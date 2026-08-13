👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Franklin Arias, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Franklin Arias - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Dynasty Sleepers

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Franklin Arias, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Throughout the campaign, many high-end prospects have earned the call to the majors and are emerging as must-start options like Carson Benge, Payton Tolle, and Konnor Griffin, before his serious injury.

In this piece, we will spotlight three prospects who are not only top stash targets, but are quickly approaching their MLB debuts.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 13 G, .298/.359/.509, 3 2B, 3 HR

As a 20-year-old in Triple-A, Franklin Arias has shown zero signs of slowing down following his promotion to the level back in late July. In his first 13 games with Worcester, Arias has slashed .298/.359/.509 with three doubles and three home runs. Arias is now up to 20 doubles and 22 home runs in 87 games for the season while slashing an impressive .313/.399/.576.

Arias has continued to make plenty of contact, both in the zone and overall this season, but the power progression has been the key to him ascending to elite prospect status. He's wasted no time showing that power in Triple-A, recording a 91.3 mph AVG EV, 48.8% hard-hit rate, and 9.8% barrel rate in his first dozen games at the level.

I'm still not sure if Arias is up this season, but I'm also not sure if Trevor Story can come back and be useful, or if Andruw Monasterio can hold down the shortstop gig for the remainder of the season. Arias might force Boston's hand at some point, and if he doesn't, you're going to want to pick him up immediately in all fantasy leagues.

-Written by Eric Cross

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 87 2/3 IP, 1.13 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 128 SO, 12 BB

The biggest news regarding Kade Anderson isn’t actually about him personally, but it’s that the Mariners shipped Luis Castillo to the White Sox at the trade deadline. That freed up some space in their already log-jammed rotation, so now they’re back to five capable major league starters instead of six. 

That makes Anderson the next man up if an injury occurs, or if they decide to go to a six-man rotation or piggybacking situation once again to preserve their starters’ arms. No matter what ends up happening, we don’t have to worry about Seattle placing the rookie in the bullpen down the stretch, as Jerry Dipoto, the president of baseball operations, clarified that he will serve as a starter once they do decide to call him up. 

In terms of his performance, it’s been business as usual for the lefty, who most recently struck out nine over 5 ⅓ scoreless innings against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. It was his third consecutive scoreless outing, and this streak has just added to his already spectacular year. 

In 87 ⅔ innings at Double-A, the phenom has posted a 1.13 ERA and 0.65 WHIP with 128 strikeouts and 12 walks. Those are numbers you'd expect to see in a video game, as that's about as dominant a season a pitcher could have at any level. The 22-year-old already has the stuff to be a frontline major league pitcher in his first professional season, featuring a four-pitch arsenal that is polished from all angles. 

Fantasy managers have been waiting months for the youngster to finally get the call, and it may finally be on the horizon. Of course, the caveat is that you won't end up getting a ton of starts out of him for your fantasy team by the time he's called up, but he'll be a must-add nonetheless. Especially in head-to-head leagues where playoffs determine your league's champion, he could be a league winner.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

 

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 101 G, .254/.325/.570, 22 2B, 33 HR, 20 SB

Joshua Baez has been on the brink of a promotion for a while now, ever since his four-homer game in mid-June. He's gotten hot and cold many times this season, and the cold spells were enough to make the Cardinals hesitate up until this point. That could change soon once the August 14th deadline hits, and St. Louis trading away Lars Nootbaar at the trade deadline might have been the first hint.

That leaves a platoon of Bryan Torres and Everson Pereira in left field, which is not a situation a major league team should find themselves in for very long, especially when they have a much better option waiting in Triple-A. Baez most recently homered on Friday, and he's recorded at least one hit in seven of eight games in August.

For the season, the 23-year-old is slashing .254/.325/.570 with 33 home runs and 20 stolen bases over 101 games. He has elite raw power, posting a 115.4 mph max exit velocity, a 51.9% hard-hit rate, and a 20.1% barrel rate, which all rank among the league's best in Triple-A.

That doesn't mean he doesn't have his downsides, too, such as a 29.3% strikeout rate and 8.1% walk rate that both stand out as poor for the level. If those both get even worse in the big leagues, the youngster could have serious problems with consistency and batting average. However, people had that concern about Bryce Eldridge, too, and so far he's struck out three percent less in the majors.

If Baez follows a similar path, he could immediately ascend to must-start status for fantasy. Especially with less than two months left in the year, consistency starts to matter less and less. It's all about finding the hot streaks to ride to maximize as many stats as possible, and he definitely has the upside to carry your team over the final stretch of the year if he gets promoted and starts out hot.

- Written by Jeremy Hesit

 

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
5 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
6 Zac Veen **Promoted OF Rockies
7 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
10 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
11 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
12 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Jonah Tong SP Mets
15 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
16 Parks Harber 3B Giants
17 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
18 River Ryan SP Tigers
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Bo Davidson OF Giants
21 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
22 Josue Briceno 1B Tigers
23 Michael Forret SP Orioles
24 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers
25 Charles McAdoo 3B Blue Jays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Franklin Arias, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Kaelen Culpepper, Mickey Moniak, TJ Rumfield, Carson Benge, Ian Seymour, Esmerlyn Valdez, Jared Jones, Royce Lewis, Nick Gonzales, Jake Bennett, Luke Keaschall, Isaac Paredes, Walbert Urena, Joey Cantillo, Brandon Pfaadt, Ty France, Christian Scott, Cole Carrigg, Daylen Lile, Zack Gelof, Brandon Marsh, Cole Young, Zac Veen, Ernie Clement, Eugenio Suarez, Gleyber Torres, Andruw Monasterio, Yoendrys Gomez, Kyle Karros. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Franklin Arias, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Kaelen Culpepper, Mickey Moniak, TJ Rumfield, Carson Benge, Ian Seymour, Esmerlyn Valdez, Jared Jones, Royce Lewis, Nick Gonzales, Jake Bennett, Luke Keaschall, Isaac Paredes, Walbert Urena, Joey Cantillo, Brandon Pfaadt, Ty France, Christian Scott, Cole Carrigg, Daylen Lile, Zack Gelof, Brandon Marsh, Cole Young, Zac Veen, Ernie Clement, Eugenio Suarez, Gleyber Torres, Andruw Monasterio, Yoendrys Gomez, Kyle Karros:

Kade Anderson
vs
Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kade Anderson
vs
Luke Weaver
Kade Anderson
vs
Nolan Arenado
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Rengifo
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
vs
Carter Jensen
Kade Anderson
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Peter Lambert
Kade Anderson
vs
Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
vs
Jackson Jobe
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Weaver
Joshua Baez
vs
Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Joshua Baez
vs
Jacob Webb
Joshua Baez
vs
Nolan Arenado
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Rengifo
Joshua Baez
vs
Carter Jensen
Joshua Baez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
vs
Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
vs
Max Clark
Joshua Baez
vs
Steven Kwan
Joshua Baez
vs
Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
Tommy Edman
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Angel Genao
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jacob Wilson
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Carson Benge
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Bryson Stott
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ian Seymour
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Peter Lambert
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Willi Castro
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Willy Adames
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jose Caballero
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Mickey Moniak
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mickey Moniak
vs
Angel Genao
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carson Benge
Mickey Moniak
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ian Seymour
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jacob Wilson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Bryson Stott
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jared Jones
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
vs
Max Clark
Mickey Moniak
vs
Steven Kwan
Mickey Moniak
vs
Willi Castro
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tommy Edman
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Mickey Moniak
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Carson Benge
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Ian Seymour
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Angel Genao
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Pete Fairbanks
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jared Jones
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jacob Wilson
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Royce Lewis
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Bryson Stott
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Willi Castro
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kody Clemens
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jake Burger
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Josh Bell
Carson Benge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Carson Benge
vs
Ian Seymour
Carson Benge
vs
Mickey Moniak
Carson Benge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Carson Benge
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Carson Benge
vs
Jared Jones
Carson Benge
vs
Angel Genao
Carson Benge
vs
Royce Lewis
Carson Benge
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Carson Benge
vs
Nick Gonzales
Carson Benge
vs
Jacob Wilson
Carson Benge
vs
Max Clark
Carson Benge
vs
Steven Kwan
Carson Benge
vs
Willi Castro
Carson Benge
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Carson Benge
vs
Tommy Edman
Ian Seymour
vs
Carson Benge
Ian Seymour
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ian Seymour
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ian Seymour
vs
Jared Jones
Ian Seymour
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ian Seymour
vs
Royce Lewis
Ian Seymour
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Ian Seymour
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ian Seymour
vs
Angel Genao
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Bennett
Ian Seymour
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Ian Seymour
vs
Cade Cavalli
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
vs
Peter Lambert
Ian Seymour
vs
Grant Taylor
Ian Seymour
vs
Jackson Jobe
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Ian Seymour
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jared Jones
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Carson Benge
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Royce Lewis
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jake Bennett
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Angel Genao
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Max Clark
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Steven Kwan
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Willi Castro
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Tommy Edman
Jared Jones
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jared Jones
vs
Royce Lewis
Jared Jones
vs
Ian Seymour
Jared Jones
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jared Jones
vs
Carson Benge
Jared Jones
vs
Jake Bennett
Jared Jones
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jared Jones
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jared Jones
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jared Jones
vs
Isaac Paredes
Jared Jones
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jared Jones
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jared Jones
vs
Jacob Latz
Jared Jones
vs
Peter Lambert
Jared Jones
vs
Grant Taylor
Jared Jones
vs
Jackson Jobe
Royce Lewis
vs
Jared Jones
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake Bennett
Royce Lewis
vs
Ian Seymour
Royce Lewis
vs
Luke Keaschall
Royce Lewis
vs
Carson Benge
Royce Lewis
vs
Isaac Paredes
Royce Lewis
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
vs
Walbert Urena
Royce Lewis
vs
Mickey Moniak
Royce Lewis
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Durbin
Royce Lewis
vs
Bryson Stott
Royce Lewis
vs
Angel Genao
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase Meidroth
Nick Gonzales
vs
Royce Lewis
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jake Bennett
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jared Jones
Nick Gonzales
vs
Luke Keaschall
Nick Gonzales
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Nick Gonzales
vs
Isaac Paredes
Nick Gonzales
vs
Ian Seymour
Nick Gonzales
vs
Walbert Urena
Nick Gonzales
vs
Carson Benge
Nick Gonzales
vs
Joey Cantillo
Nick Gonzales
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Nick Gonzales
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Nick Gonzales
vs
Caleb Durbin
Nick Gonzales
vs
Bryson Stott
Nick Gonzales
vs
Jacob Wilson
Nick Gonzales
vs
Angel Genao
Jake Bennett
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jake Bennett
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jake Bennett
vs
Royce Lewis
Jake Bennett
vs
Isaac Paredes
Jake Bennett
vs
Jared Jones
Jake Bennett
vs
Walbert Urena
Jake Bennett
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Bennett
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jake Bennett
vs
Ian Seymour
Jake Bennett
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jake Bennett
vs
Carson Benge
Jake Bennett
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jake Bennett
vs
Jacob Latz
Jake Bennett
vs
Peter Lambert
Jake Bennett
vs
Grant Taylor
Jake Bennett
vs
Jackson Jobe
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jake Bennett
Luke Keaschall
vs
Isaac Paredes
Luke Keaschall
vs
Nick Gonzales
Luke Keaschall
vs
Walbert Urena
Luke Keaschall
vs
Royce Lewis
Luke Keaschall
vs
Joey Cantillo
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jared Jones
Luke Keaschall
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Luke Keaschall
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Ty France
Luke Keaschall
vs
Ian Seymour
Luke Keaschall
vs
Max Clark
Luke Keaschall
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Luke Keaschall
vs
Steven Kwan
Luke Keaschall
vs
Caleb Durbin
Luke Keaschall
vs
Bryson Stott
Isaac Paredes
vs
Luke Keaschall
Isaac Paredes
vs
Walbert Urena
Isaac Paredes
vs
Jake Bennett
Isaac Paredes
vs
Joey Cantillo
Isaac Paredes
vs
Nick Gonzales
Isaac Paredes
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Isaac Paredes
vs
Royce Lewis
Isaac Paredes
vs
Ty France
Isaac Paredes
vs
Jared Jones
Isaac Paredes
vs
Christian Scott
Isaac Paredes
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Isaac Paredes
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Isaac Paredes
vs
Caleb Durbin
Isaac Paredes
vs
Bryson Stott
Isaac Paredes
vs
Angel Genao
Isaac Paredes
vs
Chase Meidroth
Walbert Urena
vs
Isaac Paredes
Walbert Urena
vs
Joey Cantillo
Walbert Urena
vs
Luke Keaschall
Walbert Urena
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Walbert Urena
vs
Jake Bennett
Walbert Urena
vs
Ty France
Walbert Urena
vs
Nick Gonzales
Walbert Urena
vs
Christian Scott
Walbert Urena
vs
Royce Lewis
Walbert Urena
vs
Cole Carrigg
Walbert Urena
vs
Jared Jones
Walbert Urena
vs
Cade Cavalli
Walbert Urena
vs
Jacob Latz
Walbert Urena
vs
Peter Lambert
Walbert Urena
vs
Grant Taylor
Walbert Urena
vs
Jackson Jobe
Joey Cantillo
vs
Walbert Urena
Joey Cantillo
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Joey Cantillo
vs
Isaac Paredes
Joey Cantillo
vs
Ty France
Joey Cantillo
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joey Cantillo
vs
Christian Scott
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jake Bennett
Joey Cantillo
vs
Cole Carrigg
Joey Cantillo
vs
Nick Gonzales
Joey Cantillo
vs
Daylen Lile
Joey Cantillo
vs
Royce Lewis
Joey Cantillo
vs
Cade Cavalli
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jacob Latz
Joey Cantillo
vs
Peter Lambert
Joey Cantillo
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Joey Cantillo
vs
Grant Taylor
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Ty France
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Walbert Urena
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Christian Scott
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Isaac Paredes
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Cole Carrigg
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Luke Keaschall
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Daylen Lile
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Zack Gelof
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Nick Gonzales
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Cade Cavalli
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Peter Lambert
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Grant Taylor
Ty France
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Ty France
vs
Christian Scott
Ty France
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ty France
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ty France
vs
Walbert Urena
Ty France
vs
Daylen Lile
Ty France
vs
Isaac Paredes
Ty France
vs
Zack Gelof
Ty France
vs
Luke Keaschall
Ty France
vs
Brandon Marsh
Ty France
vs
Jake Bennett
Ty France
vs
Willi Castro
Ty France
vs
Kody Clemens
Ty France
vs
Jake Burger
Ty France
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Ty France
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Christian Scott
vs
Daylen Lile
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Zack Gelof
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Marsh
Christian Scott
vs
Isaac Paredes
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Young
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Peter Lambert
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Jackson Jobe
Cole Carrigg
vs
Christian Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Daylen Lile
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ty France
Cole Carrigg
vs
Zack Gelof
Cole Carrigg
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Cole Carrigg
vs
Brandon Marsh
Cole Carrigg
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cole Young
Cole Carrigg
vs
Walbert Urena
Cole Carrigg
vs
Zac Veen
Cole Carrigg
vs
Isaac Paredes
Cole Carrigg
vs
Max Clark
Cole Carrigg
vs
Steven Kwan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Willi Castro
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tommy Edman
Daylen Lile
vs
Cole Carrigg
Daylen Lile
vs
Zack Gelof
Daylen Lile
vs
Christian Scott
Daylen Lile
vs
Brandon Marsh
Daylen Lile
vs
Ty France
Daylen Lile
vs
Cole Young
Daylen Lile
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Daylen Lile
vs
Zac Veen
Daylen Lile
vs
Joey Cantillo
Daylen Lile
vs
Ernie Clement
Daylen Lile
vs
Walbert Urena
Daylen Lile
vs
Max Clark
Daylen Lile
vs
Steven Kwan
Daylen Lile
vs
Willi Castro
Daylen Lile
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Daylen Lile
vs
Tommy Edman
Zack Gelof
vs
Daylen Lile
Zack Gelof
vs
Brandon Marsh
Zack Gelof
vs
Cole Carrigg
Zack Gelof
vs
Cole Young
Zack Gelof
vs
Christian Scott
Zack Gelof
vs
Zac Veen
Zack Gelof
vs
Ty France
Zack Gelof
vs
Ernie Clement
Zack Gelof
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Zack Gelof
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Zack Gelof
vs
Joey Cantillo
Zack Gelof
vs
Max Clark
Zack Gelof
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Zack Gelof
vs
Steven Kwan
Zack Gelof
vs
Caleb Durbin
Zack Gelof
vs
Bryson Stott
Brandon Marsh
vs
Zack Gelof
Brandon Marsh
vs
Cole Young
Brandon Marsh
vs
Daylen Lile
Brandon Marsh
vs
Zac Veen
Brandon Marsh
vs
Cole Carrigg
Brandon Marsh
vs
Ernie Clement
Brandon Marsh
vs
Christian Scott
Brandon Marsh
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Brandon Marsh
vs
Ty France
Brandon Marsh
vs
Gleyber Torres
Brandon Marsh
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Brandon Marsh
vs
Max Clark
Brandon Marsh
vs
Steven Kwan
Brandon Marsh
vs
Willi Castro
Brandon Marsh
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Brandon Marsh
vs
Tommy Edman
Cole Young
vs
Brandon Marsh
Cole Young
vs
Zac Veen
Cole Young
vs
Zack Gelof
Cole Young
vs
Ernie Clement
Cole Young
vs
Daylen Lile
Cole Young
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Cole Young
vs
Cole Carrigg
Cole Young
vs
Gleyber Torres
Cole Young
vs
Christian Scott
Cole Young
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Cole Young
vs
Ty France
Cole Young
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Cole Young
vs
Caleb Durbin
Cole Young
vs
Bryson Stott
Cole Young
vs
Angel Genao
Cole Young
vs
Chase Meidroth
Zac Veen
vs
Cole Young
Zac Veen
vs
Ernie Clement
Zac Veen
vs
Brandon Marsh
Zac Veen
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Zac Veen
vs
Zack Gelof
Zac Veen
vs
Gleyber Torres
Zac Veen
vs
Daylen Lile
Zac Veen
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Zac Veen
vs
Cole Carrigg
Zac Veen
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Zac Veen
vs
Christian Scott
Zac Veen
vs
Max Clark
Zac Veen
vs
Steven Kwan
Zac Veen
vs
Willi Castro
Zac Veen
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Zac Veen
vs
Tommy Edman
Ernie Clement
vs
Zac Veen
Ernie Clement
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Ernie Clement
vs
Cole Young
Ernie Clement
vs
Gleyber Torres
Ernie Clement
vs
Brandon Marsh
Ernie Clement
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Ernie Clement
vs
Zack Gelof
Ernie Clement
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ernie Clement
vs
Daylen Lile
Ernie Clement
vs
Kyle Karros
Ernie Clement
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ernie Clement
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Ernie Clement
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ernie Clement
vs
Bryson Stott
Ernie Clement
vs
Jacob Wilson
Ernie Clement
vs
Angel Genao
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Ernie Clement
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Gleyber Torres
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Zac Veen
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Cole Young
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Brandon Marsh
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Kyle Karros
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Zack Gelof
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Daylen Lile
Eugenio Suarez
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Caleb Durbin
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Bryson Stott
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Angel Genao
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Willi Castro
Gleyber Torres
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Gleyber Torres
vs
Ernie Clement
Gleyber Torres
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Zac Veen
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kyle Karros
Gleyber Torres
vs
Cole Young
Gleyber Torres
vs
Chase Meidroth
Gleyber Torres
vs
Brandon Marsh
Gleyber Torres
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Gleyber Torres
vs
Zack Gelof
Gleyber Torres
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Gleyber Torres
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gleyber Torres
vs
Bryson Stott
Gleyber Torres
vs
Angel Genao
Gleyber Torres
vs
Willi Castro
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Gleyber Torres
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Kyle Karros
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Ernie Clement
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Chase Meidroth
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Zac Veen
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Cole Young
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Yainer Diaz
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Brandon Marsh
Andruw Monasterio
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Caleb Durbin
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Bryson Stott
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Jacob Wilson
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Angel Genao
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kyle Karros
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gleyber Torres
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ernie Clement
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Zac Veen
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Willi Castro
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Young
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Peter Lambert
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Kyle Karros
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Kyle Karros
vs
Gleyber Torres
Kyle Karros
vs
Yainer Diaz
Kyle Karros
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Kyle Karros
vs
Willi Castro
Kyle Karros
vs
Ernie Clement
Kyle Karros
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
vs
Zac Veen
Kyle Karros
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Bryson Stott
Kyle Karros
vs
Angel Genao
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy Edman

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Struggling Players to Drop? Cut List Rankings
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/12/26)
MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 8/12
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!



REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alex Bregman

has Monster Game on Wednesday in Win Over Nats
Fernando Mendoza

Has "Real Chance" to Win Starting Job
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Excited for First Jazz Offseason
Haywood Highsmith

Waived by Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook Retires After 18 NBA Seasons
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Set for $12.5 Billion Sale to Josh Kushner, Bob Iger
Darren Waller

Reaches Agreement With Panthers on One-Year Deal
CFB

Jordon Davison Avoids Serious Injury
Riley Greene

Tigers Place Riley Greene on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Puka Nacua

Could be Out a "Few Days" With Groin Injury
Malik Nabers

Could Join Team Drills as Early as Next Week
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Seen Jogging On Practice Field on Wednesday
CFB

Jordon Davison Suffers Significant Injury, Will Miss Regular-Season Time
Byron Buxton

Could Return to Twins Soon
Emeka Egbuka

Dealing With Minor Toe Injury
Rashee Rice

Not Expected to Face Additional Suspension
Jackson Chourio

Dealing With Sore Thumb, In Wednesday's Lineup
CFB

Keelon Russell, Austin Mack "Still Even" in Alabama QB Competition
CFB

Mark Bowman Projected to Start for USC as True Freshman
CFB

Ethan Davis Missing Fifth Consecutive Tennessee Practice
Willson Contreras

Playing Through Sore Hamstring
Jose Altuve

to Get More Imaging on his Foot on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Dealing With Hamstring Injury
Brice Turang

Suffers Sprained Thumb on Tuesday
Nick Kurtz

Unlikely to Return This Season
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
CFB

Notre Dame's Matty Augustine, Chaz Smith to Undergo Surgery
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Tristan da Silva

Earns Germany Qualifier Spot
Isaiah Hartenstein

Joins Germany's Qualifier Roster
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Leads Germany Into FIBA Qualifiers
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Miles McBride

Stays Trade-Eligible for Knicks
Brandin Podziemski

Stays in Golden State's Plans
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Trey Yesavage

Week-to-Week After Having Knee Surgery
Paul Skenes

Lifted Early From Contest After Notable Velocity Drop
Stephen Curry

Expected to Finish His Career in Golden State
NBA

Cam Thomas Draws Little Free-Agent Interest
Cade Cunningham

Praises Pistons' Frontcourt Upgrade
Luther Burden III

Hopeful to Play in Week 1
Norman Powell

Says Heat Never Made Offer
Puka Nacua

is Dealing with Groin Soreness
Tyler Nickel

Expected to Join Knicks This Season
CFB

Josh Hoover Growing Into Curt Cignetti's System
CFB

Hollywood Smothers the Most Consistent Texas RB in Camp
CFB

Ohio State Running Back Ja'Kobi Jackson Sheds Black Stripe
CFB

Deuce Alexander, Johntay Cook II Look Like Top Targets for Ole Miss
CFB

Deuce Knight Developing Nicely at Ole Miss
CFB

Brandon White Making Noise for Kansas State
Scottie Scheffler

Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Zac Veen

Rockies Outfield Prospect Zac Veen Returning to the Majors
CFB

Ty Clark III Projects as Wake Forest's RB1
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Reportedly Bigger, Faster, Stronger
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Noted as Matchup Nightmare by Kane Wommack
Jadarian Price

Back in Pads on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Don't Expect James Wood to Return Later This Week
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
CFB

Jack Layne Still Recovering From Elbow Surgery
CFB

Jamauri McClure Out with Injured Foot
Nick Bosa

Week-to-Week With Knee Tendinitis
Myles Garrett

Sidelined by Knee Swelling
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early With Unspecified Injury
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Fire Mike Maddux, Other Pitching Coaches
Kyle Stowers

Marlins Place Kyle Stowers on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ousmane Kromah in Line for RB1 Duties at Florida State?
Josh Jacobs

Could Still Face NFL Discipline
Mike Evans

in Uniform for Tuesday's Practice
Puka Nacua

Potential NFL Discipline Looms for Puka Nacua
Quinshon Judkins

Primed for Workhorse Role
Kyler Murray

Vikings Name Kyler Murray as Their Starting QB
Josh Jacobs

to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Downs

Back at Practice
Alec Pierce

Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
CFB

Northwestern Football to Receive $35 Million Donation Over Next Three Years
Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top Pitching Prospects To Stash
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Struggling Players to Drop? Cut List Rankings
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/12/26)