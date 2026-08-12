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8 Must-Stash Fantasy Baseball Prospects? Walker Jenkins, Karson Milbrandt, Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Kade Anderson, Jonathon Long, Ty Johnson, James Tibbs

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Walker Jenkins - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 20 of 2026 including Walker Jenkins, Karson Milbrandt, Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, and more.

Stashing high-impact prospects ahead of their impending promotion can provide you with potential league-winners. This past week, managers saw two top prospects earn the call and immediately make an impact, such as Max Clark and George Lombard Jr.

In this piece, we will spotlight eight prospects on the verge of earning the call to the majors and worth stashing ahead of their impending promotion.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins turned in another dominant effort at Triple-A St. Paul as his MLB debut continues to loom closer. On August 8 (Saturday), Jenkins went 2-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base. Over his last 10 games at the top club in the Minnesota system, the former fifth overall selection has posted a .333/.391/.595 slash line with three doubles, two home runs and two stolen bases.

During this noted stretch, Jenkins has posted five multi-hit efforts and only gone hitless three times. On the season, Jenkins has appeared in just 57 Triple-A contests (due to injury), but has posted a sharp .838 OPS with six home runs and 11 stolen bases. With the Twins competing for a Wild Card, expect them to turn to their top-ranked prospect in the near future to add another spark to the lineup, especially with Byron Buxton still on the shelf.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins pitching prospect Karson Milbrandt has given up 11 combined earned runs in his last two August starts for Triple-A Jacksonville to bring his record to 0-5 in his last six starts. The right-handed pitcher is clearly talented but has found the going tough at Jacksonville. In Double-A Pensacola prior to his promotion, Milbrandt was 4-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, but he's yet to find a win at Jacksonville.

Despite his struggles, Milbrandt is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect for the Marlins and has four 55-graded pitches in his fastball, curveball, slider, and cutter. Milbrandt might need to work through his struggles that he is experiencing in his first taste of Triple-A. He is still a highly ranked prospect and could debut for Miami at some point next season.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Charlie Condon continues to be one of the top power hitters at the Triple-A level and is making a strong case to join the MLB roster down the stretch. Over his last six games at Triple-A, the former Georgia standout has gone deep twice and held a .857 OPS. On the season, the former third overall pick has carried a .282/.397/.542 line with a dominant .939 OPS.

He has gone deep 22 times while adding 18 doubles, six triples, and six stolen bases. During the 2025 campaign, Condon split his time between High-A and Double-A, where he posted a lower .820 OPS with just 14 home runs (over 99 games). Seeing him show much higher power upside against tougher pitching is an excellent sign of his long-term outlook. His power upside and path to MLB at-bats make him a top stash target among hitters.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez enters Week 20 as a top stash target, with a clear path to the major leagues. Ahead of the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals parted ways with veteran corner outfielder Lars Nootbaar. As a result, Baez faces even less competition for a spot on the MLB roster down the stretch. Additionally, the young outfielder has seen his production take another step forward, suggesting he could be on the verge of a call-up.

Over his last 15 games at the top club in the system (since July 21), Baez has posted a dominant .293/.354/.603 slash line with six doubles, four home runs and three stolen bases. On the season, he has gone deep 33 times and swiped 18 bags. His five-category upside makes him a must-stash ahead of Week 20.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitching prospect Kade Anderson tossed another shutout in his most recent outing at Double-A and remains the most dominant pitcher in the minor leagues. On August 7, Anderson tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits, with no walks, no runs, and nine punchouts. This extended his current shutout streak to 15 innings (three starts).

During this stretch, the former LSU star has posted a 0.47 WHIP with a near-perfect 20:2 K:BB. On the season, the southpaw has held a 1.13 ERA with a 0.65 WHIP across his first 87 2/3 professional innings. While Luis Castillo's move to Chicago did make Anderson's path to the majors clearer, the team has indicated he will remain a starter once promoted, so he may need to wait for another injury, as Seattle currently has a full staff. However, his upside on a per-game basis remains elite, and managers should continue to view him as a priority stash option across all league types.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Jonathon Long, 1B, Miami Marlins

According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, recently acquired first base prospect Jonathon Long could debut with the Miami Marlins later in the second half. De Nicola reports that Long, who was shipped to Miami ahead of the trade deadline, "should receive a callup by season's end if he continues to produce." Long joined the Marlins in the trade that sent left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett to the North Side of Chicago.

With Iowa this season, Long was very productive, posting a .283/.364/.455 line with a .819 OPS, 30 doubles, 12 home runs, and two stolen bases. Since joining Triple-A Jacksonville, Long has held a stellar .386 AVG through five games. With Miami struggling to hit southpaws, the right-handed power bat would provide a much-needed spark to their lineup.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Ty Johnson, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Ty Johnson is working out of the bullpen at Triple-A Durham since July 25, but there is a path to major-league innings with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax now injured. Johnson, himself, was dealing with a lower back strain to begin this season, but it's looking like a high-leverage or multi-inning role could be available for him at the MLB level.

Johnson has three one-inning appearances out of the bullpen in August for Durham and has not allowed an earned run. He has five strikeouts in those three innings proving that he could be a high upside reliever with the ability to strike out more than a batter an inning. Johnson hasn't started a game since July 4. He's 4-1 at Durham in 14 games (10 starts) with a 3.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings. It's looking like he can be added as a potential bullpen arm with high strikeout upside.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

In eight August games, Los Angeles Dodgers first base/outfield prospect James Tibbs III has eight RBI while going 12-for-31 (.387) at the plate at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 23-year-old has produced in a big way for Oklahoma City this season with 22 homers and 83 RBI to go with a .295 batting average and 88 runs scored. The left-handed hitter can play first base or in the outfield but has had a tough time making it up to the Dodgers for a big-league debut.

The Dodgers are obviously loaded at the MLB level, but could turn to Tibbs III for a spark as he has done nothing but produce all year long. He's the No. 7 prospect in the Dodgers system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. He makes for a decent stash in mid to deep leagues with the shot he breaks through and gets an MLB debut this year.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
7 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
8 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
9 Angel Genao **Promoted INF Guardians
10 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
11 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Jonah Tong SP Mets
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
18 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
21 River Ryan SP Tigers
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
24 Michael Forret SP Orioles
25 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Michael Arroyo, River Ryan, Zac Veen, Jonah Tong, Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Karon Milbrandt, Joshua Baez, Seaver King, Lazaro Montes, Kaelen Culpepper, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Michael Arroyo, River Ryan, Zac Veen, Jonah Tong, Kade Anderson, Jaxon Wiggins, Karon Milbrandt, Joshua Baez, Seaver King, Lazaro Montes, Kaelen Culpepper, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark:

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CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Noted as Matchup Nightmare by Kane Wommack
Jadarian Price

Back in Pads on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Don't Expect James Wood to Return Later This Week
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
CFB

Jack Layne Still Recovering From Elbow Surgery
CFB

Jamauri McClure Out with Injured Foot
Nick Bosa

Week-to-Week With Knee Tendinitis
Myles Garrett

Sidelined by Knee Swelling
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early With Unspecified Injury
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Fire Mike Maddux, Other Pitching Coaches
Kyle Stowers

Marlins Place Kyle Stowers on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ousmane Kromah in Line for RB1 Duties at Florida State?
Josh Jacobs

Could Still Face NFL Discipline
Mike Evans

in Uniform for Tuesday's Practice
Puka Nacua

Potential NFL Discipline Looms for Puka Nacua
Quinshon Judkins

Primed for Workhorse Role
Kyler Murray

Vikings Name Kyler Murray as Their Starting QB
Josh Jacobs

to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Downs

Back at Practice
Alec Pierce

Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
CFB

Northwestern Football to Receive $35 Million Donation Over Next Three Years
Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Rickie Fowler

Keeps Heat on Heading to Memphis
Corey Conners

Makes Playoffs Behind Strong June and July Push
Ludvig Aberg

Enters the Playoffs Inside the Top 10 at Memphis
Rory McIlroy

Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young

Needs to Find Putter at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele

Has Chance to Compete at FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in Right Direction For FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship Following Missed Cut
Matt Fitzpatrick

Looking to Continue Outstanding Season
Wyndham Clark

Needs Bounce-Back At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship In Excellent Form
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
CFB

Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Practice With Soreness
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
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