Ryan Flournoy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Stuck Behind Two Fantasy Forces
Ryan Flournoy flashed lots of potential last season as the Dallas Cowboys' third wide receiver. The super sophomore caught 40 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns while playing third banana behind the terrific twosome of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Flournoy was able to flourish in three-receiver sets since secondaries had to put their top corners on Lamb and Pickens and leave Flournoy one-on-one against lesser cover men. Normally the progression would be that a talented young receiver like him would take his game to another level in Year Three, but it is difficult to see how that will happen when Lamb and Pickens will monopolize so much of the target share as the top tandem in the NFL. Tight end Jake Ferguson also had over 100 targets last season, so Flournoy's target ceiling cannot be much higher than 60-70. The only way Flournoy has a breakout season is if Lamb or Pickens suffers an unfortunate injury, but those two are more prone to suspensions than injuries. Maybe drafting Flournoy in a dynasty league and stashing him for 2027 when Lamb or Pickens might not be on the Cowboys roster is the smartest way to go.