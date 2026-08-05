Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs, Drake London, Alec Pierce, Tee Higgins, Michael Wilson.
Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs, Drake London, Alec Pierce, Tee Higgins, Michael Wilson. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!
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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington's league-winning finish to the 2025 season is not being reflected in his current draft cost, making him a potential steal in the middle rounds of 2026 drafts. Washington led the Jaguars in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, and he was arguably the largest factor in Trevor Lawrence's QB1 pace over the final 10 weeks of the season. From Weeks 9 through 18, Washington caught 41 passes for 640 yards and came down with four of his career-high five touchdown grabs.
His 12.6 Half-PPR points per game were good enough to make him the WR11 over that stretch, and in Jacksonville's Wild Card loss to the Bills, Washington again led the team with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. His RotoBaller ranking of WR33 heading into drafts puts him in the same mid-round range as teammates Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, with whom he is expected to split the bulk of Lawrence's targets in 2026.
With all three proving to be capable WR1s at varying points throughout the past two seasons, and with the presence of 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter looming as additional target competition, uncertainty about Jacksonville's exact pecking order has pushed down the value of the entire room.
With none of them coming off the board until the sixth round or later in single-quarterback drafts, it's likely that at least one, and potentially all three, will drastically outperform ADP, and with Washington proving himself to be Lawrence's most trusted target down the stretch, he's as safe a bet as any to emerge as the team's most valuable fantasy receiver.
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington's league-winning finish to the 2025 season is not being reflected in his current draft cost, making him a potential steal in the middle rounds of 2026 drafts. Washington led the Jaguars in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, and he was arguably the largest factor in Trevor Lawrence's QB1 pace over the final 10 weeks of the season. From Weeks 9 through 18, Washington caught 41 passes for 640 yards and came down with four of his career-high five touchdown grabs.
His 12.6 Half-PPR points per game were good enough to make him the WR11 over that stretch, and in Jacksonville's Wild Card loss to the Bills, Washington again led the team with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. His RotoBaller ranking of WR33 heading into drafts puts him in the same mid-round range as teammates Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, with whom he is expected to split the bulk of Lawrence's targets in 2026.
With all three proving to be capable WR1s at varying points throughout the past two seasons, and with the presence of 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter looming as additional target competition, uncertainty about Jacksonville's exact pecking order has pushed down the value of the entire room.
With none of them coming off the board until the sixth round or later in single-quarterback drafts, it's likely that at least one, and potentially all three, will drastically outperform ADP, and with Washington proving himself to be Lawrence's most trusted target down the stretch, he's as safe a bet as any to emerge as the team's most valuable fantasy receiver.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and was immediately pushed into the WR1 role in the Carolina offense. In his debut campaign, McMillan saw 122 targets and brought in 70 of them for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. His lower reception total gave him a slight boost in half-PPR scoring as he finished as the WR15, compared to the WR16 in PPR leagues.
In the offseason, the Panthers did not make any major additions to the wide receiver room, leaving the Arizona product as the clear WR1, as he will share the field with unproven options such as Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette. While both have shown upside at times, they have yet to operate as a true complement in this offense over a full 17-game season. While his target share should keep his floor stable, McMillan's ceiling could be much higher in his second season.
Down the stretch, his QB, Bryce Young, showed steady progression as he averaged 214 yards per game over his last seven contests, compared to the pedestrian 166 yards per game over the first nine games. Even though McMillan carries a high price tag in relation to his rookie performance (WR15) at an ADP of 33.0 in PPR Sleeper drafts, his massive projected volume and improving quarterback will set him up to contend for a WR1 campaign.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games last season. He missed five games with a knee injury, but had elite usage, as he had 21.5% of the team's targets, averaged 2.52 yards per route run, and averaged around 16 fantasy points per week. The 24-year-old signed a four-year $141 million extension with the Falcons this offseason.
London will be under a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, OC Tommy Reese, and a new starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa while Michael Penix Jr. (knee) continues to recover from an ACL tear. Despite being in a new offensive system, the Falcons offense will revolve around running back Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and London again in 2026.
It will be the third time in his five-year career that London will be under a new offense, but fantasy managers can expect another solid season from London due to his high usage. RotoBaller is on board with London having a top-10 season, and projects 93 catches for 1,193 yards and seven touchdowns, making him a mid-second-round pick in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games last season. He missed five games with a knee injury, but had elite usage, as he had 21.5% of the team's targets, averaged 2.52 yards per route run, and averaged around 16 fantasy points per week. The 24-year-old signed a four-year $141 million extension with the Falcons this offseason. London will be under a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, OC Tommy Reese, and a new starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa while Michael Penix Jr. (knee) continues to recover from an ACL tear.
Despite being in a new offensive system, the Falcons offense will revolve around running back Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and London again in 2026. It will be the third time in his five-year career that London will be under a new offense, but fantasy managers can expect another solid season from London due to his high usage. RotoBaller is on board with London having a top-10 season, and projects 93 catches for 1,193 yards and seven touchdowns, making him a mid-second-round pick in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs, Drake London, Alec Pierce, Tee Higgins, Michael Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs, Drake London, Alec Pierce, Tee Higgins, Michael Wilson:
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