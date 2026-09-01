Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups - Xavier Worthy, Jalen Coker, Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Outlooks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Xavier Worthy, Jalen Coker, and Jakobi Meyers in Week 1 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Just like that, the 2026 NFL season is almost here. And if you've already finished your fantasy draft, you can look forward to adding players from the waiver wire!
In this article, we will focus on Xavier Worthy, Jalen Coker, and Jakobi Meyers. Worthy is finally looking to break out following two solid but unspectacular seasons. Coker is poised to kick on after his impressive finish to the 2025 season, while the veteran Meyers is trying not to get lost in the shuffle in Jacksonville's talented WR room.
Are Worthy, Coker, and Meyers worth adding off the waiver wire in Week 1? Here are the latest outlooks on each for fantasy football.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Xavier Worthy Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered: 55% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Worthy had an impressive career at Texas and set a new 40-yard-dash record at the 2024 NFL Combine. However, things haven't clicked for Worthy yet in his NFL career, with him averaging 37.7 yards per game for the Chiefs.
Year three will be crucial for everyone to find out if Worthy is doomed to be a WR3 or a future star. Worthy has performed well during training camp, earning the praise of legendary TE Travis Kelce.
"[Worthy's] a man on a mission right now," Kelce said, per ESPN's Nate Taylor. "I love the way he is working and his attention to detail and how he’s running his routes, the aggression he’s running his routes in."
It's worth noting that Worthy played through a torn labrum after a collision with Kelce in Week 1 last year, and after undergoing surgery this offseason, suffered another shoulder injury early in training camp.
However, that injury isn't considered a major issue and won't cause him to miss any games. After a tough matchup against the Broncos in Week 1, the Chiefs will play the Colts, Dolphins, and Raiders until their bye week, which will provide a great opportunity for Worthy to return to his rookie form.
Jalen Coker Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered: 52% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jalen Coker recently signed a three-year, $35 million contract, which is a huge accomplishment for an undrafted FCS receiver.
YEAH JALEN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/L9LYpMu4bT
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2026
Some might say that is a steep price for a player who has only caught 65 passes in his NFL career; however, the way he ended the 2025 season suggests that this contract might prove to be a bit of a bargain.
Coker averaged 63.0 yards per game over his last six games of the season, including an outstanding playoff debut against the Rams, where he went off for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Those 63.0 yards per game will be enough for a 1,000-yard season if Coker manages to stay healthy, and that milestone has been his goal for a long time.
"That was my goal as a rookie," Coker told the media, per the Panthers' website. "That was my goal last year. It will be my goal this year."
Coker has a great chance to be the team's full-time WR2 this season, and you don't usually find many players with his potential on the waiver wire.
Jakobi Meyers Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered: 57% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Unlike Worthy and Coker, Jakobi Meyers isn't entering his third year in the NFL. In fact, he's getting ready for year eight, and for the first time in a long time, he finds himself on a winning team with a great situation around him.
Jakobi Meyers picks up 50 yards!
JAXvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/DYWkJmWQIl
— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025
After years of tolerating bad teams and poor QB play on the Patriots and Raiders, Meyers was traded to the Jaguars at the 2025 trade deadline.
Meyers averaged 53.7 yards per game in nine regular-season games as a Jaguar, helping the team to an impressive 8-1 record and a playoff berth.
Meyers won't outperform Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington this season. But on a Liam Coen offense, which is incredibly dependent on weekly matchups, he'll get his fair share of opportunities to put on the cape as the team's main target.
Since 2020, Meyers has put up 1121.5 PPR points, a tally only higher by 18 other WRs during that span.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordyn Tyson, Malik Washington, Malik Willis, Rashid Shaheed, Kayshon Boutte, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Coker, and Jakobi Meyers. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Xavier Worthy, Jalen Coker, Jakobi Meyers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
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