ability to dominate in other key fantasy categories. Thus, it is fair to consider Garrett a risk as the #1 defender in fantasy drafts, but his on-field performance and dominant 2025 season make it hard to fade him far.

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

This will be Aidan Hutchinson's age-26 season, and he already has two double-digit sack seasons on his resume. Amongst defensive linemen with at least 140 pass rush snaps, Hutchinson has finished top-six in pass rush win rate and pressure rate each of the past three seasons. In fact, the Michigan alum's quarterback pressure rate last year (16.1%) was almost identical to Myles Garrett's (16.5%), while the two were strikingly similar in 2023 as well (16.8% pressure rate for Hutchinson to Garrett's 17%).

Even better, Hutchinson's pressure rate in his injury-shortened 2024 campaign was nearly double that of Garrett's, as the former Wolverine led the NFL in pass rush win rate by 15% while recording over half the quarterback pressures (45) of the NFL leader (89) in just five games. None of this is to say Hutchinson is better than Garrett, of course. However, the same data that suggested Garrett's record-breaking season was inevitable is the same data suggesting Hutchinson is due as well. Given that the Lion is currently being drafted as DL9 overall, he may be the best bargain amongst all defenders this season.

Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

Myles Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record last year and deservedly won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year... but it was Will Anderson Jr. who led the NFL in quarterback pressures, pass rush win rate, and pressure rate. In fact, Anderson's pressure rate last year (19.3%) was significantly better than Garrett's (16.6%), plus Anderson registered 43% more quarterback hurries than the Defensive Player of the Year.

None of this is to say Anderson is the better player, as Garrett has a much longer resume and he's converted pressures into sacks at a much higher rate so far. However, Anderson's current cost in fantasy drafts is over 30 picks later than Garrett, who is being drafted as the top defender in IDP redrafts.

When you consider how much cheaper Anderson is to acquire and the fact that his advanced metrics are even better than Garrett's, the argument for waiting to draft your DL grows strong. Then there is the icing on the cake: Anderson plays on the best defense in the NFL with elite cornerbacks that will continue to give him time. That just makes the decision to wait for Anderson an easy one to make.

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton has been an IDP favorite dating back to his time at Notre Dame, and his impact on the NFL has earned him All-Pro honors in each of the past three seasons. His length, coverage skills, and tackling ability combine to form a chameleon who can play anywhere and contribute in any way. Unfortunately, that versatility has not always translated into fantasy dominance. The All-Pro finished last season as DB18 in Standard IDP Scoring, while he was DB24 in points per game.

This was despite Hamilton playing nearly every snap of 2025 before registering 9.5 points (2.4 more than his season average) in a shortened Week 17. Last season was no outlier either, as Hamilton has yet to finish better than DB7 in total points or in ppg since entering the NFL.

None of this is to say he cannot become the top DB in fantasy; we rank him as our DB3 overall because he does have the physical ability to dominate his position. However, the fact Hamilton has yet to produce elite fantasy production does introduce risk to his current rank/ADP as the consensus DB2 in fantasy overall.

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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




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