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7 Upside Fantasy Baseball Closers Breaking Out? Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Hogan Harris, Mitch Farris, Grant Taylor, Erik Miller, Rico Garcia

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Rico Garcia - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 18 of 2026 include Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Hogan Harris, Mitch Farris and more.

Targeting emerging relief pitchers before their fantasy value skyrockets is a great way to gain an edge in your fantasy league.

In this piece, we will spotlight seven relief pitchers on the rise and determine if managers should pick them up from the waiver wire.

Let's dive in!

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Erik Miller, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants left-hander Erik Miller picked up his third save of the season on Monday night, throwing a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in his team's 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. San Francisco has largely operated with a committee approach in the ninth inning so far this season. Still, Miller has a solid case as the team's best relief arm, as he's pitched to a 2.87 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 44 strikeouts across 31 1/3 innings (36 games).

The 28-year-old's command is spotty, as he's surrendered a 16.2% walk rate. However, he's averaging 96.9 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out 32.4% of the batters he's faced on the year. For deep-league managers who are searching for saves on the waiver wire, Miller could be a name to target.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Rico Garcia, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Rico Garcia picked up his fifth save of 2026 on Monday night, throwing a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in his team's 8-5 win over the Detroit Tigers. With closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) currently on the injured list, Baltimore has been mixing and matching in the ninth inning in recent weeks.

Garcia's save on Monday was his first since early June, as fellow Orioles right-handers Tyler Wells and Andrew Kittredge have been seeing more opportunities of late. However, Garcia has excellent numbers for the year overall, as he's pitched to a 2.93 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 49 strikeouts and four wins across 46 innings (49 games). While he's unlikely to see every save chance for Baltimore going forward, Garcia could still be a worthy deep-league waiver wire target with some upside.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Athletics left-handed reliever Hogan Harris appears to be pulling away as the team's preferred option for saves after earning his eighth save on Friday in the 2-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. Since Harris' last blown save on June 21 against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels, he has allowed only one earned run on six hits while walking four and striking out 18 in 9 2/3 innings pitched across 10 appearances, adding two saves.

The 29-year-old southpaw has two saves already in his four appearances in the second half of the season and has been pretty reliable for most of the season with a 3-0 record, 3.15 ERA (4.03 FIP) and 1.49 WHIP with 61 strikeouts and 28 walks in 45 2/3 innings across his career-high 49 relief appearances. Chasing a pitcher technically in a closer committee on a struggling team well below .500 on the year isn't ideal, but Harris is certainly worth a league in deeper leagues for fantasy managers who are desperate for saves. Harris is currently rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues.

- Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Mitch Farris, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels left-handed reliever Mitch Farris could be emerging as a deep-league waiver-wire option for fantasy managers who are desperate for saves after he picked up his first career save in the team's 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. In two-thirds of an inning at Oracle Park, Farris allowed one hit and struck out one batter to close things out in the Bay Area.

The 25-year-old southpaw entered the contest with two runners on base and one out in the ninth inning, and he allowed a two-out double to Luis Arraez, but the runs were not charged to him. The former 14th-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2023 out of Wingate University is 0-1 on the year with a 3.53 ERA (4.84 FIP) and 1.41 WHIP with 43 strikeouts and 18 walks in 43 1/3 innings across his 22 relief appearances.

The Angels are technically rolling with a closer-by-committee situation that also involves Ryan Zeferjahn, Sam Bachman, and Kirby Yates, so we'd be surprised to see Farris earn many more save chances going forward for one of the worst teams in baseball. Reliever Ben Joyce (shoulder) is getting closer to making his 2026 season debut, too.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Mason Montgomery earned his second save of the season in the team's 8-7 win over the division-rival Chicago Cubs on Sunday, although it didn't come easily. Montgomery allowed two earned runs on two hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out two.

The 26-year-old southpaw is getting more run in high-leverage, late-inning situations, and he got the call in the ninth in this one over left-hander Gregory Soto, who has been the team's primary saves option for the majority of the 2026 season. Montgomery is now 3-3 on the season with two saves, a 4.04 ERA (2.92 FIP), 1.23 WHIP, and 65:19 K:BB in 42 1/3 innings across his 43 appearances (five starts) in his third year in the majors (first in Pittsburgh).

While the Pirates seem to be trusting Montgomery more now that reliever Dennis Santana is out of the picture, Soto is still the better option for saves in the Pirates' bullpen for fantasy managers. Montgomery is currently rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues, although he's an option for those desperate in deeper leagues.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano worked around two leadoff singles to close out Friday's 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, retiring the next three hitters to earn his eighth save. Romano allowed two hits and struck out one in the scoreless inning. It was his fourth save in as many chances since joining Colorado's bullpen, where he has surrendered one earned run with nine strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Colorado has not formally named a closer, but Romano is getting the opportunities that matter. Each of his seven appearances for the club has come in the ninth inning, and he has converted every save chance. His 10.13 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season remains a warning, especially after he allowed two baserunners Friday. Still, 94% of Yahoo leagues have left Romano on the waiver wire. He is a priority saves pickup in 12-team leagues and deeper and a viable target in competitive 10-team formats.

-Written by Bruno Mule

 

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor has been one of the better relievers in baseball so far this season, recording a 2.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 74 strikeouts, four wins, and five saves across 52 1/3 innings (39 games). Chicago has been hesitant to deploy Taylor as its full-time closer in 2026, preferring to utilize him in a fireman role.

However, the 24-year-old has notched three saves in July and could be securing the team's ninth-inning role. Even if Taylor does not see every save chance for the White Sox the rest of the way, he should remain a valuable reliever for fantasy managers to roster. Taylor is averaging 98.3 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 26.4% K-BB rate. In leagues where he is available on the waiver wire, Taylor profiles as a must-add pitcher.

-Written by Will Brady

 

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team
Name		 Current
Closer		 Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire
Add
Solid Yankees David Bednar Fernando Cruz Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn N/A
Solid Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Garrett Whitlock Greg WeissertTyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten Garrett Whitlock
Solid Blue Jays Louis Varland Tyler Rogers Jeff Hoffman, Braydon FisherMason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL) N/A
Questionable Orioles Tyler Wells Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia, Ryan Helsley (IL) Yennier Cano, Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL) Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge
Solid Rays Bryan Baker Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL) N/A

 

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating
 Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Tigers Kenley Jansen Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL) N/A
Questionable White Sox Grant Taylor Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks, Bryan Hudson Seranthony Dominguez, Trevor Richards Grant Taylor
Solid Guardians Cade Smith Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Franco Aleman N/A
Questionable Royals Alex Lange John Schreiber Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, Carlos Estevez (IL) Alex Lange, Daniel Lynch IV
Solid Twins Yoendrys Gomez Andrew Morris Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance Yoendrys Gomez

 

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Rangers Jacob Latz Jakob Junis Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray N/A
Volatile Angels Kirby Yates, Ryan Zeferjahn Sam Bachman Samy Natera Jr., Brent Suter, Chase Silseth, Ben Joyce (IL) Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn
Committee Athletics Hogan Harris, Elvis Alvarado Luis Medina Mark Leiter Jr., Justin Sterner (IL) Hogan Harris
Solid Astros Josh Hader Bryan King Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu N/A
Solid Mariners Andres Munoz Jose A. Ferrer Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash (IL) N/A

 

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Braves Raisel Iglesias Dylan Lee Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Robert Suarez (IL) N/A
Volatile Marlins Pete Fairbanks Michael Petersen Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL) Michael Petersen
Questionable Mets Devin Williams Luke Weaver Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter Luke Weaver
Solid Phillies Jhoan Duran  Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering Jonathan Bowlan, Tim Mayza N/A
Volatile Nationals Clayton Beeter Orlando Ribalta Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove N/A

 

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Cubs Jacob Webb Trent ThorntonCaleb Thielbar Ryan Rolison, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia (IL) Jacob Webb
Solid Reds Emilio Pagan Tejay Antone, Brock Burke Caleb Ferguson, Pierce JohnsonGraham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL) N/A
Solid Brewers Trevor Megill Abner Uribe Aaron AshbyGrant Anderson, Chad Patrick N/A
Volatile Pirates Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery Dennis Santana Yohan Ramirez, Isaac Mattson, Brandon Eisert Mason Montgomery
Solid Cardinals Riley O'Brien George Soriano Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl, JoJo Romero (IL) N/A

 

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Diamondbacks Paul Sewald Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo Brandyn Garcia, Taylor ClarkeKevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL) N/A
Questionable Rockies Jordan Romano Antonio Senzatela, Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia Victor VodnikBrennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL) Jordan Romano
Solid Dodgers Tanner Scott Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edwin Diaz (IL) N/A
Solid Padres Mason Miller  Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL) Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL) N/A
Committee Giants Erik Miller, Caleb Kilian Dylan Smith Sam Hentges, JT Brubaker, Keaton Winn Erik Miller

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Hogan Harris, Mitch Farris, Grant Taylor, Erik Miller, Rico Garcia, Tyler Wells, Luke Weaver, Garrett Whitlock. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Hogan Harris, Mitch Farris, Grant Taylor, Erik Miller, Rico Garcia, Tyler Wells, Luke Weaver, Garrett Whitlock:

Mason Montgomery
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Tommy Edman
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Gage Jump
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Gage Jump
Tyler Wells
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Dominic Canzone
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
vs
Willi Castro
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
Ian Seymour
Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
Griffin Jax
Tyler Wells
vs
Spencer Steer
Tyler Wells
vs
Samuel Basallo
Tyler Wells
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
Cooper Pratt
Tyler Wells
vs
Kenley Jansen
Tyler Wells
vs
Ty France
Tyler Wells
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Tyler Wells
vs
Tommy White
Tyler Wells
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tyler Wells
vs
Bailey Ober
Tyler Wells
vs
Jacob Wilson
Tyler Wells
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Tyler Wells
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tyler Wells
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Tyler Wells
vs
Jake Bennett
Tyler Wells
vs
Troy Melton
Tyler Wells
vs
Jacob Latz
Tyler Wells
vs
Logan Henderson
Tyler Wells
vs
Clayton Beeter
Tyler Wells
vs
Zach Thornton
Tyler Wells
vs
Michael McGreevy
Tyler Wells
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Tyler Wells
vs
Robert Gasser
Tyler Wells
vs
Shane Bieber
Tyler Wells
vs
Clay Holmes
Tyler Wells
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Luke Weaver
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Luke Weaver
vs
Nolan Arenado
Luke Weaver
vs
Cole Young
Luke Weaver
vs
Dalton Rushing
Luke Weaver
vs
Michael McGreevy
Luke Weaver
vs
Robert Gasser
Luke Weaver
vs
Zach Thornton
Luke Weaver
vs
Shane Bieber
Luke Weaver
vs
Erik Miller
Luke Weaver
vs
Clay Holmes
Luke Weaver
vs
Clayton Beeter
Luke Weaver
vs
Walker Jenkins
Luke Weaver
vs
Luis Lara
Luke Weaver
vs
Charlie Condon
Luke Weaver
vs
Jake Mangum
Luke Weaver
vs
Max Clark
Luke Weaver
vs
Masyn Winn
Luke Weaver
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Luke Weaver
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Luke Weaver
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Luke Weaver
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Luke Weaver
vs
Bailey Ober
Luke Weaver
vs
Tommy White
Luke Weaver
vs
Ty France
Luke Weaver
vs
Cooper Pratt
Luke Weaver
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Luke Weaver
vs
Spencer Steer
Luke Weaver
vs
Walbert Urena
Luke Weaver
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Luke Weaver
vs
Chase Meidroth
Luke Weaver
vs
Willi Castro
Luke Weaver
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Luke Weaver
vs
Henry Bolte
Luke Weaver
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Luke Weaver
vs
Gleyber Torres
Luke Weaver
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Luke Weaver
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Luke Weaver
vs
Alex Lange
Luke Weaver
vs
Lane Thomas
Luke Weaver
vs
Kade Anderson
Luke Weaver
vs
Joshua Baez
Luke Weaver
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Luke Weaver
vs
Braden Montgomery
Luke Weaver
vs
Merrill Kelly
Luke Weaver
vs
JJ Bleday
Luke Weaver
vs
Dominic Canzone
Luke Weaver
vs
Tristan Peters
Luke Weaver
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Luke Weaver
vs
Brandon Sproat
Luke Weaver
vs
Royce Lewis
Luke Weaver
vs
Mason Montgomery
Luke Weaver
vs
Tommy Edman
Luke Weaver
vs
Nick Gonzales
Luke Weaver
vs
Tanner Scott
Luke Weaver
vs
Tyler Wells
Luke Weaver
vs
Jacob Webb
Luke Weaver
vs
Jake Burger
Luke Weaver
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Luke Weaver
vs
Yainer Diaz
Luke Weaver
vs
Travis Bazzana
Luke Weaver
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Luke Weaver
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Luke Weaver
vs
Cole Carrigg
Luke Weaver
vs
Gage Jump
Luke Weaver
vs
Josh Bell
Luke Weaver
vs
Shane Drohan
Luke Weaver
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Luke Weaver
vs
Luke Keaschall
Luke Weaver
vs
Cade Cavalli
Luke Weaver
vs
Christian Scott
Luke Weaver
vs
Troy Melton
Luke Weaver
vs
Jacob Latz
Luke Weaver
vs
Joey Cantillo
Luke Weaver
vs
Kenley Jansen
Luke Weaver
vs
Griffin Jax
Luke Weaver
vs
Ian Seymour
Luke Weaver
vs
Emilio Pagan

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Leaves Tuesday's Game With Hamstring Tightness
Byron Buxton

Exits Early on Tuesday Due to Hip Soreness
Washington Wizards

Wizards Showing Interest in DeMar DeRozan
New Orleans Pelicans

Christian Koloko Inks Deal With Pelicans
Johni Broome

Gets Traded to Clippers
Maxx Crosby

"Ready to Go" for the Start of Training Camp
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Staying in Golden State
Denzel Ward

Browns Agree to New Two-Year Extension
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Being Treated as Primary WR1 in Arizona's Offense
Casey Schmitt

Placed on Injured List With Meniscus Tear
Curtis Mead

Heads to Injured List With Fractured Wrist
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Returns to Practice on Tuesday After Dealing With Cramps
Aaron Rodgers

Reiterates That 2026 is his Final Season
Chris Olave

a Full-Go With No Restrictions for Training Camp
Rhamondre Stevenson

Leaves Tuesday's Practice Early
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Kirk Cousins

Opens Raiders Camp as Starting Quarterback
Kyler Murray

J.J. McCarthy to Rotate With First- and Second-Team Offenses
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
Zach Charbonnet

Week 1 Return Could Be a Close Call
Malik Nabers

Optimism Surrounding Malik Nabers' Week 1 Status
Shea Langeliers

Undergoes Meniscectomy, Not Officially Ruled Out for the Year
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Open Training Camp on the Field
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Christian Gonzalez

Does Not Plan on Holding In During Training Camp
Ladd McConkey

is a Full-Go for Training Camp
Freddy Peralta

Zach Neto, Freddy Peralta Drawing Trade Interest From Rays
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
MLB

Braves-Mets Game Postponed on Tuesday
Tucker Kraft

Expected to Play in Week 1
Jalen Carter

Eagles Sign Jalen Carter to Four-Year Extension
Baker Mayfield

to Play 2026 Season on an Expiring Contract
A.J. Brown

Off to Slow Start With New Quarterback
DK Metcalf

Will be Moved Around the Formation More This Year
Alec Pierce

a Week or So Away From Returning
De'Von Achane

a Full-Go for Start of Training Camp
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Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
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Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Stevens Waived by Kings
Jalen Duren

Faces Pistons Contract Standoff
Donte DiVincenzo

Could Return Around All-Star Break
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Revisit Bennedict Mathurin Talks
Denver Nuggets

Dave Joerger Joins Nuggets as Lead Assistant Coach
Peyton Watson

Nuggets Offer Peyton Watson $70 Million Deal
MLB

Reds-Guardians Game Postponed on Monday
Cody Bellinger

Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Shea Langeliers

to Have Knee Surgery on Tuesday
Juan Soto

Says He's "100 Percent" Will Play Again This Year
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Blake Snell

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Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Reinstated From Injured List
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

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Carson Hocevar

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Rickie Fowler

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Ty Gibbs

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Jacob Bridgeman

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Magomed Ankalaev

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Bogdan Guskov

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Steve Erceg

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Damian Rzepecki

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Magomed Zaynukov

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Colby Jones Heads to Manresa
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North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Peyton Watson

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NBA

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Spencer Jones

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Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Linked to Cavs Sign-and-Trade
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Johnny Juzang Nears Deal With Fenerbahce
NBA

Maxi Kleber Draws Hapoel Tel Aviv Interest
Philadelphia 76ers

Dalen Terry Waived in 76ers Cap Move
Cleveland Cavaliers

Mario Hezonja Returns to NBA With Cavaliers
Joe Ryan

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Cody Bellinger

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Joey Logano

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Chris Buescher

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Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

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Dylan Cease

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Cody Bellinger

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Wyatt Langford

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Shea Langeliers

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Julian Phillips

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Connelly Early

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Curtis Mead

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Denny Hamlin

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Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

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Carson Hocevar

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Vyacheslav Buteyets

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Akira Schmid

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Cole Sillinger

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Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Magomed Ankalaev

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Ramazan Temirov

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Steve Erceg

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Islam Dulatov

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Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

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CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

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Jet Greaves

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CHI

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CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
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