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Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery

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Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery.

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

Who Should I Draft?

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry's 2025 season wasn't quite as prolific as his 2024 campaign, when he topped 2,100 scrimmage yards and finished fourth in the AP Offensive Player of the Year voting. Still, the ageless wonder recorded 1,595 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 307 carries across 17 games. Henry has now recorded double-digit rushing touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons, and he's averaged 5.6 yards across his first two years with the Ravens.

Henry is entering his age-32 season in 2026 and is on pace to become just the 21st player in NFL history to reach 3,000 career touches, which naturally leads to questions around when he will start to decline. The veteran back has also recorded just 34 receptions on 43 touches across his 34 career games with Baltimore, so his fantasy production is heavily reliant on both high-volume and high-efficiency rushing. At the same time, it's difficult to bet against Henry when he's been such a reliable force and remained extremely effective in 2025.

He also should spend more time playing in a fully operational Baltimore offense in 2026 after star Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed four games last season due to injury. Fantasy managers will have to weigh the possibility of age-related decline when selecting Henry, but he projects as a low-end fantasy RB1 entering his 11th NFL season.

 

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

After three successful seasons with the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans acquired running back David Montgomery for a fourth and sixth-round pick, and he's now in a position to see his largest workload in years. The Nick Chubb experiment failed in Houston, and out of necessity, 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks led the team in carries. Marks was not overly efficient with the opportunities given, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry, and he should fall back into a more natural pass-catching role in 2026.

Though even as a change-of-pace back, he does not possess the sort of game-breaking ability to regularly take snaps away from Montgomery. Montgomery spent his time in Detroit sharing a backfield with former first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, who eventually took the leap to superstar status in year three, limiting Montgomery to the fewest carries of his career, despite playing all 17 games in 2025. While his raw numbers were down as a result, his efficiency was not.

Montgomery's 3.17 yards after contact per carry in 2025 marked a career high, and even while his three-time Pro Bowl running mate was piling up accolades, Montgomery managed to average 230 touches, 1,137 yards, and nearly a dozen touchdowns across his three seasons as a Lion. As RotoBaller's RB22, he is one of the more mispriced running backs in this year's dead zone, and with a clear path to a bellcow role on a team built to play with a lead, a healthy Montgomery could handsomely reward drafters willing to wait on the position.

 

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (ankle) was a pleasant surprise last season as a fourth-round pick for the Giants and eventually surpassed starter Tyrone Tracy Jr. as the team's starting running back. He produced gaudy stats before suffering a gruesome season-ending dislocated ankle in Week 8 against the Eagles. Skattebo rushed for 410 yards on 101 carries with five touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 207 yards and two scores over eight games.

He was averaging 15.6 touches per game and proved to be a reliable pass catcher by averaging 8.7 yards after the catch. Some of the Giants' offseason moves include bringing in former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and drafting OL Francis Mauigoa with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Skattebo is progressing well from his ankle surgery and participated in 11-on-11 drills during OTAs. He is expected to be a full go for training camp and should have the edge on Tracy as the Giants' starting running back.

New York's offense should also be better in quarterback Jaxson Dart's second season as he continues to develop. While Tracy will have a role, the Giants will lean on Skattebo at the goal line, as he owned a terrific 5.0% rushing TD percentage last year. Skattebo is ranked RB20 at RotoBaller and is projected for 1,400 total yards and 11 touchdowns in 2026. Barring a setback, Skattebo is set to be the Giants' workhorse and should produce as an excellent fantasy RB2 if he can stay healthy.

 

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys placed a lot of faith in running back Javonte Williams as a free agent acquisition before the 2025 season, and Williams delivered with 1,201 rushing yards and 13 scrimmage touchdowns, which both ranked in the top 10 overall at the running back position. The Cowboys awarded Williams a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason after his career year. Despite missing a game due to a shoulder injury, he handled the majority of the Cowboys' rushing attempts with 252 carries.

The 26-year-old proved capable of catching passes with 8.4% of the team's target share (51 total targets). Dallas spent the draft trying to improve its defense, meaning that Williams' competition for snaps with Malik Davis is basically unchanged entering the 2026 campaign.

Another year of cohesion for a relatively unchanged offensive line could create more running lanes and red zone scoring conversions for Williams. The Cowboys return all major skill players and their playcaller from a group that ranked fifth in scoring offense last year. He currently has a Sleeper ADP of 40, which aligns with his RotoBaller ranking of 36, and is set for another top-10 fantasy running back finish in 2026 as long as he can stay healthy.

 

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Kyren Williams has served as the lead back in one of the game's most consistent offenses since his second season in the NFL (2023). From 2023 through 2025, the former Notre Dame standout has punched in double-digit rushing scores in each campaign, totaling at least 1,100 rushing yards in each season. He has been highly involved in the passing game as well, catching at least 30 passes in each season. While Williams opened the 2025 season as a clear workhorse as expected, his usage began to drop in the second half following the emergence of Blake Corum.

From Weeks 1 through 9, Williams looked like his typical self, taking 16.5 attempts per game while drawing 3.3 targets per game. However, from Weeks 10 through 17, Williams would take 14.5 attempts per game with 2.4 targets per game. During this eight-game stretch, much of his workload was skewed by an outlier 23-carry game in Week 16. In this noted stretch, Corum took 10.1 rushing attempts per game. While Williams remains the "1A" in this backfield, Corum is beginning to close the gap, which will drastically lower Williams' floor.

While the Los Angeles offense projects to be as potent as it was in 2025 with the return of Matthew Stafford, Williams could fall into the low-end RB1 tier with a smaller workload. Managers have already begun pushing the 25-year-old down early draft boards as he is going off the board as the RB17 (36.0 ADP) on Sleeper, making him an intriguing value play for those who trust his ability to find the back of the end zone. However, there is still inherent risk in this selection, even at a lower cost, as a large role for Corum could make Williams a mid-end RB2 on a weekly basis in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery:

Ashton Jeanty
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Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
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Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
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George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
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James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
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De'Von Achane
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Justin Jefferson
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Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
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Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
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Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
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CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
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Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
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Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
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A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
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Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
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Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
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Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
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Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
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Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
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Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
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Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
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Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
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Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
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Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
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Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
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Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
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Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
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Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
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Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
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Mike Evans
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Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaylen Waddle
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Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
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Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
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Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
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Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
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DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
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Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
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Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
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David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
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TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
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Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
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Drake Maye
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Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
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Jadarian Price
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Jordyn Tyson
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Christian Watson
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Joe Burrow
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Carnell Tate
Ashton Jeanty
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Tony Pollard
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Parker Washington
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
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Tyler Warren
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Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
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Jalen Hurts
Ashton Jeanty
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Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Caleb Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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DK Metcalf
Ashton Jeanty
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Tucker Kraft
Ashton Jeanty
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Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
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Courtland Sutton
Ashton Jeanty
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J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
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Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
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RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
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Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
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Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
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Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
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Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Woody Marks
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Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
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Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
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Tyler Allgeier
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Dylan Sampson
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Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
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Sean Tucker
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Kaytron Allen
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Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
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Jordan James
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Emanuel Wilson
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Samaje Perine
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Braelon Allen
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Ray Davis
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DJ Giddens
Ashton Jeanty
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Zach Charbonnet
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Jaydon Blue
Ashton Jeanty
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MarShawn Lloyd
Derrick Henry
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Omarion Hampton
Derrick Henry
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Nico Collins
Derrick Henry
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Chase Brown
Derrick Henry
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Brock Bowers
Derrick Henry
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De'Von Achane
Derrick Henry
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Chris Olave
Derrick Henry
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George Pickens
Derrick Henry
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A.J. Brown
Derrick Henry
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Kenneth Walker III
Derrick Henry
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Jeremiyah Love
Derrick Henry
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Ashton Jeanty
Derrick Henry
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Devonta Smith
Derrick Henry
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Saquon Barkley
Derrick Henry
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Trey McBride
Derrick Henry
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Drake London
Derrick Henry
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Kyren Williams
Derrick Henry
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James Cook III
Derrick Henry
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Josh Allen
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Justin Jefferson
Derrick Henry
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Tee Higgins
Derrick Henry
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Derrick Henry
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Javonte Williams
Derrick Henry
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Jonathan Taylor
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Derrick Henry
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Derrick Henry
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Zay Flowers
Derrick Henry
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CeeDee Lamb
Derrick Henry
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Breece Hall
Derrick Henry
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Davante Adams
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Christian McCaffrey
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Rashee Rice
Derrick Henry
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Bijan Robinson
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Josh Jacobs
Derrick Henry
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Puka Nacua
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Colston Loveland
Derrick Henry
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Derrick Henry
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Ladd McConkey
Derrick Henry
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Terry Mclaurin
Derrick Henry
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Garrett Wilson
Derrick Henry
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Emeka Egbuka
Derrick Henry
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Luther Burden III
Derrick Henry
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Mike Evans
Derrick Henry
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Tetairoa McMillan
Derrick Henry
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Jaylen Waddle
Derrick Henry
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Malik Nabers
Derrick Henry
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Cam Skattebo
Derrick Henry
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Lamar Jackson
Derrick Henry
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Jameson Williams
Derrick Henry
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D'Andre Swift
Derrick Henry
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DJ Moore
Derrick Henry
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Jayden Daniels
Derrick Henry
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Bhayshul Tuten
Derrick Henry
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David Montgomery
Derrick Henry
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TreVeyon Henderson
Derrick Henry
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Quinshon Judkins
Derrick Henry
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Drake Maye
Derrick Henry
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Bucky Irving
Derrick Henry
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Jadarian Price
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Jordyn Tyson
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Christian Watson
Derrick Henry
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Joe Burrow
Derrick Henry
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Carnell Tate
Derrick Henry
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Derrick Henry
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Tony Pollard
Derrick Henry
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Parker Washington
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Derrick Henry
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Tyler Warren
Derrick Henry
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Chuba Hubbard
Derrick Henry
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Jalen Hurts
Derrick Henry
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Rome Odunze
Derrick Henry
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Derrick Henry
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Caleb Williams
Derrick Henry
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DK Metcalf
Derrick Henry
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Tucker Kraft
Derrick Henry
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Rico Dowdle
Derrick Henry
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Jaylen Warren
Derrick Henry
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Courtland Sutton
Derrick Henry
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J.K. Dobbins
Derrick Henry
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Blake Corum
Derrick Henry
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RJ Harvey
Derrick Henry
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Kyle Monangai
Derrick Henry
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Kenneth Gainwell
Derrick Henry
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Jordan Mason
Derrick Henry
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Derrick Henry
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Rachaad White
Derrick Henry
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Derrick Henry
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Jonathon Brooks
Derrick Henry
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Keaton Mitchell
Derrick Henry
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Derrick Henry
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Derrick Henry
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Isiah Pacheco
Derrick Henry
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Derrick Henry
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Woody Marks
Derrick Henry
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Tyjae Spears
Derrick Henry
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Tank Bigsby
Derrick Henry
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Tyler Allgeier
Derrick Henry
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Dylan Sampson
Derrick Henry
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Alvin Kamara
Derrick Henry
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Sean Tucker
Derrick Henry
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Kaytron Allen
Derrick Henry
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Jonah Coleman
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Jordan James
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Emanuel Wilson
Derrick Henry
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Samaje Perine
Derrick Henry
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Braelon Allen
Derrick Henry
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Ray Davis
Derrick Henry
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DJ Giddens
Derrick Henry
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Zach Charbonnet
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Jaydon Blue
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MarShawn Lloyd
Kyren Williams
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Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
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Josh Allen
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Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
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Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
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Kyren Williams
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A.J. Brown
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
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Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
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Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
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Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
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Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
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Nico Collins
Kyren Williams
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Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
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Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
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Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
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Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
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Josh Jacobs
Kyren Williams
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Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
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Colston Loveland
Kyren Williams
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De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
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Ladd McConkey
Kyren Williams
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George Pickens
Kyren Williams
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Terry Mclaurin
Kyren Williams
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Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
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Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
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Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
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Emeka Egbuka
Kyren Williams
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Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Kyren Williams
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James Cook III
Kyren Williams
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Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
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Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
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Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
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Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
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Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyren Williams
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CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyren Williams
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Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Kyren Williams
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Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyren Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
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David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
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Joe Burrow
Kyren Williams
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Carnell Tate
Kyren Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyren Williams
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Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
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Tyler Warren
Kyren Williams
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Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyren Williams
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Rome Odunze
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Kyren Williams
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Kyren Williams
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Kyren Williams
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Kyren Williams
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Kyren Williams
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Jordan Mason
Kyren Williams
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
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Rachaad White
Kyren Williams
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Kyren Williams
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Jonathon Brooks
Kyren Williams
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Keaton Mitchell
Kyren Williams
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kyren Williams
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyren Williams
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Isiah Pacheco
Kyren Williams
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Kyren Williams
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Woody Marks
Kyren Williams
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Tyjae Spears
Kyren Williams
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Tank Bigsby
Kyren Williams
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Tyler Allgeier
Kyren Williams
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Dylan Sampson
Kyren Williams
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Alvin Kamara
Kyren Williams
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Sean Tucker
Kyren Williams
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Kaytron Allen
Kyren Williams
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Jonah Coleman
Kyren Williams
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Jordan James
Kyren Williams
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Emanuel Wilson
Kyren Williams
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Samaje Perine
Kyren Williams
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Braelon Allen
Kyren Williams
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Ray Davis
Kyren Williams
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DJ Giddens
Kyren Williams
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Zach Charbonnet
Kyren Williams
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Jaydon Blue
Kyren Williams
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MarShawn Lloyd
Javonte Williams
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Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Josh Allen
Javonte Williams
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Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
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Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
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Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
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Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
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Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
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Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
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Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
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Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
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Josh Jacobs
Javonte Williams
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A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
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Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
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Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
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Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
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Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
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Terry Mclaurin
Javonte Williams
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Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
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Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Javonte Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake London
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Javonte Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Javonte Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Javonte Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Javonte Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Javonte Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Caleb Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Javonte Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Javonte Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Javonte Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Javonte Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Javonte Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Javonte Williams
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Javonte Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Javonte Williams
vs
Tank Bigsby
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Javonte Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Javonte Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Javonte Williams
vs
Sean Tucker
Javonte Williams
vs
Kaytron Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan James
Javonte Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Javonte Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Ray Davis
Javonte Williams
vs
DJ Giddens
Javonte Williams
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaydon Blue
Javonte Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Allen
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Drake London
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Sean Tucker
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kaytron Allen
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jordan James
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DJ Giddens
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaydon Blue
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Jacobs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Jacobs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Breece Hall
Josh Jacobs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Jacobs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Jacobs
vs
Josh Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyren Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Jacobs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Jacobs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Jacobs
vs
Lamar Jackson
Josh Jacobs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Jacobs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Jacobs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jayden Daniels
Josh Jacobs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Jacobs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Jacobs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Jacobs
vs
De'Von Achane
Josh Jacobs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake Maye
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Jacobs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Jacobs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Jacobs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Hurts
Josh Jacobs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Caleb Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Jacobs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Jacobs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Jacobs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rachaad White
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Jacobs
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tank Bigsby
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dylan Sampson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sean Tucker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kaytron Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonah Coleman
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordan James
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Jacobs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ray Davis
Josh Jacobs
vs
DJ Giddens
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaydon Blue
Josh Jacobs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Breece Hall
vs
Zay Flowers
Breece Hall
vs
Davante Adams
Breece Hall
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Rashee Rice
Breece Hall
vs
Javonte Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Josh Jacobs
Breece Hall
vs
Tee Higgins
Breece Hall
vs
Colston Loveland
Breece Hall
vs
Josh Allen
Breece Hall
vs
Ladd McConkey
Breece Hall
vs
Kyren Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Breece Hall
vs
Trey McBride
Breece Hall
vs
Garrett Wilson
Breece Hall
vs
Devonta Smith
Breece Hall
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Breece Hall
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Breece Hall
vs
Luther Burden III
Breece Hall
vs
A.J. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Mike Evans
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Olave
Breece Hall
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Breece Hall
vs
Brock Bowers
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Breece Hall
vs
Nico Collins
Breece Hall
vs
Malik Nabers
Breece Hall
vs
Derrick Henry
Breece Hall
vs
Cam Skattebo
Breece Hall
vs
Omarion Hampton
Breece Hall
vs
Lamar Jackson
Breece Hall
vs
Chase Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Jameson Williams
Breece Hall
vs
De'Von Achane
Breece Hall
vs
D'Andre Swift
Breece Hall
vs
George Pickens
Breece Hall
vs
DJ Moore
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Breece Hall
vs
Jayden Daniels
Breece Hall
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Breece Hall
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Breece Hall
vs
Saquon Barkley
Breece Hall
vs
David Montgomery
Breece Hall
vs
Drake London
Breece Hall
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Breece Hall
vs
James Cook III
Breece Hall
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Breece Hall
vs
Justin Jefferson
Breece Hall
vs
Drake Maye
Breece Hall
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Bucky Irving
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Breece Hall
vs
Jadarian Price
Breece Hall
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Breece Hall
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Breece Hall
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Breece Hall
vs
Christian Watson
Breece Hall
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Breece Hall
vs
Joe Burrow
Breece Hall
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Breece Hall
vs
Carnell Tate
Breece Hall
vs
Bijan Robinson
Breece Hall
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Puka Nacua
Breece Hall
vs
Tony Pollard
Breece Hall
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Breece Hall
vs
Parker Washington
Breece Hall
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Warren
Breece Hall
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Breece Hall
vs
Jalen Hurts
Breece Hall
vs
Rome Odunze
Breece Hall
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Caleb Williams
Breece Hall
vs
DK Metcalf
Breece Hall
vs
Tucker Kraft
Breece Hall
vs
Rico Dowdle
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Warren
Breece Hall
vs
Courtland Sutton
Breece Hall
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Breece Hall
vs
Blake Corum
Breece Hall
vs
RJ Harvey
Breece Hall
vs
Kyle Monangai
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Breece Hall
vs
Jordan Mason
Breece Hall
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Breece Hall
vs
Rachaad White
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Breece Hall
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Breece Hall
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Breece Hall
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Breece Hall
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Woody Marks
Breece Hall
vs
Tyjae Spears
Breece Hall
vs
Tank Bigsby
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Breece Hall
vs
Dylan Sampson
Breece Hall
vs
Alvin Kamara
Breece Hall
vs
Sean Tucker
Breece Hall
vs
Kaytron Allen
Breece Hall
vs
Jonah Coleman
Breece Hall
vs
Jordan James
Breece Hall
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Breece Hall
vs
Samaje Perine
Breece Hall
vs
Braelon Allen
Breece Hall
vs
Ray Davis
Breece Hall
vs
DJ Giddens
Breece Hall
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Breece Hall
vs
Jaydon Blue
Breece Hall
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Lamar Jackson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jayden Daniels
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Colston Loveland
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake Maye
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Jacobs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Joe Burrow
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Carnell Tate
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Hurts
Cam Skattebo
vs
A.J. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rome Odunze
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Caleb Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
vs
DK Metcalf
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
De'Von Achane
Cam Skattebo
vs
Courtland Sutton
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justin Herbert
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan Addison
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dak Prescott
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justin Jefferson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Purdy
Cam Skattebo
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Michael Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
vs
RJ Harvey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyle Monangai
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan Mason
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rachaad White
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyjae Spears
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tank Bigsby
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dylan Sampson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sean Tucker
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaytron Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonah Coleman
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan James
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Samaje Perine
Cam Skattebo
vs
Braelon Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ray Davis
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Giddens
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
Jordyn Tyson
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Jacobs
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Courtland Sutton
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Herbert
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Jakobi Meyers
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Trevor Lawrence
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Dak Prescott
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
A.J. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Purdy
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
vs
Jaxson Dart
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Alec Pierce
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Isiah Pacheco
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Tank Bigsby
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
Dylan Sampson
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
Sean Tucker
David Montgomery
vs
Kaytron Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Jonah Coleman
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan James
David Montgomery
vs
Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
vs
Braelon Allen

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