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Nick Mariano's Closer Rankings and Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 19)

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Luke Weaver - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB DFS Picks, MLB News

Nick Mariano's top 50 closer fantasy baseball rankings, breakouts and closer waiver wire pickups for saves and holds - updated rankings for Week 19 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Top 50 Closers: Fantasy Baseball Rankings (Week 19)
Mike's Closers Fantasy Baseball Analysis, Waiver Wire Pickups
Short Relief: More Closers and Bullpen Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

The All-Star break is over, the trade deadline approaches, and the sprint to the finish line commences this weekend. This column brings you my updated fantasy baseball closer rankings for Week 19 of 2026with tiered closer rankings and relievers to add across all league types. Andy Smith is filling in for Nick Mariano for the rankings, while I (Mike Carter) will continue to provide you with the waiver wire suggestions.

We're gathered here to chat about bullpens, with fluctuating depth charts, an upcoming trade deadline, and plenty of injuries. Are you in a position to take some high-risk, high-reward dart throws? Looking for boring vets? Ratio stabilization? We have you covered.

Keep up with the latest and greatest by signing up for our industry-leading news notifications. Here are my top-50 fantasy baseball closer leaderboard and waiver suggestions. Stats are gathered through July 30, with tiered ranks alongside Yahoo rostered rates before moving to the waiver adds.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Top 50 Closers: Fantasy Baseball Rankings (Week 19)

Tier Rank Player Team Pos Y%
1 1 Mason Miller SD RP 99%
1 2 Jhoan Duran PHI RP 98%
1 3 Josh Hader HOU RP 92%
2 4 Cade Smith CLE RP 99%
2 5 Bryan Baker TB RP 81%
2 6 Louis Varland TOR RP 85%
2 7 Jacob Latz TEX SP/RP 67%
2 8 Trevor Megill MIL RP 81%
2 9 Andres Munoz SEA RP 94%
3 10 Aroldis Chapman BOS RP 97%
3 11 Edwin Diaz LAD RP 85%
3 12 David Bednar NYY RP 95%
3 13 Raisel Iglesias ATL RP 92%
4 14 Riley O'Brien STL RP 78%
4 15 Yoendrys Gomez MIN SP/RP 32%
4 16 Devin Williams NYM RP 87%
4 17 Grant Taylor CHW SP/RP 28%
4 18 Kenley Jansen DET RP 70%
4 19 Emilio Pagan CIN RP 68%
5 20 Pete Fairbanks MIA RP 64%
5 21 Jacob Webb CHC RP 16%
5 22 Tyler Wells BAL SP/RP 17%
5 23 Clayton Beeter WAS RP 14%
5 24 Gregory Soto PIT RP 36%
5 25 Hogan Harris OAK RP 11%
5 26 Mason Montgomery PIT SP/RP 5%
6 27 Garrett Whitlock BOS RP 26%
6 28 Tanner Scott LAD RP 54%
6 29 Daniel Palencia CHC RP 58%
6 30 Jordan Romano COL RP 8%
6 31 Alex Lange KC RP 14%
6 32 Kirby Yates LAA RP 5%
6 33 Erik Miller SF RP 2%
6 34 Brandyn Garcia ARI RP 4%
6 35 Andrew Kittredge BAL RP 5%
7 36 Luke Weaver NYM RP 15%
7 37 Michael Petersen MIA RP 6%
7 38 Abner Uribe MIL RP 56%
7 39 Andrew Morris MIN SP/RP 8%
7 40 Steven Cruz KC RP 1%
7 41 Jonathan Loaisiga ARI RP 1%
7 42 Paul Sewald ARI RP 62%
7 43 Caleb Kilian SF RP 8%
7 44 Elvis Alvarado OAK RP 2%
7 45 Rico Garcia BAL RP 19%
7 46 Ryan Zeferjahn LAA RP 3%
8 47 Bryan Abreu HOU RP 18%
8 48 Adrian Morejon SD RP 16%
8 49 Jeff Hoffman TOR RP 52%
8 50 Fernando Cruz NYY RP 11%

 

Mike's Closers Fantasy Baseball Analysis, Waiver Wire Pickups

Don't forget to check our daily updates on the closer depth charts if you have more questions and want even more names!

Franco Aleman, Cleveland Guardians

Aleman looks primed to become a big part of the Cleveland bullpen down the stretch. On a team that continues to develop meaningful pitchers, Aleman has looked the part in 13 big league appearances, holding a 1.93 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, and 30.4% K%, and earning three holds.

Currently, Hunter Gaddis and Colin Holderman have the top setup spots, but manager Stephen Vogt has shown a propensity to use the hot hand at any time, and Aleman is looking the part right now. Cleveland always has guys who can get key outs at any time in the game.

Granted, Cade Smith is a top-5 closer in the game, so he will not get chances there. But Aleman could soon find himself in a higher leverage role if he can continue his early success. He and lefty Erik Sabrowski could be dominant forces for the Guardians down the stretch.

Brent Headrick, New York Yankees

Headrick has come from out of nowhere to become an integral piece in the New York Yankees' bullpen this season. The lefty has moved into a top setup option and boasts a 1.33 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, 13 holds, and a 29.1% K%. He should continue to be the top lefty in an excellent Yankees' bullpen.

The veteran has a win and a hold this week and continues to pitch well as the Yankees continue their pathway to the playoffs. Headrick can provide worry-free innings and can help your roster with great ratios and a high strikeout percentage.

Luke Weaver, New York Mets

I think there is a better-than-average chance that Weaver gets dealt this weekend to a team in need of bullpen help and/or a closer. Teams that are hunting for a playoff berth, like the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, or Pittsburgh Pirates, could all use an upgrade like Weaver.

Even if he does not get moved, Weaver is a terrific option if you are looking for ratio controls, and he will also help you stockpile some strikeouts. The Statcast is the red color we love seeing, and you can see those metrics below.

Weaver has a 1.88 ERA, a sparkling 0.84 WHIP, 15 holds, a save, and a 26.5% K% this season for the Mets. Even if you do not get saves from Weaver, he can still be a part of your pitching plan, especially in deeper leagues.

Brandyn Garcia, Arizona Diamondbacks

With the acknowledgment that veteran Paul Sewald is out as closer in Arizona, my desire to acquire Garcia increases. It is important to note, however, that this could be a committee situation with fellow relief pitchers Juan Morillo and Jonathan Loaisiga.

However, I think Garcia has the best stuff while acknowledging the closer biases against left-handed pitchers. You can see what he has done in the month of July after a rocky June. Garcia earned a hold on Tuesday but got and converted the save chance on Wednesday.

This will be an interesting situation to watch. I feel like Morillo and Garcia will split chances; I still see Loaisiga as a better setup option for the team.

 

Short Relief: More Closers and Bullpen Notes

  • Hogan Harris has locked down the closer job for the Athletics as of this writing with three saves in the last 10 days.
  • I still cannot tell you who will get the next save opportunity or chance in Baltimore. It is a clear co-closer situation between Tyler Wells and Andrew Kittredge, and neither has done anything to separate themselves in a murky picture. Journeyman Rico Garcia earned a save this week.
  • Cade Smith earned his 30th save this week and has a 2.57 ERA and 34.5% K%.
  • Alex Lange blew another save and took a loss on Tuesday night, pushing his ERA to an unsightly  6.33. Could Steven Cruz see more chances here? Could Lange be traded this week?
  • David Bednar has locked down four consecutive saves over the last five games, running his total to 22 on the season.
  • Sewald blew another opportunity on Tuesday, inflating his ERA to a sickly 5.26. Yet he has 24 saves on the season. What will Arizona do at the trade deadline?
  • Pete Fairbanks rebounded to get a save on Tuesday night, pushing his ERA back down below 7.00. It has been a tough year for the veteran who still has 14 saves. Could he be on the move?
  • Edwin Diaz was activated from the 60-day IL on Wednesday and quickly returned to the ninth inning in Los Angeles, earning a save on Wednesday evening.
  • Erik Miller is now the closer in San Francisco, with Caleb Kilian returning to a setup role. We have talked about Miller for weeks here and hope you got him if you need help with saves.
  • No sooner do we say that Clayton Beeter is on the hot seat in Washington, and he nails down three consecutive saves.

Remember, at the end of the day, fantasy baseball should be a fun distraction from the daily rigor of life, and we should not take the game too seriously. Have fun with it and keep grinding; don't give up your fantasy baseball dreams to move over to football next month. Hang in there!

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More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Fri, 7/31
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/27-8/2)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/27-8/2)


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