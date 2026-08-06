Greg Dulcich 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Injury-Prone Tight End Gets His Chance
Greg Dulcich bounced back a bit on a new team (Miami Dolphins) and stayed healthy for 10 games last year. He should not be compared with Brett Favre yet when it comes to durability, but Dulcich managed 26 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown, which was good enough to make him the favorite to be Miami's top tight end heading into the upcoming season. That said, Dulcich's dubious injury history and inconsistent track record when he has suited up make him a long shot to land on fantasy rosters as a TE2. The good news for him is that Dolphins QB Malik Willis probably has the worst receiving corps in the NFL to throw to since Tyreek Hill was released and Jaylen Waddle was traded away. That means more targets and scoring chances should be sent Dulcich's way as long as he remains near the top of the team's target pecking order - and injury free. He is primed to have the best season of his career, but his brittle body might cost him the opportunity.