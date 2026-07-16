Updated 2026 fantasy football IDP draft rankings for individual defensive players - top 175 rankings for linebackers (LB), defensive linemen (DL), defensive backs (DB).
The fantasy football season is inching closer, and if you're preparing for your IDP league draft, you have come to the right place. Let's kick things off with our 2026 fantasy football IDP rankings (top 175), which include defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs.
RotoBaller lead fantasy football analysts Chris Gregory and Matt Donnelly have put together their individual 2026 IDP rankings. These IDP rankings have been put together after the NFL Draft, so they will contain the 2026 NFL rookie class. Let's see where players such as Myles Garrett, Jack Campbell, Fred Warner, Nick Bolton, and more stand among the rest of the top 175.
In addition to these IDP draft rankings, be sure also to check out our team's fantasy football articles and analysis -- they discuss draft sleepers, busts, players to target and avoid, rookies in the best landing spots, and so much more. Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings
IDP Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Myles Garrett
|DL
|1
|2
|Maxx Crosby
|DL
|1
|3
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DL
|1
|4
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|1
|5
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|2
|6
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DL
|2
|7
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|2
|8
|Zack Baun
|LB
|2
|9
|Sonny Styles
|LB
|2
|10
|T.J. Watt
|LB/DL
|2
|11
|Fred Warner
|LB
|2
|12
|Nik Bonitto
|DL/LB
|2
|13
|Kyle Hamilton
|DB
|2
|14
|Brian Burns
|DL
|2
|15
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|2
|16
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|3
|17
|Roquan Smith
|LB
|3
|18
|Foyesade Oluokun
|LB
|3
|19
|Jeffery Simmons
|DL
|3
|20
|Byron Young
|DL
|3
|21
|Edgerrin Cooper
|LB
|3
|22
|Jared Verse
|DL
|3
|23
|Ernest Jones IV
|LB
|3
|24
|Micah Parsons
|LB/DL
|4
|25
|Danielle Hunter
|DL
|4
|26
|Alex Singleton
|LB
|4
|27
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|4
|28
|Brian Branch
|DB
|4
|29
|Nick Emmanwori
|DB
|4
|30
|Derwin James Jr.
|DB
|4
|31
|Tyrel Dodson
|LB
|4
|32
|Nate Landman
|LB
|4
|33
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|4
|34
|CJ Allen
|LB
|4
|35
|Abdul Carter
|DL
|4
|36
|Quay Walker
|LB
|5
|37
|Trey Hendrickson
|DL
|5
|38
|Jonathan Greenard
|DL/LB
|5
|39
|Budda Baker
|DB
|5
|40
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|5
|41
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|5
|42
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|5
|43
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|5
|44
|Caleb Downs
|DB
|5
|45
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB
|5
|46
|Jessie Bates III
|DB
|5
|47
|Kamren Curl
|DB
|5
|48
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|DB
|5
|49
|Travis Hunter
|DB
|5
|50
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|DL/LB
|5
|51
|Jamien Sherwood
|LB
|5
|52
|Jacob Rodriguez
|LB
|5
|53
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|6
|54
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|6
|55
|Nick Bosa
|DL
|6
|56
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|6
|57
|Nick Cross
|DB
|6
|58
|David Bailey
|DL/LB
|6
|59
|Cooper DeJean
|DB
|6
|60
|Devin Bush
|LB
|6
|61
|Arvell Reese
|DL/LB
|6
|62
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|6
|63
|Kaden Elliss
|LB
|7
|64
|Jordan Battle
|DB
|7
|65
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|7
|66
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|DL
|7
|67
|Demario Davis
|LB
|7
|68
|Marcus Jones
|DB
|7
|69
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|7
|70
|Dillon Thieneman
|DB
|7
|71
|Josh Sweat
|DL
|7
|72
|Deshon Elliott
|DB
|7
|73
|T.J. Edwards
|LB
|7
|74
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|7
|75
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|7
|76
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|7
|77
|Talanoa Hufanga
|DB
|7
|78
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|7
|79
|Pete Werner
|LB
|7
|80
|Josh Hines-Allen
|DL
|7
|81
|Kevin Byard III
|DB
|7
|82
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|DL
|7
|83
|Tykee Smith
|DB
|7
|84
|Christian Rozeboom
|LB
|7
|85
|DeMarvion Overshown
|LB
|7
|86
|Cody Barton
|LB
|8
|87
|Jeremy Chinn
|DB
|8
|88
|Dillon Thienamen
|DB
|8
|89
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|8
|90
|DeForest Buckner
|DL
|8
|91
|Julian Love
|DB
|8
|92
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL/LB
|8
|93
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|8
|94
|Rashan Gary
|DL/LB
|8
|95
|Payton Wilson
|LB
|8
|96
|Jalen Pitre
|DB
|8
|97
|Kamari Lassiter
|DB
|8
|98
|Alex Highsmith
|DL/LB
|8
|99
|George Karlaftis
|DL
|8
|100
|Tre'Von Moehrig
|DB
|8
|101
|Dexter Lawrence II
|DL
|8
|102
|Leonard Williams
|DL
|9
|103
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|DB
|9
|104
|Dee Winters
|LB
|9
|105
|Harold Landry III
|DL/LB
|9
|106
|Demetrius Knight II
|LB
|9
|107
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|9
|108
|Josiah Trotter
|LB
|9
|109
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|9
|110
|Dallas Turner
|DL/LB
|9
|111
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|9
|112
|Grant Delpit
|DB
|9
|113
|Xavier McKinney
|DB
|9
|114
|Bobby Okereke
|LB
|9
|115
|Eric Wilson
|LB
|9
|116
|Jalon Walker
|DL/LB
|9
|117
|Josh Metellus
|DB
|9
|118
|Travon Walker
|LB
|9
|119
|Marlon Humphrey
|DB
|9
|120
|Devin White
|LB
|9
|121
|Devon Witherspoon
|DB
|10
|122
|Chase Young
|DL
|10
|123
|Montez Sweat
|DL
|10
|124
|Akheem Mesidor
|DL
|10
|125
|Jaelan Phillips
|DL/LB
|10
|126
|Greg Rousseau
|DL
|10
|127
|Jack Sanborn
|LB
|10
|128
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|LB
|10
|129
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|10
|130
|Malaki Starks
|DB
|10
|131
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|LB
|10
|132
|Germaine Pratt
|LB
|10
|133
|Paulson Adebo
|DB
|10
|134
|Reed Blankenship
|DB
|10
|135
|Zach Allen
|DL
|10
|136
|Tyrique Stevenson
|DB
|10
|137
|Laiatu Latu
|DL/LB
|10
|138
|Julian Blackmon
|DB
|10
|139
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|10
|140
|R Mason Thomas
|DL
|10
|141
|Cameron Heyward
|DL
|10
|142
|Jake Golday
|LB
|11
|143
|Coby Bryant
|DB
|11
|144
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|DL
|11
|145
|Dorance Armstrong
|DL
|11
|146
|Malik Mustapha
|DB
|11
|147
|Matt Milano
|LB
|11
|148
|Jalen Carter
|DL
|11
|149
|Justin Reid
|DB
|11
|150
|Cole Bishop
|DB
|11
|151
|Camryn Bynum
|DB
|11
|152
|Tyler Nubin
|DB
|11
|153
|Malcolm Koonce
|DL
|11
|154
|Walter Nolen III
|DL
|11
|155
|Mason Graham
|DL
|11
|156
|Teddye Buchanan
|LB
|11
|157
|Kobie Turner
|DL
|11
|158
|Alontae Taylor
|DB
|11
|159
|Mike Sainristil
|DB
|11
|160
|Deommodore Lenoir
|DB
|11
|161
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|DL
|11
|162
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|11
|163
|Shemar James
|LB
|11
|164
|Kerby Joseph
|DB
|11
|165
|Drake Thomas
|LB
|11
|166
|Carl Granderson
|DL
|11
|167
|Jonathon Cooper
|DL/LB
|11
|168
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|12
|169
|Nolan Smith Jr.
|LB
|12
|170
|Shemar Stewart
|DL
|12
|171
|Barrett Carter
|LB
|12
|172
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|12
|173
|Odafe Oweh
|DL/LB
|12
|174
|Tony Adams
|DB
|12
|175
|Malachi Lawrence
|DL
Fantasy Football IDP Player Outlooks
Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams
Myles Garrett broke the NFL sack record last year, yet his pass rush win rate wasn't much different than previous seasons. In fact, Garrett fell to second in pass rush win rate last year after leading the NFL in that category for three straight seasons. In other words, Garrett is a consistently elite pass rusher, but that does not always translate into fantasy dominance.
While the former Brown outpaced all other defenders by 22.1 Standard IDP points last season, his former career bests were 16 sacks and a DL5 overall finish in Standard IDP Scoring. In his two seasons prior to his record-breaking 2025 season, Garrett finished as DL6 and DL8, respectively.
That is because he is not dominant in the tackle or pass deflection categories where other edges round out their totals. While the Rams could help Garrett turn pressures into sacks more consistently, it is unlikely he will break the sack record again, and he has not shown the ability to dominate in other key fantasy categories. Thus, it is fair to consider Garrett a risk as the #1 defender in fantasy drafts, but his on-field performance and dominant 2025 season make it hard to fade him far.
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
This will be Aidan Hutchinson's age-26 season, and he already has two double-digit sack seasons on his resume. Amongst defensive linemen with at least 140 pass rush snaps, Hutchinson has finished top-six in pass rush win rate and pressure rate each of the past three seasons. In fact, the Michigan alum's quarterback pressure rate last year (16.1%) was almost identical to Myles Garrett's (16.5%), while the two were strikingly similar in 2023 as well (16.8% pressure rate for Hutchinson to Garrett's 17%).
Even better, Hutchinson's pressure rate in his injury-shortened 2024 campaign was nearly double that of Garrett's, as the former Wolverine led the NFL in pass rush win rate by 15% while recording over half the quarterback pressures (45) of the NFL leader (89) in just five games. None of this is to say Hutchinson is better than Garrett, of course. However, the same data that suggested Garrett's record-breaking season was inevitable is the same data suggesting Hutchinson is due as well. Given that the Lion is currently being drafted as DL9 overall, he may be the best bargain amongst all defenders this season.
Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
Myles Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record last year and deservedly won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year... but it was Will Anderson Jr. who led the NFL in quarterback pressures, pass rush win rate, and pressure rate. In fact, Anderson's pressure rate last year (19.3%) was significantly better than Garrett's (16.6%), plus Anderson registered 43% more quarterback hurries than the Defensive Player of the Year.
None of this is to say Anderson is the better player, as Garrett has a much longer resume and he's converted pressures into sacks at a much higher rate so far. However, Anderson's current cost in fantasy drafts is over 30 picks later than Garrett, who is being drafted as the top defender in IDP redrafts.
When you consider how much cheaper Anderson is to acquire and the fact that his advanced metrics are even better than Garrett's, the argument for waiting to draft your DL grows strong. Then there is the icing on the cake: Anderson plays on the best defense in the NFL with elite cornerbacks that will continue to give him time. That just makes the decision to wait for Anderson an easy one to make.
Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Kyle Hamilton has been an IDP favorite dating back to his time at Notre Dame, and his impact on the NFL has earned him All-Pro honors in each of the past three seasons. His length, coverage skills, and tackling ability combine to form a chameleon who can play anywhere and contribute in any way. Unfortunately, that versatility has not always translated into fantasy dominance. The All-Pro finished last season as DB18 in Standard IDP Scoring, while he was DB24 in points per game.
This was despite Hamilton playing nearly every snap of 2025 before registering 9.5 points (2.4 more than his season average) in a shortened Week 17. Last season was no outlier either, as Hamilton has yet to finish better than DB7 in total points or in ppg since entering the NFL.
None of this is to say he cannot become the top DB in fantasy; we rank him as our DB3 overall because he does have the physical ability to dominate his position. However, the fact Hamilton has yet to produce elite fantasy production does introduce risk to his current rank/ADP as the consensus DB2 in fantasy overall.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.