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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Quinn Mathews, Kade Anderson, Angel Genao

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Quinn Mathews - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Quinn Mathews, Kade Anderson, Angel Genao - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting prospects ahead of their eventual MLB debuts can not only save you some crucial FAAB dollars for the stretch run, but also provide your fantasy team with a lottery ticket.

In this piece, we will first take a look at two of the top prospects to stash in fantasy and also look at a surging hitter in the Cleveland system.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 92 IP, 3.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 111 SO, 52 BB

You might remember Quinn Mathews as one of the quickest rising prospects of 2024, when he ascended from Low-A to Triple-A in his first year of professional baseball while posting a 2.76 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 202 strikeouts and 49 walks in 143 ⅓ innings. He looked destined to reach the major leagues soon and make a big impact, before an injury-plagued season in 2025 completely tanked his value.

He missed time with a shoulder injury that held him out in early 2025, but what was more concerning was his performance after returning. The lefty saw a decrease in fastball velocity that fueled his breakout 2024 and struggled with mechanics, ultimately posting a 3.93 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. Not only did his strikeouts drop to 115 in 99 innings, but his control was nonexistent, with a whopping 16.8% walk rate that resulted in 74 free passes.

It's no surprise that Mathews entered 2026 as an afterthought for fantasy after the disastrous 2025, but he has done well to regain some of that form that made him a breakout star two seasons ago. He most recently displayed that upside in his last start on Friday, tossing seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts against the Durham Bulls.

This wasn't just one good outing, either, as it marked his fourth straight quality start. In that span, the 25-year-old has posted a 1.04 ERA and 0.77 WHIP with 28 strikeouts and six walks in 26 innings.

For the season as a whole, his ERA now sits at 3.13, and his WHIP is 1.14. While it's not at the same level as his 35.4% strikeout rate in 2024, the youngster has punched batters out at a clip of 29.8% this season, which is a noticeable increase compared to last season.

The biggest thing he will need to keep in check is his walks, as his walk rate is still too high at 14.0%. However, that rate is inflated by poor play early on, as Mathews walked 16 batters in his first four starts of the year. He's gotten it more under control as of late during this recent hot stretch, but it's something to watch moving forward.

The Cardinals are far from having a dominant major league rotation, so it may not be long before they give the youngster a shot. Matthew Liberatore currently has a 5.18 ERA and 1.52 WHIP on the season, and St. Louis might be motivated to make a change if no improvements are being made.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 77 2/3 IP, 1.27 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 115 SO, 10 BB

In similar fashion, I'm highly intrigued by the Seattle Mariners this trade deadline, and whether or not they're going to trade a starting pitcher for a bat. It sounds like Emerson Hancock and maybe Luis Castillo are the most likely trade candidates. But even if Seattle deals one of those two, there still won't be an open spot for Anderson.

However, trading Hancock might allow Anderson to come up and pitch in a piggyback situation, going 3-5 innings per outing. That might not be the most ideal situation for fantasy purposes as the opportunity for wins and quality starts would be severely limited, but it's better than Anderson not coming up at all.

As for the production, nothing has changed in that regard. Anderson is still dominating and having one of the best seasons by a pitching prospect that I've seen in my lifetime. In 77.2 Double-A innings, Anderson has a ridiculous 1.27 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 3.6% walk rate, 41.7% strikeout rate, and a .151 BAA. You'll be hard-pressed to replicate those numbers on easy mode on MLB The Show with a perfect pitcher with maxed-out sliders.

-Written by Eric Cross

 

Angel Genao, INF, Cleveland Guardians

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 66 G, .305/.391/.481, 16 2B, 8 HR, 6 SB

The hitter to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, especially in deeper formats, is Cleveland's Angel Genao. In 89 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, Genao is slashing .296/.397/.464 with 11 home runs and eight steals. Eight of those 11 dingers have come in 65 Triple-A games, where he's slashing .305/.389/.483 with a 129 wRC+.

Genao brings an exciting blend of contact and approach, currently sporting a 14.3% walk rate, 15.6% strikeout rate, and an 82% contact rate. He's been hitting for more power this season as well, posting an 89.3 mph AVG EV and 44% hard-hit rate in Triple-A. It might not be the loudest profile around, but Genao could wind up as a Colt Emerson type of producer without the huge Emerson FAAB price tag.

I'm not sure exactly where Genao will fit in on the diamond once he gets the call, and there's no clear opening for him at the moment. But at least his ability to play three different infield positions will help his case.

- Written by Eric Cross

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: James Triantos (CHC)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
10 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
11 Angel Genao INF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
17 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
18 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
21 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
22 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
23 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
24 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
25 River Ryan SP Dodgers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Quinn Mathews, Kade Anderson, Angel Genao, Merrill Kelly, Braden Montgomery, Travis Bazzana, Grant Taylor, Shane Bieber, JJ Bleday, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells, Kody Clemens, Brayan Rocchio, Yainer Diaz, Mauricio Dubon, Jake Burger, Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Pfaadt, Chase Meidroth. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Quinn Mathews, Kade Anderson, Angel Genao, Merrill Kelly, Braden Montgomery, Travis Bazzana, Grant Taylor, Shane Bieber, JJ Bleday, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells, Kody Clemens, Brayan Rocchio, Yainer Diaz, Mauricio Dubon, Jake Burger, Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Pfaadt, Chase Meidroth:

Kade Anderson
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Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
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Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
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Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
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Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
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Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
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Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
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JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
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Gleyber Torres
Kade Anderson
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Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
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Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
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Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
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Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
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Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
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Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
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Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Merrill Kelly
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JJ Bleday
Merrill Kelly
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Braden Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
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Dominic Canzone
Merrill Kelly
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Francisco Alvarez
Merrill Kelly
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Tristan Peters
Merrill Kelly
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Joshua Baez
Merrill Kelly
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Ryan Jeffers
Merrill Kelly
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Kade Anderson
Merrill Kelly
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Brandon Sproat
Merrill Kelly
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Lane Thomas
Merrill Kelly
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Royce Lewis
Merrill Kelly
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Alex Lange
Merrill Kelly
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Mason Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
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Jung Hoo Lee
Merrill Kelly
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Tommy Edman
Merrill Kelly
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Bryce Eldridge
Merrill Kelly
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Nick Gonzales
Merrill Kelly
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Gleyber Torres
Merrill Kelly
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Tanner Scott
Merrill Kelly
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Kerry Carpenter
Merrill Kelly
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Jake Bennett
Merrill Kelly
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Troy Melton
Merrill Kelly
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Jacob Latz
Merrill Kelly
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Logan Henderson
Merrill Kelly
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Joey Cantillo
Merrill Kelly
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Griffin Jax
Merrill Kelly
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Ian Seymour
Merrill Kelly
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Christian Scott
Merrill Kelly
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Cade Cavalli
Braden Montgomery
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Merrill Kelly
Braden Montgomery
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Francisco Alvarez
Braden Montgomery
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JJ Bleday
Braden Montgomery
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Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
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Dominic Canzone
Braden Montgomery
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Kade Anderson
Braden Montgomery
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Tristan Peters
Braden Montgomery
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Lane Thomas
Braden Montgomery
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Ryan Jeffers
Braden Montgomery
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Alex Lange
Braden Montgomery
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Brandon Sproat
Braden Montgomery
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Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
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Royce Lewis
Braden Montgomery
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Bryce Eldridge
Braden Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
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Gleyber Torres
Braden Montgomery
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Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
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Kerry Carpenter
Braden Montgomery
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Nick Gonzales
Braden Montgomery
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Henry Bolte
Braden Montgomery
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
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Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
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Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
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Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
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Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
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A.J. Ewing
Braden Montgomery
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Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
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Heliot Ramos
Braden Montgomery
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Mickey Moniak
Travis Bazzana
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Yoendrys Gomez
Travis Bazzana
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Yainer Diaz
Travis Bazzana
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Mauricio Dubon
Travis Bazzana
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Heriberto Hernandez
Travis Bazzana
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Cole Carrigg
Travis Bazzana
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Jake Burger
Travis Bazzana
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Gage Jump
Travis Bazzana
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Jacob Webb
Travis Bazzana
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Josh Bell
Travis Bazzana
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Tyler Wells
Travis Bazzana
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Shane Drohan
Travis Bazzana
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Tanner Scott
Travis Bazzana
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Gabriel Moreno
Travis Bazzana
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Nick Gonzales
Travis Bazzana
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Luke Keaschall
Travis Bazzana
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Tommy Edman
Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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Jose Caballero
Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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Curtis Mead
Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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Grant Taylor
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Caleb Durbin
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Shane Bieber
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Shane Bieber
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Jake Bennett
Shane Bieber
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Jacob Latz
Shane Bieber
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Logan Henderson
Shane Bieber
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Joey Cantillo
Shane Bieber
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Griffin Jax
Shane Bieber
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Ian Seymour
Shane Bieber
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Christian Scott
Shane Bieber
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Cade Cavalli
JJ Bleday
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Dominic Canzone
JJ Bleday
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Merrill Kelly
JJ Bleday
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Tristan Peters
JJ Bleday
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Braden Montgomery
JJ Bleday
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Ryan Jeffers
JJ Bleday
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Francisco Alvarez
JJ Bleday
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Brandon Sproat
JJ Bleday
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Joshua Baez
JJ Bleday
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Royce Lewis
JJ Bleday
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Kade Anderson
JJ Bleday
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Mason Montgomery
JJ Bleday
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Lane Thomas
JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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Alex Lange
JJ Bleday
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Nick Gonzales
JJ Bleday
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Jung Hoo Lee
JJ Bleday
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Tanner Scott
JJ Bleday
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Bryce Eldridge
JJ Bleday
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Tyler Wells
JJ Bleday
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Gleyber Torres
JJ Bleday
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Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
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Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
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Jake McCarthy
JJ Bleday
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Jose Caballero
JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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A.J. Ewing
JJ Bleday
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Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Tyler Wells
Jacob Webb
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Heriberto Hernandez
Jacob Webb
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Tanner Scott
Jacob Webb
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Yainer Diaz
Jacob Webb
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Nick Gonzales
Jacob Webb
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Travis Bazzana
Jacob Webb
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Tommy Edman
Jacob Webb
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Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
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Mason Montgomery
Jacob Webb
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Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Webb
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Royce Lewis
Jacob Webb
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Cole Carrigg
Jacob Webb
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Brandon Sproat
Jacob Webb
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Gage Jump
Jacob Webb
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Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Jacob Webb
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Mauricio Dubon
Tyler Wells
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Ryan Jeffers
Tyler Wells
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Cole Carrigg
Tyler Wells
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Tristan Peters
Tyler Wells
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Gage Jump
Tyler Wells
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Dominic Canzone
Tyler Wells
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Josh Bell
Tyler Wells
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JJ Bleday
Tyler Wells
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Jake Bennett
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Logan Henderson
Tyler Wells
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Joey Cantillo
Tyler Wells
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Kenley Jansen
Tyler Wells
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Griffin Jax
Tyler Wells
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Ian Seymour
Tyler Wells
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Emilio Pagan
Kody Clemens
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kody Clemens
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Garrett Mitchell
Kody Clemens
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Grant Taylor
Kody Clemens
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Kyle Karros
Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Christian Scott
Kody Clemens
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Cade Cavalli
Kody Clemens
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Mickey Moniak
Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Gabriel Moreno
Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Carter Jensen
Kody Clemens
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Josh Bell
Kody Clemens
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Ian Seymour
Kody Clemens
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Gage Jump
Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Kody Clemens
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Brayan Rocchio
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Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Heriberto Hernandez
Yainer Diaz
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Yoendrys Gomez
Yainer Diaz
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Jake Burger
Yainer Diaz
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Mauricio Dubon
Yainer Diaz
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Jacob Webb
Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Tyler Wells
Yainer Diaz
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Gage Jump
Yainer Diaz
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Tanner Scott
Yainer Diaz
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Josh Bell
Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Shane Drohan
Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Gabriel Moreno
Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Yainer Diaz
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Josh Bell
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Royce Lewis
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Josh Bell
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Brandon Sproat
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Ryan Jeffers
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