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Every MLB Team's Greatest Manager of All Time - One Selection From All 30 Clubs

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Every MLB Team's Greatest Manager of All Time - One Selection From All 30 Clubs. RotoBaller names the greatest manager from each of the 30 MLB franchises.

In This Article hide
Arizona Diamondbacks
Athletics
Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Guardians
Colorado Rockies
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins
New York Mets
New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays
Washington Nationals
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During the sport's lengthy history, we have seen many managers not only emerge as the greatest to ever lead a team, but also almost become integral to a given team's history.

In this piece, we will name every MLB team's greatest manager of all time.

Read ahead as we highlight the greatest manager of all time for all 30 MLB teams. Let's dive in!

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Arizona Diamondbacks

Bob Brenly

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 303-262; World Series Title; NL Pennant

Thanks in part to Brenly's leadership, the Diamondbacks were the fastest expansion franchise in baseball history to win a World Series title. It remains Arizona's only World Series win, making him the benchmark for all D-Backs skippers.

 

Athletics

Connie Mack

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 3,582-3,814; 5 World Series Titles; 9 Pennants; 50-Season Tenure

While Mack's winning percentage is modest, it's a reflection of both his longevity (MLB-record 50 seasons) at the helm of the Philadelphia Athletics, as well as his multiple rebuilds of the club. Managing Hall-of-Famers such as Jimmie Foxx and Lefty Grove, some of Mack's teams were the most dominant of their era.

 

Atlanta Braves

Bobby Cox

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 2,149-1,709; World Series Title; 5 Pennants; 15 Playoff Appearances

Under the tutelage of Cox, the Braves transformed from a laughingstock into a powerhouse. Atlanta won an unprecedented 14 consecutive division titles during one stretch of his tenure, which led to five NL Pennants and a World Series title in 1995. Cox was known for his loyalty to his players and his fiery temper, which led to record-setting number of ejections over his career.

 

Baltimore Orioles

Earl Weaver

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 1,480-1,060; World Series Title; 4 Pennants; Analytical Innovator

Weaver is not only the greatest Orioles manager, but one of the most influential in MLB history. He was an early adopter of platoon advantages and roster matchups, putting him way ahead of his time analytically. Weaver spent his entire managerial career with the Orioles, winning a World Series title and 4 Pennants.

 

Boston Red Sox

Terry Francona

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 744-552; 2 World Series Titles; 2 Pennants; Ended Boston's 86-year championship drought

Francona helped the Red Sox to snap their 86-year championship drought and end the most infamous "curse" in baseball history. The most beloved Red Sox manager of the modern era, he helmed both scrappy underdogs - like the 2004 squad that overcame an 0-3 deficit to the Yankees in the ALCS - as well as a dominant rosters - such as the 2007 club that cruised to a World Series title.

 

Chicago Cubs

Frank Chance

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 768-389; 2 World Series Titles; 4 Pennants; Player/Manager

Joe Maddon likely comes to mind for ending one of the most infamous championship droughts in sports history, but it was Chance who established the Cubs as a powerhouse in the first part of the 1900's. A player/manager, Chance led the Cubbies to three consecutive World Series appearances between 1906-1908, winning two world titles.

 

Chicago White Sox

Ozzie Guillen

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 678-617; World Series Title; AL Pennant

Guillen's fiery style was sometimes controversial, but it's tough to argue with the results. The Sox ended an 88-year championship drought with Guillen at the helm, bringing a World Series title to the South Side in 2005 following a dominant 11-1 postseason run. A longtime shortstop for the club, Guillen amassed the third-most wins in Sox history during his eight years as manager.

 

Cincinnati Reds

Sparky Anderson

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 863-586; 2 World Series Titles; 4 Pennants

Sparky led the legendary "Big Red Machine" teams and built a dynasty in Cincinnati during the 1970s. Anderson's Reds won back-to-back World Series titles in 1975-76 and made four trips to the World Series during his nine-year tenure.

 

Cleveland Guardians

Terry Francona

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 921-757; AL Pennant; 6 Playoff Appearances; Most Managerial Wins in Franchise History

A World Series title eluded Francona during his brilliant 11-year tenure in Cleveland, with the then-Indians falling to the Chicago Cubs in the epic 2016 World Series. Despite the lack of a world title, Francona stabilized the franchise by posting a winning season in nine of his 11 years at the helm with rosters of varying talent levels. He's the winningest manager in Cleveland history.

 

Colorado Rockies

Clint Hurdle

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 543-625; NL Pennant; Second-Most Career Wins in Franchise History

It's pretty telling that no one who has ever managed the Rockies has amassed a winning record during their tenure with the club. So while Hurdle's losing record as Colorado's skipper doesn't look pretty, everything is relative. Known for his clubhouse culture, Hurdle helped develop young stars such as Todd Helton and Troy Tulowitzki. He also led the Rockies to the 2007 NL Pennant and what remains the lone World Series appearance in Rockies franchise history.

 

Detroit Tigers

Sparky Anderson

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 1,331-1,248; World Series Title; AL Pennant

After leading the Cincinnati Reds to a pair of World Series titles in the 1970s, Anderson joined the Tigers in 1979. He quickly changed the culture in Motown and managed one of the most dominant teams of the decade to a World Series title in 1984. Sparky managed more games than anyone in Tigers history and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

 

Houston Astros

Dusty Baker

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 320-226; World Series Title; 2 Pennants; Stabilized Team Following Scandal

Dusty Baker took over a talented roster following the infamous sign-stealing scandal that severely tarnished the Astros image. Baker managed to successfully stabilize the team following the fallout, leading Houston to multiple playoff appearances, as well as winning two pennants and a World Series title in 2022.

 

Kansas City Royals

Ned Yost

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 746-839; World Series Title, 2 Pennants, 22-9 Postseason Record

His overall record is misleading, as Yost went through to rebuilds during his Kansas City tenure. Despite those lean years, Yost was able to maximize talent when it was on the roster. He's the only Royals manager to guide teams to two World Series appearances and KC won the world title in 2015.

 

Los Angeles Angels

Mike Scioscia

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 1,640-1,428; World Series Title, AL Pennant, Most Wins in Franchise History

Both the longest-tenured and winningest manager in Angels history, Scioscia led the most sustained era of success since the organization's inception. His teams won 6 division titles and captured the only World Series title in Angels history in 2002.

 

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walter Alston

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 2,040-1,613; 4 World Series Titles; 7 Pennants; Hall of Fame

While Tommy Lasorda remains a beloved Dodgers icon, Walter Alston's quiet, steady leadership helped the Dodgers to earn four World Series titles and seven pennants during his tenure. Alston was the first manager to win a title with the Brooklyn Dodgers and maintained a winning culture after the team moved to Los Angeles. He holds the record for most wins and World Series titles in franchise history.

 

Miami Marlins

Joe Mackeon

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 281-257; World Series Title; Pennant Title; Won World Series at 72 Years Old

Finding a Marlins manager with a winning record is like finding a needle in a haystack. McKeon guided one of the most improbably World Series runs in MLB history with the 2003 Marlins - a team that was below .500 when he took over in May. His experience and calm leadership help a squad full of young talent defeat the New York Yankees in the 2003 World Series.

 

Milwaukee Brewers

Craig Counsell

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 707-625; 5 Postseason Appearances; Most Wins in Franchise History

Counsell transformed the Brewers into consistent playoff contenders despite often dealing with a modest payroll. His 707 wins and five postseason appearances are both the most in franchise history.

 

Minnesota Twins

Tom Kelly

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 1,140-1,244; 2 World Series Titles; 2 Pennants

The only manager in Twins history with multiple championships, Kelly led the club to World Series titles in 1987 and 1991. He spent 16 years with the Twins and was a consistent presence through multiple rebuilds and small-market constraints.

 

New York Mets

Davey Johnson

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 595-417; World Series Title; NL Pennant, Most Wins in Franchise History

Known for managing big personalities and turning potential into wins, Johnson set the franchise standard for sustained regular season success in the 1980s. He has the most wins by a manager in franchise history and was at the helm of one of the most talented teams in MLB history... the World Series-winning '86 Mets.

 

New York Yankees

Joe McCarthy

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 1,460-867; 7 World Series Titles; 8 Pennants; Established Yankees Dynasty

McCarthy set the standard for "The Yankee Way", combining sustained success with legendary rosters that achieved unmatched postseason success. "Marse Joe" was a brooding, serious manager who handled superstars such as Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, and Lou Gehrig beautifully. The Bronx Bombers won seven of the eight World Series they reached under McCarthy's tutelage.

 

Philadelphia Phillies

Charlie Manuel

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 780-636; World Series Title, 2 Pennants; Most Wins in Franchise History

With his players-first style, Manuel oversaw the most successful era in Phillies history. His teams won five consecutive NL East titles, 2 Pennants, and the 2008 World Series. A consistent postseason contender during his nine-year tenure, Manuel holds the Phillies franchise record for managerial wins.

 

Pittsburgh Pirates

Danny Murtaugh

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 1,115-950; 2 World Series Titles; 2 Pennants; Fielded First All-Black Lineup In MLB History

Murtaugh arguably remains one of the most underrated managers in baseball history. He's the only manager in franchise history to lead the Pirates to multiple World Series titles, taking Pittsburgh to the promised land in 1960 & 1971.

 

San Diego Padres

Bruce Bochy

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 951-975; NL Pennant; 4 Postseason Appearances; Manager of the Year Award

Bochy would find his greatest success in San Francisco, but started his managerial career in San Diego, where he turned the Padres from a losing franchise into postseason contenders. Named Manager of the Year in 1996, Bochy would lead the Padres to the NL Pennant and the second World Series appearance in franchise history in 1998. Despite navigating multiple rebuilds during his tenure, he is the winningest manager in Padres history.

 

San Francisco Giants

John McGraw

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 2,583-1,790; 3 World Series Titles; 10 Pennants; Most Wins in Franchise History; Hall of Fame

One of the toughest decisions on our list, we'll give the legendary John McGraw the slight edge on Bruce Bochy. McGraw established the New York Giants as a powerhouse in the early part of the 20th century. His Giants clubs won 3 World Series titles and 10 NL Pennants across his iconic 31-year tenure. The franchise's all-time leader in wins, McGraw was one of the first managers to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

 

Seattle Mariners

Lou Pineilla

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 840-711; 4 Postseason Appearances; 2001 Mariners Tied for Best Record in MLB History

The passionate and intense Pineilla guided the Mariners to their first postseason appearance in franchise history and presided over the most successful era since the organization's inception. Pineilla was at the helm of a record-setting Mariners squad that won 116 games in the 2001 regular season and reached the ALCS. He is the winningest manager in club history.

 

St. Louis Cardinals

Tonny La Russa

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 1,408-1,182; 2 World Series Titles; 3 Pennants; 9 Postseason Appearances; Hall of Fame

Following his iconic tenure with the Oakland A's, La Russa took over a losing Cardinals club and transformed the franchise back into a powerhouse. St. Louis made nine postseason appearances with La Russa at the helm, winning 2 World Series titles in three appearances. He is the winningest manager in Cardinals history, has the third-most wins in MLB history, and is a Hall of Famer.

 

Tampa Bay Rays

Joe Maddon

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 754-705; AL Pennant; 4 Playoff Appearances; Innovative Use of Modern Analytics

Maddon did the impossible during his time in Tampa Bay, turning the perennially basement-dwelling Rays into a consistent playoff contender. Maddon was on the cutting edge and is widely considered the first MLB manager to deploy tactics based on modern analytics. His innovative style completely transformed the culture of the Rays franchise, a club that maintained one of baseball's lowest payrolls.

 

Texas Rangers

Bruce Bochy

Notable Accomplishments - Record: TBD; Won World Series & Pennant in First Season with Team

Ron Washington is beloved by Rangers fans and led the team to a pair of World Series appearances. However, for all "Wash" did for the franchise, he couldn't get the Rangers over the hump, something that future Hall-of-Famer Bochy did in his very first season in Texas.

 

Toronto Blue Jays

Cito Gaston

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 894-837; 2 World Series Titles; 4 Postseason Appearances; First Black Manager to Win a World Series Title

A Toronto icon, Gaston remains the only manager in Blue Jays history to win a World Series title, and he did it twice. The franchise's all-time leader in wins and games managed, Gaston is the only manager in franchise history to earn induction into the Blue Jays' Level of Excellence - the club's highest honor. He also made a cultural impact on the game, becoming the first Black manager to win a World Series title.

 

Washington Nationals

Felipe Alou

Notable Accomplishments - Record: 691-717; Most Wins in Franchise History; Manager of the Year; First Dominican-Born Manager in MLB History

We close our list with one of the trickiest decisions on it. The shared history of the Expos/Nationals doesn't produce a clear-cut answer to the greatest manager question. Davey Martinez produced the only World Series title in franchise history, but never had a winning season afterwards. So... we'll stretch back to the Montreal Expos days and give the slight edge to Alou, the first Dominican-born manager in MLB history and the franchise's all-time leader in wins.

Alou was a legendary developer of talent, though that talent would often be shipped out of town thanks to Montreal's shoestring budget. He often overcame those payroll challenges to field competitive teams. His 1994 Expos club is one of baseball's great "what ifs", as the squad held the best record in baseball (74-40) before the season was short by a strike.

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