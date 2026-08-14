3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins

August 14, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

During the 2026 campaign, fantasy managers have seen many high-end prospects not only earn the call to the majors, but also make a high impact on the fantasy side of the game.

In this piece, we will check in on three of the hottest-hitting prospects in the sport and determine if they are still worthy stash candidates ahead of Week 21.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 98 G, .279/.395/.538, 18 2B, 22 HR, 6 SB

Honestly, I'm surprised that I'm still able to discuss Charlie Condon in an article like this. He's been putting together a really solid season in Triple-A, but the rebuilding Rockies have yet to give him a shot in the majors to get his feet wet before the 2027 season.

MLB's No. 69 prospect Charlie Condon crushes his system-leading 22nd homer of the year -- 109.6 mph | 446 ft 💥@Rockies | @ABQTopes pic.twitter.com/NcYxkF2NNM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2026

In 98 Triple-A games, Condon has racked up 46 extra-base hits, 22 home runs, and six steals with a .279/.395/.538 slash line. Condon has also walked at a 12.7% clip and is only chasing at an 18.7% clip.

Yes, his contact rates are a tad below average, but a 79% zone and 71% overall contact rate will play at Coors Field with Condon's level of power, which includes a 106.4 mph 90th-percentile EV.

- Written by Eric Cross

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 102 G, .254/.326/.567, 22 2B, 33 HR, 21 SB

If you play in a Triple-A fantasy baseball league (those don't exist ... I think), you're probably happy that Joshua Baez is still down in Triple-A mashing home runs.

With four home runs in his last 11 games, Baez is now up to 33 on the season in 102 games, while adding 22 doubles, 21 steals, and a .254/.326/.567 slash line. And on top of having six doubles and four home runs in his last 12 games, Baez has only struck out in 21.6% of his plate appearances during that span.

Joshua Báez extends his Triple-A HR lead with a 112.7 MPH ROCKET 🚀 The @Cardinals' No. 3 prospect tallies his 33rd long ball of the season for the @memphisredbirds: pic.twitter.com/glOPfoOiVV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 8, 2026

The path to regular playing time in St. Louis is wide open, too. The Cardinals have been starting Bryan Torres in left field for the most part, so Baez could take over there once he gets the call. If Baez isn't up within the next week, I'd be shocked. Especially after the service time threshold passes in the next few days.

-Written by Eric Cross

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 59 G, .284/.381/.467, 17 2B, 6 HR, 13 SB

For the season, the outfielder is slashing an excellent .284/.381/.467 with six home runs and 13 stolen bases at Triple-A St. Paul. He missed over a month and a half with a shoulder sprain but didn't let that slow him down, as his 162-game pace would be 21 home runs and 29 steals, which is a very nice power and speed combo.

108.2 mph | 400 ft 👀 MLB's No. 14 prospect Walker Jenkins collects the first multihomer game of his career!@Twins | @StPaulSaints | @TwinsPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/6c2fu4vVu7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 7, 2026

The 21-year-old does most things well, with a 90.8 mph average exit velocity that ranks in the 84th percentile, a 15.7% strikeout rate that ranks in the 83rd percentile, and great speed that places him in the 84th percentile. This is a great all-around profile that hasn't just come out of nowhere, as the prospect has consistently shown this upside ever since beginning his professional career in 2023.

Jenkins has dealt with a wide array of injuries over the years that have always kept him from playing full seasons to deliver truly eye-popping totals, but with a .296 career batting average through 253 minor league games, there has never been a moment where he's looked overmatched.

That's why the end of 2026 would be a perfect opportunity for the Twins to give Jenkins a chance to face major league pitching while he's healthy, with the hope of him being an everyday contributor right away at the start of 2027. They already just called up Culpepper, so Jenkins could be next.

With players such as Alan Roden, Austin Martin, and Ryan Kreidler consistently seeing work in the outfield, there's clearly not a huge buildup of talent that is blocking his path, so it's only a matter of time before they give him a chance. He could be a franchise piece that Minnesota builds around in the coming years, and you'll want to add him in fantasy once he gets the call.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Cole Carrigg A.J. Ewing vs Steven Kwan Daylen Lile vs Walbert Urena Robert Gasser vs Brandon Pfaadt Gage Jump vs Brandon Pfaadt Kade Anderson vs Luke Keaschall Willi Castro vs Shane Drohan Quinn Mathews vs Jake Bennett Quinn Mathews vs David Peterson Quinn Mathews vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Luke Keaschall Willi Castro vs Ernie Clement Tommy Edman vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Walbert Urena Robert Gasser vs Brandon Pfaadt Gage Jump vs Brandon Pfaadt Kade Anderson vs Shane Drohan Quinn Mathews vs Jake Bennett Quinn Mathews vs David Peterson Quinn Mathews vs Bailey Ober Gage Jump vs Zac Thornton Shane Drohan vs Joey Cantillo Shane Drohan vs Luke Weaver Clayton Beeter vs Ian Seymour Luke Weaver vs Jacob Latz Jordan Romano vs Luke Weaver Hogan Harris vs Ian Seymour Jordan Romano vs Jacob Webb Jordan Romano vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, David Peterson, JJ Bleday, Merrill Kelly, Jackson Holliday, Sam Antonacci, Francisco Alvarez, Braden Montgomery, Kody Clemens. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, David Peterson, JJ Bleday, Merrill Kelly, Jackson Holliday, Sam Antonacci, Francisco Alvarez, Braden Montgomery, Kody Clemens:

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