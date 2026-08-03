Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery.
Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!
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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry's 2025 season wasn't quite as prolific as his 2024 campaign, when he topped 2,100 scrimmage yards and finished fourth in the AP Offensive Player of the Year voting. Still, the ageless wonder recorded 1,595 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 307 carries across 17 games. Henry has now recorded double-digit rushing touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons, and he's averaged 5.6 yards across his first two years with the Ravens.
Henry is entering his age-32 season in 2026 and is on pace to become just the 21st player in NFL history to reach 3,000 career touches, which naturally leads to questions around when he will start to decline. The veteran back has also recorded just 34 receptions on 43 touches across his 34 career games with Baltimore, so his fantasy production is heavily reliant on both high-volume and high-efficiency rushing. At the same time, it's difficult to bet against Henry when he's been such a reliable force and remained extremely effective in 2025.
He also should spend more time playing in a fully operational Baltimore offense in 2026 after star Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed four games last season due to injury. Fantasy managers will have to weigh the possibility of age-related decline when selecting Henry, but he projects as a low-end fantasy RB1 entering his 11th NFL season.
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
After three successful seasons with the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans acquired running back David Montgomery for a fourth and sixth-round pick, and he's now in a position to see his largest workload in years. The Nick Chubb experiment failed in Houston, and out of necessity, 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks led the team in carries. Marks was not overly efficient with the opportunities given, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry, and he should fall back into a more natural pass-catching role in 2026.
Though even as a change-of-pace back, he does not possess the sort of game-breaking ability to regularly take snaps away from Montgomery. Montgomery spent his time in Detroit sharing a backfield with former first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, who eventually took the leap to superstar status in year three, limiting Montgomery to the fewest carries of his career, despite playing all 17 games in 2025. While his raw numbers were down as a result, his efficiency was not.
Montgomery's 3.17 yards after contact per carry in 2025 marked a career high, and even while his three-time Pro Bowl running mate was piling up accolades, Montgomery managed to average 230 touches, 1,137 yards, and nearly a dozen touchdowns across his three seasons as a Lion. As RotoBaller's RB22, he is one of the more mispriced running backs in this year's dead zone, and with a clear path to a bellcow role on a team built to play with a lead, a healthy Montgomery could handsomely reward drafters willing to wait on the position.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (ankle) was a pleasant surprise last season as a fourth-round pick for the Giants and eventually surpassed starter Tyrone Tracy Jr. as the team's starting running back. He produced gaudy stats before suffering a gruesome season-ending dislocated ankle in Week 8 against the Eagles. Skattebo rushed for 410 yards on 101 carries with five touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 207 yards and two scores over eight games.
He was averaging 15.6 touches per game and proved to be a reliable pass catcher by averaging 8.7 yards after the catch. Some of the Giants' offseason moves include bringing in former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and drafting OL Francis Mauigoa with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Skattebo is progressing well from his ankle surgery and participated in 11-on-11 drills during OTAs. He is expected to be a full go for training camp and should have the edge on Tracy as the Giants' starting running back.
New York's offense should also be better in quarterback Jaxson Dart's second season as he continues to develop. While Tracy will have a role, the Giants will lean on Skattebo at the goal line, as he owned a terrific 5.0% rushing TD percentage last year. Skattebo is ranked RB20 at RotoBaller and is projected for 1,400 total yards and 11 touchdowns in 2026. Barring a setback, Skattebo is set to be the Giants' workhorse and should produce as an excellent fantasy RB2 if he can stay healthy.
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys placed a lot of faith in running back Javonte Williams as a free agent acquisition before the 2025 season, and Williams delivered with 1,201 rushing yards and 13 scrimmage touchdowns, which both ranked in the top 10 overall at the running back position. The Cowboys awarded Williams a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason after his career year. Despite missing a game due to a shoulder injury, he handled the majority of the Cowboys' rushing attempts with 252 carries.
The 26-year-old proved capable of catching passes with 8.4% of the team's target share (51 total targets). Dallas spent the draft trying to improve its defense, meaning that Williams' competition for snaps with Malik Davis is basically unchanged entering the 2026 campaign.
Another year of cohesion for a relatively unchanged offensive line could create more running lanes and red zone scoring conversions for Williams. The Cowboys return all major skill players and their playcaller from a group that ranked fifth in scoring offense last year. He currently has a Sleeper ADP of 40, which aligns with his RotoBaller ranking of 36, and is set for another top-10 fantasy running back finish in 2026 as long as he can stay healthy.
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams Kyren Williams has served as the lead back in one of the game's most consistent offenses since his second season in the NFL (2023). From 2023 through 2025, the former Notre Dame standout has punched in double-digit rushing scores in each campaign, totaling at least 1,100 rushing yards in each season. He has been highly involved in the passing game as well, catching at least 30 passes in each season. While Williams opened the 2025 season as a clear workhorse as expected, his usage began to drop in the second half following the emergence of Blake Corum.
From Weeks 1 through 9, Williams looked like his typical self, taking 16.5 attempts per game while drawing 3.3 targets per game. However, from Weeks 10 through 17, Williams would take 14.5 attempts per game with 2.4 targets per game. During this eight-game stretch, much of his workload was skewed by an outlier 23-carry game in Week 16. In this noted stretch, Corum took 10.1 rushing attempts per game. While Williams remains the "1A" in this backfield, Corum is beginning to close the gap, which will drastically lower Williams' floor.
While the Los Angeles offense projects to be as potent as it was in 2025 with the return of Matthew Stafford, Williams could fall into the low-end RB1 tier with a smaller workload. Managers have already begun pushing the 25-year-old down early draft boards as he is going off the board as the RB17 (36.0 ADP) on Sleeper, making him an intriguing value play for those who trust his ability to find the back of the end zone. However, there is still inherent risk in this selection, even at a lower cost, as a large role for Corum could make Williams a mid-end RB2 on a weekly basis in 2026.
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery:
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