August 12, 2026

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 20 of 2026 including Walker Jenkins, Karson Milbrandt, Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, and more.

Stashing high-impact prospects ahead of their impending promotion can provide you with potential league-winners. This past week, managers saw two top prospects earn the call and immediately make an impact, such as Max Clark and George Lombard Jr.

In this piece, we will spotlight eight prospects on the verge of earning the call to the majors and worth stashing ahead of their impending promotion.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

off the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins turned in another dominant effort at Triple-A St. Paul as his MLB debut continues to loom closer. On August 8 (Saturday), Jenkins went 2-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base. Over his last 10 games at the top club in the Minnesota system, the former fifth overall selection has posted a .333/.391/.595 slash line with three doubles, two home runs and two stolen bases.

During this noted stretch, Jenkins has posted five multi-hit efforts and only gone hitless three times. On the season, Jenkins has appeared in just 57 Triple-A contests (due to injury), but has posted a sharp .838 OPS with six home runs and 11 stolen bases. With the Twins competing for a Wild Card, expect them to turn to their top-ranked prospect in the near future to add another spark to the lineup, especially with Byron Buxton still on the shelf.

- Written by Andy Smith

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins pitching prospect Karson Milbrandt has given up 11 combined earned runs in his last two August starts for Triple-A Jacksonville to bring his record to 0-5 in his last six starts. The right-handed pitcher is clearly talented but has found the going tough at Jacksonville. In Double-A Pensacola prior to his promotion, Milbrandt was 4-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, but he's yet to find a win at Jacksonville.

Despite his struggles, Milbrandt is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect for the Marlins and has four 55-graded pitches in his fastball, curveball, slider, and cutter. Milbrandt might need to work through his struggles that he is experiencing in his first taste of Triple-A. He is still a highly ranked prospect and could debut for Miami at some point next season.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Charlie Condon continues to be one of the top power hitters at the Triple-A level and is making a strong case to join the MLB roster down the stretch. Over his last six games at Triple-A, the former Georgia standout has gone deep twice and held a .857 OPS. On the season, the former third overall pick has carried a .282/.397/.542 line with a dominant .939 OPS.

He has gone deep 22 times while adding 18 doubles, six triples, and six stolen bases. During the 2025 campaign, Condon split his time between High-A and Double-A, where he posted a lower .820 OPS with just 14 home runs (over 99 games). Seeing him show much higher power upside against tougher pitching is an excellent sign of his long-term outlook. His power upside and path to MLB at-bats make him a top stash target among hitters.

MLB's No. 69 prospect Charlie Condon crushes his system-leading 22nd homer of the year -- 109.6 mph | 446 ft 💥@Rockies | @ABQTopes pic.twitter.com/NcYxkF2NNM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez enters Week 20 as a top stash target, with a clear path to the major leagues. Ahead of the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals parted ways with veteran corner outfielder Lars Nootbaar. As a result, Baez faces even less competition for a spot on the MLB roster down the stretch. Additionally, the young outfielder has seen his production take another step forward, suggesting he could be on the verge of a call-up.

Over his last 15 games at the top club in the system (since July 21), Baez has posted a dominant .293/.354/.603 slash line with six doubles, four home runs and three stolen bases. On the season, he has gone deep 33 times and swiped 18 bags. His five-category upside makes him a must-stash ahead of Week 20.

- Written by Andy Smith

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitching prospect Kade Anderson tossed another shutout in his most recent outing at Double-A and remains the most dominant pitcher in the minor leagues. On August 7, Anderson tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits, with no walks, no runs, and nine punchouts. This extended his current shutout streak to 15 innings (three starts).

During this stretch, the former LSU star has posted a 0.47 WHIP with a near-perfect 20:2 K:BB. On the season, the southpaw has held a 1.13 ERA with a 0.65 WHIP across his first 87 2/3 professional innings. While Luis Castillo's move to Chicago did make Anderson's path to the majors clearer, the team has indicated he will remain a starter once promoted, so he may need to wait for another injury, as Seattle currently has a full staff. However, his upside on a per-game basis remains elite, and managers should continue to view him as a priority stash option across all league types.

- Written by Andy Smith

Jonathon Long, 1B, Miami Marlins

According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, recently acquired first base prospect Jonathon Long could debut with the Miami Marlins later in the second half. De Nicola reports that Long, who was shipped to Miami ahead of the trade deadline, "should receive a callup by season's end if he continues to produce." Long joined the Marlins in the trade that sent left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett to the North Side of Chicago.

With Iowa this season, Long was very productive, posting a .283/.364/.455 line with a .819 OPS, 30 doubles, 12 home runs, and two stolen bases. Since joining Triple-A Jacksonville, Long has held a stellar .386 AVG through five games. With Miami struggling to hit southpaws, the right-handed power bat would provide a much-needed spark to their lineup.

- Written by Andy Smith

Ty Johnson, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Ty Johnson is working out of the bullpen at Triple-A Durham since July 25, but there is a path to major-league innings with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax now injured. Johnson, himself, was dealing with a lower back strain to begin this season, but it's looking like a high-leverage or multi-inning role could be available for him at the MLB level.

Johnson has three one-inning appearances out of the bullpen in August for Durham and has not allowed an earned run. He has five strikeouts in those three innings proving that he could be a high upside reliever with the ability to strike out more than a batter an inning. Johnson hasn't started a game since July 4. He's 4-1 at Durham in 14 games (10 starts) with a 3.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings. It's looking like he can be added as a potential bullpen arm with high strikeout upside.

- Written by Brian Buckey

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

In eight August games, Los Angeles Dodgers first base/outfield prospect James Tibbs III has eight RBI while going 12-for-31 (.387) at the plate at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 23-year-old has produced in a big way for Oklahoma City this season with 22 homers and 83 RBI to go with a .295 batting average and 88 runs scored. The left-handed hitter can play first base or in the outfield but has had a tough time making it up to the Dodgers for a big-league debut.

The Dodgers are obviously loaded at the MLB level, but could turn to Tibbs III for a spark as he has done nothing but produce all year long. He's the No. 7 prospect in the Dodgers system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. He makes for a decent stash in mid to deep leagues with the shot he breaks through and gets an MLB debut this year.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Kade Anderson AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kade Anderson Zach Thornton vs Cade Cavalli Gage Jump vs Chase DeLauter Braden Montgomery vs Tanner Scott Andrew Kittredge vs Cade Cavalli Robert Gasser vs Mickey Moniak Heriberto Hernandez vs Jake Bennett Gage Jump vs Christian Scott Brandon Pfaadt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kade Anderson AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kade Anderson Zach Thornton vs Cade Cavalli Gage Jump vs Cade Cavalli Robert Gasser vs Jake Bennett Gage Jump vs Christian Scott Brandon Pfaadt vs Kade Anderson Michael McGreevy vs Brandon Sproat Robert Gasser vs Shane Drohan Brandon Sproat vs Tanner Scott Andrew Kittredge vs Emilio Pagan Tyler Wells vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Michael Arroyo, River Ryan, Zac Veen, Jonah Tong, Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Karon Milbrandt, Joshua Baez, Seaver King, Lazaro Montes, Kaelen Culpepper, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Michael Arroyo, River Ryan, Zac Veen, Jonah Tong, Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Karon Milbrandt, Joshua Baez, Seaver King, Lazaro Montes, Kaelen Culpepper, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark:

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App