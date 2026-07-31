Adam's 5 breakout players and potential league-winning picks for 2026. His top breakout wide receivers include Zay Flowers, Luther Burden III, Josh Downs, and more.
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Every NFL team has now reported to training camp, and the pads are coming on. As such, we're almost in the thick of fantasy football draft season.
Who should you draft? Who should you avoid? Those are the biggest questions most drafters have heading into their fantasy football drafts. This article helps you answer the first question.
Here are five wide receivers with league-winning upside for the 2026 season. These players are undervalued at the respective average draft positions (ADP). Make sure to grab at least a couple of these guys if you intend on winning a fantasy football championship this season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Flowers was a top-10 fantasy football wide receiver last season. That, despite the Ravens attempting a league-low 24.8 passes per game.
Read that again: 24.8 pass attempts per game. That was, by far, the lowest number in the league last season. The Commanders threw it 27.6 times per game (second fewest).
They were also bottom-5 in plays per game (57.3). Enter Declan Doyle, Baltimore's new offensive coordinator.
Doyle was Chicago's offensive coordinator in 2025, and guess what? The Bears led the league in plays per game (66.4).
By that change alone, we should reasonably expect more plays and more pass attempts in Baltimore this season.
In turn, we should reasonably expect more targets for Flowers, a highly efficient target magnet heading into Year 4.
Here's how Flowers stacked up against other receivers in 2025 (via Fantasy Points Data):
|Stat
|2025
|2025 Rank
|Routes
|464
|32nd
|Route participation
|92.1%
|4th
|Targets
|117
|19th
|Target share
|27.7%
|8th
|Targets per route run
|0.25
|18th
|Yards per route run
|2.61
|4th
|1st read target share
|33.3%
|11th
|Fantasy points per route run
|0.53
|8th
As you can see, we have an objectively elite receiver. Now we just need more routes, which will convert to more targets given the high levels of efficiency.
And it sounds like new head coach Jesse Minter wants to get Flowers the ball as much as humanly possible.
#Ravens HC Jesse Minter on Zay Flowers:
“He’s not just a slot guy, he’s not just an outside guy, he’s not just a gadget guy. He can do everything… I look forward to him getting the ball in as many ways as possible. The more that guy touches the ball, the better we’ll be.”
[🎥:… pic.twitter.com/FVMa4BJ83u
— The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) July 23, 2026
"But Adam, Flowers doesn't score touchdowns." Historically, that's correct. He has just 14 receiving touchdowns on 342 career targets (4.1% rate).
However, per Yahoo's Matt Harmon, Flowers has improved vs. press man coverage each of his three seasons in the NFL (62.9% > 70.8% > 75%).
Despite being in the 76th percentile vs. press man coverage last season, Flowers was just 43rd in red zone targets among wide receivers with 11.
Expect that to change in 2026 with Minter and Doyle using Flowers down deep as a result of his growth in that area each year of his career.
As of the writing of this article, Flowers has a Yahoo ADP of just 41.3 (WR17).
Remember, this is a guy that finished as a fantasy WR1 in a year the Ravens played slow and threw the ball at a historically low rate.
It's not often a breakout candidate is also a great value, but you're getting that with Flowers in 2026.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Burden was a very part-time player in his rookie season. In fact, in his first seven games, he never eclipsed a 30% snap share.
But then, as he learned the playbook and the nuances of a Ben Johnson offense, he started to get more and more opportunities.
From Week 10 on, he averaged 5.7 targets per game on just a 56.5% route participation rate.
He was earning targets at a similar rate to Justin Jefferson, Nico Collins, and Christian Watson during that stretch.
Burden was one of the most efficient wide receivers over the course of the entire season.
Per Fantasy Points Data, he ranked sixth in yards per route run (2.48), 19th in first downs per route run (0.103), and 18th in targets per route run (0.25).
He did this as a rookie playing alongside legitimate target earners in D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.
With Moore now gone, it's likely the Bears aren't putting three wide receivers on the field all that often in 2026. That's a great thing for Burden.
2025 WR YPRR Leaders from Heavy Personnel*
*fewer than 3 WRs on the field
1. Puka Nacua (6.24) 🔥🥵🫠
2. Luther Burden (5.26) 👀👀
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (4.87) 🔥
---------------
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown (3.60)
5. CeeDee Lamb (3.35)
6. Zay Flowers (3.34)
7. George Pickens (3.30) pic.twitter.com/VEfK0phEDJ
— Fantasy Points Data (@FantasyPtsData) May 18, 2026
The sportsbooks are all in on this Bears offense. They have the eighth-highest implied team total per game.
In addition, they have an average spread of just 3.56 points per game. So, not only will they score a lot of points, but they'll be in a lot of close games.
That gives Burden a nice floor/ceiling combination this season.
It's true, the second-year receiver out of Missouri hasn't "done it before." He hasn't put together a full body of work. There's some projecting needed here.
However, we should be buying stock in Year 2 receivers that flash efficiency in Year 1.
It's even better to buy stock in Year 2 receivers that are being hyped up by both the general manager and head coach.
And all of the hype seems warranted, as Burden has been the most targeted receiver early in training camp.
Takeaways from #Bears training camp day 2:
- massive day for Luther Burden, he was the most targeted receiver on the field
- Caleb Williams looked great, completing the majority of his passes
- Coby Bryant was all over the field, batted down a pass in 11v11
- Kyle Monangai…
— Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) July 30, 2026
And if all of that wasn't enough, Johnson's primary slot receivers have always been a focal point of his offenses.
Per Fantasy Points Data, Burden ran out of the slot on 46% of his routes last season. Maybe he's Johnson's new Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Did Ben Johnson's slot WR get 1,000 yards or finish top-15 among all WRs in receptions?
2012: Brian Hartline -✅
2013: Brian Hartline - ✅
2014: Jarvis Landry - ✅
2016: Jarvis Landry - ✅
2017: Jarvis Landry - ✅
2018: Danny Amendola - ❌(33yo)
2019: Danny Amendola - ❌(34yo)… https://t.co/jDY6oyy80g
— Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) May 15, 2026
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
You didn't think I'd write this article and not include my lord and savior Parker Washington, did you? #ChopWoodCarryWater.
I've talked about this guy a lot this offseason and for good reason. Once he got his opportunity last season, he never looked back.
He absolutely dominated from Week 9 on. And, in those 10 regular season games, the Jaguars went 9-1 and averaged 32.8 points per game.
Maybe that was just a coincidence. Maybe it was partially due to the addition of Jakobi Meyers.
In reality, it was probably due to Washington and the plays he was making all over the field.
He sent Brian Thomas Jr. into the shadow realm in the second half of the season:
Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington splits in the 10 games both had over a 40% route participation rate last season
I’m betting on the guy who FAR outperformed the other guy in a statistically significant sample size with Liam Coen calling plays
(via @FantasyPtsData) https://t.co/I20l5WZL5q pic.twitter.com/PN5cnveCNh
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) July 18, 2026
Over that span, he was third in yards per route run (2.82) behind just Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and 10th in first downs per route run (0.121).
Much like with Burden, we're getting gobs of positive reports and coach speak on Washington in training camp.
Head coach Liam Coen lights up every time he talks about this guy. He even personally texted Parker last week to see how he was doing.
Washington responded with, "I'm ready to kill."
Like Johnson, Coen has historically had highly productive slot receivers that can move around the formation and play both inside and outside.
Make no mistake about it, Washington is that guy in this offense for Coen.
Not to mention Liam Coen’s slot receivers in the NFL have ALWAYS cooked
Fantasy points per game for his primary slot WR
◻️ Cooper Kupp (2022) - 22.4
◻️ Chris Godwin (2024) - 19.7
◻️ Parker Washington (2025) - 15.2 (after the bye, despite multiple games less than 50% snap share) https://t.co/8QnghwAQlr
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) June 28, 2026
The drumbeat on Washington has been consistent all summer, dating back to OTAs back in May.
More days than not, he's been the best wide receiver on the field, and continues to showcase an unbreakable chemistry with Trevor Lawrence.
#Jaguars training camp Day 2 is wrapped up, and here is everything I saw:
- The Parker Washington Show continues
- Toot Toot?
- The Rookies Have a Dayhttps://t.co/9W4eDuNLqn
— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 30, 2026
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
The Packers finally consolidated their wide receiver room after years of having too many mouths to feed.
Last season they added rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden to the mix to go along with Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, and Watson.
But this season, remove Doubs and Wicks. These guys aren't superstars or anything, but they earned meaningful targets when on the field.
Doubs especially was a favorite of Jordan Love's in the red zone and when the team needed a clutch first down.
But now, it'll be Watson competing for targets with just Golden and Reed.
Reed is the slot guy, always has been, likely always will be. Last season, he had the fifth-highest slot rate (76.3%) among qualified wide receivers, per Fantasy Points Data.
He had a route participation rate of just 52.6% with a teeny tiny 10.2% air yards share.
It wasn't much different in 2024, when Reed ran 76.2% of his routes from the slot with a 69.3% route participation rate.
He's a target earner, but his low average depth of target and route participation indicate he's not taking valuable work away from Watson.
Now let's talk Golden. Coaches and players alike are excited to see him in a full-time role. But what will he do with those snaps?
That's the million-dollar question!
Last season, despite a 70% route participation rate between Weeks 2-8 (with Watson and Reed sidelined), Golden had just a 12.6% target share.
He was competing with Tucker Kraft and Doubs during that stretch. It's somewhat excusable considering he was "just a rookie," but that's still not great.
And Golden had just an 18.1% college target share, so it's possible he's just not a target hog.
Now let's talk about Watson, the guy who I can't stop drafting in 2026.
He has yet to put together a full season in his four years in the NFL. But he's got 20 touchdowns on 227 targets. Pretty elite!
Per CBS' Jacob Gibbs, Watson had the seventh-highest passer rating when targeted as the first read in 2025 (128).
From Week 8 on last season, Watson led the Packers with a 23% first-read target share, and that was coming off not playing football for nearly a year.
During that stretch, he was second in the entire league in deep targets (21), despite ranking just 39th in routes run.
His efficiency is up there with some of the most elite receivers in the NFL. And in 2026, he'll be on the field even more.
Which WRs recorded the highest YPRR on plays with no busted coverages, scramble drills, screens, or trick looks in 2025?
1. Jaxson Smith-Njigba: 5.17
2. Puka Nacua: 4.38
3. Terry McLaurin: 4.31
4. Christian Watson: 3.87
5. Zay Flowers: 3.86
6. AJ Brown: 3.50
7. Luther…
— Kyle (@KyleM_FF) July 26, 2026
And for those that are worried about his injury history, don't be. His hamstring injuries are a thing of the past, and he's nearly two years removed from the ACL tear.
Draftsharks' injury guide has Watson as a low risk for injury this season with just a 1.7% chance of injury per game.
Don't miss out on the massive upside Watson brings to the table in 2026.
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Downs is heading into his fourth NFL season, but this will be his first without Michael Pittman.
That's what makes his upside so exciting this season.
Despite playing alongside Pittman the last three seasons, Downs has still managed to earn targets at an elite level.
You know what makes the fact that Josh Downs has commanded a target on one out of every four routes?
That he's done so when running in 3WR+ sets on 97.1% of his snaps (highest percentage among these WRs) @FantasyPtsData pic.twitter.com/dTKhhqrp31
— Fantasy Points (@FantasyPts) July 28, 2026
The problem for Downs, throughout his career, is that he's been glued to the slot.
In fact, he led all receivers in percentage of routes run out of the slot last season (80.6%).
While good for earning targets, it hasn't been the best role for maximizing fantasy production.
Lucky for Downs (and you, his fantasy manager) in 2026, it sounds like his role will increase sans Pittman.
#Colts HC Shane Steichen on Josh Downs’ involvement in the 2026 offense:
“Getting him involved any way we can, whether it’s in 12 personnel — obviously, he plays a lot in the slot in 11 personnel. But just trying to find different ways to get him the ball.” pic.twitter.com/Fnz57rzzfS
— The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) July 28, 2026
It hasn't been often, but we have seen Downs operate in a more full-time capacity in two games played without Pittman (one game in 2024, the other in 2023).
In those two games, Downs saw an increase in snap share (80%), targets per game (9.5), and air yards per game (77.5).
With Alec Pierce still not practicing as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, Downs is the clear-cut WR1 in Indianapolis.
He'll battle second-year tight end Tyler Warren for targets, but after that, the receiver room is lacking another high-end target earner.
The Colts could still sign a veteran wideout such as Keenan Allen or Chase Claypool (yeah, they brought him in for a visit), but don't expect anyone to outshine Downs in a pivotal contract year.
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