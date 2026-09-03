Odell Beckham Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Depth Piece in NFL Return
Odell Beckham Jr. has made the 53-man roster out of training camp, but it remains to be seen how much playing time the veteran will see when the 2026 season gets underway. There is room for the 33-year-old to earn more playing time since Malik Nabers (knee) is questionable to play Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys and Gunner Olszewski (Achilles) is on IR, but Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, and rookie Malachi Fields are competition in the receiving corps pecking order. Beckham, who previously played for the Giants from 2014 to 2018, sat out the entire 2025 season. In his last NFL regular season, he recorded a career-low nine receptions on 18 targets for 55 yards and no touchdowns in an injury-plagued 2024 campaign with the Miami Dolphins. OBJ doesn't hold significant fantasy value for weekly redraft league production, but has late-round appeal in deeper formats.