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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins

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Walker Jenkins - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

During the 2026 campaign, fantasy managers have seen many high-end prospects not only earn the call to the majors, but also make a high impact on the fantasy side of the game.

In this piece, we will check in on three of the hottest-hitting prospects in the sport and determine if they are still worthy stash candidates ahead of Week 21.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 98 G, .279/.395/.538, 18 2B, 22 HR, 6 SB

Honestly, I'm surprised that I'm still able to discuss Charlie Condon in an article like this. He's been putting together a really solid season in Triple-A, but the rebuilding Rockies have yet to give him a shot in the majors to get his feet wet before the 2027 season.

In 98 Triple-A games, Condon has racked up 46 extra-base hits, 22 home runs, and six steals with a .279/.395/.538 slash line. Condon has also walked at a 12.7% clip and is only chasing at an 18.7% clip.

Yes, his contact rates are a tad below average, but a 79% zone and 71% overall contact rate will play at Coors Field with Condon's level of power, which includes a 106.4 mph 90th-percentile EV.

- Written by Eric Cross

 

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 102 G, .254/.326/.567, 22 2B, 33 HR, 21 SB

If you play in a Triple-A fantasy baseball league (those don't exist ... I think), you're probably happy that Joshua Baez is still down in Triple-A mashing home runs.

With four home runs in his last 11 games, Baez is now up to 33 on the season in 102 games, while adding 22 doubles, 21 steals, and a .254/.326/.567 slash line. And on top of having six doubles and four home runs in his last 12 games, Baez has only struck out in 21.6% of his plate appearances during that span.

The path to regular playing time in St. Louis is wide open, too. The Cardinals have been starting Bryan Torres in left field for the most part, so Baez could take over there once he gets the call. If Baez isn't up within the next week, I'd be shocked. Especially after the service time threshold passes in the next few days.

-Written by Eric Cross

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 59 G, .284/.381/.467, 17 2B, 6 HR, 13 SB

For the season, the outfielder is slashing an excellent .284/.381/.467 with six home runs and 13 stolen bases at Triple-A St. Paul. He missed over a month and a half with a shoulder sprain but didn't let that slow him down, as his 162-game pace would be 21 home runs and 29 steals, which is a very nice power and speed combo.

The 21-year-old does most things well, with a 90.8 mph average exit velocity that ranks in the 84th percentile, a 15.7% strikeout rate that ranks in the 83rd percentile, and great speed that places him in the 84th percentile. This is a great all-around profile that hasn't just come out of nowhere, as the prospect has consistently shown this upside ever since beginning his professional career in 2023.

Jenkins has dealt with a wide array of injuries over the years that have always kept him from playing full seasons to deliver truly eye-popping totals, but with a .296 career batting average through 253 minor league games, there has never been a moment where he's looked overmatched.

That's why the end of 2026 would be a perfect opportunity for the Twins to give Jenkins a chance to face major league pitching while he's healthy, with the hope of him being an everyday contributor right away at the start of 2027. They already just called up Culpepper, so Jenkins could be next.

With players such as Alan Roden, Austin Martin, and Ryan Kreidler consistently seeing work in the outfield, there's clearly not a huge buildup of talent that is blocking his path, so it's only a matter of time before they give him a chance. He could be a franchise piece that Minnesota builds around in the coming years, and you'll want to add him in fantasy once he gets the call.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
5 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
6 Zac Veen **Promoted OF Rockies
7 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
10 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
11 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
12 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Jonah Tong SP Mets
15 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
16 Parks Harber 3B Giants
17 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
18 River Ryan SP Tigers
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Bo Davidson OF Giants
21 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
22 Josue Briceno 1B Tigers
23 Michael Forret SP Orioles
24 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers
25 Charles McAdoo 3B Blue Jays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, David Peterson, JJ Bleday, Merrill Kelly, Jackson Holliday, Sam Antonacci, Francisco Alvarez, Braden Montgomery, Kody Clemens. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, David Peterson, JJ Bleday, Merrill Kelly, Jackson Holliday, Sam Antonacci, Francisco Alvarez, Braden Montgomery, Kody Clemens:

Joshua Baez
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Joshua Baez
vs
Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
vs
Carter Jensen
Joshua Baez
vs
Bailey Ober
Joshua Baez
vs
Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
vs
Nolan Arenado
Joshua Baez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Rengifo
Joshua Baez
vs
Jackson Holliday
Joshua Baez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
vs
Keider Montero
Joshua Baez
vs
Gage Jump
Joshua Baez
vs
JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Weaver
Joshua Baez
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Joshua Baez
vs
Will Warren
Joshua Baez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
Hogan Harris
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Joshua Baez
vs
Griffin Conine
Joshua Baez
vs
Jordan Romano
Joshua Baez
vs
Cam Smith
Joshua Baez
vs
Robert Gasser
Joshua Baez
vs
Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
vs
Clayton Beeter
Joshua Baez
vs
David Peterson
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Joshua Baez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Joshua Baez
vs
Josh Bell
Joshua Baez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Joshua Baez
vs
Shane Drohan
Joshua Baez
vs
Samuel Basallo
Joshua Baez
vs
Max Clark
Joshua Baez
vs
Steven Kwan
Joshua Baez
vs
Chandler Simpson
Joshua Baez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
vs
Zac Veen
Joshua Baez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
vs
Daylen Lile
Joshua Baez
vs
Zack Gelof
Joshua Baez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
vs
Trent Grisham
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Mangum
Walker Jenkins
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Walker Jenkins
vs
Quinn Mathews
Walker Jenkins
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Heriberto Hernandez
Walker Jenkins
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Bryce Eldridge
Walker Jenkins
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Shane Drohan
Walker Jenkins
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Josh Bell
Walker Jenkins
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Brandyn Garcia
Walker Jenkins
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Clayton Beeter
Walker Jenkins
vs
Robert Gasser
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jordan Romano
Walker Jenkins
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Walker Jenkins
vs
Hogan Harris
Walker Jenkins
vs
Will Warren
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luke Weaver
Walker Jenkins
vs
Gage Jump
Walker Jenkins
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luis Rengifo
Walker Jenkins
vs
Nolan Arenado
Walker Jenkins
vs
Bailey Ober
Walker Jenkins
vs
Merrill Kelly
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kade Anderson
Walker Jenkins
vs
Joshua Baez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jake Burger
Walker Jenkins
vs
Carter Jensen
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kody Clemens
Walker Jenkins
vs
Sam Antonacci
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jackson Holliday
Walker Jenkins
vs
Keider Montero
Walker Jenkins
vs
JJ Bleday
Walker Jenkins
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Braden Montgomery
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Walker Jenkins
vs
Griffin Conine
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cam Smith
Walker Jenkins
vs
Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
vs
Steven Kwan
Walker Jenkins
vs
Chandler Simpson
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mickey Moniak
Walker Jenkins
vs
Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luke Keaschall
Walker Jenkins
vs
Zac Veen
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cole Carrigg
Walker Jenkins
vs
Daylen Lile
Walker Jenkins
vs
Zack Gelof
Walker Jenkins
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Walker Jenkins
vs
Willi Castro
Walker Jenkins
vs
Trent Grisham
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jake Mangum
David Peterson
vs
Travis Bazzana
David Peterson
vs
Jose Caballero
David Peterson
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
David Peterson
vs
Cam Smith
David Peterson
vs
Samuel Basallo
David Peterson
vs
Griffin Conine
David Peterson
vs
Brandon Marsh
David Peterson
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
David Peterson
vs
Willy Adames
David Peterson
vs
Braden Montgomery
David Peterson
vs
Jacob Webb
David Peterson
vs
Francisco Alvarez
David Peterson
vs
Kyle Karros
David Peterson
vs
JJ Bleday
David Peterson
vs
Dylan Crews
David Peterson
vs
Keider Montero
David Peterson
vs
Clay Holmes
David Peterson
vs
Jackson Holliday
David Peterson
vs
Heliot Ramos
David Peterson
vs
Sam Antonacci
David Peterson
vs
Dominic Canzone
David Peterson
vs
Kody Clemens
David Peterson
vs
A.J. Ewing
David Peterson
vs
Carter Jensen
David Peterson
vs
Tommy Edman
David Peterson
vs
Jake Burger
David Peterson
vs
Noah Cameron
David Peterson
vs
Agustin Ramirez
David Peterson
vs
Jake Mangum
David Peterson
vs
Joshua Baez
David Peterson
vs
Trent Grisham
David Peterson
vs
Kade Anderson
David Peterson
vs
Grant Taylor
David Peterson
vs
Merrill Kelly
David Peterson
vs
Zac Thornton
David Peterson
vs
Cade Cavalli
David Peterson
vs
Jacob Latz
David Peterson
vs
Peter Lambert
David Peterson
vs
Ian Seymour
David Peterson
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
David Peterson
vs
Joey Cantillo
David Peterson
vs
Jackson Jobe
David Peterson
vs
Jake Bennett
David Peterson
vs
Jared Jones
David Peterson
vs
Christian Scott
David Peterson
vs
Walbert Urena
David Peterson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
David Peterson
vs
Kyle Leahy
David Peterson
vs
Bailey Ober
David Peterson
vs
Gage Jump
JJ Bleday
vs
Francisco Alvarez
JJ Bleday
vs
Keider Montero
JJ Bleday
vs
Braden Montgomery
JJ Bleday
vs
Jackson Holliday
JJ Bleday
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
JJ Bleday
vs
Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
vs
Griffin Conine
JJ Bleday
vs
Kody Clemens
JJ Bleday
vs
Cam Smith
JJ Bleday
vs
Carter Jensen
JJ Bleday
vs
Jose Caballero
JJ Bleday
vs
Jake Burger
JJ Bleday
vs
David Peterson
JJ Bleday
vs
Agustin Ramirez
JJ Bleday
vs
Travis Bazzana
JJ Bleday
vs
Joshua Baez
JJ Bleday
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
JJ Bleday
vs
Kade Anderson
JJ Bleday
vs
Samuel Basallo
JJ Bleday
vs
Merrill Kelly
JJ Bleday
vs
Brandon Marsh
JJ Bleday
vs
Bailey Ober
JJ Bleday
vs
Willy Adames
JJ Bleday
vs
Nolan Arenado
JJ Bleday
vs
Jacob Webb
JJ Bleday
vs
Luis Rengifo
JJ Bleday
vs
Kyle Karros
JJ Bleday
vs
Garrett Mitchell
JJ Bleday
vs
Dylan Crews
JJ Bleday
vs
Gage Jump
JJ Bleday
vs
Clay Holmes
JJ Bleday
vs
Luke Weaver
JJ Bleday
vs
Heliot Ramos
JJ Bleday
vs
Will Warren
JJ Bleday
vs
Dominic Canzone
JJ Bleday
vs
Max Clark
JJ Bleday
vs
Steven Kwan
JJ Bleday
vs
Chandler Simpson
JJ Bleday
vs
Mickey Moniak
JJ Bleday
vs
Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
vs
Luke Keaschall
JJ Bleday
vs
Zac Veen
JJ Bleday
vs
Cole Carrigg
JJ Bleday
vs
Daylen Lile
JJ Bleday
vs
Zack Gelof
JJ Bleday
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
JJ Bleday
vs
Willi Castro
JJ Bleday
vs
Trent Grisham
JJ Bleday
vs
Jake Mangum
Merrill Kelly
vs
Kade Anderson
Merrill Kelly
vs
Bailey Ober
Merrill Kelly
vs
Joshua Baez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Nolan Arenado
Merrill Kelly
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Luis Rengifo
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jake Burger
Merrill Kelly
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Merrill Kelly
vs
Carter Jensen
Merrill Kelly
vs
Gage Jump
Merrill Kelly
vs
Kody Clemens
Merrill Kelly
vs
Luke Weaver
Merrill Kelly
vs
Sam Antonacci
Merrill Kelly
vs
Will Warren
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jackson Holliday
Merrill Kelly
vs
Hogan Harris
Merrill Kelly
vs
Keider Montero
Merrill Kelly
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Merrill Kelly
vs
JJ Bleday
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jordan Romano
Merrill Kelly
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Robert Gasser
Merrill Kelly
vs
Braden Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
vs
Clayton Beeter
Merrill Kelly
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Merrill Kelly
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Merrill Kelly
vs
Griffin Conine
Merrill Kelly
vs
Josh Bell
Merrill Kelly
vs
Cam Smith
Merrill Kelly
vs
Shane Drohan
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jose Caballero
Merrill Kelly
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Merrill Kelly
vs
David Peterson
Merrill Kelly
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Travis Bazzana
Merrill Kelly
vs
Cade Cavalli
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jacob Latz
Merrill Kelly
vs
Peter Lambert
Merrill Kelly
vs
Ian Seymour
Merrill Kelly
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Merrill Kelly
vs
Joey Cantillo
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jackson Jobe
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jake Bennett
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jared Jones
Merrill Kelly
vs
Christian Scott
Merrill Kelly
vs
Walbert Urena
Merrill Kelly
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Kyle Leahy
Merrill Kelly
vs
Zac Thornton
Merrill Kelly
vs
Grant Taylor
Jackson Holliday
vs
Keider Montero
Jackson Holliday
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jackson Holliday
vs
JJ Bleday
Jackson Holliday
vs
Kody Clemens
Jackson Holliday
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jackson Holliday
vs
Carter Jensen
Jackson Holliday
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jackson Holliday
vs
Jake Burger
Jackson Holliday
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jackson Holliday
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Jackson Holliday
vs
Griffin Conine
Jackson Holliday
vs
Joshua Baez
Jackson Holliday
vs
Cam Smith
Jackson Holliday
vs
Kade Anderson
Jackson Holliday
vs
Jose Caballero
Jackson Holliday
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jackson Holliday
vs
David Peterson
Jackson Holliday
vs
Bailey Ober
Jackson Holliday
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jackson Holliday
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jackson Holliday
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jackson Holliday
vs
Luis Rengifo
Jackson Holliday
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jackson Holliday
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jackson Holliday
vs
Brandon Marsh
Jackson Holliday
vs
Gage Jump
Jackson Holliday
vs
Willy Adames
Jackson Holliday
vs
Luke Weaver
Jackson Holliday
vs
Jacob Webb
Jackson Holliday
vs
Will Warren
Jackson Holliday
vs
Kyle Karros
Jackson Holliday
vs
Hogan Harris
Jackson Holliday
vs
Dylan Crews
Jackson Holliday
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Jackson Holliday
vs
Clay Holmes
Jackson Holliday
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Jackson Holliday
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jackson Holliday
vs
Jacob Wilson
Jackson Holliday
vs
Angel Genao
Jackson Holliday
vs
Royce Lewis
Jackson Holliday
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jackson Holliday
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jackson Holliday
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jackson Holliday
vs
Zack Gelof
Jackson Holliday
vs
Cole Young
Jackson Holliday
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jackson Holliday
vs
Gleyber Torres
Jackson Holliday
vs
Ernie Clement
Jackson Holliday
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Jackson Holliday
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Willi Castro
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jackson Holliday
Sam Antonacci
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Kody Clemens
Sam Antonacci
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Keider Montero
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carter Jensen
Sam Antonacci
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JJ Bleday
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jake Burger
Sam Antonacci
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Braden Montgomery
Sam Antonacci
vs
Joshua Baez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kade Anderson
Sam Antonacci
vs
Griffin Conine
Sam Antonacci
vs
Merrill Kelly
Sam Antonacci
vs
Cam Smith
Sam Antonacci
vs
Bailey Ober
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jose Caballero
Sam Antonacci
vs
Nolan Arenado
Sam Antonacci
vs
David Peterson
Sam Antonacci
vs
Luis Rengifo
Sam Antonacci
vs
Travis Bazzana
Sam Antonacci
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Sam Antonacci
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Sam Antonacci
vs
Gage Jump
Sam Antonacci
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Samuel Basallo
Sam Antonacci
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Luke Weaver
Sam Antonacci
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Brandon Marsh
Sam Antonacci
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Will Warren
Sam Antonacci
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Willy Adames
Sam Antonacci
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Hogan Harris
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jacob Webb
Sam Antonacci
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Sam Antonacci
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Kyle Karros
Sam Antonacci
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Jordan Romano
Sam Antonacci
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Dylan Crews
Sam Antonacci
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Max Clark
Sam Antonacci
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Sam Antonacci
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Steven Kwan
Sam Antonacci
vs
Chandler Simpson
Sam Antonacci
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Caleb Durbin
Sam Antonacci
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Angel Genao
Sam Antonacci
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Mickey Moniak
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carson Benge
Sam Antonacci
vs
Royce Lewis
Sam Antonacci
vs
Luke Keaschall
Sam Antonacci
vs
Nick Gonzales
Sam Antonacci
vs
Zac Veen
Sam Antonacci
vs
Isaac Paredes
Sam Antonacci
vs
Cole Carrigg
Sam Antonacci
vs
Daylen Lile
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Francisco Alvarez
vs
JJ Bleday
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Keider Montero
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Griffin Conine
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jackson Holliday
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Cam Smith
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jose Caballero
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kody Clemens
Francisco Alvarez
vs
David Peterson
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Carter Jensen
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jake Burger
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Samuel Basallo
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Joshua Baez
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Brandon Marsh
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kade Anderson
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Willy Adames
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jacob Webb
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Bailey Ober
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kyle Karros
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Nolan Arenado
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Dylan Crews
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Luis Rengifo
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Clay Holmes
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Gage Jump
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Luke Weaver
Francisco Alvarez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Francisco Alvarez
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Braden Montgomery
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Braden Montgomery
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Griffin Conine
Braden Montgomery
vs
JJ Bleday
Braden Montgomery
vs
Cam Smith
Braden Montgomery
vs
Keider Montero
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jackson Holliday
Braden Montgomery
vs
David Peterson
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Travis Bazzana
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kody Clemens
Braden Montgomery
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carter Jensen
Braden Montgomery
vs
Samuel Basallo
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake Burger
Braden Montgomery
vs
Brandon Marsh
Braden Montgomery
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Willy Adames
Braden Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jacob Webb
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kyle Karros
Braden Montgomery
vs
Merrill Kelly
Braden Montgomery
vs
Dylan Crews
Braden Montgomery
vs
Bailey Ober
Braden Montgomery
vs
Clay Holmes
Braden Montgomery
vs
Nolan Arenado
Braden Montgomery
vs
Heliot Ramos
Braden Montgomery
vs
Luis Rengifo
Braden Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Braden Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Braden Montgomery
vs
A.J. Ewing
Braden Montgomery
vs
Gage Jump
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
vs
Max Clark
Braden Montgomery
vs
Steven Kwan
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chandler Simpson
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Luke Keaschall
Braden Montgomery
vs
Zac Veen
Braden Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Braden Montgomery
vs
Daylen Lile
Braden Montgomery
vs
Zack Gelof
Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
vs
Willi Castro
Braden Montgomery
vs
Trent Grisham
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake Mangum
Kody Clemens
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kody Clemens
vs
Carter Jensen
Kody Clemens
vs
Jackson Holliday
Kody Clemens
vs
Jake Burger
Kody Clemens
vs
Keider Montero
Kody Clemens
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Kody Clemens
vs
JJ Bleday
Kody Clemens
vs
Joshua Baez
Kody Clemens
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Kody Clemens
vs
Kade Anderson
Kody Clemens
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kody Clemens
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kody Clemens
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kody Clemens
vs
Bailey Ober
Kody Clemens
vs
Griffin Conine
Kody Clemens
vs
Nolan Arenado
Kody Clemens
vs
Cam Smith
Kody Clemens
vs
Luis Rengifo
Kody Clemens
vs
Jose Caballero
Kody Clemens
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kody Clemens
vs
David Peterson
Kody Clemens
vs
Gage Jump
Kody Clemens
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kody Clemens
vs
Luke Weaver
Kody Clemens
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kody Clemens
vs
Will Warren
Kody Clemens
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kody Clemens
vs
Hogan Harris
Kody Clemens
vs
Brandon Marsh
Kody Clemens
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Kody Clemens
vs
Willy Adames
Kody Clemens
vs
Jordan Romano
Kody Clemens
vs
Jacob Webb
Kody Clemens
vs
Robert Gasser
Kody Clemens
vs
Kyle Karros
Kody Clemens
vs
Max Clark
Kody Clemens
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Kody Clemens
vs
Steven Kwan
Kody Clemens
vs
Chandler Simpson
Kody Clemens
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kody Clemens
vs
Angel Genao
Kody Clemens
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kody Clemens
vs
Carson Benge
Kody Clemens
vs
Royce Lewis
Kody Clemens
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kody Clemens
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kody Clemens
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kody Clemens
vs
Zac Veen
Kody Clemens
vs
Isaac Paredes
Kody Clemens
vs
Cole Carrigg

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