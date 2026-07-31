Thunder Dan Palyo's running back fantasy football draft targets for 2026. Top offensive line risers for RBs include David Montgomery, Omarion Hampton, and more.
Before the NFL season begins, you're going to read a lot of fantasy football analysis that focuses on which running backs will be the best targets on draft day. Most of these articles will focus on factors such as a back's projected role in their offense, projected touch volume, passing-game work, and goal-line carries.
And there's usually some discussion of the overall talent, too, as we debate which backs run the hardest or are the shiftiest and able to elude tackles. But what if I told you (as a former offensive line coach) that the most important factor for a running back's success was the strength and consistency of their offensive line?
It's pretty universally accepted in the football world, yet it feels like we don't pay as much attention to NFL offensive lines' ability to run block. If there is much discussion of offensive line units, it usually focuses on their ability to protect their quarterbacks on passing downs. But successfully running the football in the NFL has as much to do with their big guys up front (and the overall run scheme) as it does with a running back's ability. In this piece, I'm going to highlight some offensive lines that should be vastly improved this coming season, which should subsequently raise the stock of their teams' feature backs.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
- 2025 Rushing Offense DVOA Rank: 10
- 2025 Adjusted Line Yards Rank: 19
|Projected 2026 Starter
|POS
|2025 Run-Blocking Grade (PFF)
|2025 Starter (Games started)
|2025 Run-Blocking Grade (PFF)
|Cade Mays
|C
|58.4
|Graham Glasgow (17)
|54.3
|Blake Miller (R)
|RT
|73.3 (NCAA)
|Taylor Decker (12)
|62.1
|Christian Mahogany
|LG
|67.2
|Kayode Awosika (5)
|60.5
Detroit finished with the 10th-rated running game last season, despite being below average in adjusted line yards, which is a DVOA metric that attempts to isolate the effectiveness of the offensive line on running plays. That tells us that Gibbs did a lot of damage on his own and makes his 5.0 yards per carry all the more impressive. We should note that while he was still incredibly productive per touch, he was less efficient last year than in 2024 when he averaged 5.6 yards per carry and had a 53.6% rushing success rate.
Detroit struggled to try to replace four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow at center, as Graham Glasgow moved over from guard but graded out as the fifth-worst run-blocking center in the league per Pro Football Focus. Cade Mays comes over from Carolina and is projected to be the starter, offering at least a modest upgrade at the position.
Detroit could be getting a major upgrade at right tackle this year, as veteran Taylor Decker started there for 12 games last season and ranked as the 53rd-best run-blocking tackle. They also had to start Dan Skipper (47.5) and Giovani Manu (55.8) a few games apiece as they dealt with injuries at the position.
I’m so high on Blake Miller, my favorite offensive lineman in the class
I feel like he’s flashed a little bit of everything. Posture, great frame, independent hands, foot speed, anchor, power…
Could be a top tackle in the NFL with years in an NFL weight room pic.twitter.com/zLtOmhYfv4
— Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) April 21, 2026
The Lions invested a first-round pick in Blake Miller, who was a four-year starter at Clemson. Miller had an elite 83.5 pass-blocking grade last season, but a solid 73.3 run-blocking grade that was good for 42nd-best in the nation among FBS teams.
Rookie run-blocking grades are some of the more highly predictive traits, and rookie offensive linemen tend to struggle more with pass protection than they do with transitioning their run-blocking skills. The Lions are pairing Miller with left tackle Penei Sewell, who was the best run-blocking tackle in the NFL by a wide margin with a 96.7 PFF grade (nearly five points higher than the next closest tackle).
Christian Mahogany returns at left guard after missing six games with a fractured fibula. He's a third-year player who has shown promise as a run-blocker in his first two seasons.
If you need a tie-breaker to decide whether you are drafting Gibbs or Bijan Robinson with the first overall pick in drafts, consider that Gibbs is getting an offensive line upgrade this season and no longer has David Montgomery competing for touches or goal line carries. Sure, Isaiah Pacheco is going to mix in for some touches, but I don't think he poses the same threat to Gibbs that Monty did, though he should absolutely be drafted as a handcuff as he would thrive as the lead back if Gibbs were to go down.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
- 2025 Rushing Offense DVOA Rank: 32
- 2025 Adjusted Line Yards Rank: 32
Oh boy, this guy just told us to draft Jahmyr Gibbs, and now he's telling us to draft another popular back who is going in the first round! Hey, I'm just here to share what I found during my research; do with it what you please!
I think you are probably already aware of just how bad it was for Jeanty in his rookie season in Vegas. The Raiders were dead last in both Rush DVOA and adjusted line yards, with Jeanty getting hit in the backfield on an incredible 57% of his attempts.
|Projected 2026 Starter
|POS
|2025 Run-Blocking Grade (PFF)
|2025 Starter (Games started)
|2025 Run-Blocking Grade (PFF)
|Kolton Miller
|LT
|75.8
|Stone Forsythe (13)
|56.1
|Spencer Burford
|LG
|61.4
|Dylan Parham (15)
|63.1
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|83.2
|Jordan Meredith (11)
|61.2
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|RG
|66.6
|Caleb Rogers (6)
|59.6
The Raiders, to their credit, have made a substantial investment in improving their offensive line this offseason. They handed Tyler Linderbaum an 81-million-dollar contract to come over from Baltimore and anchor this unit at center. He was the fourth-best run-blocking center last year and is now the highest-paid interior lineman in NFL history!
Linderbaum has the type of speed that will fit perfectly into Klint Kubiak's zone run scheme. See how quickly he moves here to reach the play-side defensive tackle, allowing the guard to get downfield on a linebacker.
Great rep from Ravens right guard Daniel Faalele (77). Gets a punch in on the defensive tackle to slow him down, allowing Tyler Linderbaum to get across and block the DT. Then Faalele blocks one second-level defender into another, creating a huge running lane for Derrick Henry. pic.twitter.com/dflvhOzfJG
— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 5, 2024
They'll get their starting left tackle back healthy this year, as Kolton Miller played only four games last season before fracturing his ankle and missing the rest of the year. Jackson Powers-Johnson missed nine games at guard, too, and offers an upgrade over Caleb Rogers.
Perhaps most importantly for Jeanty's value is the arrival of Klint Kubiak as the new head coach. Kubiak's zone run scheme was highly successful last season, and helped Seattle boost their overall team run-blocking grade by six points compared to 2024, when they finished as one of the worst units in football. Between the personnel upgrades and the Kubiak effect, Jeanty could be poised for a huge season, and I don't think it's too bold for him to be taken as the third running back off the board behind Gibbs and Robinson.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
- 2025 Rushing Offense DVOA Rank: 22
- 2025 Adjusted Line Yards Rank: 27
If they can stay healthy (and that's a big if), then the Chargers could go from one of the worst offensive lines to the best with their projected personnel for this season. That's not hyperbole, and the metrics back up my claim; just take a look at this year's projected starters compared to the group that ended up playing the majority of snaps up front for them last year.
|Projected 2026 Starter
|POS
|2025 Run-Blocking Grade (PFF)
|2025 Starter (Games started)
|2025 Run-Blocking Grade (PFF)
|Rashawn Slater
|LT
|82.3 (2024)
|Jamaree Salyer (5)
|59.5
|Jake Slaughter (R)
|LG
|80.2 (NCAA)
|Zion Johnson (16)
|52.8
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|71.3
|Bradley Bozeman (16)
|50
|Cole Strange
|RG
|57
|Mekhi Becton (14)
|35.5
|Joe Alt
|RT
|70.8
|Trey Pipkins III (10)
|43.8
The Chargers were without both starting tackles for the majority of the season as Rashawn Slater missed the entire year and Joe Alt only played six games before finally being shut down mid-season. Slater is an excellent run-blocker, while Alt is a better pass protector, but both are major upgrades over their replacements last season.
Tyler Bidasz comes over from Washington to replace Bradley Bozeman, who was the 37th-rated run blocker (dead last among those playing 450 snaps or more) at center, and whether it's Cole Strange (57) or Kayode Awosika (60.5) at right guard, either one represents a significant improvement over Mekhi Becton.
At the other guard position, rookie Jake Slaughter out of Florida is expected to compete for the job. Slaughter's 80.2 run-blocking grade was the third-best among centers in the NCAA last year, and would have been 12th-best among guards.
Chargers second round pick Jake Slaughter in No. 66 pic.twitter.com/ItwqmP5bzV
— Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) May 8, 2026
Omarion Hampton was starting to round into form last year after a 128-yard performance on the ground against the Giants in Week 4 before getting hurt against Washington in Week 5 and missing seven games. He wasn't quite the same after he came back from the injury and was running behind a depleted offensive line at that point.
Like Achane, Hampton not only gets an overhauled offensive line, but also a major coordinator upgrade as the Chargers went out and hired Mike McDaniel to take over play-calling duties. Hampton was already very good on outside runs last season (third in EPA among all qualified backs), and one of McDaniel's calling cards in Miami was the outside zone, so there's a potentially really good fit here.
I was pretty high on him coming into last season, and now I am even more intrigued by what the explosive Hampton can do with better blockers and an elite run game coordinator. He's a back that I draft in the second round without batting an eye.
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
- 2025 Rushing Offense DVOA Rank: 29
- 2025 Adjusted Line Yards Rank: 24
The Texans are coming off another solid season under DeMeco Ryans, and we already know what the identity of this football team is going to be. They want to run the football and play defense. However, they weren't all that good at running the football last season and were far too reliant on C.J. Stroud to win games, which ended up biting them in the rear end pretty badly against New England in the playoffs.
This Houston offensive line was plagued by injuries during the season, having to piece together multiple different combinations up front. They added two key pieces through free agency, bringing in Wyatt Teller from Cleveland and adding Braden Smith from Indianapolis. Neither of them is a top-notch run blocker by the metrics, but both offer a steadying veteran presence and are significantly better than the players they are replacing.
|Projected 2026 Starter
|POS
|2025 Run-Blocking Grade (PFF)
|2025 Starter (Games started)
|2025 Run-Blocking Grade (PFF)
|Wyatt Teller - G
|LG
|65.7
|Laken Tomlinson (7)
|57.1
|Keylan Rutledge (R)
|C
|76.8 (NCAA)
|Jake Andrews (16)
|60
|Braden Smith - T
|RT
|58
|Tytus Howard (16)
|49.5
The biggest addition to the offensive line may be rookie Keylan Rutledge, who was drafted out of Georgia Tech by Houston in the first round. Rutledge played guard in college and finished as the 12th-rated run blocker at his position.
Two of the bigger impact names for the #Texans offensive line looking good so far. OT Tay Ersery keeps the pad level even driving back.
You can see strength in rookie OL Keylan Rutledge pic.twitter.com/n3lm4ulIH3
— Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) July 30, 2026
He slides over to center and should be an immediate boost to the run game over Jake Andrews, who can now shift back to a reserve role and provide some depth at center and guard.
It's not as if you need any more reason to draft David Montgomery in the middle rounds, but he has a chance to be a featured back again after playing the grinder role with Gibbs in the "Sonic and Knuckles" backfield in Detroit. This unit doesn't project to be a dominant group by any means, but they have almost nowhere to go but up after last season.
Even a modest improvement up front should really help this running game, and the potential volume that Monty could see in a run-heavy attack (let alone the goal line opportunities) makes him one of the better values at the position.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Bucs
- 2025 Rushing Offense DVOA Rank: 26
- 2025 Adjusted Line Yards Rank: 24
Those of you who drafted Bucky early last year (as I did) were pretty badly disappointed by his RB33 finish in half-PPR scoring. We can place some blame on Bucky, but I think a lot of it lies with an offensive line that was never fully healthy all season and four starters who all dealt with significant injuries.
|Player (Games Missed)
|POS
|2025 Run-Blocking Grade (PFF)
|2025 Starter (Games started)
|2025 Run-Blocking Grade (PFF)
|Tristan Wirfs (5)
|LT
|91.6
|Ben Chukwuma (2)
|64.8
|Luke Goedecke (5)
|RT
|73
|Charlie Heck (5)
|44.7
|Cody Mauch (15)
|RG
|59
|Dan Feeney (10)
|49.2
|Graham Barton (6 games at T)
|C
|66
|Ben Bredelson (6)
|44.1
The Tampa offense really struggled at times down the stretch, and their inability to open holes for their backs or protect Baker Mayfield was, in my opinion, the biggest reason for their second-half swoon that resulted in missing the playoffs.
At full strength, this should be an average blocking unit, at worst, and Wirfs is still regarded as one of the best blocking tackles in the game. Graham Barton has another year of experience and can shift back to his natural position at center. Cody Mauch was out nearly all year and returns at right guard, while veteran Ben Bredeson slots in at left guard and should be pushed by rookie Billy Schrauth, who they took in the fifth round out of Notre Dame.
Justin Skule comes over from Minnesota and provides some important depth behind Goedecke and Wirfs at tackle. So while Tampa may not have any new starters, they should be the healthiest they've been in a few years, and they've added depth at both guard and tackle with the additions of Skule and Schrauth.
I like Bucky a lot as a bounceback candidate this year, and I don't think Kenneth Gainwell is going to eat all that much into his production. Gainwell is really a one-trick pony as a pass catcher, and Bucky is still the guy who's going to dominate the touches and get those important goal line carries.
Honorable Mention: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
No fancy graphics here, and this one may have more to do with a new coordinator and scheme than it does with health or new additions to the team. Last year, the Eagles offense underperformed badly compared to expectations; there's no way around that. Former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is an easy scapegoat for their shortcomings, but Lane Johnson had his worst season in a decade and ended up missing the last seven games of the season, and the entire unit did not play up to their ability.
Only Cam Jurgens and Tyler Steen blocked better last year than they did in 2024. But all five of these starters are average or better run blockers, and a new scheme from Sean Mannion that will put Jalen Hurts under center and feature Barkley heavily in the zone running game is just what the doctor ordered. He's already drawing praise from players.
The Eagles offensive line believes that new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion and his scheme will really help them. Jordan Mailata says he is blown away by the evil genius. Saquon Barkley believes that he can be really good in this running scheme. Some offensive linemen have…
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 30, 2026
If this group is healthy and the Eagles establish the type of running game that they had in 2024, then we could see another year when Barkley goes nuclear. I don't know if there's a bigger home run to be hit than if Barkley has a top-3 finish at running back this year, and you get him on the turn at the end of the first round.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Saquon Barkley. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Saquon Barkley:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!