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Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs, Drake London, Alec Pierce, Tee Higgins, Michael Wilson

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Justin Jefferson - Fantasy Football rankings, NFL DFS, Injury News

Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs, Drake London, Alec Pierce, Tee Higgins, Michael Wilson.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs, Drake London, Alec Pierce, Tee Higgins, Michael Wilson. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

Who Should I Draft?

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington's league-winning finish to the 2025 season is not being reflected in his current draft cost, making him a potential steal in the middle rounds of 2026 drafts. Washington led the Jaguars in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, and he was arguably the largest factor in Trevor Lawrence's QB1 pace over the final 10 weeks of the season. From Weeks 9 through 18, Washington caught 41 passes for 640 yards and came down with four of his career-high five touchdown grabs.

His 12.6 Half-PPR points per game were good enough to make him the WR11 over that stretch, and in Jacksonville's Wild Card loss to the Bills, Washington again led the team with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. His RotoBaller ranking of WR33 heading into drafts puts him in the same mid-round range as teammates Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, with whom he is expected to split the bulk of Lawrence's targets in 2026.

With all three proving to be capable WR1s at varying points throughout the past two seasons, and with the presence of 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter looming as additional target competition, uncertainty about Jacksonville's exact pecking order has pushed down the value of the entire room.

With none of them coming off the board until the sixth round or later in single-quarterback drafts, it's likely that at least one, and potentially all three, will drastically outperform ADP, and with Washington proving himself to be Lawrence's most trusted target down the stretch, he's as safe a bet as any to emerge as the team's most valuable fantasy receiver.

 

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington's league-winning finish to the 2025 season is not being reflected in his current draft cost, making him a potential steal in the middle rounds of 2026 drafts. Washington led the Jaguars in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, and he was arguably the largest factor in Trevor Lawrence's QB1 pace over the final 10 weeks of the season. From Weeks 9 through 18, Washington caught 41 passes for 640 yards and came down with four of his career-high five touchdown grabs.

His 12.6 Half-PPR points per game were good enough to make him the WR11 over that stretch, and in Jacksonville's Wild Card loss to the Bills, Washington again led the team with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. His RotoBaller ranking of WR33 heading into drafts puts him in the same mid-round range as teammates Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, with whom he is expected to split the bulk of Lawrence's targets in 2026.

With all three proving to be capable WR1s at varying points throughout the past two seasons, and with the presence of 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter looming as additional target competition, uncertainty about Jacksonville's exact pecking order has pushed down the value of the entire room.

With none of them coming off the board until the sixth round or later in single-quarterback drafts, it's likely that at least one, and potentially all three, will drastically outperform ADP, and with Washington proving himself to be Lawrence's most trusted target down the stretch, he's as safe a bet as any to emerge as the team's most valuable fantasy receiver.

 

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and was immediately pushed into the WR1 role in the Carolina offense. In his debut campaign, McMillan saw 122 targets and brought in 70 of them for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. His lower reception total gave him a slight boost in half-PPR scoring as he finished as the WR15, compared to the WR16 in PPR leagues.

In the offseason, the Panthers did not make any major additions to the wide receiver room, leaving the Arizona product as the clear WR1, as he will share the field with unproven options such as Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette. While both have shown upside at times, they have yet to operate as a true complement in this offense over a full 17-game season. While his target share should keep his floor stable, McMillan's ceiling could be much higher in his second season.

Down the stretch, his QB, Bryce Young, showed steady progression as he averaged 214 yards per game over his last seven contests, compared to the pedestrian 166 yards per game over the first nine games. Even though McMillan carries a high price tag in relation to his rookie performance (WR15) at an ADP of 33.0 in PPR Sleeper drafts, his massive projected volume and improving quarterback will set him up to contend for a WR1 campaign.

 

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games last season. He missed five games with a knee injury, but had elite usage, as he had 21.5% of the team's targets, averaged 2.52 yards per route run, and averaged around 16 fantasy points per week. The 24-year-old signed a four-year $141 million extension with the Falcons this offseason.

London will be under a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, OC Tommy Reese, and a new starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa while Michael Penix Jr. (knee) continues to recover from an ACL tear. Despite being in a new offensive system, the Falcons offense will revolve around running back Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and London again in 2026.

It will be the third time in his five-year career that London will be under a new offense, but fantasy managers can expect another solid season from London due to his high usage. RotoBaller is on board with London having a top-10 season, and projects 93 catches for 1,193 yards and seven touchdowns, making him a mid-second-round pick in upcoming fantasy football drafts.

 

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games last season. He missed five games with a knee injury, but had elite usage, as he had 21.5% of the team's targets, averaged 2.52 yards per route run, and averaged around 16 fantasy points per week. The 24-year-old signed a four-year $141 million extension with the Falcons this offseason. London will be under a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, OC Tommy Reese, and a new starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa while Michael Penix Jr. (knee) continues to recover from an ACL tear.

Despite being in a new offensive system, the Falcons offense will revolve around running back Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and London again in 2026. It will be the third time in his five-year career that London will be under a new offense, but fantasy managers can expect another solid season from London due to his high usage. RotoBaller is on board with London having a top-10 season, and projects 93 catches for 1,193 yards and seven touchdowns, making him a mid-second-round pick in upcoming fantasy football drafts.

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs, Drake London, Alec Pierce, Tee Higgins, Michael Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs, Drake London, Alec Pierce, Tee Higgins, Michael Wilson:

Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jauan Jennings
Parker Washington
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Adonai Mitchell
Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
vs
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Justin Jefferson
vs
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Antonio Williams
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Mike Evans
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Terry Mclaurin
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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DJ Moore
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Zay Flowers
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Tee Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jordyn Tyson
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Trey McBride
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Jeremiyah Love
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Tetairoa McMillan
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A.J. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tony Pollard
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Olave
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Parker Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brock Bowers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Nico Collins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tyler Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Derrick Henry
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chase Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rome Odunze
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
De'Von Achane
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
George Pickens
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Caleb Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
DK Metcalf
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Drake London
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
James Cook III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Justin Herbert
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordan Addison
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Dak Prescott
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Puka Nacua
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jayden Reed
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Makai Lemon
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
KC Concepcion
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Matthew Golden
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Coker
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jayden Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Denzel Boston
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tre Tucker
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Germie Bernard
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Travis Hunter
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Antonio Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Reed
Josh Downs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Josh Downs
vs
Alec Pierce
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Bo Nix
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Purdy
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Love
Josh Downs
vs
Dak Prescott
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Kyler Murray
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Herbert
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Shough
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Jared Goff
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Hurts
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Willis
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Rachaad White
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Josh Downs
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Darnold
Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
C.J. Stroud
Josh Downs
vs
Drake Maye
Josh Downs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Josh Downs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jauan Jennings
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Calvin Ridley
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Nailor
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Drake London
vs
James Cook III
Drake London
vs
Saquon Barkley
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Drake London
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Drake London
vs
George Pickens
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
De'Von Achane
Drake London
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
vs
Chase Brown
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Omarion Hampton
Drake London
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Drake London
vs
Derrick Henry
Drake London
vs
Bijan Robinson
Drake London
vs
Nico Collins
Drake London
vs
Puka Nacua
Drake London
vs
Brock Bowers
Drake London
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
A.J. Brown
Drake London
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Drake London
vs
Devonta Smith
Drake London
vs
Trey McBride
Drake London
vs
Kyren Williams
Drake London
vs
Josh Allen
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
Javonte Williams
Drake London
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Drake London
vs
Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Breece Hall
Drake London
vs
Davante Adams
Drake London
vs
Rashee Rice
Drake London
vs
Josh Jacobs
Drake London
vs
Colston Loveland
Drake London
vs
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Drake London
vs
Garrett Wilson
Drake London
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Drake London
vs
Luther Burden III
Drake London
vs
Mike Evans
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
Cam Skattebo
Drake London
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake London
vs
Jameson Williams
Drake London
vs
D'Andre Swift
Drake London
vs
DJ Moore
Drake London
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake London
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Drake London
vs
David Montgomery
Drake London
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Drake London
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Drake London
vs
Drake Maye
Drake London
vs
Bucky Irving
Drake London
vs
Jadarian Price
Drake London
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake London
vs
Carnell Tate
Drake London
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Drake London
vs
Tony Pollard
Drake London
vs
Parker Washington
Drake London
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Drake London
vs
Tyler Warren
Drake London
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Drake London
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake London
vs
Rome Odunze
Drake London
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake London
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake London
vs
DK Metcalf
Drake London
vs
Tucker Kraft
Drake London
vs
Rico Dowdle
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Warren
Drake London
vs
Courtland Sutton
Drake London
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Drake London
vs
Jordan Addison
Drake London
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Drake London
vs
Jayden Reed
Drake London
vs
Xavier Worthy
Drake London
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Drake London
vs
Makai Lemon
Drake London
vs
Quentin Johnston
Drake London
vs
KC Concepcion
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Drake London
vs
Jalen Coker
Drake London
vs
Romeo Doubs
Drake London
vs
Khalil Shakir
Drake London
vs
Jayden Higgins
Drake London
vs
Jalen McMillan
Drake London
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Drake London
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Drake London
vs
Jauan Jennings
Drake London
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Drake London
vs
Denzel Boston
Drake London
vs
Calvin Ridley
Drake London
vs
Stefon Diggs
Drake London
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Drake London
vs
Jalen Nailor
Drake London
vs
Tre Tucker
Drake London
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Drake London
vs
Germie Bernard
Drake London
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Drake London
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Drake London
vs
Cooper Kupp
Drake London
vs
Travis Hunter
Drake London
vs
Antonio Williams
Alec Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Alec Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxson Dart
Alec Pierce
vs
Sam Laporta
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Brock Purdy
Alec Pierce
vs
Josh Downs
Alec Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alec Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
vs
Dak Prescott
Alec Pierce
vs
Jayden Reed
Alec Pierce
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Alec Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Addison
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Stafford
Alec Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Herbert
Alec Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Alec Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alec Pierce
vs
Bo Nix
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alec Pierce
vs
Makai Lemon
Alec Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Monangai
Alec Pierce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alec Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
vs
DK Metcalf
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Love
Alec Pierce
vs
Caleb Williams
Alec Pierce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alec Pierce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
Rome Odunze
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyler Murray
Alec Pierce
vs
Jalen Hurts
Alec Pierce
vs
Quentin Johnston
Alec Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyler Warren
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Golden
Alec Pierce
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Mason
Alec Pierce
vs
Parker Washington
Alec Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Alec Pierce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyler Shough
Alec Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Alec Pierce
vs
Jared Goff
Alec Pierce
vs
Joe Burrow
Alec Pierce
vs
Baker Mayfield
Alec Pierce
vs
Christian Watson
Alec Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Willis
Alec Pierce
vs
Jadarian Price
Alec Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Alec Pierce
vs
Bucky Irving
Alec Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alec Pierce
vs
Drake Maye
Alec Pierce
vs
Jalen Coker
Alec Pierce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alec Pierce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alec Pierce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
David Montgomery
Alec Pierce
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Alec Pierce
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Alec Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Alec Pierce
vs
Jayden Daniels
Alec Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
vs
DJ Moore
Alec Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
Nico Collins
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
A.J. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
vs
Zay Flowers
Alec Pierce
vs
Davante Adams
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashee Rice
Alec Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alec Pierce
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alec Pierce
vs
Garrett Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alec Pierce
vs
Luther Burden III
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Nabers
Alec Pierce
vs
Jameson Williams
Alec Pierce
vs
Jayden Higgins
Alec Pierce
vs
Jalen McMillan
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Alec Pierce
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Jauan Jennings
Alec Pierce
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Denzel Boston
Alec Pierce
vs
Calvin Ridley
Alec Pierce
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alec Pierce
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alec Pierce
vs
Jalen Nailor
Alec Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
Javonte Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Kyren Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Trey McBride
Tee Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Devonta Smith
Tee Higgins
vs
Breece Hall
Tee Higgins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tee Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Tee Higgins
vs
A.J. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Colston Loveland
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tee Higgins
vs
Derrick Henry
Tee Higgins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tee Higgins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tee Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Chase Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tee Higgins
vs
De'Von Achane
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Tee Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Tee Higgins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tee Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tee Higgins
vs
James Cook III
Tee Higgins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tee Higgins
vs
DJ Moore
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
David Montgomery
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tee Higgins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tee Higgins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake Maye
Tee Higgins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tee Higgins
vs
Bucky Irving
Tee Higgins
vs
Jadarian Price
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
vs
Joe Burrow
Tee Higgins
vs
Carnell Tate
Tee Higgins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Tony Pollard
Tee Higgins
vs
Parker Washington
Tee Higgins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tee Higgins
vs
Tyler Warren
Tee Higgins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tee Higgins
vs
Rome Odunze
Tee Higgins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Caleb Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
DK Metcalf
Tee Higgins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tee Higgins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tee Higgins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tee Higgins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordan Addison
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Reed
Tee Higgins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Makai Lemon
Tee Higgins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tee Higgins
vs
KC Concepcion
Tee Higgins
vs
Matthew Golden
Tee Higgins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Coker
Tee Higgins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tee Higgins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Higgins
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tee Higgins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tee Higgins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Denzel Boston
Tee Higgins
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tee Higgins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tee Higgins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tee Higgins
vs
Tre Tucker
Tee Higgins
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tee Higgins
vs
Germie Bernard
Tee Higgins
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tee Higgins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tee Higgins
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tee Higgins
vs
Travis Hunter
Tee Higgins
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Brock Purdy
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Michael Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Dak Prescott
Michael Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Wilson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Michael Wilson
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Wilson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Herbert
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
vs
Caleb Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Michael Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Michael Wilson
vs
Bo Nix
Michael Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Love
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Michael Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyler Murray
Michael Wilson
vs
Joe Burrow
Michael Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Mason
Michael Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Michael Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake Maye
Michael Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Shough
Michael Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Wilson
vs
Jared Goff
Michael Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Michael Wilson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Wilson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Willis
Michael Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Michael Wilson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Michael Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Wilson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen McMillan
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vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Wilson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Michael Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Wilson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Michael Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Nailor

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