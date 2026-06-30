June 30, 2026

Andersen's dynasty fantasy baseball prospects breakouts, sleepers, risers for Week 14 of 2026. His MLB prospects report includes Charlie Condon, Ty Johnson, and Jay Harry.

Welcome back to the Week 14 edition of our Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospects Report for the 2026 MLB season, looking at dynasty prospect risers and fallers! Today, we'll take a look at some hot prospects in the minors, including Charlie Condon, Ty Johnson, Jay Harry, and more.

As we get ready to turn the page to July, we continue to see prospects put together huge performances across various levels of affiliated ball. Some of these performances have been expected, while others can be defined as more surprising breakouts.

Monitoring the top fantasy baseball prospects who have turned heads thus far is imperative. The MLB prospects listed here are coming off dominant weeks and have significant long-term upside for dynasty fantasy baseball leagues. Don't be surprised when these exact names are painting corners, mashing homers, and swiping bags at the big league level soon. Savvy fantasy baseball dynasty managers looking for an edge in their leagues should watch these prospects over the long haul and consider targeting them in dynasty fantasy baseball formats.

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Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Level: Triple-A

2026 stats: 70 G, .280/.411/.564, 17 HR, 55 RBI, 65 R, 5 SB, 15.0% BB%, 23.3% K%, .329 BABIP, .428 wOBA, 133 wRC+

Condon was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, earning an impressive signing bonus of $9.25 million. He continues to hit the ball well in his first year at Triple-A, and we'd be quite surprised if he's not in the majors by the end of the summer. The idea of his right-handed power bat coming to the friendly confines of Coors Field should excite plenty of fantasy baseball managers. Injuries have previously limited Condon to fewer than 100 games each year, but he's on pace to be healthy for a full season in 2026. He's already up to a career-high 17 home runs, and his 106.7 EV90 ranks in the 90th percentile of hitters. There's certainly some whiff in his game, but he has demonstrated excellent discipline with an 18.24% chase rate. Last week, Condon went 10-for-20 at the plate with three homers, a double, two triples, and nine RBI. He also drew three walks and struck out six times. Strikeouts will always be something to consider with Condon, but given his ability to rack up homers and RBI, fantasy managers should still look to roster him in dynasty leagues ahead of his fast-approaching MLB debut. Charlie Condon's second homer of the game and his 17th of the year! His third two-homer game on the year! 104.7 🔥

431 ft. 📏 B3: Isotopes 6, Bees 2 pic.twitter.com/lKjPdHBlU9 — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) June 28, 2026

Ty Johnson, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Level: Triple-A

2026 stats: 9 G, 9 GS, 3-1, 44.1 IP, 2.64 ERA, 3.65 FIP, 11.37 K/9, 3.05 BB/9, 1.02 HR/9, 31.0% GB%, .229 BABIP

Johnson, a Texas native, was originally selected by the Cubs in the 15th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Just one year later, he was traded to the Rays as part of a larger package that ultimately brought Isaac Paredes to Chicago. Despite his late-round draft capital, Johnson has emerged as an intriguing prospect in dynasty fantasy baseball leagues.

A rare two-pitch starter, Johnson throws a high-spin four-seamer with 17 inches of induced vertical break and a tight slider that gets whiffs 39% of the time. There is technically a changeup in his arsenal, too, but he throws it less than 1% of the time with unfavorable results. The 24-year-old has induced a 32.9% whiff and 34.0% chase rate this year, and he's kept his hard-hit rate down at 31.2%.

Johnson made his ninth start of the season on Sunday, allowing zero runs, zero hits, and one walk over five innings of work. He also boosted his strikeout rate by retiring nine batters on strikes. The southpaw isn't an imminent threat to be called up, but he does project as yet another success story in the Rays' elite pitching pipeline.

Weekly honors for Ty 💪 International League Pitcher of the Week, Ty Johnson, is the fifth Bulls starter since at least 2005 to throw 5.0 hitless innings with one or zero baserunners allowed (last: Taj Bradley, April 28, 2024 vs. SWB). pic.twitter.com/I9CKtqdwOZ — Rays Player Development (@RaysPlayerDev) June 29, 2026

Jay Harry, INF, Toronto Blue Jays

Level: Triple-A

2026 stats: 62 G, .341/.377/.616, 12 HR, 58 RBI, 40 R, 1 SB, 4.9% BB%, 22.4% K%, .405 BABIP, .424 wOBA, 155 wRC+

Harry parlayed an impressive collegiate tenure at Penn State into a sixth-round selection by the Twins in 2023. The selection fetched him a solid $175,000 signing bonus, but the Twins shipped him off to the Blue Jays in a trade for Trevor Richards one year later. In just a few years, he has ascended to Triple-A and is now knocking on the door of the major leagues.

Harry is a hard-hit machine with impressive power upside. His 95 mph EV50 ranks in the 92nd percentile, and he owns a 51.2% hard-hit rate. He also has a 34.9% pull-air rate. The 23-year-old is a free swinger, which has resulted in a 93rd percentile zone swing rate, but also a second percentile chase rate.

Last week, Harry went 13-for-28 with three homers, four doubles, 14 RBI, four walks, and five strikeouts. Fantasy managers in dynasty leagues should be encouraged by his ability to rack up extra-base hits and drive in runs. He also offers some positional versatility, as he's played at least seven games in five positions this year: second base, shortstop, and all three outfield spots.

On the 2nd pitch of the game, Jay Harry crushes his 12th HR of the season. 106.8 mph | 407 ft Harry is batting .360 with a 1.138 OPS over his first 50 AAA at-bats.#BlueJays #BlueJays50 #Bisons @BuffaloBisons @JayHarry18 pic.twitter.com/icaZ8Fgbm0 — Blue Jays Player Development (@JaysPlayerDev) June 27, 2026

Henry Lalane, SP, New York Yankees

Level: Single-A

2026 stats: 12 G, 11 GS, 3-1, 55.1 IP, 3.09 ERA, 2.86 FIP, 11.39 K/9, 3.58 BB/9, 0.16 HR/9, 49.2% GB%, .283 BABIP

The Yankees signed Lalane out of the Dominican Republic in 2021, when he was just 16 years old. The 6-foot-7 southpaw developed for several years in the lowest levels of affiliated ball, and he has spent parts of each of the last three seasons in Single-A. Now 22, he's pitching well enough that the Yankees should consider promoting him to the next level.

Lalane sits around 94 mph with his fastball. The heater is the worst offering in his three-pitch mix; it can be a dead zone at times, and it has induced a 36.8% hard-hit rate in 2026. We're far more encouraged by his upper-70s slider, which has medium break, generates 59% whiff, and has resulted in a .146 xwOBA. He rounds out his repertoire with a low-80s changeup, which grades out as average.

Lalane's most recent outing was last Friday, when he allowed one hit, zero runs, and zero walks over seven impressive innings. Most notably, he struck out 12 batters, bringing his season-long K/9 rate up to 11.39. It will still be a couple of years before Lalane pushes to make his MLB debut, but he's already an intriguing name to watch in dynasty fantasy baseball leagues.

A career-high 12 strikeouts by #Tarpons LHP Henry Lalane (W, 3-1) over a career-long 7.0IP (1H, 0BB, 87P/60S) of shutout ball tonight in Dunedin. #Yankees No. 14 Prospect @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/kUrL5KUUIa — Nick Flammia (@NickFlammia) June 27, 2026

Fenwick Trimble, OF, Miami Marlins

Level: Double-A

2026 stats: 65 G, .275/.352/.469, 11 HR, 39 RBI, 44 R, 17 SB, 8.6% BB%, 22.8% K%, .330 BABIP, .366 wOBA, 119 wRC+

Trimble was the Marlins' fourth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. The James Madison product earned a $550,000 signing bonus and has already ascended into a full-time role at the Double-A level despite being drafted less than two years ago. In fact, he already has 119 games of experience at Double-A, so we could see the Marlins elevate him to Triple-A at some point this summer.

Trimble is a well-rounded player who has done a decent job getting the ball in the air this year. He has a mere 36.7% ground ball rate, and his .194 ISO indicates the presence of moderate to above-average power. With that said, his plate discipline could improve, as his walk, chase, and whiff rates all rank in the 41st percentile or worse.

Last week, Trimble went 10-for-25 with three home runs, four doubles, eight RBI, three walks, and five strikeouts. He also stole two bases on two attempts. His best game of the week came on June 26, when he recorded two doubles and two home runs. A projected corner outfielder, Trimble's offensive upside puts him on the fantasy radar in dynasty leagues.

Fenny Barrels! His third homer in as many games! ⬆️3 PNS 5 | CHA 0 📻 https://t.co/dXwOKBcyiW

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💻https://t.co/MVNLYZ7cBQ pic.twitter.com/bbOeGSOi7w — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) June 28, 2026

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