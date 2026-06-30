June 30, 2026

Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel WC DFS lineup picks for 2026 FIFA World Cup Soccer on 7/1/26 (Matchday 21). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off," and welcome to the 2025-26 season! Say goodbye to domestic cups, leagues, and more! We are here! It's the 2026 FIFA World Cup! The group stage has come and gone, and now we start the Knockout Stage! Whose dreams and wishes can come true, and which ones will be crushed in the shocking upsets? Let's kick off Matchday 21!!

The top favorite for today is England (-900) vs. the Democratic Republic of Congo (+560). I will guide you through this three-match slate starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 1.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

Predictions - Matchday 21

England 2 vs. Democratic Republic of Congo 0

Belgium 0 vs. Senegal 1

United States 3 vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

EPL DFS Goalies

Mory Diaw - DK $4.4K || FD $9

Opponent - vs. Belgium

The Knockout Stage matches are delivering some major upsets, with both Germany and the Netherlands losing to Paraguay and Morocco, respectively, though the latter wasn't nearly as big an upset.

To reach value at the goalkeeper position, it is essential to find goalies in dire defensive situations, similar to Japan's Zion Suzuki yesterday. Enter Mory Diaw of Senegal.

Aside from an expected dominant 5-1 win over New Zealand, Belgium has struggled to produce quality offense, scoring only one goal between the Egypt 1-1 draw and the Iran 0-0 draw. In both of those matches, the Red Devils registered a combined 11 shots on target and 38 total shots.

Diaw started only one match in the group stage, a 5-0 win over Iraq, in which he made one save and recorded one clean sheet. He also saw 27 minutes in the 3-2 Norway loss; however, he did not see a single shot on target.

This previous season with Le Havre of Ligue 1, Diaw made 82 saves, conceded 41 goals, and recorded seven clean sheets in 30 starts. It is expected that Belgium will possess the ball for the majority of the match, leading to several looks at the net. Diaw is projected to reach value from shot volume.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Jordan Pickford (DK $5.8K || FD $14) vs. Côte d'Ivoire

Matt Freese (DK $5.6K || FD $12) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

EPL DFS Forwards

Malik Tillman - DK $7.5K || FD $17

Opponent - vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

All eyes will be on the United States three days before its famous July 4th, with its sights set on a potential Round of 16 rematch against Belgium. Malik Tillman has been a major catalyst for the hosts, despite only registering one point in his two group stage starts.

In those two fixtures, he managed one assist, five shots, five chances created, nine crosses, seven corners, three tackles, four interceptions, and two clearances. The United States is expected to set up in its typical 3-4-2-1, leaving plenty of space for Tillman to produce on both ends of the ball.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is coming into the knockout rounds with hope after not only making the tournament for the second time as an independent country, but also making the Knockout Stage for the first time.

Despite the hope, it has yet to show a defensive stronghold, conceding once against both Canada and Qatar, and conceding four in the loss to Switzerland. Following the host’s successful run in the group stage and Bosnia's lack of defense, and given Tillman’s role on set pieces, he is projected to have a ceiling performance.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Bukayo Saka (DK $8.4K || FD $15) vs. Côte d'Ivoire

Leandro Trossard (DK $7.6K || FD $19) vs. Senegal

1st: Andreas Schjelderup

2nd: João Pedro

3rd: Malik Tillman

4th: Alexis Mac Allister Schjelderup wins Player of the Week 🏆@PlayStationEU | #UCLPOTW pic.twitter.com/X3FS6kpEyS — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 29, 2026

EPL DFS Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne - DK $8.7K || FD $21

Opponent - vs. Senegal

Speaking of catalysts, Kevin de Bruyne has one of the six goals Belgium has scored in its three group stage matches. In that time, the attacking midfielder produced one goal, 16 shots, nine chances created, 18 crosses, 11 corners, and two tackles.

Despite the offensive struggles of the majority of the Red Devils, de Bruyne continues to carry the load. He is also the majority set-piece holder for Belgium, instantly providing a floor.

In the three group stage matches for Senegal, it conceded three goals twice: once in the 3-1 loss to France and again in the 3-2 loss to Norway.

Belgium was once considered a major powerhouse offensively, like both France and Norway; however, it has not shown proof of said claim. Nevertheless, if Belgium is to advance to the Round of 16, it will be through Kevin de Bruyne. A ceiling performance for the veteran midfielder is not out of the question.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Jude Bellingham (DK $9.3K || FD $22) vs. Democratic Republic of Congo

Christian Pulisic (DK $9K || FD $19) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

KEVIN DE BRUYNE MAKES IT THREE FOR BELGIUM 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/jHZbRwyXhM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2026

EPL DFS Defenders

El Hadji Malick Diouf - DK $3.6K || FD $10

Opponent - vs. Belgium

Heading back to Senegal, we have El Hadji Malick Diouf, or Diouf. The wingback has possessed the majority of the set pieces for Senegal through its three group stage matches.

In his two starts, he amassed one chance created, six crosses, four corners, three tackles, two interceptions, and seven clearances. The bulk of his production was on his own end, something that is expected in this match.

Belgium has been susceptible to the flanks due to its narrow formation, which could provide Diouf with an opportunity to add value offensively. Regardless, his salary on DraftKings is forgiving, and his role on set pieces will offer him several chances to reach value. Especially considering how heavily involved he is defensively..

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Antonee Robinson (DK $5.5K || FD $13) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arthur Masuaku (DK $3.9K || FD $11) vs. England

Corner Takers

England: Bukayo Saka/Declan Rice

Côte d'Ivoire: Arthur Masuaku

Belgium: Kevin de Bruyne

Senegal: El Hadji Malick Diouf/Lamine Camara

United States: Malik Tillman

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Ivan Basić/Kerim Alajbegović

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!