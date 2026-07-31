Brandon analyzes the recent RotoBaller staff fantasy football mock draft for 12-team, single-QB PPR scoring leagues. He lists strategies, value/risky picks, and sleepers to target.
Mock drafting is the fantasy football equivalent of singing in the shower. It is a completely safe, low-stakes environment where you can belt out your wildest strategic tunes without a single soul judging your questionable life choices. Want to see what happens if you ignore running backs until the sixth round? Go for it. Curious if taking an elite quarterback in the second round ruins your roster depth? Give it a spin. Mock drafts are the ultimate laboratory for fantasy managers to test-drive their craziest theories, shake off the offseason rust, and make their catastrophic drafting mistakes in May, June, or July rather than during the high-stakes pressure of August.
Beyond the pure, chaotic fun of building hypothetical superteams, mock drafts serve as your personal fantasy radar system. They offer an invaluable, early glimpse into public opinion and player Average Draft Position (ADP), revealing exactly how the fantasy community values the incoming rookie class and values veteran changes of scenery. In a one-quarterback, point-per-reception (PPR) format, these mocks are particularly crucial for mapping out the precise visual board of the draft. They show you exactly when the elite tier of pass-catching wide receivers will vanish, when the inevitable running back dead zone begins, and how long you can afford to play chicken with the rest of your league before drafting a starting signal-caller.
In this article, I am diving headfirst into a fresh 1QB PPR mock draft conducted by the staff at RotoBaller to dissect the trends, traps, and triumphs of the current landscape. I will analyze which positions offer the best value in the early rounds, highlight a few riskier picks in those rounds, and examine how specific draft slots can completely alter your team-building philosophy. On top of that, I will be pointing out some of my favorite mid-to-late-round targets that you may want to have queued up as your drafts get underway to get a leg up on the competition. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at the names from the RotoBaller staff who took part in this mock draft.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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RotoBaller Staff Fantasy Football Mock Draft Board
1. Brad Camara
2. Andrew Ball
3. Wyatt McClintock
4. Corbin Young
5. Matt Donnelly
6. Chris Gregory
7. Michael Florio
8. Adam Koffler
9. Brandon Murchison
10. Andy Smith
11. Phil Clark
12. Jamie Calandro
First Round Analysis
As we enter the prime month of fantasy football drafts (August), the picture is beginning to become clearer in the first round. It feels as though there is a consensus on the top-5 players off the board (Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba).
But a case could be made for Amon-Ra St. Brown to be included here to make the top half of the first round a surefire set of players who will be coming off the board. This is where the old expression of “this is where the draft starts” can be inserted once the seventh overall pick is on the clock. A fresh mix of draft-pick combinations will begin to vary at this point until the end of the round.
Favorite Pick - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
As previously mentioned, I believe that the further we get into August, St. Brown will begin to settle in as the 1.06 in drafts. Getting him after this selection should be a no-brainer click for fantasy managers. Especially when it comes to PPR scoring formats.
So for this mock draft, Michael Florio finds himself with a gift with this pick. St. Brown could be the safest selection in the first round of 2026 drafts after three straight seasons over double-digit touchdowns and at least 310 fantasy points in this scoring format.
Riskiest Pick - Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
There are so many red flags that have mounted against McCaffrey coming into 2026 drafts that when you’re on the clock, and he’s the next best available, managers could find themselves in a cold sweat as they contemplate the decision.
Whether it be the team saying it’d like to reduce his workload this year, the age cliff (age-30 season in 2026), or even the metrics that point toward a massive decrease in production for running backs receiving 450-plus touches the season prior, McCaffrey is the biggest gamble on the board in Round 1.
All that being said, there comes a point in the round where the juice is worth the squeeze. That is the mindset behind the pick that I made at 1.09. The variance swings so wide for CMC this year that he could feasibly be as high as RB2 by season’s end, or he could pick up an injury early on, and you find yourself scrambling to fill the void for multiple weeks.
Second Round Analysis
This is where the build begins, and you start to see how the board falls, setting up managers for the foundation of their 2026 roster. In years prior, it became commonplace to see at least half of the teams in the draft go with the predictable WR-WR start, especially in PPR formats.
But as we see the shift in offensive philosophy taking hold with teams moving to more 12 personnel and fewer three-wide receiver sets, strategy in fantasy drafts is beginning to go back to finding a true difference-maker at running back at the top of the draft.
Favorite Pick - Kenneth Walker III, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
While there are several other picks made in this round that provide me with a sense of joy (A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry, and Chase Brown), it’s the selection of Walker that could prove to be one providing the most ROI if things were to break right.
After starting with the debated top WR in drafts, Chase, Wyatt McClintock held out and landed his RB1 at the end of Round 2. Chiefs brass is saying the right things concerning Walker’s expected workload after receiving the big payday.
We all saw what he is capable of during the Seahawks' Super Bowl run. If that elite usage can be maintained, staying healthy and on the field, Walker will undoubtedly outperform his current ADP.
Riskiest Pick - De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
It’s been talked about nonstop all offseason on the potential landmine that could be selecting Achane in the second round of fantasy drafts. Whether you want to believe it or not, he is a prime bust candidate and will likely see a heavy regression, especially in the receiving department in 2026.
Everywhere you turn, there is a red flag. You could point to the acquisition of Malik Willis and the lack of checkdowns in a small sample size. Not to mention the lack of offensive talent in general; even though Achane could see a heavy workload in 2026, he will have to maintain an elite level of efficiency to meet and/or exceed expectations.
All that being said, Jamie Calandro looks to be throwing caution to the wind after the Brock Bowers-Achane start from the turn to begin the draft.
Third Round Analysis
This is the round where you start to see the strategies unfold. Some managers are still sticking strongly to their board and not wavering from it. Meanwhile, other managers are beginning to feel the weight of sniping, altering their plans and adjusting on the fly.
In a PPR format, where you must start three wide receivers each week, the majority of the league will often try to leave this round with at least two of their starters in place. The exception will be your competitors who are looking to leverage runs at the wide receiver position to buy value at other positions and hope it will close the gap.
In this specific mock, looking at current ADP value, the top-36 players off the board you will see are falling right in line, with just a few deviations in draft spots.
Favorite Pick - Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
I am a big fan of Olave and his fit within the Kellen Moore scheme with the Saints. As we saw in their first year together, the trend continued. Moore typically likes to supply his WR1 with elite volume, which amounted to 156 targets, 100 receptions, 1,163 yards, and nine touchdowns (almost doubling his career total entering 2025).
Now entering his second year in the scheme and an expected progression from QB Tyler Shough, Olave could once again provide WR1 production from a player you are consistently seeing drafted in the third round.
Andrew Ball selects him over similar players in this tier such as Tee Higgins and Rashee Rice. A move that I will co-sign on in each draft myself.
Riskiest Pick - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Rookie fever hits the fantasy football community each year like a meteor. And this year, despite the conception that the overall class was lacking, Love stands out like a diamond amongst the rest.
But say what you want about the talent, the situation he finds himself in for 2026 is modest at best. Red flags are waving like they are in a hurricane when it comes to projecting him out in this offense. Not only are the Cardinals underdogs in every game on the schedule this year, but Love also finds himself looking to establish runs behind one of the more porous offensive lines in the league.
On top of that, the coaching staff continues to point toward the importance of implementing other backs on the roster as well. This puts Love in a tough position, where he will have to be an ultra-efficient rusher who establishes a hearty role in the passing game as a rookie.
A tall task to ask for with Chris Gregory's squad, especially with a trio of receivers coming off the board immediately after that could present higher upside.
Rounds 4-7 Analysis
These mid rounds are where you start to notice the talent pool really depleting as the picks come off the board. By the time you hit the end of the seventh round, running backs available are chock-full of players who would need things to break right to see consistent value and be trusted in weekly lineups.
Otherwise, they all hold flex potential at best and should be viewed as matchup plays. But in this specific stretch of rounds in the drafts, you will see managers scratch the itch and take the plunge into the QB and TE player pool. But filling those positions is paramount to the roster build you are constructing.
Whether you find yourself going heavy RB or bully WR (as seen by several teams in this mock draft), the upper echelon of productivity at the TE position will be gone after this stretch. So you must be willing to grab your guy here, or play the TE carousel throughout the season.
Favorite Pick - D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears
All the way down at the 65th pick overall, Adam Koffler finds himself with a steal, nabbing Swift a whole round later than his current ADP (50.4 average ADP). These are the types of picks you strive for in a draft and can absolutely push your team over the top in contending for a championship.
After setting a solid foundation at WR and drafting Ashton Jeanty in Round 1, having Swift as your RB2 in a PPR format gets you off to a fantastic start to a draft.
If Swift continues to handle the majority of the workload in this backfield and provide upside as a receiver in his second year under Ben Johnson, he undoubtedly beats his current ADP.
Riskiest Pick - Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
Coming back from the injury-plagued 2025 season, Daniels will be in a less-than-ideal situation with the offensive talent surrounding him. The pass-catching group at his disposal features Terry McLaurin, newly acquired Chig Okonkwo, and not a lot of hope afterward.
Playing behind a subpar offensive line and accompanied by what should be perceived as an inconsistent running game, the weight of the offensive production lands squarely on the shoulders of Daniels.
In this draft, Matt Donnelly will be hoping Daniels returns to his rookie season form and brings back his elite rushing productivity. But as evidenced from last season, Daniels on the run could lead to missed time and moving to your backup plan at QB.
With the tier of QB that is going rounds behind him in ADP, I will be fading Daniels in 2026 to focus on that group.
Rounds 8-11 Analysis
During this phase of the draft, you are typically rounding out your starting lineups, with a few exceptions of straying away from draft strategy or ADP to grab players you’re heavily interested in. But in this stage, most teams will have both their QB1 and TE1, and in a way, reset the draft.
This puts managers in a position to separate themselves from the pack with high-upside selections that outperform preseason expectations. Just like in this mock draft, in these rounds of a PPR format, be prepared to see receivers and tight ends roll off the board as teams are hoping the selections made here push them toward the top of the league in projections.
Favorite Pick - Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts
As we get closer to the start of the 2026 season, things continue to break right for Downs from a news perspective. Alec Pierce going to the PUP list to start camp, Daniel Jones being cleared to participate in training camp, and the expectation that Downs will see exclusive slot usage have him as a player who people are sleeping on.
Corbin Young wasn’t asleep at the wheel, drafting Downs slightly below his current ADP (103). Selecting him as your WR4 allows you the roster flexibility to build elsewhere and acquire depth at other positions you may have foregone early in the draft.
Riskiest Pick - RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos
After talking up Corbin Young and his solid pick of Josh Downs, we’re double-dipping on his team during this stage of the draft, but this time from a negative perspective. Harvey is simply a player who I don’t think will find his way onto many of my rosters for 2026.
Even though he was used as a bell-cow back down the stretch last year, his efficiency metrics were not much to write home about, prompting the team to not only bring back the oft-injured J.K. Dobbins, but also select an excellent college prospect (Jonah Coleman) in the NFL Draft.
To drive the point home on this selection in the mock draft, having Harvey as your RB2 going into the season is a scary proposition when setting the Week 1 lineup.
Once you get into the final rounds of a draft, no matter what the format is, it’s all about upside, upside, upside. Hitting on your favorite sleeper (like my call on Puka Nacua in 2023) is the kind of thing that can take your squad from just a playoff team to a title winner.
These are the rounds where we preach to fantasy managers to swing for the fences. Because just selecting names to fill out roster spots or playing it safe often leads to builds in which you’re struggling to ascend past the middle of the pack. But it’s also a time in which you can hedge your bets based on previous picks.
Drafting a player in 2026 like McCaffrey (my selection in the first round), it is almost imperative that you handcuff him given the likelihood of injury based on previous history. Also, since we are in training camp season, players with glowing reports will undoubtedly climb draft boards.
This mostly happens when the fuzz around position battles starts to get settled. This is where you will start seeing rookies gain steam throughout August.
Sleepers I Like in Later Rounds
Chig Okonkwo - TE, Washington Commanders
Efficient producer when given consistent usage with the Titans. He could thrive for a Commanders team in need of a secondary option outside of McLaurin.
De'Zhaun Stribling - WR, San Francisco 49ers
The rookie was considered a reach during the NFL Draft, but the team has been giving glowing reviews of the intangibles he brings to the table. With players like George Kittle injured going into the season and Ricky Pearsall a massive question mark, Stribling could find a nice rapport with Brock Purdy early on.
Ryan Flournoy - WR, Dallas Cowboys
His ceiling is capped as long as both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are healthy. But if one were to miss time, Flournoy becomes an immediate starting option in fantasy.
Keaton Mitchell - RB, Los Angeles Chargers
New OC Mike McDaniel demanding the team bring Mitchell into the fold tells you that there will be a plan to involve him in the offense. That may come to the detriment of Omarion Hampton, who is expected to receive bell-cow usage.
Final Thoughts
As always, when sifting through mock drafts like the one I’m covering here, it’s important to note that strategies will largely vary, especially in home leagues. In industry mock drafts or even real drafts themselves, you will usually see the quarterbacks last on the board for longer than they generally do.
But it’s smart to get a keen sense of the ADP of the RB and WR positions from exercises like this. Because whether we admit it or not, the words of us within the industry push the narrative on player movement in drafts. If you like a player such as A.J. Brown or Brock Bowers, where they are being drafted now will not be where they are drafted three weeks from now as we inch closer to the season starting.
With that being said, I implore you to “go get your guys” and not use the ADP as gospel, but as a roadmap for the interstate for your drive toward a championship.
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